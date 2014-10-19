Trending

Van der Haar dominates in Valkenburg

Pauwels and van Kessel complete the podium

Image 1 of 18

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) took the steps in his stride

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) took the steps in his stride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

French national champion Francis Mourey

French national champion Francis Mourey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Jeremy Powers on the run up

Jeremy Powers on the run up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Sven Nys had a bad day at Valkenburg

Sven Nys had a bad day at Valkenburg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Kevin Pauwels on the run up

Kevin Pauwels on the run up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) shows how to do a run-up

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) shows how to do a run-up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Corne Van Kessel (Telenet - Fidea)

Corne Van Kessel (Telenet - Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) wears the white jerseys as the first leader of the UCI World Cup series

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) wears the white jerseys as the first leader of the UCI World Cup series
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) takes centre stage on the podium

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) takes centre stage on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

The podium: Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games), Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) and Corne Van Kessel (Telenet - Fidea)

The podium: Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games), Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) and Corne Van Kessel (Telenet - Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) in white as leader of the World Cup

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) in white as leader of the World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) gets his special prize in Valkenburg

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) gets his special prize in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

All hail Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano)

All hail Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his solo victory

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his solo victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) struggles to take in that he just won the biggest cross race in the Netherlands

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) struggles to take in that he just won the biggest cross race in the Netherlands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) came home alone

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) came home alone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Enrico Franzoi of Italy on the steps

Enrico Franzoi of Italy on the steps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Young Dutchman Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) repeated his long solo victory of last year in the World Cup opening round in Valkenburg, the Netherlands.

In warm, almost summer-like conditions, Van der Haar once again preceded Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), this time by 26 seconds. Compatriot Corné van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) rode a great last lap and captured a surprising third place to give the Netherlands three riders in the top six, equal that of Belgium.

The USA's Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) finished a solid ninth at 1:10 but Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spyoptics) had a difficult start to the race, damaging his bike in the squeeze at the first corner. He eventually finished two laps down. Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) also had a bad day, losing his chain as he fought for a placing. He eventually quit the race.

“There’s one round less but anything can happen since I can be forced to drop out in the next round too. I rode a great race and did my thing. This was my first peak of the season. After the first lap I felt I had the legs to win today. Then I started to check out where I could exploit my qualities. It went perfect. I felt stronger than last year,” Van der Haar said after grabbing the victory.

Van der Haar led the race straight from the start and then awaited the arrival of Pauwels and Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) to distance the rest of the field.

While Pauwels and Meeusen were spotted entering the pit area to grab a bottle of water, Van der Haar never opted to take a drink.

“I didn’t dare to take a bottle because if you miss it you have to stop otherwise you get disqualified. If those riders drink they must feel the heat. You don’t need to drink in a one hour race,” Van der Haar stated.

On the fourth lap Van der Haar upped the pace and dropped Meeusen. A little later Pauwels bounced out of a deep rut in a steep descent and landed on the ground. He got up but his chance of victory had gone.

“Lars was stronger,” Pauwels told Sporza. Van der Haar looked back but sped away and was gone for good.

“Pauwels was strong but I pushed him to the limit. You don’t crash if you’re comfortable. He probably was no longer fresh at that descent and crashed,” Van der Haar said.

While Van der Haar extended his lead up to more than a minute on the first chasers there was an exciting battle going on for the remaining podium spots.

At first Pauwels and Meeusen seemed to have the best cards but as the finale of the race unfolded Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus), Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), Thijs van Amerongen (Telenet-Fidea) and Van Kessel joined the chase group.

Walsleben was the first to blow up and settle for seventh place. On the final lap Vantornout accelerated but then got dropped with Van Amerongen when Van Kessel attacked.

“I took profit when the pace dropped a little,” Van Kessel told Sporza.

Meeusen waved goodbye to the podium when he touched the barriers in a fast corner and lost momentum. Pauwels easily gapped van Kessel and took second place.

Van der Haar defends his leading position in the World Cup on November 22 when the riders will battle in the sand dunes of Koksijde, Belgium.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Development Team Giant-Shimano1:05:42
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:26
3Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:00:34
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:38
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
6Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:00:41
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus0:00:48
8Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:59
9Jeremy Powers (USA)0:01:10
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:24
11Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:31
12Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:38
13Michael Boros (Cze)0:01:58
14Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:05
15Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:18
16Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:02:23
17Arnaud Grand (Swi)0:02:25
18Fabien Canal (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:02:30
19Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)0:02:35
20Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero0:02:48
21Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:02:55
22Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon - Kwadro0:03:04
23Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - Kwadro0:03:08
24Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:24
25Andreas Moser (Swi)0:03:25
26Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:38
27Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Kwadro0:04:02
28Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:11
29Simon Zahner (Swi)0:04:12
30Ian Field (GBr)0:04:42
31Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:04:51
32Melvin Rulliere (Fra)0:04:58
33Lukas Winterberg (Swi)0:05:24
-1lapMarco Bianco (Ita)
-1lapClement Lhotellerie (Fra)
-1lapMariusz Gil (Pol) Corendon - Kwadro
-2lapsEddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
-2lapsKenneth Hansen (Den)
-2lapsSeverin Saegesser (Swi)
-2lapsBen Berden (Bel)
-2lapsJonathan Page (USA)
-3lapsJosep Betalu (Spa)
-3lapsDavid Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp - Powerplus
-4lapsYu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Doltcini
-4lapsJoachim Parbo (Den)
-4lapsElia Silvestri (Ita)
-5lapsAngus Edmond (NZl)

Elite men World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Development Team Giant-Shimano80pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team70
3Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea65
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team60
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea55
6Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea50
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus48
8Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Ct46
9Jeremy Powers (USA)44
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team42
11Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team40
12Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea39
13Michael Boros (Cze)38
14Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team37
15Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea36
16Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.Fr35
17Arnaud Grand (Swi)34
18Fabien Canal (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise33
19Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)32
20Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero31
21Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin30
22Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon - Kwadro29
23Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - Kwadro28
24Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Ct27
25Andreas Moser (Swi)26
26Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels25
27Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Kwadro24
28Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini23
29Simon Zahner (Swi)22
30Ian Field (GBr)21
31Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)20
32Melvin Rulliere (Fra)19
33Lukas Winterberg (Swi)18
34Marco Bianco (Ita)17
35Clement Lhotellerie (Fra)16
36Mariusz Gil (Pol) Corendon - Kwadro15
37Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)14
38Kenneth Hansen (Den)13
39Severin Saegesser (Swi)12
40Ben Berden (Bel)11
41Jonathan Page (USA)10
42Josep Betalu (Spa)9
43David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp - Powerplus8
44Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Doltcini7
45Joachim Parbo (Den)6
46Elia Silvestri (Ita)5
47Angus Edmond (NZl)4

 

