Trending

Cyclo-cross World Championships: Thibau Nys wins junior men's title

Favourite delivers as Belgium sweep the podium

Thibau Nys
Thibau Nys (Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibau Nys (Belgium) 0:38:50
2Lennert Belmans (Belgium) 0:00:31
3Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium) 0:00:38
4Dario Lillo (Switzerland) 0:00:54
5Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) 0:01:08
6Marco Brenner (Germany) 0:01:13
7Jente Michels (Belgium) 0:01:29
8Florian Richard Andrade (France) 0:01:34
9Rory Mcguire (Great Britain) 0:01:37
10Andrew Strohmeyer (United States Of America) 0:01:39
11Oliver Stockwell (Great Britain) 0:01:50
12Ugo Ananie (France) 0:01:51
13Hugo Kars (Netherlands)
14Jan Zatloukal (Czech Republic) 0:02:01
15Matěj Stránský (Czech Republic) 0:02:17
16Joe Kiely (Great Britain) 0:02:24
17Yorben Lauryssen (Belgium) 0:02:28
18Ward Huybs (Belgium) 0:02:32
19Lorenzo Masciarelli (Italy) 0:02:57
20Corran Carrick-anderson (Great Britain) 0:03:01
21Davide De Pretto (Italy) 0:03:13
22Baptiste Vadic (France) 0:03:31
23Jasper Levi Pahlke (Germany) 0:03:43
24Timo Müller (Switzerland) 0:03:50
25Tim Neffgen (Germany) 0:03:52
26Mats Wenzel (Luxembourg)
27Matyáš Kopecký (Czech Republic) 0:04:07
28Magnus Sheffield (United States Of America) 0:04:11
29Bryan Olivo (Italy) 0:04:13
30Ben Chilton (Great Britain) 0:04:18
31Jean-Luc Halter (Switzerland) 0:04:21
32Danny Van Lierop (Netherlands) 0:04:27
33Bailey Groenendaal (Netherlands)
34Luca Harter (Germany) 0:04:37
35Rémi Lelandais (France)
36Lucas Janssen (Netherlands) 0:04:43
37Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj (Denmark) 0:04:45
38Filippo Agostinacchio (Italy) 0:04:53
39Noé Castille (France) 0:04:54
40Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spain) 0:05:04
41Nick Carter (United States Of America) 0:05:22
42Darren Rafferty (Ireland) 0:05:24
43Pavel Jindřich (Czech Republic) 0:05:42
44Arno Wallenborn (Luxembourg) 0:05:59
45Yujiro Murakami (Japan)
46Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spain) 0:06:18
47Oscar Lind (Sweden) 0:06:20
48Noé Ury (Luxembourg) 0:06:29
49Tom Paquet (Luxembourg) 0:06:46
50Matyáš Fiala (Czech Republic) 0:06:48
51Cody Scott (Canada) 0:07:05
52Jakub Musialik (Poland)
53Aitzol Sasieta Antxia (Spain) 0:07:12
54Ettore Loconsolo (Italy) 0:07:26
55Sergio Diego Carrasco (Spain) 0:07:48
56Miguel Diaz Perez (Spain) 0:07:52
57Matthew Leliveld (Canada) 0:08:23
58Raito Suzuki (Japan) 0:08:29
59Carl Kagevi (Sweden) 0:08:54
60Jared Scott (United States Of America) 0:09:02
61Patryk Janiszewski (Poland)
62Matúš Jakub Koreň (Slovakia)
63Antoni Lukow (Poland)
64Erik Vetisch (Australia)
DNFGustav Wang (Denmark)
DNFLars Sommer (Switzerland)

Latest on Cyclingnews