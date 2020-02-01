Cyclo-Cross World Championships: Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's title

Ryan Kamp (Netherlands) used his strength to take his first U23 cyclo-cross world title with a commanding ride in Switzerland on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Dutchman used several attacks before riding alone to win by 36 seconds ahead of home rider Kevin Kuhn and compatriot Mees Hendrikx.

Kamp, who medalled as a junior rider, finished seventh last season and was one of the favourites coming into the event following his World Cup win at Hoogerheide last weekend.

A fast start saw Frenchman Antoine Benoist take the front position over the opening bridges of the Dudendorf course. In front of a home crowd, Kuhn used his skills to bunny hop the hurdles to apply pressure on the front during the opening lap, while Belgium Yenti Bekaert saw his hopes hindered by a mechanical issue.

After seeing the lead group whittled down to five riders, Kamp then took to the head of proceedings with teammate Pim Ronhaar. Despite crashing out on the second lap, Benoist recovered and continued to push the pace along with Kuhn, with the duo joined at the head of the race by Kamp and Ronhaar.

However, with the quartet watching one another, Belgian Niels Vandeputte and Dutchman Hendrikx bridged across to the leading pack by the half-way point. That forced Kamp to force the pressure and put his rivals on the back foot but Benoist and Kuhn were able to respond again.

After starting on the fourth row, Great Britain’s Ben Tulett was closing in on the leaders and moved himself up from 33rd to seventh before his hopes were dashed when his seat post snapped on a descent.

With strength in numbers in the Dutch team, Kamp then attacked alone, forcing Kuhn to chase behind, which split the group. Benoist had been chasing in third but payed for his earlier efforts, as Hendrikx caught and past the Frenchman for bronze.

On the final lap, Kamp had a gap of 16 seconds over Kuhn, while Hendrikx secured bronze.