Despite a mechanical problem on the opening lap, Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) went on to dominate the opening round of the women's World Cup in Valkenburg, Netherlands, with a controlled, consummate ride.

Compton came back from outside the top-10 to reach the front of the race on the penultimate lap. In the final lap she then distanced European champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) to storm towards a well deserved victory on the famous Cauberg hill. Last year Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women) won in Valkenburg but the cyclo-cross world champion opts to take a break from competition until the end of December.

It was reportedly Compton's 100th UCI race victory.

“It's always good to win the first one,” Compton said of the World Cup.

“I was feeling good and better than last year. Now I've got to stay consistent, travel well and continue racing well.”

Compton quickly back on control

While Compton is getting somewhat used to deal with the jet-lag that comes along with racing both in Europe and the USA, she also had to deal with the warm temperatures in Valkenburg.

After an alright start, Compton was in eighth position but suddenly lost a lot of ground after a bike change.

“It was a chaotic start. I had to come in for a bike. It was really hard. I’m used to not having great starts. I was just trying to keep it smooth and pick up girls when I can. I was never panicking,” Compton said.

In front Pavla Havlikova and Lucie Chainel-Lefevre rode a strong opening lap. Together with Compton, the Czech and French riders quickly faded from the front. Wyman and Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF) took over the command and created a first gap at the end of the lap. Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) joined the leaders.

Positions quickly changed on the demanding course which included tricky off-camber sections, several steep climbs and run-ups. Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) moved to the front as well. At the end of the second lap Compton reached the back side of the lead group.

“It was a chaotic, busy start. I was in the top ten but then had to have a bike change. I was on a good day but it made my job hard. After the first couple of laps I felt better and fortunately it all came together.”

“I never panicked. People know I don't start well. I'm more comfortable settling in, riding my best and then picking up girls as a take my time.”

During the third lap Compton moved up through the group and at half way she reached the front. Helen Wyman and Compton entered the fourth lap as race leaders, with Cant, De Boer and Van Loy already at a distance. Wyman tried to keep up with Compton but quickly got gapped, fought back but then had to bow her head as Compton was just too strong.

Hitting the final lap, Compton had eight seconds on Wyman and 24 seconds on the main chase group. Elle Anderson (Kalas-NNOF) was 38 seconds behind in seventh place. Cant and Harris blew up on the final lap and lost a lot of ground as Compton cruised to the victory, with Wyman and De Boer joining her on the podium. Anderson nearly captured fourth place but finished at a handful of seconds from Van Loy.

Compton's win gave her the lead in the World Cup standings, with sixty points. The next round of the World Cup is held in the sand of Koksijde, Belgium on November 22.

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:43:50 2 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team 0:00:13 3 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:25 4 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:00:38 5 Elle Anderson (USA) 0:00:42 6 Nikki Harris (GBr) 0:00:57 7 Sanne Cant (Bel) 0:01:03 8 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:01:09 9 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:25 10 Jolien Verschueren (Bel) 0:01:32 11 Arley Kemmerer (USA) 0:02:10 12 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 0:02:29 13 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team 0:02:40 14 Aida Nuno (Spa) Lointek 0:03:03 15 Marlene Petit (Fra) 0:03:51 16 Laura Perry (Fra) 0:04:02 17 Nikola Noskova (Cze) 18 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:04:13 19 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) 0:04:16 20 Stephanie Vaxillaire (Fra) 0:04:29 21 Juliette Labous (Fra) 0:04:34 22 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 0:04:36 23 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) 0:04:39 24 Nadja Heigl (Aut) 0:04:49 25 Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana 0:04:53 26 Lizzy Witlox (Ned) 0:05:21 27 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) 0:05:26 28 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:05:30 29 Reza Hormes (Ned) 0:05:44 30 Hannah Payton (GBr) 0:05:52 31 Katrien Thijs (Bel) 0:06:07 32 Olivia Hottinger (Swi) 0:06:10 33 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) 34 Adela Bajgerova (Cze) 0:08:20 35 Suzie Godart (Lux) 0:08:25 -2laps Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) -2laps Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger)