Van der Poel continues junior domination

Dutchman romps to victory

Full Results (note: This category's race was not run as a World Cup)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)0:43:57
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra)0:00:47
3Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:01:03
4Stan Wijkel (Ned)0:01:06
5Logan Owen (USA)0:01:07
6Andrew Dillman (USA)0:01:34
7Erik Kramer (Ned)0:01:44
8Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:01:50
9Michal Paluta (Pol)0:02:09
10Martijn Budding (Ned)0:02:33
11Curtis White (USA)0:02:36
12Ben Boets (Bel)0:02:37
13Jan Brezna (Cze)0:03:10
14Jelto Veroft (Bel)0:03:17
15Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:03:45
16Sam O'keefe (USA)0:04:01
17Jelle Van Den Dries (Bel)0:04:05
18Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)0:04:45
19Hugo Robinson (GBr)0:05:47
20Zane Godby (USA)0:06:27
21Luke Haley (USA)
22Jorne Kockaerts (Bel)
23Lander Jespers (Bel)

