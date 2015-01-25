Trending

Sweeck claims U23 World Cup in Hoogerheide

Vanthourenhout wins U23 World Cup overall title

Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) wins the U23 World Cup title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) wins the Hoogerheide World Cup

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) tops the podium in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:52:02
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:28
3Fabien Doubey (Fra)0:00:52
4Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:01:20
5Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:21
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:23
7Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:01:50
8Jakub Skala (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor0:01:57
9Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:04
10Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:02:13
11Vojtech Nipl (Cze)0:02:15
12Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
13Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:41
14Felix Drumm (Ger)0:02:54
15Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.0:03:03
16Clement Russo (Fra)0:03:14
17Fabian Lienhard (Swi)0:03:21
18Andri Frischknecht (Swi)0:03:34
19Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:51
20Jack Clarkson (Gre)0:04:11
21Dominic Grab (Swi)0:04:23
22Yannick Gruner (Ger)0:04:37
23Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
24Ben Sumner (Gre)0:04:48
25Koen Weijers (Ned)0:04:51
26Andrew Dillman (USA)0:05:11
27Nadir Colledani (Ita)0:05:12
28Lucas Dubau (Fra)
29Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:05:39
30Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:05:48
31Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:06:03
32Paul Lindenau (Ger)0:06:17
33Koen Van Dijke (Ned)0:06:25
34Max Lindenau (Ger)0:06:47
35Grant Ellwood (USA)-1Laps
36Kevin Suarez Fernandez (SPA)
37Timon Rüegg (Swi)
38Stepan Schubert (Cze)
39Ondrej Glajza (Slo)
40Sam O'Keefe (USA)
41Manuel Müller (Ger)
42Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
43Dominik Vrana (Cze)
44Simon Vozar (Slo)
45Kota Yokoyama (Jpn)
46Nicholas Barnes (Gre)
47David Eriksson (Swe)
48Jack Hogan (Aus)
49Danick Vandale (Can)-2Laps

Final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium190pts
2Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium185
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium160
4Clement Venturini (Fra) France131
5Fabien Doubey (Fra) France129
6Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands125
7Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium107
8Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands106
9Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy86
10Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic86
11Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic79
12Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium75
13Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands72
14Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium71
15Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium70
16Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium61
17Clement Russo (Fra) France50
18Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic46
19Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands31
20Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland30
21Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium29
22Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium28
23Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland28
24Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium27
25Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany23
26Logan Owen (USA) United States of America20
27Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands20
28Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland19
29Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium18
30Romain Seigle (Fra) France18
31Ben Sumner (GBr) Greece17
32Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands16
33Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy13
34Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium13
35Andrew Dillman (USA) United States of America12
36Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States of America12
37Jack Clarkson (GBr) Greece11
38Yannick Eckmann (USA) United States of America10
39Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Netherlands10
40Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany9
41Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands7
42Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland5
43Curtis White (USA) United States of America5
44Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands5
45Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy4
46Lucas Dubau (Fra) France3
47Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium3
48Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany3
49Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain2

