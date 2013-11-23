Van der Poel cruises to victory in Koksijde
Sweeck and Vermeersch complete podium
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:52:22
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:00:41
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:00:48
|4
|David van der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:00:52
|5
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|0:00:53
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|7
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|0:00:56
|8
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|9
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:01:01
|10
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|0:01:18
|11
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|0:01:28
|12
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|0:01:36
|13
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|0:01:41
|14
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|0:01:43
|15
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|0:01:44
|16
|Logan Owen (United States Of America)
|0:02:24
|17
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|0:02:45
|18
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:03:10
|19
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|20
|Lukas Müller (Switzerland)
|0:03:19
|21
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|0:03:30
|22
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|0:03:50
|23
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:04:00
|24
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|0:04:12
|25
|Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:04:23
|26
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|0:04:40
|27
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|0:05:17
|28
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|0:05:28
|29
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)
|0:05:59
|30
|Severin Saegesser (Switzerland)
|0:06:02
|31
|Adam Martin (Great Britain)
|32
|Max Lindenau (Germany)
|33
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|34
|Steven James (Great Britain)
|35
|Marco König (Germany)
|36
|Scott Thiltges (Luxembourg)
|37
|Ben Sumner (Great Britain)
|38
|Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)
|39
|Massimo Morabito (Luxembourg)
|40
|Nikolaj Ruud Ostergaard (Denmark)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|165
|pts
|2
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|125
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|111
|4
|David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|96
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|94
|6
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|90
|7
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|88
|8
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|84
|9
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|66
|10
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|64
|11
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|61
|12
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|58
|13
|Clément Venturini (France)
|54
|14
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|43
|15
|David Menut (France)
|39
|16
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|35
|17
|Logan Owen (United States)
|35
|18
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|35
|19
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|33
|20
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|32
|21
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|26
|22
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)
|24
|23
|Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)
|24
|24
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|24
|25
|Lukas Müller (Switzerland)
|21
|26
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|20
|27
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|19
|28
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|18
|29
|Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)
|18
|30
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|16
|31
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|14
|32
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|14
|33
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|13
|34
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|12
|35
|Dylan Page (Switzerland)
|10
|36
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|9
|37
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|6
|38
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|5
|39
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|3
|40
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|3
|41
|Severin Saegesser (Switzerland)
|1
|42
|Clement Russo (France)
|1
|43
|Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
|1
