Iserbyt wins Nommay Cyclo-cross World Cup

Eli Iserbyt claimed victory in the penultimate round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Nommay on Sunday, getting the better of Toon Aerts late on after a long two-way tussle.

Iserbyt cut Aerts' lead in the overall World Cup standings but Aerts still has 41 points in hand, meaning he'll wrap up the series title provided he places in the top 10 in Hoogerheide next weekend.

Mathieu van der Poel, winner of the past four World Cup rounds, was not racing in Nommay as he's on a training camp.

More to follow