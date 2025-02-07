UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 as GC battle kicks off in the crosswinds

Elisa Longo Borghini takes big early lead over rivals chasing the overall as five-rider echelon survives ahead of peloton

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 07: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Red Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Lily Williams of United States and Team Human Powered Health and Lara Gillespie of Ireland and UAE Team ADQ during the 3rd UAE Tour Women, Stage 2 a 111km stage from Al Dhafra Fort to Al Mirfa / #UCIWWT / on February 07, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 in Al Mirfa(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won an explosive second stage of the 2025 UAE Tour Women ahead of Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ), on a day blown apart by crosswinds.

