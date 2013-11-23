Goossens wins junior 'cross World Cup in Koksijde
Belgian sweep of podium with Peeters and Aerts
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|0:39:31
|2
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|0:00:06
|3
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|0:00:07
|4
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|0:00:12
|5
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:13
|6
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:00:14
|7
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|0:01:02
|8
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|0:01:06
|9
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|0:01:14
|10
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|0:01:17
|11
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|0:01:38
|12
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|0:01:48
|13
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|0:01:49
|14
|Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)
|0:02:02
|15
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|0:02:08
|16
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|0:02:39
|17
|Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)
|0:02:41
|18
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|0:02:51
|19
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:03:09
|20
|Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)
|0:03:17
|21
|Josey Weik (United States Of America)
|0:03:37
|22
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|0:03:38
|23
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Belgium)
|0:03:42
|24
|Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)
|0:03:55
|25
|Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)
|0:04:14
|26
|Paul Lindenau (Germany)
|0:04:23
|27
|Han Devos (Belgium)
|0:04:29
|28
|Joël Grab (Switzerland)
|0:04:32
|29
|Briek Hermans (Belgium)
|0:04:47
|30
|Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)
|0:05:20
|31
|Leo Appelt (Germany)
|0:05:23
|32
|Rico Seidel (Germany)
|0:05:36
|33
|Liam Earl (Great Britain)
|0:05:50
|34
|Danny Fox (Great Britain)
|0:06:11
|35
|Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)
|0:06:19
|36
|Sean Dunlea (Great Britain)
|0:06:52
|37
|Kristian Zimany (Slovakia)
|38
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|39
|Matthew Worton (Great Britain)
|40
|Jakob Schlenkrich (Germany)
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|120
|pts
|2
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|117
|3
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|115
|4
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|108
|5
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|106
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|99
|7
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|86
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|83
|9
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|80
|10
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|69
|11
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|66
|12
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|65
|13
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|63
|14
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|56
|15
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|48
|16
|Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)
|38
|17
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|35
|18
|Yan Gras (France)
|29
|19
|Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)
|25
|20
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|25
|21
|Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)
|25
|22
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|22
|23
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|20
|24
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|18
|25
|Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)
|17
|26
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|17
|27
|Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)
|16
|28
|Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)
|16
|29
|Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)
|14
|30
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|14
|31
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|13
|32
|Kamil Malecki (Poland)
|11
|33
|Josey Weik (United States)
|10
|34
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Belgium)
|8
|35
|Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)
|7
|36
|Joël Grab (Switzerland)
|7
|37
|Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)
|6
|38
|Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)
|6
|39
|Paul Lindenau (Germany)
|5
|40
|Tim Janssen (Netherlands)
|5
|41
|Han Devos (Belgium)
|4
|42
|Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)
|4
|43
|Maxx Chance (United States)
|4
|44
|Josef Bartipan (Czech Republic)
|3
|45
|Briek Hermans (Belgium)
|2
|46
|Remigiusz Gil (Poland)
|2
|47
|Danny Fox (Great Britain)
|1
