Trending

Van der Poel cruises to victory in Koksijde

Hermans and Budding second and third

Dutch ace Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) continued his winning streak in the junior men’s category this season by taking his 13th victory of the season at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Koksijde. On the same sand course where he captured the world championship title back in January, Van der Poel slaughtered the opposition in the third World Cup round of the season.

“It’s going well,” Van der Poel said. “I took a good start and rode a quick first lap. I tried to make sure the gap grew straight away.”

Once again Quinten Hermans (Belgium) was best of the rest, 1:35 behind the winner. Martijn Budding (Netherlands) joined his compatriot van der Poel on the podium, finishing two minutes later.

Van der Poel thus strengthens his lead in the World Cup, holding the maximum of 180 points after three rounds. Hermans lies second overall with 150 points. Budding and Logan Owen (USA) are tight in third place with 115 points. “Fifth isn’t great but on the course that suits me worst of all it’s not bad,” Owen said of his showing in Koksijde.

After the first lap, van der Poel had twenty seconds on first chaser Hermans, with Owen confirming his good results by riding in third position. “They tried to make me chase van der Poel early on but it’s not up to me to do that,” Owen told Cyclingnews. The American faded back to fifth place during the second lap with Budding and Yannick Peeters (Belgium) leaving him behind. “I was unable to use all gears but didn’t want to switch bikes as it was too fast at the pit,” Owen said. Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium) put the pressure on Owen for fifth place, nearly catching up after the third lap.

Meanwhile, after his super fast first lap, van der Poel shifted back although he was still clocking steadily fast lap times while his rivals kept going slower. “A couple of times I got frustrated with myself because some passages didn’t go too well. It’s a challenge to be up there every time,” van der Poel said after grabbing his thirteenth consecutive win.

The positions in the top 6 remained the same from the third lap on until the finish after six laps of racing in the Koksijde dunes. The battle for seventh place was fought out between a group of seven riders, including Curtis White (USA). “I felt really good early on but paced myself because I felt I was probably overdoing it. In the final lap I attacked the group but bobbled. I caught back on but didn’t have anything left for the finale,” White told Cyclingnews, shortly after finishing tenth in Koksijde.

Full Results
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:45:17
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:01:35
3Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands0:02:02
4Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:02:41
5Logan Owen (USA) United States0:02:57
6Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium0:03:10
7Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:33
8Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:03:36
9Marco König (Ger) Germany0:03:42
10Curtis White (USA) United States0:03:48
11Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:25
12Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:43
13Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:00
14Leo Vincent (Fra) France0:05:15
15Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium-B0:05:23
16Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands0:05:41
17Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
18Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:06:14
19Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland0:06:22
20Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium0:06:39
21Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:07:22
22Ward Van Laer (Bel) Belgium-B0:07:40
23Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:50
24Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium-B0:08:08
25Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain0:08:19
26Adam King (GBr) Great Britain0:08:22
27Sébastien Havot (Fra) France0:08:39
28Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium-B0:09:39
29Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia-1lap
30Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
31Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland-2laps
32Lucas Wollenhaupt (Ger) Germany
33Valentin Ortillon (Fra) France
34Jake Womersley (GBr) Great Britain
35Sebastian Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
36Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg
37Matthew Hargroves (GBr) Great Britain-3laps
38Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany
39Piotr Rzeszutek (Pol) Poland
40Luc Turchi (Lux) Luxembourg
41Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany
42Lukasz Manski (Pol) Poland
43Magnus Skjoth (Den) Denmark-5laps

World Cup standings after three rounds
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands180pts
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium150
3Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands115
4Logan Owen (USA) United States115
5Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic99
6Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium95
7Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium70
8Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy58
9Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium52
10Marco König (Ger) Germany49
11Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands45
12Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic44
13Clement Russo (Fra) France44
14Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic44
15Curtis White (USA) United States42
16Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands42
17Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland41
18Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium40
19Elie Gesbert (Fra) France38
20Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium32
21Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium31
22Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) France27
23Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland24
24Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany23
25Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium20
26Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium20
27Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic20
28Leo Vincent (Fra) France17
29Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy17
30Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia13
31Adrian Auerbacher (Ger) Germany12
32Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy10
33Ward Van Laer (Bel) Belgium9
34Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany9
35Filip Kubin (Cze) Czech Republic8
36Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic8
37Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium7
38Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain6
39Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic6
40Adam King (GBr) Great Britain5
41Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic5
42Sébastien Havot (Fra) France4
43Simon Vitzthum (Swi) Switzerland4
44Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium3
45Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland3
46Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy3
47Lukasz Manski (Pol) Poland1

Latest on Cyclingnews