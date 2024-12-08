Katy Marchant fractures arm in high-speed crash into crowd at Track Champions League

No other serious injuries reported from Marchant and Alessa-Catriona Pröpster flying over barrier - video

Paris Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant suffered a broken arm in a shocking crash at the UCI Track Champions League at Lee Valley VeloPark, in London on Saturday evening. During the first round of the keirin, Marchant and Alessa-Catriona Pröpster flew over the trackside glass barrier into the audience at high speed.

In the second heat of the Keirin, Pröpster moved high up the track, colliding with the British rider at high speed, catapulting the two riders over the barrier.

