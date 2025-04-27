‘It's proof that you should never give up’ - Kim Le Court chases back after being dropped to claim first Monument victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Suffering in her debut participation at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, Kim Le Court (AG Insurance Soudal) not only clawed her way back to the front group but delivered a huge victory for the ninth edition of the race. The Mauritius champion outsprinted the two favourites Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), to become the first African rider to win La Doyenne.

Coming from a mountain bike background, Le Court, who made her name last year by winning a stage of the Giro d'Italia, had been dropped on the Roche-aux-Faucons climb. She was able to bridge the gap to Vollering, Pieterse, and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) though Kopecky soon lost contact, leaving the trio to chase down lone attacker Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) with nine kilometres to go.

‘I have no words, I suffered a little today with my breathing. I couldn't breathe, I was distanced several times, but I never gave up. My sports director in the earpiece as well as all my teammates gave me so much courage and I came back each time,” Le Court said. “Julie Van de Velde's effort, to put me back in the peloton. Really everyone played a big role, it's proof of really never give up.”

“I saw that I had the legs in Roche-aux-Faucons and I took my rhythm from the bottom. I had been dropped from the beginning but I just kept my rhythm and I had confidence in myself and I told myself not to push too much at the beginning and to save a little for the end and I came back strong at the end and I was able to bridge the gap to Demi, Puck and Lotte.

“Of course, there was an effort to bridge to Cedrine first, she’s such a good rider and also downhills, I almost died 5 times.”

The four riders stayed together, preparing for the final sprint as they flew to the finish line on Quai des Ardennes.

“My legs were starting to cramp a little in the last 5 kilometres but my DS Jolien [D'Hoore] told me to start the sprint on Demi if we arrive in a group with her, and that's what I did. I cramped too when I started to sprint, but I didn't give up, I can't believe it. It's crazy.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 29-year-old, who had finished top 6 in four Spring Classics, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Milan-San Remo, Ronde van Vlaanderen and Amstel Gold, had circled Liège-Bastogne-Liège as a main target.

“I saw a Mauritius flag on the course today, and I'm so proud and I'm so happy I could finally give a win. It's been always so close this whole season, and I've actually aimed for Liège this whole season."