‘It's proof that you should never give up’ - Kim Le Court chases back after being dropped to claim first Monument victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Suffering with breathing and cramps, Mauritius champion never gives up in first participation at La Doyenne

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 27 Kim Le Court of Mauritius and AG InsuranceSoudal Team celebrates at podium as race winner during the 9th Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2025 a 1529km one day race from Bastogne to Liege UCIWWT on April 27 2025 in Liege Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Kim Le Court (AG Insurance Soudal) celebrates her Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suffering in her debut participation at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, Kim Le Court (AG Insurance Soudal) not only clawed her way back to the front group but delivered a huge victory for the ninth edition of the race. The Mauritius champion outsprinted the two favourites Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), to become the first African rider to win La Doyenne.

Coming from a mountain bike background, Le Court, who made her name last year by winning a stage of the Giro d'Italia, had been dropped on the Roche-aux-Faucons climb. She was able to bridge the gap to Vollering, Pieterse, and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) though Kopecky soon lost contact, leaving the trio to chase down lone attacker Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) with nine kilometres to go.

