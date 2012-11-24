Image 1 of 14 World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) soloed to victory in Koksijde, Belgium, the World Cup's third round. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 14 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP) en route to a third place result in Koksijde. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 14 World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) alone in the lead on the sandy Koksijde parcours. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 14 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 14 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 14 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) en route to a 4th place finish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 14 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) wins her second World Cup of the season and extends her overall lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 14 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team) had a disappointing 6th place finish in Koksijde. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 14 Koksijde World Cup women's podium (L-R): Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Sanne Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 14 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) has a commanding lead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 14 Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) finished a fine second in the Koksijde World Cup round. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 14 A beaming Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) on the podium after winning the third round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 14 British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) was the early leader in Koksijde. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 14 While Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) dominated the Koksijde World Cup, her race was not without incident on the sandy parcours. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

American champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) captured a convincing win in the famous sands of rainy Koksijde, Belgium during the third round of the UCI's World Cup. The power from Compton proved lethal on the course utilised for the world championships in January as first chaser Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) finished 1:27 in arrears of the winner.

Due to the distant sixth place result from Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women) Compton's overall lead in the World Cup standings increases to 40 points over van Paassen, Harris and Helen Wyman (Kona), all tied at 130 points.

"It's looking good for the World Cup after this win. I love this course. There's not a lot of place to recover," Compton said.

British rider Helen Wyman grabbed the hole shot in Koksijde but she was quickly passed by Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP). Halfway through the opening lap Harris and Compton moved past the Belgian who – maybe caught by surprise – went over the handlebars in the dune drop that followed. In a long sand section Harris worked hard to stay on her bike while Compton opted for a long run. Compton moved to the lead and in the remaining metres to the first passage of the finish line she turned on the gas and gapped the rest of the field; Harris quickly trailed by 10 seconds.

"I got off to a good start and a smooth beginning of my race. Today I didn't have the technical skills for the sand so I muscled through it," Compton said.

Compton rode a clean second lap during the five-lap race, allowing her to increase her lead up to 40 seconds on Harris. "I tried to stay with her but with five laps to go I didn't want to blow up," Harris said. "I was happy to be on my own, actually, as I could choose my own lines."

Harris continued as the first chaser but she was marked by French rider Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BHSR Suntour-Peisey Vallandry). "I hoped she would run out of gas and I rode my own pace," Harris said.

Behind the top three a group with Cant, Wyman and Sanne Van Paassen rode together at more than a minute from Compton before the halfway point.

Though Compton made a couple of mistakes in the following laps she was still much faster than the opposition and kept increasing her lead up to more than a minute at the finish. Harris rode comfortably to second place, her best result in the World Cup. Behind her Chainel started fading and she was eventually overtaken by Cant on the final lap. "I lost my rhythm," Chainel told Cyclingnews.

Wyman gapped Van Paassen in the final stages of the race to secure fifth place. While the rain was pouring down at the finish line a clearly disappointed van Paassen hurried to get back to her camper without giving a reaction.

Full Results 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:44:10 2 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:27 3 Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP 0:01:56 4 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:02:04 5 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team 0:02:16 6 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team 0:02:33 7 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus 0:02:54 8 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team 0:03:16 9 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 10 Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus 0:03:29 11 Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:31 12 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:03:38 13 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT 0:04:40 14 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion 0:04:49 15 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM 0:05:01 16 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:05:03 17 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team 0:05:27 18 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:05:41 19 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele 0:06:10 20 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 0:06:34 21 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept 0:06:49 22 Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare 0:07:48 23 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 0:08:25 24 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) 0:09:01 25 Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT 0:09:37 26 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa 27 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) 28 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) 29 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store 30 Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team 31 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco 32 Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 33 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) 34 Eva Colin (Fra) VC Ornans