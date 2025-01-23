UAE Tour Women 2025 route

The 2025 UAE Tour Women will be held February 6-9, with organisers Abu Dhabi Sports Council revealing three sprint stages and one mountain stages for the race's third edition. All four stages have increased in distance for a total of 540km, 15% more kilometres than last year.

The GC title could again be decided on stage 3 with a summit finish at Jebel Hafeet. In the first two editions the mountaintop finish at Jebel Hafeet defined the overall classification, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Lidl) winning the stage and the GC in 2023 and world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) used a victory atop the climb to secure the GC in 2024.

There are similar courses to book-end the four-day event, starting with the pan-flat stage to Dubai Harbour and another flat layout around the Abu Dhabi waterfront on the final day. Stage 1 begins at the Dubai Police Officer's Club and returns for a finish at Dubai Harbour. This year the stage is 149km in length, 27km longer than last year.

Another desert duel takes place on the second day, with a 111km route that starts from Al Dahfra Fort, to the east of Al Mirfa, where the stage started last year. Flat roads lead to Madinat Zayed, where the route returns through desert terrain again for the second half and finishes in the coastal city of Al Mirfa.

Stage 3 is the classic mountain setup for the peloton, this year stretched from 128km to 152km in distance. The route winds through Al Ain and then finds more desert on a long stretch of Truck Road E30. From Green Mubazarah, the final 10km uphill begins for a shake-up of the GC, Jebel Hafeet averaging 8-9% gradient.

The stage race concludes with a 128km around Abu Dhabi. The first section heads towards Khalifa City and Yas Marina. On the return to Abu Dhabi, the route passes over a series of islands - Saadiyat Island, Al Maryah Island, Al Reem Island and Yifenah Island. The final five kilometres are on a wide road to set up the final skirmishes for a fast sprint.

Stage 1: Dubai Police Officer’s Club to Dubai Harbour, 149km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 1 of 2025 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Sports Council)

Stage 2: Al Dhafra Fort to Al Mirfa, 111km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 2 map of 2025 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Sports Council)

Stage 3: Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel Hafeet, 152km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 3 map for 2025 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Sports Council)

Stage 4: Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 128km