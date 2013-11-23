Trending

Van der Poel cruises to victory in Koksijde

Sweeck and Vermeersch complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)0:52:22
2Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:41
3Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:00:48
4David van der Poel (Netherlands)0:00:52
5Tim Merlier (Belgium)0:00:53
6Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
7Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)0:00:56
8Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
9Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:01:01
10Toon Aerts (Belgium)0:01:18
11Quinten Hermans (Belgium)0:01:28
12Daan Soete (Belgium)0:01:36
13Jens Adams (Belgium)0:01:41
14Michael Boros (Czech Republic)0:01:43
15Wout Van Aert (Belgium)0:01:44
16Logan Owen (United States Of America)0:02:24
17Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)0:02:45
18Diether Sweeck (Belgium)0:03:10
19Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
20Lukas Müller (Switzerland)0:03:19
21Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)0:03:30
22Martijn Budding (Netherlands)0:03:50
23Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:04:00
24Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)0:04:12
25Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)0:04:23
26Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)0:04:40
27Richard Jansen (Netherlands)0:05:17
28Felix Drumm (Germany)0:05:28
29Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)0:05:59
30Severin Saegesser (Switzerland)0:06:02
31Adam Martin (Great Britain)
32Max Lindenau (Germany)
33Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
34Steven James (Great Britain)
35Marco König (Germany)
36Scott Thiltges (Luxembourg)
37Ben Sumner (Great Britain)
38Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)
39Massimo Morabito (Luxembourg)
40Nikolaj Ruud Ostergaard (Denmark)

U23 men World Cup standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)165pts
2Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)125
3Wout Van Aert (Belgium)111
4David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)96
5Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)94
6Tim Merlier (Belgium)90
7Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)88
8Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)84
9Stan Godrie (Netherlands)66
10Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)64
11Michael Boros (Czech Republic)61
12Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)58
13Clément Venturini (France)54
14Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)43
15David Menut (France)39
16Fabien Doubey (France)35
17Logan Owen (United States)35
18Martijn Budding (Netherlands)35
19Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)33
20Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)32
21Toon Aerts (Belgium)26
22Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)24
23Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)24
24Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)24
25Lukas Müller (Switzerland)21
26Quinten Hermans (Belgium)20
27Daan Soete (Belgium)19
28Jens Adams (Belgium)18
29Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)18
30Richard Jansen (Netherlands)16
31Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)14
32Gioele Bertolini (Italy)14
33Diether Sweeck (Belgium)13
34Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)12
35Dylan Page (Switzerland)10
36Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)9
37Lars Forster (Switzerland)6
38Dominic Grab (Switzerland)5
39Felix Drumm (Germany)3
40Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)3
41Severin Saegesser (Switzerland)1
42Clement Russo (France)1
43Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)1

