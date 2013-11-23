Image 1 of 31 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 31 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 31 Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea) en route to a 5th place result at the Koksijde World Cup round (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 31 Katie Compton wins round three of the 'cross World Cup in Koksijde (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 31 Katie Compton on her way to victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 31 Katie Compton in the lead (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 31 World Cup leader Katie Compton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 31 Elite women's podium at Koksijde World Cup (L-R): Sanne Cant, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 31 Elite women's podium at Koksijde World Cup (L-R): Sanne Cant, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 31 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) topped the women's podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 31 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 31 Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 31 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 31 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 31 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 31 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 31 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) wins the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 31 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 31 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) takes the win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 31 Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 31 Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Liv/Giant) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 31 Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 31 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 31 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) in the sand (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 31 Gabriella Durrin (Rapha-Focus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 31 Loes Sels (DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 31 Ellen Van Loy (DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team) runs through the Koksijde sand (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 31 Pavla Havlikova (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 31 Katie Compton celebrates a win in round three of the 'cross World Cup in Koksijde (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 31 Katie Compton on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 31 A trio of national champions on the podium at the Koksidje, Belgium round of the cyclo-cross World Cup (L-R): Belgium's Sanne Cant, USA's Katie Compton and Britain's Nikki Harris (Image credit: AFP)

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) did what she had to do at the third World Cup round of the season amid the dunes of Koksijde, Belgium. In sunny weather conditions, Compton rode away from her rivals halfway through the first lap and never looked back. It’s the second World Cup win of the season for Compton and she extends her lead in the overall standings to thirty points over Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), who placed third on Saturday afternoon.

Compton didn’t arrive at the North Sea coast with a perfect mindset and she admitted that she’d expected the opposition to be stronger. “I did. I got a gap and tried to maintain my rhythm. The gap kept growing, In the US, Katerina Nash is giving me a hard time. She’s making me work for it. Too bad she and Marianne Vos are not here. I like to chase,” Compton smiled. It was a strange sensation to take such an easy win considering that she didn’t feel comfortable on the bike. “It was running more than riding; it was heavy sand. I was lacking power. I felt clumsy out there. I was tired,” a jet-lagged Compton said.

Things looked different at the very beginning. As the race got underway there was no sign of Compton at the front. Dutch rider Sabine Stultiens (Rabo Women) took a great start and gapped European champion Helen Wyman (Kona). “I always have a good start but she went really hard. I wanted to go fast but not that fast,” Wyman said.

In the background Compton was in eighth place. She started moving up and most of the time, that worked out fine. When trying to pass Harris on a technical drop, however, things went a little awkwardly. “I rode into her but didn’t intend to do that,” Compton admitted. A little later, Compton overtook Wyman too, while Stultiens faded back.

Suddenly Compton, Wyman and Harris were leading the race. After the Herygers-dune Wyman was no longer able to hold the wheel. “Helen didn’t go as fast as she should’ve gone. Katie was gone,” Harris said. Both British women failed to come back while Compton increased her gap on the section in between the sand sections.

From there, Compton kept increasing her lead up to a massive one-minute advantage. Behind her, Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP), Stultiens and Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea) joined the chase group. Halfway through the second lap, Cant accelerated. Wyman lost her wheel and Harris wasn’t able to make up for that lost ground. Wyman went from leading the chase to trying to chase back on. “I went too hard in the first two laps. I hoped to get a gap and then recover but that didn’t work out. You’ve got to try,” Wyman said.

The small gap between Cant and Harris remained relatively stable for the remainder of the race. “I was hoping she made a mistake but that didn’t happen. It’s not bad because now I’ve been on the podium in every World Cup round,” Harris said.

For her part, Cant wasn’t too worried about a comeback from Harris. “I had things under control. In the sand I tried to gain some seconds. Too bad I didn’t win but someone was clearly stronger today. I should be pleased because it’s my best-ever World Cup result,” Cant said.

The next World Cup round is held in Namur, Belgium on December 22 with Compton defending her comfortable lead. “I’ll try to hold it. I don’t want to deal with jet-lag again so we’re staying here. I’ll do the Scheldecross, Overijse, Mallorca, then the World Cup rounds and the Christmas races,” Compton said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:43:32 2 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 0:01:08 3 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:22 4 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:01:55 5 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:56 6 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 0:02:31 7 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:42 8 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 0:03:17 9 Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:03:25 10 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:03:40 11 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:42 12 Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:03:54 13 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 0:04:07 14 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:04:56 15 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling 0:05:05 16 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 17 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:51 18 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 0:05:55 19 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:06:20 20 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team 0:06:31 21 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 0:06:58 22 Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol 0:07:09 23 Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec 0:07:16 24 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 0:07:24 25 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team 0:07:31 26 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam 0:07:42 27 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust 28 Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer 29 Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens 30 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam 31 Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes-Emilio Sport 32 Hannah Payton (GBr) Team CTC 33 Agnes Naumann (Ger) Saikls Crossteam 34 Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam 35 Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) Blue Motors Ponts