Compton solos to Koksijde World Cup victory

American beats Cant and Harris to extend series lead

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea) en route to a 5th place result at the Koksijde World Cup round

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton wins round three of the 'cross World Cup in Koksijde

(Image credit: AFP)
Katie Compton on her way to victory

(Image credit: AFP)
Katie Compton in the lead

(Image credit: AFP)
World Cup leader Katie Compton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Elite women's podium at Koksijde World Cup (L-R): Sanne Cant, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Elite women's podium at Koksijde World Cup (L-R): Sanne Cant, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) topped the women's podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) wins the race

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) takes the win

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Liv/Giant)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) in the sand

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Gabriella Durrin (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Loes Sels (DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Ellen Van Loy (DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team) runs through the Koksijde sand

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Pavla Havlikova (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton celebrates a win in round three of the 'cross World Cup in Koksijde

(Image credit: AFP)
Katie Compton on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
A trio of national champions on the podium at the Koksidje, Belgium round of the cyclo-cross World Cup (L-R): Belgium's Sanne Cant, USA's Katie Compton and Britain's Nikki Harris

(Image credit: AFP)

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) did what she had to do at the third World Cup round of the season amid the dunes of Koksijde, Belgium. In sunny weather conditions, Compton rode away from her rivals halfway through the first lap and never looked back. It’s the second World Cup win of the season for Compton and she extends her lead in the overall standings to thirty points over Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), who placed third on Saturday afternoon.

Compton didn’t arrive at the North Sea coast with a perfect mindset and she admitted that she’d expected the opposition to be stronger. “I did. I got a gap and tried to maintain my rhythm. The gap kept growing, In the US, Katerina Nash is giving me a hard time. She’s making me work for it. Too bad she and Marianne Vos are not here. I like to chase,” Compton smiled. It was a strange sensation to take such an easy win considering that she didn’t feel comfortable on the bike. “It was running more than riding; it was heavy sand. I was lacking power. I felt clumsy out there. I was tired,” a jet-lagged Compton said.

Things looked different at the very beginning. As the race got underway there was no sign of Compton at the front. Dutch rider Sabine Stultiens (Rabo Women) took a great start and gapped European champion Helen Wyman (Kona). “I always have a good start but she went really hard. I wanted to go fast but not that fast,” Wyman said.

In the background Compton was in eighth place. She started moving up and most of the time, that worked out fine. When trying to pass Harris on a technical drop, however, things went a little awkwardly. “I rode into her but didn’t intend to do that,” Compton admitted. A little later, Compton overtook Wyman too, while Stultiens faded back.

Suddenly Compton, Wyman and Harris were leading the race. After the Herygers-dune Wyman was no longer able to hold the wheel. “Helen didn’t go as fast as she should’ve gone. Katie was gone,” Harris said. Both British women failed to come back while Compton increased her gap on the section in between the sand sections.

From there, Compton kept increasing her lead up to a massive one-minute advantage. Behind her, Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP), Stultiens and Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea) joined the chase group. Halfway through the second lap, Cant accelerated. Wyman lost her wheel and Harris wasn’t able to make up for that lost ground. Wyman went from leading the chase to trying to chase back on. “I went too hard in the first two laps. I hoped to get a gap and then recover but that didn’t work out. You’ve got to try,” Wyman said.

The small gap between Cant and Harris remained relatively stable for the remainder of the race. “I was hoping she made a mistake but that didn’t happen. It’s not bad because now I’ve been on the podium in every World Cup round,” Harris said.

For her part, Cant wasn’t too worried about a comeback from Harris. “I had things under control. In the sand I tried to gain some seconds. Too bad I didn’t win but someone was clearly stronger today. I should be pleased because it’s my best-ever World Cup result,” Cant said.

The next World Cup round is held in Namur, Belgium on December 22 with Compton defending her comfortable lead. “I’ll try to hold it. I don’t want to deal with jet-lag again so we’re staying here. I’ll do the Scheldecross, Overijse, Mallorca, then the World Cup rounds and the Christmas races,” Compton said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:43:32
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:01:08
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:22
4Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:55
5Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:56
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:02:31
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:42
8Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny0:03:17
9Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:03:25
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:03:40
11Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:42
12Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:03:54
13Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:04:07
14Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:04:56
15Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:05:05
16Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
17Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:51
18Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit0:05:55
19Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:06:20
20Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:06:31
21Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:06:58
22Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol0:07:09
23Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec0:07:16
24Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:07:24
25Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:07:31
26Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam0:07:42
27Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
28Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
29Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
30Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam
31Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes-Emilio Sport
32Hannah Payton (GBr) Team CTC
33Agnes Naumann (Ger) Saikls Crossteam
34Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam
35Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) Blue Motors Ponts

Elite women World Cup standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective170pts
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea140
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP111
4Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea103
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona90
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Dncs / Pro 2012 Cycling Team78
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota75
8Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea66
9Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC64
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team60
11Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus57
12Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny55
13Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams52
14Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vcc Morteau Montbenoit45
15Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized44
16Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com42
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team40
18Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement36
19Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling32
20Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team28
21Loes Sels (Bel) Dncs / Pro 2012 Cycling Team24
22Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec24
23Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam23
24Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team20
25Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Vzw Lotto - Ladiescycling20
26Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti17
27Nadja Heigl (Aut) Rlm Wien15
28Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) Drc De Mol15
29Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies14
30Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB / Cube14
31Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport13
32Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team13
33Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team12
34Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team12
35Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti12
36Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata10
37Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point10
38Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies9
39Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust8
40Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force7
41Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team6
42Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam6
43Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust4
44Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer3
45Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany3
46Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars3
47Christine Vardaros (USA) Stevens Cycling Team2
48Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica2
49Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin1

 

