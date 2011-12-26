Vos leads Dutch sweep at Zolder
Van den Brand and Van Paassen round out podium
Elite Women: -
World champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) captured her second World Cup win of the season in Zolder, Belgium. The Dutch woman powered away from her compatriot Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) on the penultimate lap. At the finish line on the former F1 racing circuit, Vos had half a minute on the World Cup leader. The last podium spot in the fifth World Cup round of the year was captured by another Dutch woman, Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash).
Related Articles
"Not much separated me from Daphny today. I waited for a good moment to attack, and then I went 100 percent for it. After crawling over the steep 'wall' I had a few meters, and I knew that I could turn that into some more on the following asphalted stretch," Vos said.
The second place from Van den Brand was more than enough to extend her overall lead in the World Cup rankings. Van den Brand now has a margin of 46 points over Van Paassen and ten more on Vos.
"It can still escape me. I think I'll have to finish top-five every time Vos wins a race," Van den Brand said.
The early part of the race in Zolder was led by British champion Helen Wyman (Kona). Halfway through the opening lap, Vos and Van den Brand powered away from Wyman with nobody being able to keep up with the Dutch tandem. A little later, Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) went over the handlebars in one of the steep descents, and so did her compatriot Wyman. "I couldn't breathe properly. My throat is ok, but my lungs are not," Wyman said, referring to her illness from last week. On Friday, she had abandoned the evening cross in Diegem in order to stay healthy for this World Cup round. Wyman kept losing positions throughout the race and she eventually finished 14th; Harris stood strong and finished eighth.
Just behind the Dutch duo, Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Boxx-Veldritacademie) and Pauline Ferrand Prevot formed the first chase group. After the first lap, they trailed the leaders by five seconds, and one lap later, by almost half a minute. The two were then joined by Sanne van Paassen who made her comeback in Zolder after illness. "Early on I was boxed in, and I was far back in the group. It was the plan to take it easy in the beginning. It was hectic out there, and you notice that some girls technically don't ride that well," Van Paassen said.
During the third lap Cant dropped away in the lead group while Van Paassen and 19-year-old Ferrand Prevot exchanged accelerations. "Sanne slid away, and I think her chain dropped. Pauline had technical sections where she went better than me and the other way around," Van Paassen said. Just when Cant bridged back up in the chase group, Van Paassen powered away. Van Paassen easily captured third place while Cant held off Ferrand Prevo for fourth. "On the climb, I lost a lot of time. I'm satisfied because the last two weeks weren't great," Ferrand Prevot said.
Hanka Kupfernagel won the sprint of the second chase group. The experienced German woman hasn't been racing much cyclo-cross this season, and she was very pleased with the outcome in Zolder. "Did I finish sixth? That's much more than expected. During the first lap, I thought about leaving the race if nobody would see me. Then I noticed many riders made mistakes, and I realized that I had to bide my time," Kupernagel said. The German woman outsprinted Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (CC Etupes) and Harris.
Caroline Mani (France) and Pavla Havlikova (Telenet-Fidea) completed the top-10. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) didn't have a great ride. After a few crashes, she finished 16th in Zolder, just behind British riders Wyman and Gabriella Day (Renner-Raleigh).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:39:45
|2
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
|0:01:11
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie
|0:01:21
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:01:30
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|0:01:40
|7
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|0:01:43
|8
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:46
|9
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:59
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:06
|11
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga
|0:02:08
|12
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|0:02:09
|13
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|0:02:14
|14
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:02:21
|15
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:02:26
|16
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:02:39
|17
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|0:02:47
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|0:03:04
|19
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:03:18
|20
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|0:03:38
|21
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:03:46
|22
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|0:03:52
|23
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|0:03:55
|24
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
|0:04:01
|25
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club
|0:04:38
|26
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:04:52
|27
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|28
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles
|0:04:59
|29
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|30
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:05:35
|31
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:05:42
|32
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|0:05:59
|33
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|0:06:46
|34
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|-1lap
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
|-1lap
|Sarah Stewart (Can)
|-2laps
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|DNF
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|DNS
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|226
|pts
|2
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
|180
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|170
|4
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|170
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie
|159
|6
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|150
|7
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|143
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|119
|9
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|105
|10
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea
|88
|11
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|86
|12
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Mig Team
|81
|13
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|79
|14
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
|74
|15
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club
|68
|16
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|68
|17
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|65
|18
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|63
|19
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga
|62
|20
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|60
|21
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|59
|22
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com
|50
|23
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|47
|24
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|44
|25
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|37
|26
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling
|35
|27
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles
|34
|28
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|34
|29
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com
|31
|30
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|30
|31
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team Gsd Gestion
|27
|32
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|27
|33
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|26
|34
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|26
|35
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|24
|36
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|17
|37
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|14
|38
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|12
|39
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|11
|40
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|10
|41
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|9
|42
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|9
|43
|Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)
|8
|44
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|5
|45
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team
|4
|46
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's No Tubes
|2
|47
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|1
|48
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy