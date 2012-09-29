Trending

Clementz, Vouilloz and Lau win special stages on day 5

Lau back in the lead

Image 1 of 6

Lars Sternberg

Lars Sternberg
(Image credit: Irmo Keizer)
Image 2 of 6

Joost Wichman

Joost Wichman
(Image credit: Michiel Rotgans)
Image 3 of 6

Adam Craig and Geoff Kabush and a third rider

Adam Craig and Geoff Kabush and a third rider
(Image credit: Irmo Keizer)
Image 4 of 6

Racing during day 5

Racing during day 5
(Image credit: Michiel Rotgans)
Image 5 of 6

A rider blazes along on day 5

A rider blazes along on day 5
(Image credit: Irmo Keizer)
Image 6 of 6

Day 5 action at the Trans-Provence

Day 5 action at the Trans-Provence
(Image credit: Michiel Rotgans)

Day 5 of Trans-Provence showed in equal measure the spirit of cooperation and support that has always been the part of the spirit of the race, but also the transition of the event, the sport, and the concept of multi-day enduro style racing. From a mostly amateur affair to a to a recognised discipline in its own right, and with it the need for more stringent rules and the application of penalties for those that break them.

There were three winners on the four special stages: Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team),
Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) and Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre). Vouilloz took two special stages while Lau claimed the day's overall. Lau also leads Clementz and Vouilloz in the general classification after five days.

Day 5 itself was a very physical day with some of the hardest pedalling special stages of the week and still really technical. If you're not already spent after four days of riding and racing, the day's special stages are punctuated by big asphalt climbs over two Cols.

So let's talk about the spirit of the event then, and what makes it so special. Yesterday saw Fabien Barel happily lend his spare Mondraker to one of our amateur racers to ride after he broke his own bike. No fuss, no drama just another rider helping out another rider - Watching the riders face as he was handed Barel's nearly brand new Mondraker was a priceless moment.

More of the spirit of camaraderie was seen at the top of the second Col, and the start of special stage 3. Mixed groups of riders cleaned the last of the climb, maybe led out by a pro downhiller with a cross country World Cup racer in tow, the most unlikely grouping of riders imaginable taking turns to slug it out in front. Taking time to catch their breath, sitting along the edge of the start of third special stage to cheer each other on through the first few switch backs . Imagine dropping in to a section and being whooped and whistled for your efforts by Mark Weir, Fabien Barel, Nico Vouilloz , Nicolas Lau , Matti Lehikoinen, Anne-Caroline Chausson and Adam Craig to name but a few and you're just a regular rider who's out for the week to take part. Where else are you going to being cheered on by some of the fastest riders in the world?

Those of you that have been following the event will also be aware that yesterday for the first time in the history the race, time penalties were given out for cutting corners on sections.

This year, perhaps reflecting the way the event has changed, rules have been added regarding cutting corners through switchbacks, as much as anything to protect the trails that we're privileged to be able to use, and secondly to keep competition fair. Whilst we cannot police every corner if riders are openly cutting corners in front of riders, they will be and were time penalised.

Ash Smith gave the official race director's statement: "On the Mavic Trans-Provence 2012 Day 5 (Thursday 27/09/2012), approximately 15 riders were accused of, and subsequently admitted to, "cutting the course" at the start of special stage 17.

"However, the complex set of circumstances of which the stage start situation was comprised, and the lack of information from Trans-Provence staff sources regarding rider discussions, decisions and actions, leads Trans-Provence race director to believe that the standard three-minute course cut penalty cannot not be applied. Nevertheless, due to the fact that most riders did ride the corner in question correctly, a penalty reflecting the time gained by the offending riders was applied. The penalty given was 30 seconds."

Full Results

Special stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men)0:08:40
2Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men)0:00:11
3Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men)0:00:15
4Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men)0:00:29
5Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:00:46
6Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men)0:00:47
7Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men)0:00:51
8Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men)
9Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men)0:00:52
10Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:00:53
11Joe Rafferty (Amateurs)0:01:06
12Chris Ball (Amateurs)0:01:14
13Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men)0:01:16
14Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:01:21
15Tobias Pantling (Amateurs)0:01:24
16Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men)0:01:31
17Seb Kemp (Amateurs)0:01:35
18Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:01:38
19Peter Nilges (Amateurs)0:01:41
20Kieran Page (Amateurs)0:01:45
21Sven Martin (Amateurs)0:01:48
22Evan Turpen (Pro men)0:01:51
23Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men)0:02:04
24Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs)0:02:11
25Joost Wichman (Pro men)0:02:19
26Gary Barnard (Amateurs)0:02:30
27Rosara Joseph (Women)0:02:33
28Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women)0:02:34
29Plons Racing (Amateurs)0:02:45
30Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs)
31Sam Pantling (Amateurs)0:02:48
32Eirik Schulz (Amateurs)0:02:49
33Jon Cancellier (Amateurs)0:02:50
34Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs)
35Chris Marquis (Amateurs)0:02:53
36Andy Dapre (Amateurs)0:02:56
37Regis Daprela (Amateurs)0:02:58
38Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women)0:03:00
39Paul Smail (Amateurs)0:03:05
40Denis Flury (Amateurs)0:03:09
41Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs)0:03:10
42Tim Kelton (Amateurs)0:03:16
43Dave Freeman (Amateurs)0:03:17
44Bas Rotgans (Amateurs)0:03:36
45Martin Stefan (Amateurs)0:03:45
46Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs)0:03:46
47Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs)0:03:54
48Lee Carless (Amateurs)0:04:08
49Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs)0:04:13
50Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women)0:04:14
51Jörg Kröger (Amateurs)0:04:19
52Daniel Wood (Amateurs)
53Aimee Dix (Women)0:04:20
54Petrik Brueckner (Pro men)0:04:27
55Björn Becker (Amateurs)0:04:30
56Tim Garrecht (Amateurs)0:04:37
57Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women)0:04:58
58Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs)0:05:15
59Adrian Gidney (Amateurs)0:05:29
60Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs)0:05:34
61Kenny Alexander (Amateurs)0:05:39
62Hannah Thorne (Women)0:05:43
63Andy Lombardini (Amateurs)0:05:56
64Tim Goodwin (Amateurs)0:06:07
65Charles Joris (Amateurs)0:06:26
66Liz Simmons (Women)0:07:20
67Mike Ranft (Amateurs)0:07:24
68Jeff Calam (Amateurs)0:07:28
69Jo Cardwell (Women)0:07:55
70Jacqueline Marquis (Women)0:08:17
71Andy Foote (Amateurs)0:13:16
72Simon Ablett (Amateurs)

Special stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men)0:05:06
2Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men)0:00:08
3Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men)0:00:11
4Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)
5Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men)0:00:12
6Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:00:19
7Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men)0:00:23
8Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men)
9Chris Ball (Amateurs)0:00:25
10Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:00:31
11Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men)
12Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men)0:00:34
13Sven Martin (Amateurs)
14Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men)0:00:35
15Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:00:37
16Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men)0:00:41
17Petrik Brueckner (Pro men)
18Tobias Pantling (Amateurs)0:00:43
19Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men)0:00:44
20Seb Kemp (Amateurs)0:00:51
21Evan Turpen (Pro men)0:00:52
22Gary Barnard (Amateurs)0:00:53
23Kieran Page (Amateurs)0:01:01
24Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women)
25Peter Nilges (Amateurs)0:01:05
26Joe Rafferty (Amateurs)0:01:06
27Joost Wichman (Pro men)0:01:07
28Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs)0:01:10
29Eirik Schulz (Amateurs)0:01:15
30Regis Daprela (Amateurs)0:01:16
31Jon Cancellier (Amateurs)0:01:17
32Plons Racing (Amateurs)0:01:19
33Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women)0:01:24
34Rosara Joseph (Women)0:01:29
35Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs)0:01:30
36Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs)0:01:32
37Paul Smail (Amateurs)0:01:38
38Tim Kelton (Amateurs)0:01:39
39Denis Flury (Amateurs)0:01:41
40Andy Dapre (Amateurs)0:01:48
41Lee Carless (Amateurs)0:01:50
42Bas Rotgans (Amateurs)0:01:52
43Aimee Dix (Women)0:01:53
44Chris Marquis (Amateurs)0:01:55
45Sam Pantling (Amateurs)0:01:56
46Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs)0:01:59
47Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs)0:02:02
48Dave Freeman (Amateurs)0:02:07
49Björn Becker (Amateurs)0:02:18
50Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women)0:02:21
51Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs)0:02:23
52Daniel Wood (Amateurs)
53Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs)0:02:24
54Jörg Kröger (Amateurs)0:02:41
55Martin Stefan (Amateurs)0:02:52
56Adrian Gidney (Amateurs)0:02:54
57Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women)0:03:03
58Tim Goodwin (Amateurs)0:03:08
59Kenny Alexander (Amateurs)0:03:09
60Tim Garrecht (Amateurs)0:03:13
61Hannah Thorne (Women)0:03:19
62Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs)0:03:21
63Jo Cardwell (Women)
64Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs)0:03:22
65Jeff Calam (Amateurs)0:03:35
66Liz Simmons (Women)0:03:41
67Mike Ranft (Amateurs)
68Charles Joris (Amateurs)0:04:39
69Jacqueline Marquis (Women)0:04:43
70Andy Lombardini (Amateurs)0:05:18
71Andy Foote (Amateurs)0:08:26
72Simon Ablett (Amateurs)

Special stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men)0:04:01
2Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men)0:00:05
3Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men)0:00:07
4Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men)0:00:09
5Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men)0:00:11
6Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men)0:00:14
7Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:00:15
8Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:00:20
9Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:00:22
10Chris Ball (Amateurs)0:00:24
11Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)
12Sven Martin (Amateurs)0:00:25
13Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men)0:00:30
14Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men)0:00:32
15Gary Barnard (Amateurs)0:00:34
16Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men)0:00:35
17Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men)0:00:37
18Seb Kemp (Amateurs)0:00:41
19Evan Turpen (Pro men)
20Petrik Brueckner (Pro men)
21Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men)0:00:42
22Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs)0:00:43
23Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women)0:00:45
24Regis Daprela (Amateurs)0:00:49
25Tobias Pantling (Amateurs)0:00:52
26Peter Nilges (Amateurs)0:00:53
27Joe Rafferty (Amateurs)0:00:56
28Kieran Page (Amateurs)0:00:59
29Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women)0:01:04
30Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs)0:01:10
31Paul Smail (Amateurs)0:01:13
32Andy Dapre (Amateurs)0:01:14
33Plons Racing (Amateurs)0:01:15
34Jon Cancellier (Amateurs)0:01:17
35Rosara Joseph (Women)0:01:21
36Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs)
37Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs)0:01:26
38Eirik Schulz (Amateurs)0:01:28
39Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs)0:01:32
40Tim Kelton (Amateurs)0:01:35
41Joost Wichman (Pro men)0:01:36
42Denis Flury (Amateurs)
43Lee Carless (Amateurs)0:01:37
44Dave Freeman (Amateurs)0:01:44
45Bas Rotgans (Amateurs)0:01:47
46Aimee Dix (Women)0:01:49
47Chris Marquis (Amateurs)0:01:50
48Sam Pantling (Amateurs)0:01:51
49Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs)0:01:52
50Björn Becker (Amateurs)0:01:57
51Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs)0:02:02
52Tim Goodwin (Amateurs)0:02:17
53Tim Garrecht (Amateurs)0:02:23
54Jörg Kröger (Amateurs)0:02:28
55Daniel Wood (Amateurs)0:02:30
56Jo Cardwell (Women)0:02:35
57Adrian Gidney (Amateurs)0:02:41
58Kenny Alexander (Amateurs)0:02:42
59Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women)0:02:43
60Jeff Calam (Amateurs)0:02:46
61Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs)0:02:54
62Hannah Thorne (Women)0:02:59
63Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women)0:03:11
64Charles Joris (Amateurs)0:03:19
65Andy Lombardini (Amateurs)0:03:37
66Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs)0:03:43
67Mike Ranft (Amateurs)
68Liz Simmons (Women)0:03:55
69Jacqueline Marquis (Women)0:04:20
70Andy Foote (Amateurs)0:05:12
71Martin Stefan (Amateurs)0:08:58
72Simon Ablett (Amateurs)

Special stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men)0:03:00
2Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men)0:00:01
3Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men)0:00:03
4Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men)0:00:05
5Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:00:08
6Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men)
7Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:00:12
8Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:00:14
9Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men)0:00:15
10Chris Ball (Amateurs)0:00:16
11Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:00:18
12Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men)0:00:23
13Seb Kemp (Amateurs)0:00:24
14Joe Rafferty (Amateurs)
15Evan Turpen (Pro men)
16Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men)0:00:25
17Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men)0:00:26
18Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men)
19Sven Martin (Amateurs)
20Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women)
21Regis Daprela (Amateurs)
22Joost Wichman (Pro men)0:00:27
23Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs)0:00:29
24Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men)0:00:32
25Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women)0:00:34
26Peter Nilges (Amateurs)0:00:35
27Tobias Pantling (Amateurs)0:00:36
28Jon Cancellier (Amateurs)
29Lee Carless (Amateurs)0:00:42
30Kieran Page (Amateurs)0:00:43
31Petrik Brueckner (Pro men)0:00:44
32Eirik Schulz (Amateurs)0:00:45
33Paul Smail (Amateurs)0:00:46
34Andy Dapre (Amateurs)0:00:48
35Plons Racing (Amateurs)0:00:51
36Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs)0:00:52
37Rosara Joseph (Women)
38Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs)
39Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs)
40Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs)0:00:56
41Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs)0:00:58
42Denis Flury (Amateurs)0:01:00
43Dave Freeman (Amateurs)0:01:02
44Björn Becker (Amateurs)
45Chris Marquis (Amateurs)0:01:04
46Bas Rotgans (Amateurs)0:01:08
47Sam Pantling (Amateurs)0:01:10
48Tim Kelton (Amateurs)0:01:14
49Aimee Dix (Women)
50Martin Stefan (Amateurs)0:01:19
51Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs)0:01:21
52Tim Goodwin (Amateurs)0:01:23
53Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs)0:01:25
54Jeff Calam (Amateurs)0:01:30
55Adrian Gidney (Amateurs)0:01:31
56Hannah Thorne (Women)0:01:35
57Kenny Alexander (Amateurs)0:01:39
58Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women)0:01:40
59Liz Simmons (Women)0:01:41
60Jo Cardwell (Women)0:01:45
61Gary Barnard (Amateurs)0:01:47
62Jörg Kröger (Amateurs)
63Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs)0:01:56
64Andy Lombardini (Amateurs)0:01:58
65Tim Garrecht (Amateurs)0:01:59
66Charles Joris (Amateurs)0:02:08
67Mike Ranft (Amateurs)0:02:11
68Daniel Wood (Amateurs)0:02:12
69Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women)0:02:20
70Jacqueline Marquis (Women)0:02:47
71Andy Foote (Amateurs)0:03:07
72Simon Ablett (Amateurs)

Day 5 Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men)0:21:03
2Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men)0:00:04
3Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men)0:00:42
4Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men)0:00:59
5Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:01:11
6Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men)0:01:47
7Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men)0:01:57
8Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:01:59
9Chris Ball (Amateurs)0:02:03
10Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men)0:02:13
11Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:02:18
12Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:02:27
13Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men)0:02:33
14Sven Martin (Amateurs)0:02:57
15Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men)0:03:06
16Seb Kemp (Amateurs)0:03:15
17Joe Rafferty (Amateurs)0:03:16
18Tobias Pantling (Amateurs)0:03:19
19Evan Turpen (Pro men)0:03:32
20Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men)0:03:34
21Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men)
22Peter Nilges (Amateurs)0:03:58
23Kieran Page (Amateurs)0:04:12
24Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs)0:04:17
25Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women)0:04:30
26Regis Daprela (Amateurs)0:05:13
27Joost Wichman (Pro men)0:05:43
28Jon Cancellier (Amateurs)0:05:44
29Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women)0:05:46
30Plons Racing (Amateurs)0:05:54
31Gary Barnard (Amateurs)0:05:58
32Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs)0:06:01
33Eirik Schulz (Amateurs)
34Petrik Brueckner (Pro men)0:06:17
35Paul Smail (Amateurs)0:06:26
36Rosara Joseph (Women)0:06:29
37Andy Dapre (Amateurs)0:06:30
38Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs)0:06:44
39Denis Flury (Amateurs)0:07:10
40Chris Marquis (Amateurs)0:07:26
41Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs)
42Tim Kelton (Amateurs)0:07:28
43Sam Pantling (Amateurs)0:07:29
44Dave Freeman (Amateurs)0:07:54
45Lee Carless (Amateurs)0:08:01
46Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs)
47Bas Rotgans (Amateurs)0:08:07
48Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs)0:08:11
49Aimee Dix (Women)0:09:00
50Björn Becker (Amateurs)0:09:31
51Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women)0:10:42
52Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs)0:10:49
53Jörg Kröger (Amateurs)0:10:59
54Daniel Wood (Amateurs)0:11:08
55Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs)0:11:33
56Tim Garrecht (Amateurs)0:11:56
57Adrian Gidney (Amateurs)0:12:19
58Tim Goodwin (Amateurs)0:12:39
59Kenny Alexander (Amateurs)0:12:53
60Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women)0:13:16
61Hannah Thorne (Women)0:13:20
62Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs)0:14:19
63Jeff Calam (Amateurs)0:15:03
64Jo Cardwell (Women)0:15:20
65Charles Joris (Amateurs)0:16:16
66Liz Simmons (Women)0:16:21
67Andy Lombardini (Amateurs)0:16:33
68Martin Stefan (Amateurs)0:16:38
69Mike Ranft (Amateurs)0:16:43
70Jacqueline Marquis (Women)0:19:51
71Andy Foote (Amateurs)0:29:45

General classification after day 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men)1:55:50
2Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men)0:00:28
3Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men)0:01:54
4Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:04:47
5Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men)0:06:35
6Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men)0:07:24
7Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men)0:08:33
8Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men)0:09:49
9Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men)0:09:53
10Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:12:14
11Chris Ball (Amateurs)0:13:08
12Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men)0:14:03
13Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men)0:14:50
14Seb Kemp (Amateurs)0:15:05
15Tobias Pantling (Amateurs)0:16:12
16Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men)0:16:31
17Sven Martin (Amateurs)0:16:37
18Joe Rafferty (Amateurs)0:16:54
19Evan Turpen (Pro men)0:17:56
20Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men)0:18:06
21Peter Nilges (Amateurs)0:18:53
22Petrik Brueckner (Pro men)0:19:42
23Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women)0:22:34
24Kieran Page (Amateurs)0:23:25
25Gary Barnard (Amateurs)0:23:57
26Eirik Schulz (Amateurs)0:26:24
27Joost Wichman (Pro men)0:27:44
28Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs)0:28:50
29Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs)0:29:07
30Rosara Joseph (Women)0:29:09
31Plons Racing (Amateurs)0:31:39
32Andy Dapre (Amateurs)0:32:33
33Regis Daprela (Amateurs)0:32:54
34Paul Smail (Amateurs)0:33:05
35Jon Cancellier (Amateurs)0:33:20
36Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs)0:33:39
37Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women)0:33:44
38Tim Kelton (Amateurs)0:34:10
39Sam Pantling (Amateurs)0:35:12
40Denis Flury (Amateurs)0:35:21
41Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs)0:35:34
42Chris Marquis (Amateurs)0:37:26
43Bas Rotgans (Amateurs)0:38:30
44Lee Carless (Amateurs)0:40:44
45Dave Freeman (Amateurs)0:41:07
46Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs)0:41:47
47Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs)0:42:27
48Aimee Dix (Women)0:45:25
49Jeff Calam (Amateurs)0:48:42
50Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women)0:57:10
51Martin Stefan (Amateurs)0:57:30
52Björn Becker (Amateurs)0:57:32
53Tim Garrecht (Amateurs)0:57:51
54Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs)1:02:02
55Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs)1:02:53
56Daniel Wood (Amateurs)1:05:07
57Adrian Gidney (Amateurs)1:05:17
58Hannah Thorne (Women)1:08:26
59Kenny Alexander (Amateurs)1:08:30
60Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women)1:09:30
61Jörg Kröger (Amateurs)1:09:55
62Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs)1:10:34
63Liz Simmons (Women)1:17:07
64Mike Ranft (Amateurs)1:17:37
65Andy Lombardini (Amateurs)1:25:30
66Charles Joris (Amateurs)1:35:48
67Jo Cardwell (Women)1:39:22
68Jacqueline Marquis (Women)1:43:19

Latest on Cyclingnews