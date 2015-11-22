Dekker conquers the sand at Koksijde
Japsers second, followed by Groot
Junior Men: Koksijde -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Dekker (Netherlands)
|0:42:26
|2
|Jappe Jaspers (Belgium)
|0:00:24
|3
|Mitch Groot (Netherlands)
|0:00:26
|4
|Tanguy Turgis (France)
|0:00:27
|5
|Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
|0:00:31
|6
|Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)
|0:00:36
|7
|Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:00:41
|8
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|0:00:49
|9
|Alessio Dhoore (Belgium)
|0:01:02
|10
|Mickael Crispin (France)
|0:01:14
|11
|Seppe Rombouts (Belgium)
|0:01:52
|12
|Jarne Driesen (Belgium)
|0:01:57
|13
|Jari De Clercq (Belgium)
|0:02:09
|14
|Marino Noordam (Netherlands)
|0:02:12
|15
|Jarno Liessens (Belgium)
|0:02:20
|16
|Victor Vandebosch (Belgium)
|0:02:28
|17
|Thomas Bonnet (France)
|0:02:37
|18
|Josef Jelinek (Czech Republic)
|0:02:48
|19
|Andreas Goeman (Belgium)
|0:03:04
|20
|Yentl Bekaert (Belgium)
|0:03:25
|21
|Gage Hecht (United States)
|0:03:26
|22
|Antoniofolcarelli (Italy)
|0:03:45
|23
|Quentin Navarro (France)
|0:03:56
|24
|Maximilian Mobis (Germany)
|0:04:05
|25
|Paul Rudolph (Germany)
|0:04:28
|26
|Vaclav Sirucek (Czech Republic)
|0:04:35
|27
|Yannick Vrielink (Netherlands)
|0:04:37
|28
|Ben Turner (Greece)
|0:04:53
|29
|Dylan Maldonado (France)
|0:05:09
|30
|Jan Gavenda (Czech Republic)
|0:05:10
|31
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
|0:05:21
|32
|Jokin Alberdi (Spain)
|0:05:28
|33
|Hakon Aalrust (Norway)
|0:05:34
|34
|Mark Donovan (Greece)
|0:05:43
|35
|Felix Schreiber (Luxembourg)
|0:05:50
|36
|Daniel Tulett (Greece)
|0:06:20
|37
|David Honzak (Czech Republic)
|38
|Noah Fries (Luxembourg)
|0:06:41
|39
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain)
|0:06:54
|40
|Lois Dufaux (Switzerland)
|0:07:13
|41
|Eric Brunner (United States)
|0:08:19
|42
|Jan Novak (Czech Republic)
|43
|Evan Clouse (United States)
|44
|Calum Fernie (Greece)
|45
|David Conroy (Ireland)
|DNF
|Gianni Siebens (Belgium)
|DNF
|Simon Vanicek (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Alex Colman (Belgium)
