Iserbyt wins junior World Cup in Valkenburg
Young Belgian leads overall standings
Junior Men : Valkenberg - valkenberg
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:46:32
|2
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:36
|3
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:54
|4
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|0:01:09
|5
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:56
|6
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|0:02:18
|7
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:05
|8
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France
|0:03:08
|9
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Alexis Bourmaud (Fra) France
|0:03:19
|11
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:26
|12
|Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:31
|13
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:34
|14
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:37
|15
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:41
|16
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:49
|17
|Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France
|0:03:57
|18
|Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:00
|19
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|0:04:04
|20
|Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:08
|21
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:21
|22
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:26
|23
|Mart Muskens (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:04:35
|24
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:05:04
|25
|Erik Boer (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:05:20
|26
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:24
|27
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:34
|28
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:37
|29
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:05:47
|30
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:05:48
|31
|Bryan Bouwmans (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:05:58
|32
|Per Wiggers (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:06:02
|33
|Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:28
|34
|Federico Mandelli (Ita) Italy
|0:06:44
|35
|Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain
|0:07:46
|-1lap
|Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic
|-1lap
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Netherlands-B
|-1lap
|Lauritz Urnauer (Ger) Germany
|-1lap
|Martin Matejcek (Cze) Czech Republic
|-1lap
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|-1lap
|Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany
|-1lap
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze) Czech Republic
|-1lap
|Tarik Haupt (Ger) Germany
|-1lap
|Jordan Lewis (USA) United States Of America
|-1lap
|Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg
|-1lap
|Diego Guglielmetti (Ita) Italy
|-2laps
|Roman Benc (Cze) Czech Republic
|-2laps
|Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany
|-2laps
|Tom Rees (Lux) Luxembourg
|-2laps
|Jan Novak (Cze) Czech Republic
|-2laps
|Michael Schubel (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|60
|pts
|2
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|3
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|45
|4
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|40
|5
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|35
|6
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|30
|7
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|28
|8
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France
|26
|9
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|10
|Alexis Bourmaud (Fra) France
|22
|11
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium
|20
|12
|Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America
|19
|13
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|14
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|15
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|16
|16
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|15
|17
|Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France
|14
|18
|Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|19
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|12
|20
|Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America
|11
|21
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|22
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
|9
|23
|Mart Muskens (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|24
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|25
|Erik Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|26
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium
|5
|27
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|28
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|29
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
|2
|30
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy