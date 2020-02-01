Shirin van Anrooij becomes first junior women's cyclo-cross world champion
Pieterse and Munro round out podium as category makes debut in Worlds
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Netherlands)
|38:34:00
|2
|Puck Pieterse (Netherlands)
|0:00:53
|3
|Madigan Munro (United States Of America)
|0:01:18
|4
|Millie Couzens (Great Britain)
|0:01:43
|5
|Fem Van Empel (Netherlands)
|0:02:12
|6
|Line Burquier (France)
|7
|Josie Nelson (Great Britain)
|0:02:32
|8
|Lizzy Gunsalus (United States Of America)
|0:02:47
|9
|Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg)
|0:03:01
|10
|Julie De Wilde (Belgium)
|0:03:20
|11
|Nicole Goldi (Switzerland)
|0:03:25
|12
|Lauriane Duraffourg (France)
|0:03:29
|13
|Clea Seidel (Germany)
|0:03:42
|14
|Ilse Pluimers (Netherlands)
|0:03:43
|15
|Anna Flynn (Great Britain)
|0:03:50
|16
|Emilly Johnston (Canada)
|0:03:59
|17
|Isa Nomden (Netherlands)
|0:04:09
|18
|Sterre Vervloet (Belgium)
|0:04:14
|19
|Carlotta Borello (Italy)
|0:04:19
|20
|Nicole Pesse (Italy)
|0:04:41
|21
|Senne Knaven (Netherlands)
|0:04:56
|22
|Lucia Bramati (Italy)
|0:05:12
|23
|Aneta Novotna (Czech Republic)
|0:05:29
|24
|Maddie Wadsworth (Great Britain)
|0:05:40
|25
|Julie Brouwers (Belgium)
|0:05:46
|26
|Lucy O'Donnell (Ireland)
|27
|Karolina Bedrnikova (Czech Republic)
|0:05:47
|28
|den Van den Brande (Belgium)
|0:06:05
|29
|Mona Mitterwallner (Austria)
|0:06:20
|30
|Bridget Tooley (United States Of America)
|0:06:25
|31
|Yui Ishida (Japan)
|0:06:32
|32
|Melissa Rouiller (Switzerland)
|0:06:51
|33
|Kristyna Zemanova (Czech Republic)
|0:07:07
|34
|Lucia Gomez Andreu (Spain)
|0:07:26
|35
|Cassidy Hickey (United States Of America)
|0:07:41
|36
|Fabienne Kipfmuller (Switzerland)
|0:08:09
|37
|Michaela Thompson (United States Of America)
|0:08:35
|38
|Lucie Cottier (Switzerland)
|0:08:50
|39
|Kasuga Watabe (Japan)
|0:09:05
|40
|Tea Wright (United States Of America)
|0:09:24
|41
|Claire Steciuk (Canada)
|0:09:49
|42
|Maria Parajon Fuentes (Spain)
|0:10:22
|43
|Roisin Lally (Ireland)
|0:11:19
|44
|Barbara Holm Marie (Denmark)
|0:11:47
|45
|Ainara Albert Bosch (Spain)
|46
|Ileana Turlea Georgiana (Romania)
Shirin van Anrooij becomes first junior women's cyclo-cross world championPieterse and Munro round out podium as category makes debut in Worlds
