Sweeck claims U23 World Cup in Hoogerheide
Vanthourenhout wins U23 World Cup overall title
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:52:02
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|0:00:52
|4
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|5
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:21
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|7
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:01:50
|8
|Jakub Skala (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor
|0:01:57
|9
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|10
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:02:13
|11
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze)
|0:02:15
|12
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|13
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|14
|Felix Drumm (Ger)
|0:02:54
|15
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
|0:03:03
|16
|Clement Russo (Fra)
|0:03:14
|17
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi)
|0:03:21
|18
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi)
|0:03:34
|19
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|20
|Jack Clarkson (Gre)
|0:04:11
|21
|Dominic Grab (Swi)
|0:04:23
|22
|Yannick Gruner (Ger)
|0:04:37
|23
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|24
|Ben Sumner (Gre)
|0:04:48
|25
|Koen Weijers (Ned)
|0:04:51
|26
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:05:11
|27
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|0:05:12
|28
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|29
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:05:39
|30
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:05:48
|31
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:06:03
|32
|Paul Lindenau (Ger)
|0:06:17
|33
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:06:25
|34
|Max Lindenau (Ger)
|0:06:47
|35
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|-1Laps
|36
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (SPA)
|37
|Timon Rüegg (Swi)
|38
|Stepan Schubert (Cze)
|39
|Ondrej Glajza (Slo)
|40
|Sam O'Keefe (USA)
|41
|Manuel Müller (Ger)
|42
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|43
|Dominik Vrana (Cze)
|44
|Simon Vozar (Slo)
|45
|Kota Yokoyama (Jpn)
|46
|Nicholas Barnes (Gre)
|47
|David Eriksson (Swe)
|48
|Jack Hogan (Aus)
|49
|Danick Vandale (Can)
|-2Laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|190
|pts
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|185
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|160
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) France
|131
|5
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
|129
|6
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|125
|7
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|107
|8
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|106
|9
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|86
|10
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|86
|11
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|79
|12
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|75
|13
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|72
|14
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium
|71
|15
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|70
|16
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|61
|17
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|50
|18
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|46
|19
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|20
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland
|30
|21
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium
|29
|22
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium
|28
|23
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|28
|24
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|27
|25
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany
|23
|26
|Logan Owen (USA) United States of America
|20
|27
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|28
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|29
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium
|18
|30
|Romain Seigle (Fra) France
|18
|31
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Greece
|17
|32
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|33
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|13
|34
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|13
|35
|Andrew Dillman (USA) United States of America
|12
|36
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States of America
|12
|37
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Greece
|11
|38
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) United States of America
|10
|39
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|40
|Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
|9
|41
|Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|42
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|43
|Curtis White (USA) United States of America
|5
|44
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|45
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|4
|46
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|3
|47
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|3
|48
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|3
|49
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain
|2
