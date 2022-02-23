Mark Cavendish rides on at UAE Tour after hard crash and head impact

Mark Cavendish finished stage 4 of the UAE Tour to Jebel Jais in a chase group and so should be able to contest the next two sprint stages, despite a nasty crash with 130km to go that left him with road rash and needing a new helmet.

The QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider crashed at speed after the peloton came around a roundabout and then hit one of the many concrete speed bumps in the UAE that are designed to slow vehicles.

Cavendish was forced to veer left after other riders perhaps touched shoulders due to the speed bump. He then crashed hard on his right shoulder and also banged his head.

Fortunately, his helmet absorbed most of the impact of the crash. However, Cavendish was slow to get up and was checked out by the race doctors.

The UCI introduced a concussion protocol for 2021 to quickly detect signs of injury but Cavendish was deemed okay to continue in the race.

He eventually returned to the peloton with teammate and lead out man Michael Mørkøv, who also crashed and was seen talking to teammates and other riders during the rest of the stage.

Cavendish was distanced from the peloton on the early kilometres of the 20km climb to Jebel Jais but then joined a group of riders, including Mørkøv and new British teammate Ethan Vernon, who finished 17:20 down on stage winner and new race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Many of Cavendish’s sprint rivals finished further back as they all tried to save their legs for the expected sprint finishes in Al Marjan Island on Thursday and then in Dubai on Friday.