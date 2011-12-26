Bosmans takes the spoils
Merlier and McDonald second and third
Under 23 Men: -
Full Results (Note: This category's race was not run as a World Cup event)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:50:21
|2
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|0:00:18
|3
|Zach Mcdonald (USA)
|0:00:49
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:00:53
|5
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:00:54
|6
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|0:00:55
|7
|David Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:01:51
|8
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)
|0:01:54
|9
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:02:21
|10
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|0:02:37
|11
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|0:02:39
|12
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra)
|0:02:44
|13
|Maxim Panis (Bel)
|0:03:01
|14
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger)
|0:03:04
|15
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)
|0:03:09
|16
|Dylan Page (Swi)
|0:03:59
|17
|Raf Risbourg (Bel)
|0:04:00
|18
|Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel)
|0:04:20
|19
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
|0:04:52
|20
|Jelle Cant (Bel)
|0:05:00
|21
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can)
|0:06:11
|22
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr)
|0:06:35
|23
|John De Schutter (Bel)
|0:07:23
|24
|Kenny Maes (Bel)
|25
|Daniel Gerow (USA)
|26
|Kolben Preble (USA)
|27
|Kiernan Orange (Can)
|28
|Niels Verdijck (Bel)
|29
|Birger Vandael (Bel)
