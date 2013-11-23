Trending

Albert takes dominant win at Koksijde World Cup

Mourey beats Walsleben and Nys to second

Image 1 of 9

Niels Albert in the sand

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 9

Lars Van Der Haar

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 9

Niels Albert on his way to the win

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 9

Belgian Niels Albert celebrates his victory in Koksijde

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 9

Belgian Sven Nys was racing in his rainbow striped world champion's jersey

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 9

Francis Mourey had his sights set on making the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 9

Belgian Niels Albert wins in Koksijde

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 9

Frenchman Francis Mourey (2nd), Belgian Niels Albert (1st) and German Philipp Walsleben (3rd) celebrate on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 9

Frenchman Francis Mourey (2nd), Belgian Niels Albert (1st) and German Philipp Walsleben (3rd) celebrate on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)

Niels Albert (KBCP-Powerplus) won the Dunecross in sunny Koksijde, Belgium for the third time in impressive style on Saturday. At what was round three of the 2013-2014 World Cup, Albert repeated his own solo ride from the 2012 cyclo-cross world championships, destroying the opposition. As he crossed the line, he copied the iconic finish of Paul Herygers from the 1994 Worlds in Koksijde; Albert hopped on and off his bike and waved his hands in celebration.

"It wasn't planned," said Albert of his finishing style. "That's when you get the best moments. I didn't study the footage before the race, but what Herygers did back then made for memorable images. Koksijde is a little bit from me but also a little bit from Paul. The finish line was a bit shorter than in 1949 [sic]; that's why I didn't have a lot of time. This remains my world championship race," Albert said.

French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) beat Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus), Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) in the sprint for second place. World Cup leader Lars van der Haar (Rabo Development Team) struggled hard in the closing laps and finished 10th but he remains in the white leader's jersey. Second-placed World Cup rider Walsleben got back to two points.

"Things didn't go well for me today. I'm surprised that I'm still leading," Van der Haar said.

During the fourth of nine laps, there were a couple of key moments in the lead of the race. First, Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) went over the handlebars when taking on the so-called Herygers-dune. After that section, the large lead group was split up, and Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) led Albert.

When Meeusen moved out of the way, Albert went full gas. "Before the race, I was a bit nervous, but as soon as I got going, nothing was going to bring me down," Albert said.

With Meeusen fading, it was his German teammate Walsleben who put himself in front of the main chase group, helping Albert to quickly build up a comfortable lead.

"I tried to lower the pace. On the other hand, it was not possible for me to get back to him," Walsleben said.

While Albert was powering away in front, Nys was struggling at the back of the chase group. He rode into other riders and got stuck in the wiring with Meeusen riding into him. Nys showed his annoyance, but he nevertheless recovered and blasted forward in the closing laps. Nys bridged up to the first chase group with Walsleben and Mourey, bringing along Pauwels. In the sprint, Nys came just short of finishing on the podium.

Mourey showed his fast legs in the final dash. "Before the race, I wanted to get on the podium. When Niels took off, I eyed second or third place. I kept an eye on Nys in the final lap because he's fast. Second place is great," Mourey said.

The cyclo-cross peloton left Koksijde on Saturday evening with a long drive to Gieten, in the north of the Netherlands ahead of them. That's where tomorrow's Super Prestige race will be held.

Albert promised to go for the double, a feat he's not yet achieved. "I'll do anything I can to get the double. It will not be easy," Albert said.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1:04:49
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:32
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
4Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:00:34
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:37
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:54
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:05
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:13
9Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:14
10Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:33
11Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:49
12Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:54
13Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:56
14Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
15Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti0:02:16
16Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:02:52
17Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:02:57
18Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:00
19Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:02
20Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:05
21Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:12
22Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
23Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:03:29
24Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:03:37
25Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex0:03:55
26Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:04:09
27Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk0:04:35
28Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:04:54
29Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:05:20
30Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:05:30
31Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:06:03
32Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica0:06:29
33Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito- 2 laps
34Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav
35Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
36Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev
37Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch- 3 laps
38Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor
39Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
40Milan Barenyi (Svk) Trek KCK Oslany
41Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav- 4 laps
42Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer-Caravanos Erandio
43Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
44Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch
45Michal Malik (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
46Angus Edmond (NZl)- 5 laps
47Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
48Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer-Caravanos Erandio
49Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
50Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) Nestor Martin- 6 laps
51Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team202pts
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus200
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team190
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team170
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team161
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team151
7Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr130
8Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team130
9Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team127
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti124
11Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team110
12Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team108
13Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team105
14Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team100
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team92
16Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team91
17Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team89
18Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles88
19Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica86
20Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team86
21Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team86
22Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team82
23Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team81
24Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team80
25Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea76
26Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team74
27Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team71
28Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team68
29Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito68
30Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist61
31Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec60
32Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team57
33Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor52
34Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav50
35Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch48
36Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team47
37Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev41
38Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk39
39Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek35
40Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team35
41Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team32
42Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav30
43Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida29
44Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex26
45Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut26
46Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 9325
47Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland22
48Milan Barenyi (Svk) Trek KCK Oslany22
49Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld18
50Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer-Caravanos Erandio18
51Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG Cycling Team17
52Michal Malik (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec15
53Joachim Parbo (Den) Cielo-Challenge-Bicyclista14
54Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino14
55Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team13
56Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer-Caravanos Erandio10
57Angus Edmond (NZl)10
58Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham8
59Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch7
60Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta Fitness-Specialized7
61Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team7
62Filip Adel (Cze) KC Hlinsko6
63Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team4
64Lukas Batora (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica2
65Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) Nestor Martin1

 

