Trending

Shirin van Anrooij becomes first junior women's cyclo-cross world champion

Pieterse and Munro round out podium as category makes debut in Worlds

Shirin van Anrooij wins the first junior women's world title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shirin Van Anrooij (Netherlands) 38:34:00
2Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) 0:00:53
3Madigan Munro (United States Of America) 0:01:18
4Millie Couzens (Great Britain) 0:01:43
5Fem Van Empel (Netherlands) 0:02:12
6Line Burquier (France)
7Josie Nelson (Great Britain) 0:02:32
8Lizzy Gunsalus (United States Of America) 0:02:47
9Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg) 0:03:01
10Julie De Wilde (Belgium) 0:03:20
11Nicole Goldi (Switzerland) 0:03:25
12Lauriane Duraffourg (France) 0:03:29
13Clea Seidel (Germany) 0:03:42
14Ilse Pluimers (Netherlands) 0:03:43
15Anna Flynn (Great Britain) 0:03:50
16Emilly Johnston (Canada) 0:03:59
17Isa Nomden (Netherlands) 0:04:09
18Sterre Vervloet (Belgium) 0:04:14
19Carlotta Borello (Italy) 0:04:19
20Nicole Pesse (Italy) 0:04:41
21Senne Knaven (Netherlands) 0:04:56
22Lucia Bramati (Italy) 0:05:12
23Aneta Novotna (Czech Republic) 0:05:29
24Maddie Wadsworth (Great Britain) 0:05:40
25Julie Brouwers (Belgium) 0:05:46
26Lucy O'Donnell (Ireland)
27Karolina Bedrnikova (Czech Republic) 0:05:47
28den Van den Brande (Belgium) 0:06:05
29Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) 0:06:20
30Bridget Tooley (United States Of America) 0:06:25
31Yui Ishida (Japan) 0:06:32
32Melissa Rouiller (Switzerland) 0:06:51
33Kristyna Zemanova (Czech Republic) 0:07:07
34Lucia Gomez Andreu (Spain) 0:07:26
35Cassidy Hickey (United States Of America) 0:07:41
36Fabienne Kipfmuller (Switzerland) 0:08:09
37Michaela Thompson (United States Of America) 0:08:35
38Lucie Cottier (Switzerland) 0:08:50
39Kasuga Watabe (Japan) 0:09:05
40Tea Wright (United States Of America) 0:09:24
41Claire Steciuk (Canada) 0:09:49
42Maria Parajon Fuentes (Spain) 0:10:22
43Roisin Lally (Ireland) 0:11:19
44Barbara Holm Marie (Denmark) 0:11:47
45Ainara Albert Bosch (Spain)
46Ileana Turlea Georgiana (Romania)

Latest on Cyclingnews