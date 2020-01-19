Cyclo-cross World Cup: Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's race in Nommay
Kevin Kuhn second, Thomas Mein third
U23 Men: Nommay Pays de Montbeliard -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:52:39
|2
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:00:15
|3
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:00:22
|4
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:00:27
|5
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:00:34
|6
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:00:39
|7
|Maxime Gagnaire (Fra)
|0:00:46
|8
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:00:53
|9
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:05
|10
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:01:10
|11
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:01:20
|12
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:01:33
|13
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:01:41
|14
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:01:51
|15
|Tomas Kopecký (Cze)
|16
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|17
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:02:12
|18
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:02:16
|19
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:02:28
|20
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:02:29
|21
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|0:02:32
|22
|Valentin Remondet (Fra)
|0:02:33
|23
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:02:42
|24
|Ronan Auffret (Fra)
|0:02:47
|25
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra)
|0:02:59
|26
|Victor Thomas (Fra)
|0:03:03
|27
|Hugo Jot (Fra)
|0:03:13
|28
|Almenzo Benoist (Fra)
|0:03:18
|29
|Pascal Tömke (Ger)
|0:03:24
|30
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|0:03:26
|31
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:03:28
|32
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:03:36
|33
|Luca Schätti (Swi)
|34
|Antoine Huby (Fra)
|0:03:46
|35
|Jan Sommer (Swi)
|0:03:49
|36
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:03:55
|37
|Cyprien Gilles (Fra)
|0:04:05
|38
|Loïs Dufaux (Swi)
|0:04:24
|39
|Karel Camrda (Cze)
|0:05:27
|40
|Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
|0:06:04
|41
|Xabier Murias Garcia (Spa)
|0:06:14
|42
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:06:40
|43
|Lukas Herrmann (Ger)
|0:07:41
|44
|Malcolm Barton (Can)
|45
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|DNF
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|DNF
|Lane Maher (USA)
|DNS
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa)
