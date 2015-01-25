Iserbyt solos to victory in Hoogerheide
Young Belgian claims junior World Cup series title
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:37:40
|2
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:00:48
|3
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:53
|4
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:01:07
|6
|Stefano Sala (Ita)
|0:01:11
|7
|émile Canal (Fra)
|0:01:13
|8
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:15
|9
|Quentin Simon (Fra)
|10
|Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|11
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
|0:01:34
|12
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|13
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|0:01:39
|14
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:01:40
|15
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:46
|16
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|17
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita)
|0:02:00
|18
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|19
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:02:08
|20
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:02:13
|21
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|0:02:21
|22
|Matej Ulik (Slo)
|0:02:30
|23
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:02:35
|24
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita)
|0:02:39
|25
|Per Wiggers (Ned)
|0:02:41
|26
|Arthur Green (Gre)
|0:02:42
|27
|Alexis Bourmaud (Fra)
|0:02:45
|28
|Kevin Geniets (Lux)
|0:02:48
|29
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:02:52
|30
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|31
|Quinton Disera (Can)
|0:03:09
|32
|Joël Grab (Swi)
|0:03:10
|33
|Jokin Alberdi Mendizabal (Spa)
|0:03:17
|34
|William Gascoyne (Gre)
|0:03:21
|35
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|36
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|0:03:31
|37
|Jon Gil Ranero (Spa)
|0:03:33
|38
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|0:03:42
|39
|Raphael Schröder (Ger)
|0:03:45
|40
|Tom Rees (Lux)
|41
|Jaroslav Vojir (Cze)
|0:03:48
|42
|Maximilian Möbis (Ger)
|0:03:53
|43
|Ludwig Cords (Ger)
|0:04:03
|44
|Willem Boersma (Can)
|0:04:05
|45
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:04:06
|46
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:04:10
|47
|Poul Rudolph (Ger)
|48
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:04:11
|49
|Lukas Kunt (Cze)
|0:04:14
|50
|Michel Ries (Lux)
|0:04:20
|51
|Josef Jelinek (Cze)
|0:04:22
|52
|Martin Matejcek (Cze)
|0:04:27
|53
|Tarik Haupt (Ger)
|0:04:30
|54
|Noah Fries (Lux)
|0:04:31
|55
|Joshua Waters (Gre)
|0:04:37
|56
|Ryo Takeuchi (Jpn)
|0:04:48
|57
|Oliver Evans (Can)
|0:04:57
|58
|Alfie Moses (Gre)
|0:05:08
|59
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux)
|0:05:20
|60
|Nicholas Smith (Aus)
|61
|Pit Leyder (Lux)
|0:05:24
|62
|Stefan Ritter (Can)
|0:05:31
|63
|Liam Mulcahy (Can)
|0:05:50
|64
|Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)
|0:06:19
|65
|Kristian Zimany (Slo)
|0:07:28
|66
|Josef Bartipan (Cze)
|67
|Noah Barrow (Aus)
|0:07:46
|68
|Jakub Kurty (Slo)
|-1Lap
|69
|Jan Gajdosik (Slo)
|70
|Tom Green (Aus)
|71
|Masaki Yamada (Jpn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|230
|pts
|2
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|145
|3
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|141
|4
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|133
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America
|115
|6
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|101
|7
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|90
|8
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|75
|9
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
|72
|10
|Maik van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|69
|11
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|64
|12
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|13
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium
|59
|14
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France
|57
|15
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|53
|16
|Roel van der Stegen (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|17
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|18
|Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America
|49
|19
|Eddy Fine (Fra) France
|47
|20
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark
|45
|21
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|43
|22
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|40
|23
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|24
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovenia
|34
|25
|Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|34
|26
|Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|31
|27
|Han Devos (Bel) Belgium
|29
|28
|Emile Canal (Fra) France
|28
|29
|Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America
|28
|30
|Alexis Bourmaud (Fra) France
|26
|31
|Quentin Simon (Fra) France
|24
|32
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|33
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|19
|34
|Mart Muskens (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|35
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|16
|36
|Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America
|15
|37
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|15
|38
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium
|14
|39
|Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France
|14
|40
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Belgium
|12
|41
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium
|12
|42
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France
|11
|43
|Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic
|9
|44
|Per Wiggers (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|45
|Erik Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|46
|Arthur Green (GBr) Greece
|5
|47
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium
|5
|48
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium
|5
|49
|Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|50
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) France
|3
|51
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|52
|Brannan Fix (USA) United States Of America
|2
|53
|Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America
|2
|54
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
|2
|55
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|1
|56
|Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany
|1
|57
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
