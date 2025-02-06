UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes storms to stage 1 sprint victory

European champion beats Charlotte Kool in second, with Nienke Veenhoven third at Dubai Harbour

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 06: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 3rd UAE Tour Women, Stage 1 a 149km stage from Dubai Police Officer's Club to Dubai Harbour / #UCIWWT / on February 06, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Wiebes wins stage 1(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) claimed victory in the first stage of the 2025 UAE Tour Women.

Stephen Puddicombe

Stephen Puddicombe is a freelance writer based in Bristol. He has written for Cyclingnews since 2020, and has covered cycling professionally as a freelancer since 2013, writing for outlets such as Rouleur, Cycling Weekly and Cycle Sport, among other publications. He is the author of The World of the Tour de France, published by Sona Books. Outside of cycling he is a passionate cinephile, and a long-suffering Spurs fan.

