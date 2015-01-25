Trending

Lechner dominates in the mud

Nash and Ferrand-Prevot complete the podium, Cant wins the World Cup

Image 1 of 17

Elle Anderson

Elle Anderson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 17

Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 17

Evan Lechner

Evan Lechner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 17

Michal Dyck (Canada)

Michal Dyck (Canada)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 17

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing)

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) wins the elite women's World Cup overall title

Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) wins the elite women's World Cup overall title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Katie Compton (Trek)

Katie Compton (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 17

Sanne Cant lets the moment sink in

Sanne Cant lets the moment sink in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 17

Eva Lechner parlays her mud skills to a victory in Hoogerheide

Eva Lechner parlays her mud skills to a victory in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 17

Sanne Cant (BKCP-Enertherm)

Sanne Cant (BKCP-Enertherm)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 17

Kaitlin Antonneau

Kaitlin Antonneau
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 17

The 2015 Women's UCI World Cup podium: Ellen Van Loy, Sanne Cant and Katie Copmton

The 2015 Women's UCI World Cup podium: Ellen Van Loy, Sanne Cant and Katie Copmton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 17

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 17

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 17

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) wins Hoogerheide World Cup

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) wins Hoogerheide World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 17

Podium (l-r) Katerina Nash (Luna), Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Liv)

Podium (l-r) Katerina Nash (Luna), Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) produced one of her best ever rides in the mud of Hoogerheide to win her first ever women's UCI World Cup race. The 29 year-old Italian had the power and the form to handle the heavy conditions and won alone after gradually distancing her rivals. The five-time Italian national champion celebrated by punching the air in celebration.

Related Articles

Lechner celebrates best result of her career at 'cross Worlds

Lechner wins Italian cross country championship

Cant continues winning streak at Scheldecross

Compton wins 11th US cyclo-cross title in Austin

Van der Poel solos to Hoogerheide victory

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) got the better of world road race champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo Liv) to finish 18 seconds behind Lechner and so continue her run of consistent results. Ferrand-Prevot was third at 27 seconds.

“It’s really great but I didn’t expect it. I came back from training camp in Gran Canaria only yesterday. I was a little sick and just wanted to do my race today. I’m really happy,” Lechner said.

Lechner's victory, just one week ahead of the world championships, makes her favourite for the world title. She won the silver medal last year.

“For sure my goal is to get another medal like last year. It’s another race with other conditions. It will be snow and ice I guess. This victory from today is a good motivation for next week,” she said.

Belgian and European champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) crashed hard during the penultimate lap while battling for second place but she continued her race and finished fourth. It was enough for the 24 year-old to secure her first overall victory in the World Cup with 246 points. The always consistent Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) finished seventh in Hoogerheide and moved up to second place in the World Cup ahead of Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) who struggled with asthma problems and finished 21st.

Current world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) lead the group into the muddy fields of Hoogerheide but she quickly faded back. She is said to be suffering with a hamstring injury sustained on Saturday. Vos dropped outside the top-15 with Katie Compton before making up some ground in the final laps to finish twelfth. Compton finished 21st at 4:19.

Ferrand-Prévot launched the first serious attack of the race after Vos lead from the start. The French champion was caught by a group that included Lechner, Cant, Nash and Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo Liv). Halfway through the second lap Lechner powered ahead and in no time gained more than ten seconds. Stultiens was the first to get dropped and two laps later Cant crashed, leaving Nash and Ferrand-Prévot battling for second place.

Lechner had a comfortable lead and eased during the final lap, while Nash took the initiative to shake off Ferrand-Prévot. Lechner won alone, 18 seconds ahead of Nash. Ferrand-Prévot was third at 27 seconds.

Cant crossed the finish line in fourth place, nearly a minute behind, but celebrated winning the World Cup.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:44:53
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:18
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team0:00:27
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:54
5Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:01:03
6Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:01:19
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:32
8Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:40
9Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team0:01:58
10Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:17
11Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:02:40
12Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:02:53
13Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:02:57
14Rachel Lloyd (USA)0:03:02
15Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)0:03:04
16Christine Majerus (Lux)0:03:18
17Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)0:03:33
18Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:42
19Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement Professional Cyclocross Team0:03:51
20Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:11
21Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:04:19
22Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:04:24
23Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:34
24Jessica Lambracht (Bel)0:04:53
25Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)0:04:54
26Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:09
27Lisa Heckmann (Bel)0:05:14
28Marlene Petit (Fra)
29Mical Dyck (Can)0:05:15
30Crystal Anthony (USA)0:05:34
31Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:05:35
32Amira Mellor (GBr)0:05:59
33Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:06:10
34Hannah Payton (GBr)0:06:14
35Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:06:24
36Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:06:33
37Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:06:47
38Esmee Oosterman (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:06:52
39Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:07:03
40Asa Maria Erlandsson (Nor)0:07:31
41Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:07:53
42Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:07:55
43Emeline Gaultier (Fra)0:08:00
44Nikola Noskova (Cze)0:08:20
45Suzie Godart (Lux)0:08:46
46Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:09:09
47Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg)0:09:11
48Christine Vardaros (USA)0:09:35
49Nadja Heigl (Pol)0:10:18
50Denisa Lukesova (Cze)-1Lap
51Monica Carrascosa Garcia (Spa)-2Laps
52Lindsay Gorrell (Aus)

Final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp246pts
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team204
3Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing187
4Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)176
5Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team169
6Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur167
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona166
8Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team160
9Nikki Harris (GBr)152
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team129
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team125
12Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)124
13Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol121
14Pavla Havlikova (Cze)113
15Sane Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team95
16Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team91
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team79
18Caroline Mani (Fra)74
19Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air71
20Aida Nuno (Spa)61
21Rachel Lloyd (USA)60
22Githa Michiels (Bel)60
23Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi48
24Crystal Anthony (USA)47
25Elle Anderson (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental44
26Arley Kemmerer (USA)37
27Loes Sels (Bel)34
28Gabriella Durrin (GBr)32
29Reza Hormes (Ned)30
30Laura Verdonschot (Bel)29
31Marlene Petit (Fra)27
32Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)27
33Laura Perry (Fra)23
34Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)21
35Meredith Miller (USA)19
36Lizzy Witlox (Ned)19
37Jessica Lambracht (Ger)15
38Nikola Noskova (Cze)14
39Nadja Heigl (Aut)13
40Erica Zaveta (USA)11
41Stephanie Vaxillaire (Fra)11
42Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)11
43Lisa Heckmann (Ger)11
44Juliette Labous (Fra)10
45Maghalie Rochette (Can)10
46Katrien Thijs (Bel)9
47Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
48Amira Mellor (GBr)7
49Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana6
50Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)4
51Milena Landtwing (Swi)3
52Adela Carter (GBr)3
53Vendula Kuntova (Cze)3
54Mical Dyck (Can)2
55Hannah Payton (GBr)2
56Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)1

Latest on Cyclingnews