UAE Tour Women 2025 route

By
published

Four days of racing for 540 kilometres of desert duels

Peloton races by the sand dunes on stage 3 from Police Museum Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet at 2024 UAE Tour Women
Peloton races by the sand dunes on stage 3 from Police Museum Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet at 2024 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The 2025 UAE Tour Women will be held February 6-9, with organisers Abu Dhabi Sports Council revealing three sprint stages and one mountain stages for the race's third edition. All four stages have increased in distance for a total of 540km, 15% more kilometres than last year. 

The GC title could again be decided on stage 3 with a summit finish at Jebel Hafeet. In the first two editions the mountaintop finish at Jebel Hafeet defined the overall classification, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Lidl) winning the stage and the GC in 2023 and world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) used a victory atop the climb to secure the GC in 2024. 

Image 1 of 1
Stage 1 of 2025 UAE Tour Women
Stage 1 of 2025 UAE Tour Women(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Sports Council)
Image 1 of 1
Stage 2 map of 2025 UAE Tour Women
Stage 2 map of 2025 UAE Tour Women(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Sports Council)
Image 1 of 1
Stage 3 map for 2025 UAE Tour Women
Stage 3 map for 2025 UAE Tour Women(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Sports Council)
Image 1 of 1
Stage 4 map for 2025 UAE Tour Women
Stage 4 map for 2025 UAE Tour Women(Image credit: Abu Dhabi Sports Council)
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews