Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) produced one of her best ever rides in the mud of Hoogerheide to win her first ever women's UCI World Cup race. The 29 year-old Italian had the power and the form to handle the heavy conditions and won alone after gradually distancing her rivals. The five-time Italian national champion celebrated by punching the air in celebration.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) got the better of world road race champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo Liv) to finish 18 seconds behind Lechner and so continue her run of consistent results. Ferrand-Prevot was third at 27 seconds.

“It’s really great but I didn’t expect it. I came back from training camp in Gran Canaria only yesterday. I was a little sick and just wanted to do my race today. I’m really happy,” Lechner said.

Lechner's victory, just one week ahead of the world championships, makes her favourite for the world title. She won the silver medal last year.

“For sure my goal is to get another medal like last year. It’s another race with other conditions. It will be snow and ice I guess. This victory from today is a good motivation for next week,” she said.

Belgian and European champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) crashed hard during the penultimate lap while battling for second place but she continued her race and finished fourth. It was enough for the 24 year-old to secure her first overall victory in the World Cup with 246 points. The always consistent Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) finished seventh in Hoogerheide and moved up to second place in the World Cup ahead of Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) who struggled with asthma problems and finished 21st.

Current world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) lead the group into the muddy fields of Hoogerheide but she quickly faded back. She is said to be suffering with a hamstring injury sustained on Saturday. Vos dropped outside the top-15 with Katie Compton before making up some ground in the final laps to finish twelfth. Compton finished 21st at 4:19.

Ferrand-Prévot launched the first serious attack of the race after Vos lead from the start. The French champion was caught by a group that included Lechner, Cant, Nash and Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo Liv). Halfway through the second lap Lechner powered ahead and in no time gained more than ten seconds. Stultiens was the first to get dropped and two laps later Cant crashed, leaving Nash and Ferrand-Prévot battling for second place.

Lechner had a comfortable lead and eased during the final lap, while Nash took the initiative to shake off Ferrand-Prévot. Lechner won alone, 18 seconds ahead of Nash. Ferrand-Prévot was third at 27 seconds.

Cant crossed the finish line in fourth place, nearly a minute behind, but celebrated winning the World Cup.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:44:53 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:18 3 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team 0:00:27 4 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP 0:00:54 5 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team 0:01:03 6 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 0:01:19 7 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:32 8 Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:40 9 Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team 0:01:58 10 Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:17 11 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team 0:02:40 12 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team 0:02:53 13 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:02:57 14 Rachel Lloyd (USA) 0:03:02 15 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) 0:03:04 16 Christine Majerus (Lux) 0:03:18 17 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 0:03:33 18 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:42 19 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement Professional Cyclocross Team 0:03:51 20 Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:11 21 Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:04:19 22 Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team 0:04:24 23 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:34 24 Jessica Lambracht (Bel) 0:04:53 25 Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) 0:04:54 26 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:05:09 27 Lisa Heckmann (Bel) 0:05:14 28 Marlene Petit (Fra) 29 Mical Dyck (Can) 0:05:15 30 Crystal Anthony (USA) 0:05:34 31 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team 0:05:35 32 Amira Mellor (GBr) 0:05:59 33 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam 0:06:10 34 Hannah Payton (GBr) 0:06:14 35 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:06:24 36 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) 0:06:33 37 Chiara Teocchi (Ita) 0:06:47 38 Esmee Oosterman (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team 0:06:52 39 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 0:07:03 40 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Nor) 0:07:31 41 Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam 0:07:53 42 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam 0:07:55 43 Emeline Gaultier (Fra) 0:08:00 44 Nikola Noskova (Cze) 0:08:20 45 Suzie Godart (Lux) 0:08:46 46 Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling 0:09:09 47 Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) 0:09:11 48 Christine Vardaros (USA) 0:09:35 49 Nadja Heigl (Pol) 0:10:18 50 Denisa Lukesova (Cze) -1Lap 51 Monica Carrascosa Garcia (Spa) -2Laps 52 Lindsay Gorrell (Aus)