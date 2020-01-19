Iserbyt wins Nommay Cyclo-cross World Cup
Aerts and Sweeck round out podium
Elite Men: Nommay Pays de Montbeliard -
Eli Iserbyt claimed victory in the penultimate round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Nommay on Sunday, getting the better of Toon Aerts late on after a long two-way tussle.
Iserbyt cut Aerts' lead in the overall World Cup standings but Aerts still has 41 points in hand, meaning he'll wrap up the series title provided he places in the top 10 in Hoogerheide next weekend.
Mathieu van der Poel, winner of the past four World Cup rounds, was not racing in Nommay as he's on a training camp.
More to follow
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|1:07:13
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:00:08
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:01:16
|4
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned)
|0:01:28
|5
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:01:46
|6
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:01:55
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:01:58
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:02:02
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:02:04
|10
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:02:07
|11
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:02:51
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|13
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:03:05
|14
|David Van der Poel (Ned)
|0:03:13
|15
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:03:25
|16
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:03:30
|17
|Timon Rüegg (Swi)
|0:03:33
|18
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:03:44
|19
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:03:51
|20
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:03:58
|21
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|0:04:06
|22
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:04:12
|23
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|0:04:59
|24
|Yan Gras (Fra)
|0:05:03
|25
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:05:08
|26
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|0:05:09
|27
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|0:05:18
|28
|Valentin Guillaud (Fra)
|0:05:24
|29
|Maik Van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:05:28
|30
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:05:29
|31
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|32
|Braam Merlier (Bel)
|0:06:01
|33
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|0:06:33
|34
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|35
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|36
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|37
|Aurélien Philibert (Fra)
|38
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|39
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|40
|Curtis White (USA)
|41
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|42
|Gosse Van der Meer (Ned)
|43
|Severin Sägesser (Swi)
|44
|Gilles Mottiez (Swi)
|45
|Damien Mougel (Fra)
|46
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk)
|47
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|48
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|DNF
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|DNF
|Simon Vozar (Svk)
|DNS
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|DNS
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|DNS
|Marvin Schmidt (Ger)
Iserbyt wins Nommay Cyclo-cross World CupAerts and Sweeck round out podium
