Trending

Iserbyt wins Nommay Cyclo-cross World Cup

Aerts and Sweeck round out podium

Image 1 of 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eli Iserbyt claimed victory in the penultimate round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Nommay on Sunday, getting the better of Toon Aerts late on after a long two-way tussle. 

Iserbyt cut Aerts' lead in the overall World Cup standings but Aerts still has 41 points in hand, meaning he'll wrap up the series title provided he places in the top 10 in Hoogerheide next weekend. 

Mathieu van der Poel, winner of the past four World Cup rounds, was not racing in Nommay as he's on a training camp. 

More to follow

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 1:07:13
2Toon Aerts (Bel) 0:00:08
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) 0:01:16
4Lars Van der Haar (Ned) 0:01:28
5Thomas Pidcock (GBr) 0:01:46
6Corne Van Kessel (Ned) 0:01:55
7Quinten Hermans (Bel) 0:01:58
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) 0:02:02
9Jens Adams (Bel) 0:02:04
10Tom Meeusen (Bel) 0:02:07
11Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:02:51
12Thijs Aerts (Bel)
13Marcel Meisen (Ger) 0:03:05
14David Van der Poel (Ned) 0:03:13
15Vincent Baestaens (Bel) 0:03:25
16Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) 0:03:30
17Timon Rüegg (Swi) 0:03:33
18Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 0:03:44
19Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) 0:03:51
20Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:03:58
21Jim Aernouts (Bel) 0:04:06
22Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:04:12
23Steve Chainel (Fra) 0:04:59
24Yan Gras (Fra) 0:05:03
25Diether Sweeck (Bel) 0:05:08
26Simon Zahner (Swi) 0:05:09
27Lander Loockx (Bel) 0:05:18
28Valentin Guillaud (Fra) 0:05:24
29Maik Van der Heijden (Ned) 0:05:28
30Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:05:29
31Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
32Braam Merlier (Bel) 0:06:01
33Sascha Weber (Ger) 0:06:33
34Lucas Dubau (Fra)
35Stephen Hyde (USA)
36Joshua Dubau (Fra)
37Aurélien Philibert (Fra)
38Kerry Werner (USA)
39Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
40Curtis White (USA)
41Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
42Gosse Van der Meer (Ned)
43Severin Sägesser (Swi)
44Gilles Mottiez (Swi)
45Damien Mougel (Fra)
46Ondrej Glajza (Svk)
47Philipp Heigl (Aut)
48Patrick Collins (USA)
DNFSieben Wouters (Ned)
DNFSimon Vozar (Svk)
DNSLukas Winterberg (Swi)
DNSDaan Soete (Bel)
DNSMarvin Schmidt (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews