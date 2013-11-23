Trending

Goossens wins junior 'cross World Cup in Koksijde

Belgian sweep of podium with Peeters and Aerts

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kobe Goossens (Belgium)0:39:31
2Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:00:06
3Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:00:07
4Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)0:00:12
5Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)0:00:13
6Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:00:14
7Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)0:01:02
8Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)0:01:06
9Max Gulickx (Netherlands)0:01:14
10Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)0:01:17
11Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)0:01:38
12Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)0:01:48
13Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)0:01:49
14Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)0:02:02
15Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)0:02:08
16Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)0:02:39
17Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)0:02:41
18Thomas Joseph (Belgium)0:02:51
19Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:03:09
20Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)0:03:17
21Josey Weik (United States Of America)0:03:37
22Ludwig Cords (Germany)0:03:38
23Nick Van De Kerckhove (Belgium)0:03:42
24Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)0:03:55
25Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)0:04:14
26Paul Lindenau (Germany)0:04:23
27Han Devos (Belgium)0:04:29
28Joël Grab (Switzerland)0:04:32
29Briek Hermans (Belgium)0:04:47
30Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)0:05:20
31Leo Appelt (Germany)0:05:23
32Rico Seidel (Germany)0:05:36
33Liam Earl (Great Britain)0:05:50
34Danny Fox (Great Britain)0:06:11
35Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)0:06:19
36Sean Dunlea (Great Britain)0:06:52
37Kristian Zimany (Slovakia)
38Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
39Matthew Worton (Great Britain)
40Jakob Schlenkrich (Germany)

Junior men World Cup standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)120pts
2Yannick Peeters (Belgium)117
3Kobe Goossens (Belgium)115
4Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)108
5Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)106
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)99
7Lucas Dubau (France)86
8Thijs Aerts (Belgium)83
9Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)80
10Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)69
11Joshua Dubau (France)66
12Max Gulickx (Netherlands)65
13Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)63
14Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)56
15Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)48
16Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)38
17Sébastien Havot (France)35
18Yan Gras (France)29
19Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)25
20Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)25
21Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)25
22Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)22
23Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)20
24Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)18
25Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)17
26Stefano Sala (Italy)17
27Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)16
28Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)16
29Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)14
30Ludwig Cords (Germany)14
31Thomas Joseph (Belgium)13
32Kamil Malecki (Poland)11
33Josey Weik (United States)10
34Nick Van De Kerckhove (Belgium)8
35Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)7
36Joël Grab (Switzerland)7
37Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)6
38Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)6
39Paul Lindenau (Germany)5
40Tim Janssen (Netherlands)5
41Han Devos (Belgium)4
42Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)4
43Maxx Chance (United States)4
44Josef Bartipan (Czech Republic)3
45Briek Hermans (Belgium)2
46Remigiusz Gil (Poland)2
47Danny Fox (Great Britain)1

Latest on Cyclingnews