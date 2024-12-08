Cyclocross stars and event organisers were left counting the cost of cancelling third round of World Cup

A rider practices on the Cabras course hit by a storm leading to the cancellation of the UCI World Cup race

The Italian island of Sardinia was prepared to host the prestigious series for the first time and had created a coastal course which was exposed to the elements.

However, wind gusts of between 65 and 90 kilometres per hour hit the course on Saturday night and into Sunday resulting in crowd barriers, portable toilets and refreshment tents being damaged and strewn across the venue.

The wind conditions were predicted to peak at over 100 kilometres per hour, resulting in riders agreeing with the decision to cancel the planned men’s and women’s elite races.

An overnight lightning strike also resulted in a makeshift building including a bar, dining room and press facilities catching fire and going up in smoke.

On Sunday morning the local organising committee consulted with local authorities, Flanders Classics, the UCI and security services before a decision was made to cancel the event.

They also ruled out the possibility of holding the events at a different time or day.

“The safety of the riders, staff, volunteers and the public could not be assured,” read a statement from the UCI.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Ensuring the safety of our athletes, fans and all personnel remains our utmost priority as we make this necessary decision.”

Riders were also counting the cost after making the costly trip to Sardinia and looking to recoup some of their outgoings in prize money.

First prize for winning a round of the World Cup is €5,000 going down in steps, with 11th place receiving €1,000, down to 40th who receives €400. Riders scoop €30,000 for winning the series overall, going down to €1,000 for 20th overall.

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) took victory in the opening round of the series and was last year’s men’s overall series victor. The Belgian agreed with the cancellation, but said financially the outcome left a ‘sour taste’.

“It's a bit of a sour apple to bite financially,” said Iserbyt as racers shared their thoughts with Sporza.

“I think every rider has invested about 1,000 to 1,500 euros to be here. That is difficult to recover.

“I weigh 55 kilograms and with my bike and my rims it would be very difficult to stay upright here. I think I was going to have to hold on to my bike well."

Fellow Belgian Toon Aerts (Deschacht - Hens - FSP) is returning from a two-year doping ban which he said cost him ‘a lot of money’.

After scooping €3,500 for finishing runner-up during the second round last weekend in Dublin he was hoping for more success in Italy.

"Yes, it did cost some money (to travel to Italy).

“That’s just the way it is. We will have to earn that back at another time. Just staying straight with the bike would be super difficult.

"It's a shame, because it's a very nice location here. I was looking forward to it. It was a nice lap. Anyway, we have to accept this. I think it (cancelling) is also for our own good.”

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) led the series heading into the third round and agreed that cancelling the event was the ‘right option’

"I think cancelling is the only right option, no matter how hard it is for the organisers. Once you get here, you know that racing is not feasible.”

"It's already difficult to just stay upright. Everyone has made an effort to get here, also financially. I think that today only safety should play a role.”

The World Cup series has now been reduced to 10 rounds and continues next Sunday in Namur.