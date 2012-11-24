Image 1 of 32 Belgian champion Sven Nys celebrates victory in the third World Cup round, contested at Koksijde, Belgium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 32 Belgian champion Sven Nys reaches down to shoulder his bike. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 32 Francis Mourey (FDJ-BigMat) was at home on the sandy Koksijde parcours. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 32 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 32 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-KDL) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 32 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 32 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) dabs a sand section (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 32 Niels Albert leads Bart Aernouts through the sand. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 32 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP - Powerplus) was one of six Belgians in the top seven finishers. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 32 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink Cyclocross Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 32 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 32 Francis Mourey (FDJ-BigMat) rides to a 3rd place finish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 32 French champion Aurelien Duval (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 32 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) got off to his usual quick start and managed to finish in the top-10. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 32 Third place finisher Francis Mourey (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 32 Belgian champion Sven Nys leads world champion Niels Albert in the sand. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 32 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) would finish in 5th place at Koksijde. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 32 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) led onto the sand on the opening lap. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 32 Huge crowds were on hand in Koksijde to see world champion Niels Albert and Belgian champion Sven Nys duel for victory. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 32 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) remains in the World Cup lead after the third round. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 32 Sven Nys has won the third round of the World Cup, contested in the rain and sand at Koksijde. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 32 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) had to settle for second in Koksijde, but he still holds the World Cup lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 32 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) dropped rival Niels Albert on the final lap and soloed to victory. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 32 Koksijde World Cup men's podium (L-R): Niels Albert, 2nd; Sven Nys, 1st; Francis Mourey, 3rd (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 32 Koksijde, Belgium World Cup podium (L-R): Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Francis Mourey (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 32 Francis Mourey (FDJ-BigMat) had a stellar day in Koksidje (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 32 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) rode to a solid 6th place result on the sand of Koksijde. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 32 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) crashed hard and ended the day in 12th place. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 32 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) en route to a 4th place finish in the third World Cup round. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 32 Niels Albert and Sven Nys in the lead on the final lap. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 32 World champion and World Cup leader Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) runs a lengthy sand sector. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 32 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Another cyclo-cross race, another spectacle provided by the duo of Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus). This time the battlefield was the sandy world championship course at Koksijde, Belgium, where Albert won the rainbow jersey back in January.

Related Articles Van der Poel faster than Elite riders in Koksijde World Cup race

On Sunday, however, Sven Ny took a masterful, measured victory in the third round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup while world champion Niels Albert had to settle for second at 14 seconds. Frenchman Francis Mourey (FDJ-BigMat) rounded out the top three, 19 seconds behind Nys.

Nys bounced back from a lacklustre first half to get back on solo leader Albert's wheel on the penultimate lap. Albert led Nys across the finish line into the final lap and momentarily kept Nys at bay, but a fateful bobble by the world champion on a slick, right-hand bend provided Nys the opportunity to pounce.

Nys slipped by Albert's left alongside the barriers and accelerated onto a short, sand dune power climb. Nys showed off his considerable technical skills when he rode over the seemingly unrideable dune, while Albert had to dismount and run. Nys's performance on the dune appeared to remove all the wind from the sails of Albert's chase effort as Nys sped away to win for the sixth time in Koksijde, becoming the sole record holder for victories at the legendary 'cross venue.

"Last year [worlds in January] it wasn't pleasant to ride here. I wanted to come back and show I can ride through the sand. I think I did that today," Nys said.

Albert remains the leader in the World Cup with 215 points, 30 more than both Nys and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor), who finished fifth in Koksijde. Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) crashed hard halfway the race and finished a distant twelfth place, tumbling from a shared lead with Albert to fourth overall after Koksijde at 184 points.

"During the world championships my form was at 100 percent, now I was at maybe 95," Albert said. "Back then making the lines in the sand went unnoticed but now I felt it. I'm glad to be the leader in the World Cup but nothing's won so far. Of course I'll defend my lead."

During the first half of the race both Albert and Nys were absent from the top-10, at the back of a long line of riders. In front Klaas Vantornout rode his usual strong first laps until Mourey opened the throttle up front. Albert answered this attack and increased the pace, leaving only Albert, Mourey, Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) and a little later also Nys in front.

Albert kept going flat-out and he created a gap on the rest with Nys still dangling at the back of the chase group. "If you're caught behind there's two things you can do: force your way to the front and use more energy or wait until there's space. That way I conserved my energy," Nys said, opting for the patient approach.

During the last couple of laps Nys put on a master class of 'cross skill and talent as he rode the lengthy sand sections and bridged up to Albert to set the stage for a dramatic finale between the season's prominent protagonists. Nys explained he wanted to sit on Albert's wheel and wait for the sprint, but his rival made a mistake and Nys was granted the lead anyway, sealed by riding a dune that Albert had to run.

"It was like a dream coming through, perfectly over it," said Nys. "You arrive at the foot with the idea of trying it. Right away I felt ‘I can ride up this thing'. Then you get the adrenaline boost and you don't feel anything. It's one to review several times on TV," Nys said.

The dune 'cross, with its tradition to name the toughest dunes after champions such as Paul Herygers and Niels Albert, perhaps should pay tribute to this demonstration and its record holder by referring to this heretofore unnamed dune as the "Nys dune".

Full Results 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:59:34 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:14 3 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:19 4 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:00:33 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:20 6 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:27 7 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:32 8 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:01:37 9 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:01:44 10 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:55 11 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:01 12 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:02:08 13 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:28 14 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:02:33 15 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 16 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team 17 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:02:45 18 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:58 19 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:03:13 20 Martin Bina (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor 0:03:15 21 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 22 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 0:03:44 23 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 0:04:16 24 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:30 25 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:31 26 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:34 27 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:04:44 28 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:46 29 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 0:04:51 30 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL 0:04:52 31 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:57 32 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:05:38 33 Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL 0:06:21 34 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hiremet Taldea 0:06:31 35 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:06:47 36 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 0:07:11 37 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencín Trek 0:07:20 38 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls TJ Auto Škoda 0:07:33 39 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor 0:07:55 40 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:08:23 41 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet -2laps 42 Christian Helmig (Lux) Elbowz Racing p/b Trisport -3laps 43 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 44 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) -4laps 45 Lewis Rattray (Aus) 46 Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles 47 Angus Edmond (NZl) -5laps DNF Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea DNF Romain Lejeune (Fra) DNF Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube DNF Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNS Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite DNS Marco Bianco (Ita)