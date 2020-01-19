Trending

Cyclo-cross World Cup: Thibau Nys wins junior men's race in Nommay

Lelandais second, Verstrynge third

Thibau Nys
Thibau Nys (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibau Nys (Bel) 0:44:23
2Rémi Lelandais (Fra) 0:00:04
3Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) 0:00:10
4Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) 0:00:12
5Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:00:15
6Ugo Ananie (Fra) 0:00:58
7Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel) 0:01:03
8Ward Huybs (Bel) 0:01:08
9Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) 0:01:09
10Noé Castille (Fra) 0:01:11
11Lennert Belmans (Bel) 0:01:24
12Twan Van Der Drift (Ned) 0:01:28
13Davide De Pretto (Ita) 0:01:33
14Yorben Lauryssen (Bel) 0:01:37
15Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)
16Jente Michels (Bel) 0:01:38
17Bailey Groenendaal (Ned) 0:01:40
18Baptiste Vadic (Fra) 0:01:52
19Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) 0:02:08
20Lars Sommer (Swi) 0:02:09
21Hugo Kars (Ned) 0:02:14
22Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:02:18
23Lucas Janssen (Ned) 0:02:29
24Nathan Bommenel (Fra) 0:02:31
25Paul Anchain (Fra) 0:02:32
26Jean-Luc Halter (Swi) 0:02:36
27Matěj Stránský (Cze) 0:02:40
28Pavel Jindřich (Cze)
29Timo Müller (Swi) 0:02:47
30Nick Carter (USA) 0:03:06
31Jules Fernandes (Fra) 0:03:23
32Gabriel Bolgiani (Fra) 0:03:30
33Aitzol Sasieta Antxia (Spa)
34Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:03:36
35Sergio Diego Carrasco (Spa) 0:03:46
36Finn Treudler (Swi)
37Magnus Sheffield (USA) 0:03:50
38Danny Van Lierop (Ned) 0:04:08
39Daniel Schrag (Ger) 0:04:25
40Gauthier Rouxel (Fra) 0:04:30
41Luca Harter (Ger) 0:04:48
42Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) 0:04:56
43Ruben Sanchez Estevez (Spa) 0:05:17
44Matéo Jot (Fra) 0:05:18
45Tomáš Doležal (Cze) 0:05:29
46Cody Scott (Can) 0:06:00
47Romain Gregoire (Fra) 0:06:06
48Andrin Betl (Swi) 0:06:21
49Darren Rafferty (Irl)
50Marc Cabedo Hernandez (Spa)
51Fionn Desmond (Irl)
52Matúš Jakub Koreň (Svk)
53David Mccarthy (Irl)
DNFFilippo Agostinacchio (Ita)
DNSEttore Loconsolo (Ita)

