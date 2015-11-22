Trending

Iserbyt takes Koksijde U23 race

Fello Belgians Hoeyberghs and Soete round out the podium

Huge crowds were on hand in Koksijde to see world champion Niels Albert and Belgian champion Sven Nys duel for victory.

Huge crowds were on hand in Koksijde to see world champion Niels Albert and Belgian champion Sven Nys duel for victory.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:57:00
2Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
3Daan Soete (Belgium)0:00:20
4Clement Russo (France)0:00:37
5Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)0:00:41
6Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)0:00:44
7Quinten Hermans (Belgium)0:00:47
8Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)0:00:49
9Logan Owen (United States)0:00:55
10Braam Merlier (Belgium)0:01:02
11Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:01:21
12Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)0:01:26
13Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)0:01:36
14Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)0:01:47
15Martijn Budding (Netherlands)0:02:02
16Jonas Degroote (Belgium)0:02:04
17Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:03:14
18Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)0:03:33
19Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:03:35
20Lucas Dubau (France)0:03:49
21Richard Jansen (United States)0:03:59
22Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)0:04:03
23Curtis White (United States)0:04:16
24Yannick Gruner (Germany)0:04:17
25Joshua Dubau (France)0:05:35
26Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands)0:05:52
27Romain Boutet (France)0:06:20
28Max Lindenau (Germany)
29Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)
30Paul Lindenau (Germany)
31Georg Egger (Germany)
32Stepan Schubert (Czech Republic)
33Berne Vankeirsbilck (Belgium)
34David Montgomery IRELAND
35Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)
36Grant Ellwood (Unied States)
37Nicholas Barnes (Greece)
38Tom Rees (Luxembourg)
Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
Felix Drumm (Germany)
Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)

Latest on Cyclingnews