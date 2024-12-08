Cyclocross stars and event organisers were left counting the cost of cancelling third round of World Cup

By
published

Extreme weather in Cabras, Sardinia forced the cancellation

ORISTANO ITALY DECEMBER 08 A rider practices on the race circuit hit by the storm leading to the cancellation of the race on December 08 2024 in Oristano Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
A rider practices on the Cabras course hit by a storm leading to the cancellation of the UCI World Cup race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian island of Sardinia was prepared to host the prestigious series for the first time and had created a coastal course which was exposed to the elements.

However, wind gusts of between 65 and 90 kilometres per hour hit the course on Saturday night and into Sunday resulting in crowd barriers, portable toilets and refreshment tents being damaged and strewn across the venue.

Ben Goddard