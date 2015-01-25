Trending

Iserbyt solos to victory in Hoogerheide

Young Belgian claims junior World Cup series title

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) finished 4th at the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:37:40
2Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:00:48
3Gage Hecht (USA)0:00:53
4Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:00
5Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:01:07
6Stefano Sala (Ita)0:01:11
7émile Canal (Fra)0:01:13
8Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:15
9Quentin Simon (Fra)
10Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:23
11Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden0:01:34
12Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:38
13Sandy Dujardin (Fra)0:01:39
14Eddy Fine (Fra)0:01:40
15Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:46
16Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:56
17Giorgio Rossi (Ita)0:02:00
18Lance Haidet (USA)
19Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:02:08
20Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:02:13
21Mart Muskens (Ned)0:02:21
22Matej Ulik (Slo)0:02:30
23Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:02:35
24Daniel Smarzaro (Ita)0:02:39
25Per Wiggers (Ned)0:02:41
26Arthur Green (Gre)0:02:42
27Alexis Bourmaud (Fra)0:02:45
28Kevin Geniets (Lux)0:02:48
29Brannan Fix (USA)0:02:52
30Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team0:03:02
31Quinton Disera (Can)0:03:09
32Joël Grab (Swi)0:03:10
33Jokin Alberdi Mendizabal (Spa)0:03:17
34William Gascoyne (Gre)0:03:21
35Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:25
36Yannick Vrielink (Ned)0:03:31
37Jon Gil Ranero (Spa)0:03:33
38Wesley Floren (Ned)0:03:42
39Raphael Schröder (Ger)0:03:45
40Tom Rees (Lux)
41Jaroslav Vojir (Cze)0:03:48
42Maximilian Möbis (Ger)0:03:53
43Ludwig Cords (Ger)0:04:03
44Willem Boersma (Can)0:04:05
45Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)0:04:06
46Cooper Willsey (USA)0:04:10
47Poul Rudolph (Ger)
48Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:04:11
49Lukas Kunt (Cze)0:04:14
50Michel Ries (Lux)0:04:20
51Josef Jelinek (Cze)0:04:22
52Martin Matejcek (Cze)0:04:27
53Tarik Haupt (Ger)0:04:30
54Noah Fries (Lux)0:04:31
55Joshua Waters (Gre)0:04:37
56Ryo Takeuchi (Jpn)0:04:48
57Oliver Evans (Can)0:04:57
58Alfie Moses (Gre)0:05:08
59Colin Heiderscheid (Lux)0:05:20
60Nicholas Smith (Aus)
61Pit Leyder (Lux)0:05:24
62Stefan Ritter (Can)0:05:31
63Liam Mulcahy (Can)0:05:50
64Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)0:06:19
65Kristian Zimany (Slo)0:07:28
66Josef Bartipan (Cze)
67Noah Barrow (Aus)0:07:46
68Jakub Kurty (Slo)-1Lap
69Jan Gajdosik (Slo)
70Tom Green (Aus)
71Masaki Yamada (Jpn)

Final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium230pts
2Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland145
3Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands141
4Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands133
5Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America115
6Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium101
7Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy90
8Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy75
9Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium72
10Maik van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands69
11Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy64
12Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands61
13Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium59
14Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France57
15Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland53
16Roel van der Stegen (Ned) Netherlands50
17Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands49
18Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America49
19Eddy Fine (Fra) France47
20Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark45
21Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy43
22Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France40
23Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands34
24Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovenia34
25Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland34
26Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium31
27Han Devos (Bel) Belgium29
28Emile Canal (Fra) France28
29Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America28
30Alexis Bourmaud (Fra) France26
31Quentin Simon (Fra) France24
32Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands24
33Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy19
34Mart Muskens (Ned) Netherlands18
35Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium16
36Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America15
37Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg15
38Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium14
39Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France14
40Lander Loockx (Bel) Belgium12
41Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium12
42Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France11
43Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic9
44Per Wiggers (Ned) Netherlands6
45Erik Boer (Ned) Netherlands6
46Arthur Green (GBr) Greece5
47Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium5
48Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium5
49Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic3
50Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) France3
51Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland3
52Brannan Fix (USA) United States Of America2
53Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America2
54Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg2
55Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany1
56Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany1
57Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg1

