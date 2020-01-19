Trending

Cyclo-cross World Cup: Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's race in Nommay

Kevin Kuhn second, Thomas Mein third

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:52:39
2Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:00:15
3Thomas Mein (GBr) 0:00:22
4Ryan Cortjens (Bel) 0:00:27
5Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:00:34
6Yentl Bekaert (Bel) 0:00:39
7Maxime Gagnaire (Fra) 0:00:46
8Cameron Mason (GBr) 0:00:53
9Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:01:05
10Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) 0:01:10
11Mees Hendrikx (Ned) 0:01:20
12Gerben Kuypers (Bel) 0:01:33
13Gage Hecht (USA) 0:01:41
14Anton Ferdinande (Bel) 0:01:51
15Tomas Kopecký (Cze)
16Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
17Bart Artz (Ned) 0:02:12
18Eric Brunner (USA) 0:02:16
19Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) 0:02:28
20Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) 0:02:29
21Théo Thomas (Fra) 0:02:32
22Valentin Remondet (Fra) 0:02:33
23Jakub Říman (Cze) 0:02:42
24Ronan Auffret (Fra) 0:02:47
25Thomas Bonnet (Fra) 0:02:59
26Victor Thomas (Fra) 0:03:03
27Hugo Jot (Fra) 0:03:13
28Almenzo Benoist (Fra) 0:03:18
29Pascal Tömke (Ger) 0:03:24
30Felix Stehli (Swi) 0:03:26
31Mickaël Crispin (Fra) 0:03:28
32Luke Verburg (Ned) 0:03:36
33Luca Schätti (Swi)
34Antoine Huby (Fra) 0:03:46
35Jan Sommer (Swi) 0:03:49
36Alex Morton (USA) 0:03:55
37Cyprien Gilles (Fra) 0:04:05
38Loïs Dufaux (Swi) 0:04:24
39Karel Camrda (Cze) 0:05:27
40Tomáš Ježek (Cze) 0:06:04
41Xabier Murias Garcia (Spa) 0:06:14
42David Conroy (Irl) 0:06:40
43Lukas Herrmann (Ger) 0:07:41
44Malcolm Barton (Can)
45Joris Delbove (Fra)
DNFAndreas Goeman (Bel)
DNFLane Maher (USA)
DNSCarlos Canal Blanco (Spa)

