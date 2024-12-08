Katy Marchant fractures arm in high-speed crash into crowd at Track Champions League

Paris Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant suffered a broken arm in a shocking crash at the UCI Track Champions League at Lee Valley VeloPark, in London on Saturday evening. During the first round of the keirin, Marchant and Alessa-Catriona Pröpster flew over the trackside glass barrier into the audience at high speed.

In the second heat of the Keirin, Pröpster moved high up the track, colliding with the British rider at high speed, catapulting the two riders over the barrier.

The race was immediately stopped, as the two riders and four spectators received medical treatment from the event medics who responded immediately, according to British Cycling. Marchant was transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

X-rays revealed that Marchant had suffered a fractured radius and ulna in her fight forearm, as well as two dislocated fingers.

“Katy is in good spirits and is receiving excellent care from her medical team. We wish Katy a full and speedy recovery,” British Cycling said in a statement posted on X (formerly twitter).

At the same venue during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a horrifying crash occurred when Olympic Champion Matt Walls was flung into the crowd along with his bike while attempting to avoid a collision on the track. The incident resulted in injuries to both cyclists and spectators.

Following that 2022 crash, the venue installed a 1.4 metre-high perspex safety barrier, costing £250,000 this summer according to InsidetheGames.

At the Paris Olympic Games, Marchant with the Great Britain teammates Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell won the gold medal in the women's Team Sprint, and set a new world record.

The final round of the Track Champions League was ultimately cancelled.