Vos leads Dutch sweep at Zolder

Van den Brand and Van Paassen round out podium

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Julie Krasniak (Team Rapha Focus)

(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Daphny Van Den Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Daphny Van Den Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
A Dutch clean sweep at the World Cup in Zolder

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins the World Cup round in Zolder

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) had to work hard but came away with the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) captured her second World Cup win of the season in Zolder, Belgium. The Dutch woman powered away from her compatriot Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) on the penultimate lap. At the finish line on the former F1 racing circuit, Vos had half a minute on the World Cup leader. The last podium spot in the fifth World Cup round of the year was captured by another Dutch woman, Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash).

"Not much separated me from Daphny today. I waited for a good moment to attack, and then I went 100 percent for it. After crawling over the steep 'wall' I had a few meters, and I knew that I could turn that into some more on the following asphalted stretch," Vos said.

The second place from Van den Brand was more than enough to extend her overall lead in the World Cup rankings. Van den Brand now has a margin of 46 points over Van Paassen and ten more on Vos.

"It can still escape me. I think I'll have to finish top-five every time Vos wins a race," Van den Brand said.

The early part of the race in Zolder was led by British champion Helen Wyman (Kona). Halfway through the opening lap, Vos and Van den Brand powered away from Wyman with nobody being able to keep up with the Dutch tandem. A little later, Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) went over the handlebars in one of the steep descents, and so did her compatriot Wyman. "I couldn't breathe properly. My throat is ok, but my lungs are not," Wyman said, referring to her illness from last week. On Friday, she had abandoned the evening cross in Diegem in order to stay healthy for this World Cup round. Wyman kept losing positions throughout the race and she eventually finished 14th; Harris stood strong and finished eighth.

Just behind the Dutch duo, Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Boxx-Veldritacademie) and Pauline Ferrand Prevot formed the first chase group. After the first lap, they trailed the leaders by five seconds, and one lap later, by almost half a minute. The two were then joined by Sanne van Paassen who made her comeback in Zolder after illness. "Early on I was boxed in, and I was far back in the group. It was the plan to take it easy in the beginning. It was hectic out there, and you notice that some girls technically don't ride that well," Van Paassen said.

During the third lap Cant dropped away in the lead group while Van Paassen and 19-year-old Ferrand Prevot exchanged accelerations. "Sanne slid away, and I think her chain dropped. Pauline had technical sections where she went better than me and the other way around," Van Paassen said. Just when Cant bridged back up in the chase group, Van Paassen powered away. Van Paassen easily captured third place while Cant held off Ferrand Prevo for fourth. "On the climb, I lost a lot of time. I'm satisfied because the last two weeks weren't great," Ferrand Prevot said.

Hanka Kupfernagel won the sprint of the second chase group. The experienced German woman hasn't been racing much cyclo-cross this season, and she was very pleased with the outcome in Zolder. "Did I finish sixth? That's much more than expected. During the first lap, I thought about leaving the race if nobody would see me. Then I noticed many riders made mistakes, and I realized that I had to bide my time," Kupernagel said. The German woman outsprinted Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (CC Etupes) and Harris.

Caroline Mani (France) and Pavla Havlikova (Telenet-Fidea) completed the top-10. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) didn't have a great ride. After a few crashes, she finished 16th in Zolder, just behind British riders Wyman and Gabriella Day (Renner-Raleigh).

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:39:45
2Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:29
3Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg0:01:11
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie0:01:21
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International0:01:30
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:01:40
7Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:01:43
8Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea0:01:46
9Caroline Mani (Fra)0:01:59
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:02:06
11Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga0:02:08
12Jasmin Achermann (Swi)0:02:09
13Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss0:02:14
14Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:02:21
15Gabriella Day (GBr)0:02:26
16Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com0:02:39
17Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:02:47
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion0:03:04
19Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:03:18
20Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus0:03:38
21Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:03:46
22Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:03:52
23Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:03:55
24Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg0:04:01
25Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club0:04:38
26Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:04:52
27Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
28Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles0:04:59
29Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team0:05:16
30Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:05:35
31Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:05:42
32Kim Van De Steene (Bel)0:05:59
33Katrien Thijs (Bel)0:06:46
34Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
-1lapMargriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
-1lapSarah Stewart (Can)
-2lapsShana Maes (Bel)
DNFSophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
DNFReza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
DNSMadara Furmane (Lat)

Elite women world cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team226pts
2Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg180
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit170
4Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)170
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie159
6Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team150
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing143
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea119
9Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team105
10Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea88
11Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea86
12Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Mig Team81
13Gabriella Day (GBr)79
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg74
15Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club68
16Jasmin Achermann (Swi)68
17Arenda Grimberg (Ned)65
18Caroline Mani (Fra)63
19Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga62
20Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)60
21Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International59
22Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com50
23Ellen Van Loy (Bel)47
24Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss44
25Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)37
26Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling35
27Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles34
28Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)34
29Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com31
30Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol30
31Christine Majerus (Lux) Team Gsd Gestion27
32Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team27
33Hilde Quintens (Bel)26
34Nikoline Hansen (Den)26
35Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus24
36Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)17
37Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) Telenet - Fidea14
38Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)12
39Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)11
40Kajsa Snihs (Swe)10
41Vania Rossi (Ita)9
42Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams9
43Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)8
44Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)5
45Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team4
46Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's No Tubes2
47Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion1
48Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)1

 

