UAE Tour stage 5 live coverage

Refresh

Alpecin-Fenix and Ineos Grenadiers control the peloton.

Under 10km to go until the second intermediate sprint of the day.

3:15 for the breakaway now.

All calm in the peloton at the moment as the riders pass the 100km to go mark.

103km to go 2:20 between break and peloton now as the riders head through the desert west towards the second intermediate sprint.

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert also on the front of the peloton.

A look at the split in the peloton a little earlier on today. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Alpecin-Fenix now with a few riders at the front of the peloton. 2:40 to the break.

119km to go Two minutes for the breakaway now. AG2R Citroën head up the peloton.

51 green jersey points for Philipsen after that sprint. He leads Pogačar (44) and Strakhov (43). The Russian is still in charge of the intermediate sprint points classification, though.

123km to go 40 seconds for the breakaway already.

Johnatan Cañaveral and Alessandro Tonelli are the men for Bardiani. Pavel Kochetkov and Dmitry Strakhov up there for Gazprom.

Riders trying again to breakaway after it all came back together. Gazprom-Rusvelo and Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè making the moves, unsurprisingly.

Pogačar's GC lead is up from two to four seconds over Ganna now.

129km to go And now suddenly the two groups are back together.

Philipsen takes the intermediate sprint ahead of Pogačar, who grabs two bonus seconds.

10-15 seconds between the leaders and the second group, which is being driven by Ineos.

131km to go Breakaway caught. Strakhov has 33 points in the sprint competition. Second-placed Luca Rastelli is on 14, so the Russian is safe in the lead.

We're approaching the first intermediate sprint of the day. Strakhov will have hoped to add to his black jersey points haul once again but it looks like the break is about to be caught...

Bahrain and Ineos working in group two.

133km to go Well, since I started writing that, the gap has gone down to 25 seconds. 20 seconds between the split peloton. Adam Yates also in the second group.

Just a minute up the road to the breakaway now. It's full of familiar faces – the Gazprom-Rusvelo trio of Michael Kukrle, Pavel Kochetkov and sprints leader Dmitry Strakhov are out there again after their breakaway on stage 2. They're joined by Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè man Alessandro Tonelli, who was in the break on the opening day (along with Strakhov).

Bora-Hansgrohe and EF-Easypost doing work in the front group.

Ganna, Dumoulin, Plapp are among the riders in the second group.

10 seconds between the lead group of around 30 riders and the rest of the peloton.

A decent gap between the two groups now.

139km to go The peloton has just split with Alpecin-Fenix driving the front group! Race leader Tadej Pogačar is up there.

We join the action just as things start to kick off during this 182km stage from Ras al Khaimah Corniche to Al Marjan Island...