Cyclo-cross World Cup: Thibau Nys wins junior men's race in Nommay
Lelandais second, Verstrynge third
Junior Men: Nommay Pays de Montbeliard -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:44:23
|2
|Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
|0:00:04
|3
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|0:00:10
|4
|Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
|0:00:12
|5
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|0:00:15
|6
|Ugo Ananie (Fra)
|0:00:58
|7
|Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
|0:01:03
|8
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:01:08
|9
|Matyáš Kopecký (Cze)
|0:01:09
|10
|Noé Castille (Fra)
|0:01:11
|11
|Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|0:01:24
|12
|Twan Van Der Drift (Ned)
|0:01:28
|13
|Davide De Pretto (Ita)
|0:01:33
|14
|Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)
|0:01:37
|15
|Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)
|16
|Jente Michels (Bel)
|0:01:38
|17
|Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|0:01:40
|18
|Baptiste Vadic (Fra)
|0:01:52
|19
|Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa)
|0:02:08
|20
|Lars Sommer (Swi)
|0:02:09
|21
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|0:02:14
|22
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:02:18
|23
|Lucas Janssen (Ned)
|0:02:29
|24
|Nathan Bommenel (Fra)
|0:02:31
|25
|Paul Anchain (Fra)
|0:02:32
|26
|Jean-Luc Halter (Swi)
|0:02:36
|27
|Matěj Stránský (Cze)
|0:02:40
|28
|Pavel Jindřich (Cze)
|29
|Timo Müller (Swi)
|0:02:47
|30
|Nick Carter (USA)
|0:03:06
|31
|Jules Fernandes (Fra)
|0:03:23
|32
|Gabriel Bolgiani (Fra)
|0:03:30
|33
|Aitzol Sasieta Antxia (Spa)
|34
|Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:03:36
|35
|Sergio Diego Carrasco (Spa)
|0:03:46
|36
|Finn Treudler (Swi)
|37
|Magnus Sheffield (USA)
|0:03:50
|38
|Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
|0:04:08
|39
|Daniel Schrag (Ger)
|0:04:25
|40
|Gauthier Rouxel (Fra)
|0:04:30
|41
|Luca Harter (Ger)
|0:04:48
|42
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)
|0:04:56
|43
|Ruben Sanchez Estevez (Spa)
|0:05:17
|44
|Matéo Jot (Fra)
|0:05:18
|45
|Tomáš Doležal (Cze)
|0:05:29
|46
|Cody Scott (Can)
|0:06:00
|47
|Romain Gregoire (Fra)
|0:06:06
|48
|Andrin Betl (Swi)
|0:06:21
|49
|Darren Rafferty (Irl)
|50
|Marc Cabedo Hernandez (Spa)
|51
|Fionn Desmond (Irl)
|52
|Matúš Jakub Koreň (Svk)
|53
|David Mccarthy (Irl)
|DNF
|Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita)
|DNS
|Ettore Loconsolo (Ita)
