Bosmans wins U23 World Cup at Koksijde

Belgian delights home fans

Image 1 of 6

World Cup leader Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) outsprints Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands) to win in Koksijde.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 6

World Cup leader Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) celebrates his victory in Koksijde ahead of Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 6

World Cup leader Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 6

Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands) crosses the finish line for 2nd place.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 6

Wout Van Aert (Belgium) finished on the podium with a 3rd place result.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 6

Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) sprinted faster than Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands) in the third round of the under-23 cyclo-cross World Cup in the dunes of Koksijde, Belgium. The Belgian champion stopped the Dutchman’s remarkable comeback in the rain as he fought his way back out of a beaten position. Wout Van Aert (Belgium) grabbed the final podium spot, 14 seconds behind the winner.

After crossing the finish line, Bosmans released a primal scream. “I was content,” Bosmans smiled. “It was in my favour that he probably lost a lot of energy in the first half of the race.”

Bosmans featured in the five-man leading group that distanced the rest of the field on the second of seven laps. He was joined by compatriots Wout Van Aert (Belgium), Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium), Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) and World Cup leader Mike Teunissen (Netherlands). The latter crashed out of this group in the third lap but compatriot Corné van Kessel (Netherlands) took over his place in front.

At that stage in the race, Van der Heijden was still trying to make up for his poor starting position, riding outside the top 10. During the following two laps the Dutchman got into his rhythm and started making up ground and he surged towards the leaders. “It was tough because many riders were making mistakes ahead of me. Moving up was hard too because there’s only a few tracks to follow. Suddenly there was more space and I quickly bridged up to the leaders. By then I had shot my bolt,” Van der Heijden told Cyclingnews.

“During the first few laps we weren’t going too hard so I knew some guys would return from behind,” Bosmans commented. “When I saw Michiel I attacked to make it harder for him. In the last lap he still managed to get ahead of me and even gap me twice but eventually I was with him at the finish line,” Bosmans said.

The Dutchman played all or nothing in the last lap in an effort to get rid of Bosmans. “I didn’t have anything left for the sprint,” Van der Heijden said. The Belgian easily came around Van der Heijden to grab his second World Cup win of the season.

In the World Cup standings, Bosmans leads Van Aert by 46 points and four more over Van Kessel. Van der Heijden is only thirteenth as this was his first World Cup race of the season, taking a break after his successful MTB season in which he won the World Cup and captured silver at the world championships.

Full Results
1Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium0:52:52
2Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:00:01
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium0:00:14
4Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:00:41
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium0:00:48
6Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands0:01:02
7Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:15
8Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium0:01:24
9Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:01:32
10Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:39
11David Menut (Fra) France0:01:49
12Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:01
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands0:02:12
14Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands0:02:26
15Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France0:02:33
16Clément Venturini (Fra) France0:02:43
17Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:47
18Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:54
19Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:57
20Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:02
21Zach McDonald (USA) United States0:03:24
22Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland0:03:29
23Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:00
24Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands0:04:04
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France0:04:09
26Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark0:04:17
27Michael Schweizer Jr. (Ger) Germany0:04:36
28Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:55
29Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:03
30Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium-B0:05:20
31Severin Sagesser (Swi) Switzerland0:05:27
32Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain0:05:33
33Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Spain0:05:38
34Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany0:06:02
35Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:06:17
36Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Spain0:06:32
37Dario Stauble (Swi) Switzerland0:07:53
38Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg0:08:15
39Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain0:08:32
40Luke Gray (GBr) Great Britain-1lap
41Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain-2laps
42Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
43Ludwig Söderquist (Swe) Sweden
44Adam Martin (GBr) Great Britain
45Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
46Johannes Siemermann (Ger) Germany
47Enno Quast (Ger) Germany
48Steven James (GBr) Great Britain-3laps
49Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) Denmark-4laps
50Ben Sumner (GBr) Great Britain
51Janos Panyi (Hun) Hungary-5laps

World Cup standings after three rounds
1Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium165pts
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium119
3Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands115
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium115
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands108
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium75
7David van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands68
8Zach McDonald (USA) United States68
9Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands63
10Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium57
11Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium56
12Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic56
13Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands50
14Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands45
15Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic41
16Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic39
17Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic35
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France34
19Michael Schweizer Jr. (Ger) Germany32
20Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands31
21Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic29
22Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic27
23Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium22
24Clément Venturini (Fra) France21
25David Menut (Fra) France20
26Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany20
27Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium19
28Fabien Doubey (Fra) France19
29Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland19
30Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France16
31Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic15
32Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark15
33Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy14
34Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium13
35Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium12
36Severin Sagesser (Swi) Switzerland12
37Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic10
38Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland9
39Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland9
40Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark5
41Loic Doubey (Fra) France4
42Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium3
43Cody Kaiser (USA) United States3
44Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium1
45Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain1

Latest on Cyclingnews