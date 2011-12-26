Trending

Bosmans takes the spoils

Merlier and McDonald second and third

Full Results (Note: This category's race was not run as a World Cup event)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:50:21
2Tim Merlier (Bel)0:00:18
3Zach Mcdonald (USA)0:00:49
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel)0:00:53
5Jens Adams (Bel)0:00:54
6Kenneth Hansen (Den)0:00:55
7David Van Der Poel (Ned)0:01:51
8Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)0:01:54
9Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:02:21
10Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:02:37
11Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)0:02:39
12Alexis Caresmel (Fra)0:02:44
13Maxim Panis (Bel)0:03:01
14Yannick Eckmann (Ger)0:03:04
15Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)0:03:09
16Dylan Page (Swi)0:03:59
17Raf Risbourg (Bel)0:04:00
18Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel)0:04:20
19Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)0:04:52
20Jelle Cant (Bel)0:05:00
21Felix Coté Bouvette (Can)0:06:11
22Andrew Hargroves (GBr)0:06:35
23John De Schutter (Bel)0:07:23
24Kenny Maes (Bel)
25Daniel Gerow (USA)
26Kolben Preble (USA)
27Kiernan Orange (Can)
28Niels Verdijck (Bel)
29Birger Vandael (Bel)

