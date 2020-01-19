Trending

Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in Nommay

Dutchwoman gets the better of Alvarado and Compton

Annemarie Worst (777) wins in Nommay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemarie Worst (777) won the elite women's race at the Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Nommay, France, on Sunday, getting the better of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) and Katherine Compton (Trek) in a three-up battle. 

Worst's victory sees her close the gap to leader Alvarado in the overall World Cup standings to just five points, setting up an exciting final round in Hoogerheide next weekend.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst (Ned) 0:41:42
2Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) 0:00:01
3Katherine Compton (USA) 0:00:03
4Christine Majerus (Lux) 0:00:42
5Manon Bakker (Ned) 0:00:43
6Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:00:50
7Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:00:55
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:00:57
9Eva Lechner (Ita) 0:00:58
10Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) 0:01:00
11Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:01:23
12Katerina Nash (Cze) 0:01:30
13Marlène Petit (Fra) 0:01:41
14Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:01:44
15Perrine Clauzel (Fra) 0:01:45
16Francesca Baroni (Ita) 0:01:56
17Katie Clouse (USA) 0:02:00
18Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) 0:02:02
19Anna Kay (GBr) 0:02:05
20Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:02:11
21Loes Sels (Bel) 0:02:25
22Gaia Realini (Ita) 0:02:28
23Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:02:30
24Geerte Hoeke (Ned) 0:02:35
25Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa) 0:02:37
26Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) 0:02:44
27Léa Curinier (Fra) 0:02:49
28Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 0:02:55
29Line Burquier (Fra) 0:02:57
30Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) 0:02:58
31Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) 0:03:04
32Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra) 0:03:15
33Hannah Arensman (USA) 0:03:25
34Silvia Persico (Ita) 0:03:28
35Anaïs Morichon (Fra) 0:03:29
36Noemi Rüegg (Swi) 0:03:31
37Ruby West (Can) 0:03:50
38Samantha Runnels (USA) 0:03:51
39Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:03:54
40Lara Krähemann (Swi) 0:04:01
41Zina Barhoumi (Swi) 0:04:35
42Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:04:47
43Ilse Pluimers (Ned) 0:05:05
44Clea Seidel (Ger) 0:05:11
45Marthe Truyen (Bel) 0:05:15
46Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:05:17
47Alicia Franck (Bel) 0:05:29
48Nadja Heigl (Aut) 0:05:39
49Emily Werner (USA) 0:05:41
50Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) 0:05:53
51Marine Strappazzon (Fra) 0:05:57
52Carlotta Borello (Ita) 0:06:17
53Tereza Švihálková (Cze) 0:06:25
54Svenja Wüthrich (Swi) 0:06:55
55Senne Knaven (Ned) 0:07:04
56Mélissa Rouiller (Swi) 0:07:27
57Paula Suarez Chasco (Spa) 0:08:02
58Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa) 0:08:39
59Maria Parajon Fuentes (Spa) 0:10:21
60Lucie Cottier (Swi)
61Ainara Albert Bosch (Spa)
62Rebecca Gross (USA)
63Fabienne Kipfmüller (Swi)
64Sara Bonillo Talens (Spa)
65Marta Zanga (Ita)
66Prisca Jaquet (Swi)
67Michelle Schätti (Swi)
68Claire Steciuk (Can)
69Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)
70Nina Keller (Swi)

