Van der Poel solos to Hoogerheide victory

Pauwels secures World Cup overall title

Image 1 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) on the run-up

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) on the run-up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

Teammates Gianni Vermeersch and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)

Teammates Gianni Vermeersch and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 24

US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)

US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 24

Sven Nys

Sven Nys
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 24

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin)

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

Runner-up Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team)

Runner-up Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) wins World Cup finale

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) wins World Cup finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) on his way to winning the World Cup

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) on his way to winning the World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin)

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 24

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) raises the Dutch flag at the finish line

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) raises the Dutch flag at the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

World Cup series winner Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon)

World Cup series winner Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon) wins the overall World Cup series

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon) wins the overall World Cup series
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) tops the podium in Hoogerheide

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) tops the podium in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) wins the World Cup

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) wins the World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

World Cup leader Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon)

World Cup leader Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

David van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

David van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a race organized by cycling legend Adrie van der Poel, his son Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) who gave a a demonstration of near perfect cyclo-cross racing and emphatically showed he is the favourite for next weekend's World Cyclo- Cross Championships in Tabor, in the Czech Republic.

The 20 year-old Dutch national champion rode away from the rest of the field during the opening lap and completed a race-long solo ride on the technical course. Van der Poel had time to grab a Netherlands flag and wave it in the air as he crossed the line.

“It was really nice. The crowds were just screaming all the time. It was very hard but it was so much fun, especially because it was my dad’s race,” Van der Poel said after the race.

“After a hard week of training it could go either way. I didn’t have the intention to ride alone all race long but then I figured that with a couple of fast laps I could be safe.”

Fellow youngster Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) accelerated late in the race from a large chase group and captured second place more than a minute behind Van der Poel.

Gianni Vermeersch (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) took third as he battled for a spot in the Belgian selection for next week’s World Championships in Tabor. It was his first ever World Cup podium and most probably earned him selection for Tabor.

Vermeersch's teammate Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) finished in the same time, celebrating his fourth place because it sealed his second overall victory in the World Cup series. Pauwels’ closest rival for the World Cup was Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) but he finished fifth in Hoogerheide and so could only consolidated his second place in the World Cup standings. Corné van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) narrowly held on to his third place overall ahead of Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) despite a distant 27th place in Hoogerheide.

Further back US-champion Jeremy Powers finished thirteenth at 3:34, which was just enough to claim an impressive ninth place in the final World Cup standings.

Fast start

After a fast sprint away from the start line, Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) grabbed the hole shot in the sand and mud after a tough week in which he was kept out and later put back in the Belgian selection for the World Championships as a consequence of his involvement in an investigation into possible illegal ozone treatment.

When Meeusen faded Van der Poel decisively took command. Behind him Pauwels suddenly slipped away, standing sideways and blocking the way for the other riders. Van der Poel realized there was an opportunity to do something although he knew it was very early in the race.

“It was way too early but then I had 15 seconds I think. I saw the lap times and thought that I could make it. When they told me that I had 30 seconds I knew I could make it but it was really hard. My chain dropped at one point but it was my own fault. There was one lap where I fell three times. After that I was happy I re-found my good legs.”

Behind nobody was willing or able to close the gap on van der Poel. Halfway through the second lap Vermeersch surged forward, mainly trying to win the battle for the Belgian selection from teammate Tim Merlier, Jens Adams (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea).

It took five laps before Vermeersch was pulled back by Van Aert and Pauwels. Further back Lars van der Haar distanced Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) and Francis Mourey (FDJ) in the battle for fifth place.

Van Aert easily gapped the Sunweb-duo towards second place late on but all of these battles occurred well behind race leader Van der Poel.

The Dutchman's victory confirmed he is one of the favourites for the World championships. He has opted to ride the elite race despite being eligible for the under 23 race.

“I hope so. I had a really good day today. Hopefully not a week too early. If I have these legs in the World Championships I’m one of the favourites I think.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus1:08:38
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:04
3Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:21
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:22
5Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:37
6Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink0:01:56
7Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:02:18
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:52
9Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:57
10Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre E-Sportsante0:03:04
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon-Kwadro0:03:05
12David Menut (Fra) Auber 930:03:26
13Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:03:34
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:41
15Marco Fontana Aurelio (Ita)0:03:42
16Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:50
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Kwadro0:03:58
18Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:04:07
19Radomir Simunek (Cze) Corendon-Kwadro0:04:14
20Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:04:15
22Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:04:19
23Michael Boros (Cze)0:04:30
24Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:04:41
25Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:04:55
26Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:05:08
27Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:05:16
28David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:05:17
29Luca Braidot (Ita)0:05:58
30Sascha Weber (Ger)0:07:13
31Jonathan Page (USA)-1Lap
32Arnaud Grand (Swi)
33Ian Field (GBr)
34Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
35Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
36Gutierrez Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
37Stephen Hyde (USA)
38Ole Quast (Ger)
39Clement Lhotellerie (Fra)
40Mariusz Gil (Pol)
41James Driscoll (USA)-2Laps
42Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
43Martin Haring (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica
44Alois Falenta (Fra)
45Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
46Andreas Moser (Swi)-3Laps
47Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
48Severin Saegesser (Swi)
49Matej Lasak (Cze)
50Zach Mcdonald (USA)
51Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
52Marco Ponta (Ita)
53Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
54Joachim Parbo (Den)-4Laps
55Aaron Schooler (Can)
56Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
57Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
58Mike Garrigan (Can)-5Laps
59Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
60Joseba Leon Gutierrez (Spa)
61Garry Millburn (Aus)
62Mark Mcconnell (Can)
63Paul Redenbach (Aus)-6Laps
64Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Ekoi
65Mario Matijevic (Cro)

Final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team430pts
2Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin345
3Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team307
4Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus306
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team290
6Jens Adams (Bel)256
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team255
8Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ212
9Jeremy Powers (USA)210
10Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon-Kwadro209
11Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team209
12Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre E-Sportsante206
13Rob Peeters (Bel)201
14Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team194
15Sascha Weber (Ger)191
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team191
17Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team185
18David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus179
19Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Kwadro179
20Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team177
21Michael Boros (Cze)170
22Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro169
23Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team154
24Wout Van Aert (Bel)150
25Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus145
26Javier De Larrinage Ibanez (Spa)136
27Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)135
28Sven Nys (Bel)132
29Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels130
30Jonathan Page (USA)126
31Ian Field (GBr)124
32Tomas Paprstka (Cze)119
33Mariusz Gil (Pol)110
34Simon Zahner (Swi)102
35Radomir Simunek (Cze) Corendon-Kwadro84
36Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels83
37Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus83
38Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro78
39Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team71
40Arnaud Grand (Swi)65
41Clement Lhotellerie (Fra)63
42Kenneth Hansen (Den)62
43Josep Betalu (Spa)56
44Andreas Moser (Swi)53
45Ole Quast (Ger)52
46Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon-Kwadro44
47Martin Haring (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica43
48David Menut (Fra) Auber 9339
49Severin Saegesser (Swi)38
50Marco Fontana Aurelio (Ita)36
51Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)36
52Lukas Winterberg (Swi)36
53Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team33
54Enrico Franzoi (Ita)31
55Bryan Falaschi (Ita)30
56Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 9330
57Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)29
58Jakub Skala (Cze)28
59Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Ekoi28
60Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)26
61Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels25
62Marco Bianco (Ita)23
63Luca Braidot (Ita)22
64Alois Falenta (Fra)21
65Jack Clarkson (GBr)19
66Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi19
67Matej Lasak (Cze)19
68Jeremy Durrin (USA)15
69Stephen Hyde (USA)14
70Steven James (GBr)13
71Felix Barba Frutos (Spa)11
72Ben Sumner (GBr)11
73Ben Berden (Bel)11
74Aaron Schooler (Can)11
75James Driscoll (USA)10
76Martin Gujan (Swi)10
77Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)10
78Joachim Parbo (Den)10
79Yoann Corbihan (Fra)9
80Alex Paton (GBr)9
81Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)9
82Jody Crawforth (GBr)8
83Robert Marion (USA)7
84Michael Schweizer (Ger)7
85Gusty Bausch (Lux)7
86Angus Edmond (NZl)7
87Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)6
88Nicholas Barnes (GBr)6
89Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid5
90Michael Wildhaber (Swi)5
91Elia Silvestri (Ita)5
92Jack Ravenscroft (GBr)4
93Felix Drumm (Ger)4
94David Montgomery (Irl)3
95Mark Mcconnell (Can)3
96Glen Kinning (Irl)2
97Zach Mcdonald (USA)1
98Ulrich Theobald (Ger)1
99Cameron Jette (Can)1

 

