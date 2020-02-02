Cyclo-cross World Championships: Thibau Nys wins junior men's title
Favourite delivers as Belgium sweep the podium
Junior Men: Dübendorf -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Belgium)
|0:38:50
|2
|Lennert Belmans (Belgium)
|0:00:31
|3
|Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium)
|0:00:38
|4
|Dario Lillo (Switzerland)
|0:00:54
|5
|Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands)
|0:01:08
|6
|Marco Brenner (Germany)
|0:01:13
|7
|Jente Michels (Belgium)
|0:01:29
|8
|Florian Richard Andrade (France)
|0:01:34
|9
|Rory Mcguire (Great Britain)
|0:01:37
|10
|Andrew Strohmeyer (United States Of America)
|0:01:39
|11
|Oliver Stockwell (Great Britain)
|0:01:50
|12
|Ugo Ananie (France)
|0:01:51
|13
|Hugo Kars (Netherlands)
|14
|Jan Zatloukal (Czech Republic)
|0:02:01
|15
|Matěj Stránský (Czech Republic)
|0:02:17
|16
|Joe Kiely (Great Britain)
|0:02:24
|17
|Yorben Lauryssen (Belgium)
|0:02:28
|18
|Ward Huybs (Belgium)
|0:02:32
|19
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Italy)
|0:02:57
|20
|Corran Carrick-anderson (Great Britain)
|0:03:01
|21
|Davide De Pretto (Italy)
|0:03:13
|22
|Baptiste Vadic (France)
|0:03:31
|23
|Jasper Levi Pahlke (Germany)
|0:03:43
|24
|Timo Müller (Switzerland)
|0:03:50
|25
|Tim Neffgen (Germany)
|0:03:52
|26
|Mats Wenzel (Luxembourg)
|27
|Matyáš Kopecký (Czech Republic)
|0:04:07
|28
|Magnus Sheffield (United States Of America)
|0:04:11
|29
|Bryan Olivo (Italy)
|0:04:13
|30
|Ben Chilton (Great Britain)
|0:04:18
|31
|Jean-Luc Halter (Switzerland)
|0:04:21
|32
|Danny Van Lierop (Netherlands)
|0:04:27
|33
|Bailey Groenendaal (Netherlands)
|34
|Luca Harter (Germany)
|0:04:37
|35
|Rémi Lelandais (France)
|36
|Lucas Janssen (Netherlands)
|0:04:43
|37
|Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj (Denmark)
|0:04:45
|38
|Filippo Agostinacchio (Italy)
|0:04:53
|39
|Noé Castille (France)
|0:04:54
|40
|Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spain)
|0:05:04
|41
|Nick Carter (United States Of America)
|0:05:22
|42
|Darren Rafferty (Ireland)
|0:05:24
|43
|Pavel Jindřich (Czech Republic)
|0:05:42
|44
|Arno Wallenborn (Luxembourg)
|0:05:59
|45
|Yujiro Murakami (Japan)
|46
|Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
|0:06:18
|47
|Oscar Lind (Sweden)
|0:06:20
|48
|Noé Ury (Luxembourg)
|0:06:29
|49
|Tom Paquet (Luxembourg)
|0:06:46
|50
|Matyáš Fiala (Czech Republic)
|0:06:48
|51
|Cody Scott (Canada)
|0:07:05
|52
|Jakub Musialik (Poland)
|53
|Aitzol Sasieta Antxia (Spain)
|0:07:12
|54
|Ettore Loconsolo (Italy)
|0:07:26
|55
|Sergio Diego Carrasco (Spain)
|0:07:48
|56
|Miguel Diaz Perez (Spain)
|0:07:52
|57
|Matthew Leliveld (Canada)
|0:08:23
|58
|Raito Suzuki (Japan)
|0:08:29
|59
|Carl Kagevi (Sweden)
|0:08:54
|60
|Jared Scott (United States Of America)
|0:09:02
|61
|Patryk Janiszewski (Poland)
|62
|Matúš Jakub Koreň (Slovakia)
|63
|Antoni Lukow (Poland)
|64
|Erik Vetisch (Australia)
|DNF
|Gustav Wang (Denmark)
|DNF
|Lars Sommer (Switzerland)
