Compton wins convincingly at Koksijde World Cup

American champion extends World Cup lead

World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) soloed to victory in Koksijde, Belgium, the World Cup's third round.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP) en route to a third place result in Koksijde.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) alone in the lead on the sandy Koksijde parcours.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) en route to a 4th place finish.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) wins her second World Cup of the season and extends her overall lead.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team) had a disappointing 6th place finish in Koksijde.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Koksijde World Cup women's podium (L-R): Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Sanne Cant

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) has a commanding lead

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) finished a fine second in the Koksijde World Cup round.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A beaming Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) on the podium after winning the third round of the World Cup.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) was the early leader in Koksijde.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
While Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) dominated the Koksijde World Cup, her race was not without incident on the sandy parcours.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

American champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) captured a convincing win in the famous sands of rainy Koksijde, Belgium during the third round of the UCI's World Cup. The power from Compton proved lethal on the course utilised for the world championships in January as first chaser Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) finished 1:27 in arrears of the winner.

Due to the distant sixth place result from Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women) Compton's overall lead in the World Cup standings increases to 40 points over van Paassen, Harris and Helen Wyman (Kona), all tied at 130 points.

"It's looking good for the World Cup after this win. I love this course. There's not a lot of place to recover," Compton said.

British rider Helen Wyman grabbed the hole shot in Koksijde but she was quickly passed by Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP). Halfway through the opening lap Harris and Compton moved past the Belgian who – maybe caught by surprise – went over the handlebars in the dune drop that followed. In a long sand section Harris worked hard to stay on her bike while Compton opted for a long run. Compton moved to the lead and in the remaining metres to the first passage of the finish line she turned on the gas and gapped the rest of the field; Harris quickly trailed by 10 seconds.

"I got off to a good start and a smooth beginning of my race. Today I didn't have the technical skills for the sand so I muscled through it," Compton said.

Compton rode a clean second lap during the five-lap race, allowing her to increase her lead up to 40 seconds on Harris. "I tried to stay with her but with five laps to go I didn't want to blow up," Harris said. "I was happy to be on my own, actually, as I could choose my own lines."

Harris continued as the first chaser but she was marked by French rider Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BHSR Suntour-Peisey Vallandry). "I hoped she would run out of gas and I rode my own pace," Harris said.

Behind the top three a group with Cant, Wyman and Sanne Van Paassen rode together at more than a minute from Compton before the halfway point.

Though Compton made a couple of mistakes in the following laps she was still much faster than the opposition and kept increasing her lead up to more than a minute at the finish. Harris rode comfortably to second place, her best result in the World Cup. Behind her Chainel started fading and she was eventually overtaken by Cant on the final lap. "I lost my rhythm," Chainel told Cyclingnews.

Wyman gapped Van Paassen in the final stages of the race to secure fifth place. While the rain was pouring down at the finish line a clearly disappointed van Paassen hurried to get back to her camper without giving a reaction.

Full Results
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:44:10
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:27
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:01:56
4Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:02:04
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:02:16
6Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:02:33
7Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus0:02:54
8Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:03:16
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
10Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:03:29
11Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:31
12Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:03:38
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:04:40
14Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion0:04:49
15Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM0:05:01
16Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:03
17Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team0:05:27
18Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:05:41
19Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:06:10
20Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:06:34
21Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:06:49
22Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare0:07:48
23Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:08:25
24Tereza Medvedova (Svk)0:09:01
25Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:09:37
26Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa
27Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
28Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
29Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
30Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
31Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
32Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
33Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa)
34Eva Colin (Fra) VC Ornans

World Cup standings after three rounds
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective170pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team130
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team130
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team130
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP113
6Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus86
7Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry82
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team72
9Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team69
10Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus68
11Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion49
12Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM45
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT43
14Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team42
15Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld37
16Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo35
17Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus34
18Vania Rossi (Ita)34
19Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team33
20Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams31
21Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele29
22Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus27
23Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team26
24Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite20
25Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)17
26Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles17
27Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team15
28Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team14
29Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto13
30Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store12
31Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)11
32Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept11
33Tereza Medvedova (Svk)10
34Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare9
35Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement9
36Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team8
37Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT6
38Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa5
39Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)4
40Karla Stepanova (Cze)4
41Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco4
42Evy Kuijpers (Ned)3
43Nadja Heigl (Aut)2
44Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team1

