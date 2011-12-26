Trending

Pauwels outsprints Stybar in Zolder

Nys collects third place following a crash

Image 1 of 33

The start of the men's World Cup race in Zolder

The start of the men's World Cup race in Zolder
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 2 of 33

Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep) leads Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb)

Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep) leads Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 33

Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb) with Stybar and Nys

Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb) with Stybar and Nys
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb)

Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

Pauwels pips Stybar to the World Cup win in Zolder

Pauwels pips Stybar to the World Cup win in Zolder
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

Pauwels pips Stybar to the World Cup win in Zolder

Pauwels pips Stybar to the World Cup win in Zolder
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 33

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

The Elite men's podium in Zolder

The Elite men's podium in Zolder
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 33

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Lars Boom (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 33

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) leads Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) leads Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 33

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Image 13 of 33

Nys leads Pauwels

Nys leads Pauwels
(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Image 14 of 33

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Image 15 of 33

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Image 16 of 33

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and Kevin Pauwels (SunWeb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 33

Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep) leads Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)

Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep) leads Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 33

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Kris Claeyé)
Image 19 of 33

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) strengthened his lead in the World Cup

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) strengthened his lead in the World Cup
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 20 of 33

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) on top o the podium

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) on top o the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 21 of 33

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 22 of 33

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team)

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 23 of 33

Steve Chainel (FDJ)

Steve Chainel (FDJ)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 24 of 33

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) out of the saddle

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 25 of 33

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 26 of 33

Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 27 of 33

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team) leads the race

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team) leads the race
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 28 of 33

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 29 of 33

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) on his way to 4th

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) on his way to 4th
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 30 of 33

The racing circuit in Zolder

The racing circuit in Zolder
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 31 of 33

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team) grits his teeth

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team) grits his teeth
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 32 of 33

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) takes the win in Zolder ahead of Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) takes the win in Zolder ahead of Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 33 of 33

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) takes the win in Zolder ahead of Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) takes the win in Zolder ahead of Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) beat world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Team) in a two-man sprint at the end of the sixth round of the World Cup in Zolder, Belgium, on Monday. Thanks to his third World Cup victory of the year, Pauwels overtook Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) as leader in the cyclo-cross World Cup.

Related Articles

Americans experience mixed results in Zolder

"I knew that my form was good, but [before this weekend] I hadn't been on the podium for a few weeks," Pauwels said.

The final sprint started right after Stybar exited the muddy stretch next to the car racing circuit in Zolder. Nys was part of the lead group that headed for the sprint, too, but the experienced Belgian - wearing number 13 - slid out in the last corner. "It's a pity because I still had power for the sprint. I switched bikes in the last lap to have an 11 on the big ring for the sprint, just like I did in the first lap. I'll have to keep fighting until the last World Cup round," Nys said.

As Nys hit the deck when cornering on to the start-finish road, it was Pauwels who was glued Stybar's wheel. "Stybar started the sprint right away, so I had no other option then going full gas. I went deep in the sprint, but I had something left in my tank," Pauwels said.

Stybar was going full gas, but he didn't succeed in shaking off Pauwels. A clearly frustrated Stybar hit his handlebars when crossing the line.

"Of course, I would've loved to win but on Friday in Diegem, I was eighth and not feeling well, and now I was just sprinting for the victory, so I can't complain," Stybar said.

A not particularly spectacular second half of the race preceded the final sprint. The lead group with Nys, Pauwels and Stybar was formed during the fourth of nine laps. Mistakes at the back of the initially larger lead group cost Lars Boom (Rabobank), Steve Chainel (FDJ) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) their spots up front.

In the main chase group, national champions Boom and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) provided most of the opposition, but halfway through the race, they were trailing the leaders by 15 seconds - too much to overcome on the muddy but fast course in Zolder.

The three leaders tested their legs on the muddy off-camber climb and the steep run-up, but none of these punches caused major damage. "The 'cross wasn't really that hard. Sometimes it was full gas, but then the pace dropped again; it was interval training. I expected that the group would explode in the last lap, on the climb or on the descent, but that didn't happen," Pauwels said.

Nys salvaged his podium spot and half a minute behind Pauwels, it was his teammate Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) who was best of the rest. Vantornout out sprinted Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) and Wellens. Last year's winner Boom was seventh at 48 seconds. "I'm happy. Yesterday I trained three and a half hours, and I felt that a bit today. I made one mistake that probably cost me a podium spot," a mud-clad Boom told Cyclingnews at the finish line.

Albert, Chainel and Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) completed the top-10, all finishing within one minute of winner Pauwels.

Jonathan Page (Planetbike) finished 25th at nearly two minutes from Pauwels. Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) finished a disappointing 37th place. British rider Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) was three spots behind Johnson.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor1:03:44
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:20
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:32
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:35
6Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:38
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:48
8Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:56
9Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:00
11Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:01:04
12Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:01:06
13Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
14Aurelien Duval (Fra)0:01:15
15Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:21
16Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:23
17Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
18Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:01:24
19Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
20Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:26
21Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
22Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:27
23Marcel Meisen (Ger)0:01:28
24Martin Zlamalik (Cze) KDL Trans0:01:50
25Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:01:57
26Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:05
27Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:06
28Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:02:23
29Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com0:02:27
30Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:02:30
31Marco Bianco (Ita)0:02:37
32Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:02:50
33Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:02:52
34Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:02:54
35Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi0:02:58
36Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:03:09
37Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com0:03:15
38Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:03:34
39Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:57
40Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:04:06
41Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:26
42Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea0:04:30
43Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De0:04:49
44David Kasek (Cze)0:04:52
45Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:05:05
46Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP0:05:11
47Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)0:05:38
48Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:05:44
49Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:06:25
-2lapsOle Quast (Ger)
-2lapsIgor Smarzaro (Ita)
-2lapsJeremy Durrin (USA)
-2lapsCraig Richey (Can)
-3lapsRyan Knapp (USA)
-3lapsKeiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
-3lapsMitchell Hoke (USA)
-5lapsLewis Rattray (Aus)
-6lapsDavid Quist (Nor)
DNFPetr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness / Specialized
DNFTroy Wells (USA)
DNFOndrej Bambula (Cze)
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSRobert Gavenda (Svk) KDL Trans

Elite men World Cup standings after six rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor440pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet430
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team375
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor335
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea325
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team305
7Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ266
8Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea249
9Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ238
10Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team215
11Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team208
12Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti206
13Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus201
14Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus197
15Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team181
16Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole179
17Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb - Racing174
18Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93167
19Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team167
20Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team154
21Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus150
22Marcel Meisen (Ger)133
23Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke129
24Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team126
25Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi121
26Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet112
27Aurelien Duval (Fra)108
28Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)102
29Martin Zlamalik (Cze) KDL Trans102
30Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus97
31Marco Bianco (Ita)96
32Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles94
33Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com91
34Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike90
35Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)89
36Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team77
37Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com75
38Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team73
39Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team71
40Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness / Specialized67
41David Kasek (Cze)66
42Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team64
43Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor63
44Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels58
45Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De57
46Magnus Darvell (Swe)51
47Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus48
48John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
49Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti42
50Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea37
51Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)35
52Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team31
53Marco Ponta (Ita)30
54José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team29
55Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea29
56Robert Gavenda (Svk) KDL Trans27
57Jérome Chevallier (Fra)26
58Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)25
59Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)24
60Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)23
61James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com22
62Kenneth Hansen (Den)21
63Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor19
64Craig Richey (Can)19
65Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team19
66Lubomir Petrus (Cze)18
67Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)18
68Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.18
69Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)17
70Guillaume Perrot (Fra)17
71Ondrej Bambula (Cze)17
72Jeremy Durrin (USA)16
73Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
74Martin Haring (Svk)16
75Joachim Parbo (Den)14
76Milan Barenyi (Svk)14
77Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea12
78René Lang (Swi)12
79Melvin Rulliere (Fra)11
80Nico Brüngger (Swi)11
81Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea9
82Clément Bourgoin (Fra)9
83Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt6
84Ole Quast (Ger)6
85Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP5
86Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)3
87Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea2

 

Latest on Cyclingnews