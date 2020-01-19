Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in Nommay
Dutchwoman gets the better of Alvarado and Compton
Elite Women: Nommay Pays de Montbeliard -
Annemarie Worst (777) won the elite women's race at the Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Nommay, France, on Sunday, getting the better of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) and Katherine Compton (Trek) in a three-up battle.
Worst's victory sees her close the gap to leader Alvarado in the overall World Cup standings to just five points, setting up an exciting final round in Hoogerheide next weekend.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:41:42
|2
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|0:00:01
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:03
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|0:00:42
|5
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:00:43
|6
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:00:50
|7
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:55
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:00:57
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:00:58
|10
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|0:01:00
|11
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:01:23
|12
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:01:30
|13
|Marlène Petit (Fra)
|0:01:41
|14
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:01:44
|15
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
|0:01:45
|16
|Francesca Baroni (Ita)
|0:01:56
|17
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:02:00
|18
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:02:02
|19
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:02:05
|20
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:02:11
|21
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:02:25
|22
|Gaia Realini (Ita)
|0:02:28
|23
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:02:30
|24
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:02:35
|25
|Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa)
|0:02:37
|26
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra)
|0:02:44
|27
|Léa Curinier (Fra)
|0:02:49
|28
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|0:02:55
|29
|Line Burquier (Fra)
|0:02:57
|30
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:58
|31
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|0:03:04
|32
|Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra)
|0:03:15
|33
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:03:25
|34
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|0:03:28
|35
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
|0:03:29
|36
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi)
|0:03:31
|37
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:03:50
|38
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:03:51
|39
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:03:54
|40
|Lara Krähemann (Swi)
|0:04:01
|41
|Zina Barhoumi (Swi)
|0:04:35
|42
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:04:47
|43
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
|0:05:05
|44
|Clea Seidel (Ger)
|0:05:11
|45
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|0:05:15
|46
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|0:05:17
|47
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|0:05:29
|48
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:05:39
|49
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:05:41
|50
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:05:53
|51
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra)
|0:05:57
|52
|Carlotta Borello (Ita)
|0:06:17
|53
|Tereza Švihálková (Cze)
|0:06:25
|54
|Svenja Wüthrich (Swi)
|0:06:55
|55
|Senne Knaven (Ned)
|0:07:04
|56
|Mélissa Rouiller (Swi)
|0:07:27
|57
|Paula Suarez Chasco (Spa)
|0:08:02
|58
|Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa)
|0:08:39
|59
|Maria Parajon Fuentes (Spa)
|0:10:21
|60
|Lucie Cottier (Swi)
|61
|Ainara Albert Bosch (Spa)
|62
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|63
|Fabienne Kipfmüller (Swi)
|64
|Sara Bonillo Talens (Spa)
|65
|Marta Zanga (Ita)
|66
|Prisca Jaquet (Swi)
|67
|Michelle Schätti (Swi)
|68
|Claire Steciuk (Can)
|69
|Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)
|70
|Nina Keller (Swi)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Thibau Nys wins junior men's race in NommayLelandais second, Verstrynge third
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's race in NommayKevin Kuhn second, Thomas Mein third
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in NommayDutchwoman gets the better of Alvarado and Compton
-
Caleb Ewan's Ridley Noah Fast Disc - GalleryTour Down Under tech: Up close and personal with the Schwalbe Classic Criterium winner's bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy