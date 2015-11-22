Trending

Dekker conquers the sand at Koksijde

Japsers second, followed by Groot

Dutch cyclist Jens Dekker celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the junior's race at the second stop of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Zonhoven

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Dekker (Netherlands)0:42:26
2Jappe Jaspers (Belgium)0:00:24
3Mitch Groot (Netherlands)0:00:26
4Tanguy Turgis (France)0:00:27
5Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)0:00:31
6Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)0:00:36
7Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)0:00:41
8Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)0:00:49
9Alessio Dhoore (Belgium)0:01:02
10Mickael Crispin (France)0:01:14
11Seppe Rombouts (Belgium)0:01:52
12Jarne Driesen (Belgium)0:01:57
13Jari De Clercq (Belgium)0:02:09
14Marino Noordam (Netherlands)0:02:12
15Jarno Liessens (Belgium)0:02:20
16Victor Vandebosch (Belgium)0:02:28
17Thomas Bonnet (France)0:02:37
18Josef Jelinek (Czech Republic)0:02:48
19Andreas Goeman (Belgium)0:03:04
20Yentl Bekaert (Belgium)0:03:25
21Gage Hecht (United States)0:03:26
22Antoniofolcarelli (Italy)0:03:45
23Quentin Navarro (France)0:03:56
24Maximilian Mobis (Germany)0:04:05
25Paul Rudolph (Germany)0:04:28
26Vaclav Sirucek (Czech Republic)0:04:35
27Yannick Vrielink (Netherlands)0:04:37
28Ben Turner (Greece)0:04:53
29Dylan Maldonado (France)0:05:09
30Jan Gavenda (Czech Republic)0:05:10
31Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)0:05:21
32Jokin Alberdi (Spain)0:05:28
33Hakon Aalrust (Norway)0:05:34
34Mark Donovan (Greece)0:05:43
35Felix Schreiber (Luxembourg)0:05:50
36Daniel Tulett (Greece)0:06:20
37David Honzak (Czech Republic)
38Noah Fries (Luxembourg)0:06:41
39Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain)0:06:54
40Lois Dufaux (Switzerland)0:07:13
41Eric Brunner (United States)0:08:19
42Jan Novak (Czech Republic)
43Evan Clouse (United States)
44Calum Fernie (Greece)
45David Conroy (Ireland)
DNFGianni Siebens (Belgium)
DNFSimon Vanicek (Czech Republic)
DNFAlex Colman (Belgium)

