Iserbyt takes Koksijde U23 race
Fello Belgians Hoeyberghs and Soete round out the podium
U23 Men: Koksijde -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:57:00
|2
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|3
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|0:00:20
|4
|Clement Russo (France)
|0:00:37
|5
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|0:00:41
|6
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|0:00:44
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|0:00:47
|8
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|0:00:49
|9
|Logan Owen (United States)
|0:00:55
|10
|Braam Merlier (Belgium)
|0:01:02
|11
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|0:01:21
|12
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|0:01:26
|13
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
|0:01:36
|14
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|0:01:47
|15
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|0:02:02
|16
|Jonas Degroote (Belgium)
|0:02:04
|17
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|0:03:14
|18
|Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)
|0:03:33
|19
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:03:35
|20
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|0:03:49
|21
|Richard Jansen (United States)
|0:03:59
|22
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|0:04:03
|23
|Curtis White (United States)
|0:04:16
|24
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|0:04:17
|25
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|0:05:35
|26
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands)
|0:05:52
|27
|Romain Boutet (France)
|0:06:20
|28
|Max Lindenau (Germany)
|29
|Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)
|30
|Paul Lindenau (Germany)
|31
|Georg Egger (Germany)
|32
|Stepan Schubert (Czech Republic)
|33
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Belgium)
|34
|David Montgomery IRELAND
|35
|Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)
|36
|Grant Ellwood (Unied States)
|37
|Nicholas Barnes (Greece)
|38
|Tom Rees (Luxembourg)
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
