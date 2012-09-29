Image 1 of 6 Lars Sternberg (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 2 of 6 Joost Wichman (Image credit: Michiel Rotgans) Image 3 of 6 Adam Craig and Geoff Kabush and a third rider (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 4 of 6 Racing during day 5 (Image credit: Michiel Rotgans) Image 5 of 6 A rider blazes along on day 5 (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 6 of 6 Day 5 action at the Trans-Provence (Image credit: Michiel Rotgans)

Day 5 of Trans-Provence showed in equal measure the spirit of cooperation and support that has always been the part of the spirit of the race, but also the transition of the event, the sport, and the concept of multi-day enduro style racing. From a mostly amateur affair to a to a recognised discipline in its own right, and with it the need for more stringent rules and the application of penalties for those that break them.

There were three winners on the four special stages: Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team),

Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) and Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre). Vouilloz took two special stages while Lau claimed the day's overall. Lau also leads Clementz and Vouilloz in the general classification after five days.

Day 5 itself was a very physical day with some of the hardest pedalling special stages of the week and still really technical. If you're not already spent after four days of riding and racing, the day's special stages are punctuated by big asphalt climbs over two Cols.

So let's talk about the spirit of the event then, and what makes it so special. Yesterday saw Fabien Barel happily lend his spare Mondraker to one of our amateur racers to ride after he broke his own bike. No fuss, no drama just another rider helping out another rider - Watching the riders face as he was handed Barel's nearly brand new Mondraker was a priceless moment.

More of the spirit of camaraderie was seen at the top of the second Col, and the start of special stage 3. Mixed groups of riders cleaned the last of the climb, maybe led out by a pro downhiller with a cross country World Cup racer in tow, the most unlikely grouping of riders imaginable taking turns to slug it out in front. Taking time to catch their breath, sitting along the edge of the start of third special stage to cheer each other on through the first few switch backs . Imagine dropping in to a section and being whooped and whistled for your efforts by Mark Weir, Fabien Barel, Nico Vouilloz , Nicolas Lau , Matti Lehikoinen, Anne-Caroline Chausson and Adam Craig to name but a few and you're just a regular rider who's out for the week to take part. Where else are you going to being cheered on by some of the fastest riders in the world?

Those of you that have been following the event will also be aware that yesterday for the first time in the history the race, time penalties were given out for cutting corners on sections.

This year, perhaps reflecting the way the event has changed, rules have been added regarding cutting corners through switchbacks, as much as anything to protect the trails that we're privileged to be able to use, and secondly to keep competition fair. Whilst we cannot police every corner if riders are openly cutting corners in front of riders, they will be and were time penalised.

Ash Smith gave the official race director's statement: "On the Mavic Trans-Provence 2012 Day 5 (Thursday 27/09/2012), approximately 15 riders were accused of, and subsequently admitted to, "cutting the course" at the start of special stage 17.

"However, the complex set of circumstances of which the stage start situation was comprised, and the lack of information from Trans-Provence staff sources regarding rider discussions, decisions and actions, leads Trans-Provence race director to believe that the standard three-minute course cut penalty cannot not be applied. Nevertheless, due to the fact that most riders did ride the corner in question correctly, a penalty reflecting the time gained by the offending riders was applied. The penalty given was 30 seconds."

Full Results

Special stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men) 0:08:40 2 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men) 0:00:11 3 Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men) 0:00:15 4 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men) 0:00:29 5 Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 0:00:46 6 Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men) 0:00:47 7 Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men) 0:00:51 8 Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men) 9 Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men) 0:00:52 10 Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 0:00:53 11 Joe Rafferty (Amateurs) 0:01:06 12 Chris Ball (Amateurs) 0:01:14 13 Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men) 0:01:16 14 Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 0:01:21 15 Tobias Pantling (Amateurs) 0:01:24 16 Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men) 0:01:31 17 Seb Kemp (Amateurs) 0:01:35 18 Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 0:01:38 19 Peter Nilges (Amateurs) 0:01:41 20 Kieran Page (Amateurs) 0:01:45 21 Sven Martin (Amateurs) 0:01:48 22 Evan Turpen (Pro men) 0:01:51 23 Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men) 0:02:04 24 Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs) 0:02:11 25 Joost Wichman (Pro men) 0:02:19 26 Gary Barnard (Amateurs) 0:02:30 27 Rosara Joseph (Women) 0:02:33 28 Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women) 0:02:34 29 Plons Racing (Amateurs) 0:02:45 30 Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs) 31 Sam Pantling (Amateurs) 0:02:48 32 Eirik Schulz (Amateurs) 0:02:49 33 Jon Cancellier (Amateurs) 0:02:50 34 Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs) 35 Chris Marquis (Amateurs) 0:02:53 36 Andy Dapre (Amateurs) 0:02:56 37 Regis Daprela (Amateurs) 0:02:58 38 Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women) 0:03:00 39 Paul Smail (Amateurs) 0:03:05 40 Denis Flury (Amateurs) 0:03:09 41 Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs) 0:03:10 42 Tim Kelton (Amateurs) 0:03:16 43 Dave Freeman (Amateurs) 0:03:17 44 Bas Rotgans (Amateurs) 0:03:36 45 Martin Stefan (Amateurs) 0:03:45 46 Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs) 0:03:46 47 Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs) 0:03:54 48 Lee Carless (Amateurs) 0:04:08 49 Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs) 0:04:13 50 Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women) 0:04:14 51 Jörg Kröger (Amateurs) 0:04:19 52 Daniel Wood (Amateurs) 53 Aimee Dix (Women) 0:04:20 54 Petrik Brueckner (Pro men) 0:04:27 55 Björn Becker (Amateurs) 0:04:30 56 Tim Garrecht (Amateurs) 0:04:37 57 Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women) 0:04:58 58 Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs) 0:05:15 59 Adrian Gidney (Amateurs) 0:05:29 60 Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs) 0:05:34 61 Kenny Alexander (Amateurs) 0:05:39 62 Hannah Thorne (Women) 0:05:43 63 Andy Lombardini (Amateurs) 0:05:56 64 Tim Goodwin (Amateurs) 0:06:07 65 Charles Joris (Amateurs) 0:06:26 66 Liz Simmons (Women) 0:07:20 67 Mike Ranft (Amateurs) 0:07:24 68 Jeff Calam (Amateurs) 0:07:28 69 Jo Cardwell (Women) 0:07:55 70 Jacqueline Marquis (Women) 0:08:17 71 Andy Foote (Amateurs) 0:13:16 72 Simon Ablett (Amateurs)

Special stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men) 0:05:06 2 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men) 0:00:08 3 Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men) 0:00:11 4 Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 5 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men) 0:00:12 6 Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 0:00:19 7 Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men) 0:00:23 8 Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men) 9 Chris Ball (Amateurs) 0:00:25 10 Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 0:00:31 11 Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men) 12 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men) 0:00:34 13 Sven Martin (Amateurs) 14 Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men) 0:00:35 15 Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 0:00:37 16 Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men) 0:00:41 17 Petrik Brueckner (Pro men) 18 Tobias Pantling (Amateurs) 0:00:43 19 Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men) 0:00:44 20 Seb Kemp (Amateurs) 0:00:51 21 Evan Turpen (Pro men) 0:00:52 22 Gary Barnard (Amateurs) 0:00:53 23 Kieran Page (Amateurs) 0:01:01 24 Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women) 25 Peter Nilges (Amateurs) 0:01:05 26 Joe Rafferty (Amateurs) 0:01:06 27 Joost Wichman (Pro men) 0:01:07 28 Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs) 0:01:10 29 Eirik Schulz (Amateurs) 0:01:15 30 Regis Daprela (Amateurs) 0:01:16 31 Jon Cancellier (Amateurs) 0:01:17 32 Plons Racing (Amateurs) 0:01:19 33 Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women) 0:01:24 34 Rosara Joseph (Women) 0:01:29 35 Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs) 0:01:30 36 Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs) 0:01:32 37 Paul Smail (Amateurs) 0:01:38 38 Tim Kelton (Amateurs) 0:01:39 39 Denis Flury (Amateurs) 0:01:41 40 Andy Dapre (Amateurs) 0:01:48 41 Lee Carless (Amateurs) 0:01:50 42 Bas Rotgans (Amateurs) 0:01:52 43 Aimee Dix (Women) 0:01:53 44 Chris Marquis (Amateurs) 0:01:55 45 Sam Pantling (Amateurs) 0:01:56 46 Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs) 0:01:59 47 Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs) 0:02:02 48 Dave Freeman (Amateurs) 0:02:07 49 Björn Becker (Amateurs) 0:02:18 50 Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women) 0:02:21 51 Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs) 0:02:23 52 Daniel Wood (Amateurs) 53 Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs) 0:02:24 54 Jörg Kröger (Amateurs) 0:02:41 55 Martin Stefan (Amateurs) 0:02:52 56 Adrian Gidney (Amateurs) 0:02:54 57 Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women) 0:03:03 58 Tim Goodwin (Amateurs) 0:03:08 59 Kenny Alexander (Amateurs) 0:03:09 60 Tim Garrecht (Amateurs) 0:03:13 61 Hannah Thorne (Women) 0:03:19 62 Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs) 0:03:21 63 Jo Cardwell (Women) 64 Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs) 0:03:22 65 Jeff Calam (Amateurs) 0:03:35 66 Liz Simmons (Women) 0:03:41 67 Mike Ranft (Amateurs) 68 Charles Joris (Amateurs) 0:04:39 69 Jacqueline Marquis (Women) 0:04:43 70 Andy Lombardini (Amateurs) 0:05:18 71 Andy Foote (Amateurs) 0:08:26 72 Simon Ablett (Amateurs)

Special stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men) 0:04:01 2 Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men) 0:00:05 3 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men) 0:00:07 4 Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men) 0:00:09 5 Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men) 0:00:11 6 Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men) 0:00:14 7 Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 0:00:15 8 Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 0:00:20 9 Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 0:00:22 10 Chris Ball (Amateurs) 0:00:24 11 Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 12 Sven Martin (Amateurs) 0:00:25 13 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men) 0:00:30 14 Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men) 0:00:32 15 Gary Barnard (Amateurs) 0:00:34 16 Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men) 0:00:35 17 Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men) 0:00:37 18 Seb Kemp (Amateurs) 0:00:41 19 Evan Turpen (Pro men) 20 Petrik Brueckner (Pro men) 21 Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men) 0:00:42 22 Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs) 0:00:43 23 Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women) 0:00:45 24 Regis Daprela (Amateurs) 0:00:49 25 Tobias Pantling (Amateurs) 0:00:52 26 Peter Nilges (Amateurs) 0:00:53 27 Joe Rafferty (Amateurs) 0:00:56 28 Kieran Page (Amateurs) 0:00:59 29 Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women) 0:01:04 30 Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs) 0:01:10 31 Paul Smail (Amateurs) 0:01:13 32 Andy Dapre (Amateurs) 0:01:14 33 Plons Racing (Amateurs) 0:01:15 34 Jon Cancellier (Amateurs) 0:01:17 35 Rosara Joseph (Women) 0:01:21 36 Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs) 37 Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs) 0:01:26 38 Eirik Schulz (Amateurs) 0:01:28 39 Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs) 0:01:32 40 Tim Kelton (Amateurs) 0:01:35 41 Joost Wichman (Pro men) 0:01:36 42 Denis Flury (Amateurs) 43 Lee Carless (Amateurs) 0:01:37 44 Dave Freeman (Amateurs) 0:01:44 45 Bas Rotgans (Amateurs) 0:01:47 46 Aimee Dix (Women) 0:01:49 47 Chris Marquis (Amateurs) 0:01:50 48 Sam Pantling (Amateurs) 0:01:51 49 Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs) 0:01:52 50 Björn Becker (Amateurs) 0:01:57 51 Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs) 0:02:02 52 Tim Goodwin (Amateurs) 0:02:17 53 Tim Garrecht (Amateurs) 0:02:23 54 Jörg Kröger (Amateurs) 0:02:28 55 Daniel Wood (Amateurs) 0:02:30 56 Jo Cardwell (Women) 0:02:35 57 Adrian Gidney (Amateurs) 0:02:41 58 Kenny Alexander (Amateurs) 0:02:42 59 Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women) 0:02:43 60 Jeff Calam (Amateurs) 0:02:46 61 Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs) 0:02:54 62 Hannah Thorne (Women) 0:02:59 63 Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women) 0:03:11 64 Charles Joris (Amateurs) 0:03:19 65 Andy Lombardini (Amateurs) 0:03:37 66 Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs) 0:03:43 67 Mike Ranft (Amateurs) 68 Liz Simmons (Women) 0:03:55 69 Jacqueline Marquis (Women) 0:04:20 70 Andy Foote (Amateurs) 0:05:12 71 Martin Stefan (Amateurs) 0:08:58 72 Simon Ablett (Amateurs)

Special stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men) 0:03:00 2 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men) 0:00:01 3 Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men) 0:00:03 4 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men) 0:00:05 5 Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 0:00:08 6 Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men) 7 Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 0:00:12 8 Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 0:00:14 9 Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men) 0:00:15 10 Chris Ball (Amateurs) 0:00:16 11 Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 0:00:18 12 Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men) 0:00:23 13 Seb Kemp (Amateurs) 0:00:24 14 Joe Rafferty (Amateurs) 15 Evan Turpen (Pro men) 16 Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men) 0:00:25 17 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men) 0:00:26 18 Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men) 19 Sven Martin (Amateurs) 20 Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women) 21 Regis Daprela (Amateurs) 22 Joost Wichman (Pro men) 0:00:27 23 Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs) 0:00:29 24 Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men) 0:00:32 25 Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women) 0:00:34 26 Peter Nilges (Amateurs) 0:00:35 27 Tobias Pantling (Amateurs) 0:00:36 28 Jon Cancellier (Amateurs) 29 Lee Carless (Amateurs) 0:00:42 30 Kieran Page (Amateurs) 0:00:43 31 Petrik Brueckner (Pro men) 0:00:44 32 Eirik Schulz (Amateurs) 0:00:45 33 Paul Smail (Amateurs) 0:00:46 34 Andy Dapre (Amateurs) 0:00:48 35 Plons Racing (Amateurs) 0:00:51 36 Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs) 0:00:52 37 Rosara Joseph (Women) 38 Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs) 39 Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs) 40 Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs) 0:00:56 41 Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs) 0:00:58 42 Denis Flury (Amateurs) 0:01:00 43 Dave Freeman (Amateurs) 0:01:02 44 Björn Becker (Amateurs) 45 Chris Marquis (Amateurs) 0:01:04 46 Bas Rotgans (Amateurs) 0:01:08 47 Sam Pantling (Amateurs) 0:01:10 48 Tim Kelton (Amateurs) 0:01:14 49 Aimee Dix (Women) 50 Martin Stefan (Amateurs) 0:01:19 51 Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs) 0:01:21 52 Tim Goodwin (Amateurs) 0:01:23 53 Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs) 0:01:25 54 Jeff Calam (Amateurs) 0:01:30 55 Adrian Gidney (Amateurs) 0:01:31 56 Hannah Thorne (Women) 0:01:35 57 Kenny Alexander (Amateurs) 0:01:39 58 Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women) 0:01:40 59 Liz Simmons (Women) 0:01:41 60 Jo Cardwell (Women) 0:01:45 61 Gary Barnard (Amateurs) 0:01:47 62 Jörg Kröger (Amateurs) 63 Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs) 0:01:56 64 Andy Lombardini (Amateurs) 0:01:58 65 Tim Garrecht (Amateurs) 0:01:59 66 Charles Joris (Amateurs) 0:02:08 67 Mike Ranft (Amateurs) 0:02:11 68 Daniel Wood (Amateurs) 0:02:12 69 Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women) 0:02:20 70 Jacqueline Marquis (Women) 0:02:47 71 Andy Foote (Amateurs) 0:03:07 72 Simon Ablett (Amateurs)

Day 5 Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) (Pro men) 0:21:03 2 Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) (Pro men) 0:00:04 3 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale/Mavic) (Pro men) 0:00:42 4 Fabien Barel (Mondraker) (Pro men) 0:00:59 5 Mark Weir (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 0:01:11 6 Florian Golay (Felt/Crossroad) (Pro men) 0:01:47 7 Joe Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Pro men) 0:01:57 8 Ben Cruz (WTB/Shimano/Cannondale) (Pro men) 0:01:59 9 Chris Ball (Amateurs) 0:02:03 10 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Pro men) 0:02:13 11 Matt Simmonds (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 0:02:18 12 Matti Lehikoinen (ChainReactionCycles/Nukeproof) (Pro men) 0:02:27 13 Adam Craig (Radobank/Giant) (Pro men) 0:02:33 14 Sven Martin (Amateurs) 0:02:57 15 Ralph Näf (Merida) (Pro men) 0:03:06 16 Seb Kemp (Amateurs) 0:03:15 17 Joe Rafferty (Amateurs) 0:03:16 18 Tobias Pantling (Amateurs) 0:03:19 19 Evan Turpen (Pro men) 0:03:32 20 Lars Sternberg (Transition Bikes) (Pro men) 0:03:34 21 Matthew Slaven (Kona) (Pro men) 22 Peter Nilges (Amateurs) 0:03:58 23 Kieran Page (Amateurs) 0:04:12 24 Arno De Ruyver (Amateurs) 0:04:17 25 Anne-Caroline Chausson (Women) 0:04:30 26 Regis Daprela (Amateurs) 0:05:13 27 Joost Wichman (Pro men) 0:05:43 28 Jon Cancellier (Amateurs) 0:05:44 29 Anka Martin (Santa Cruz/SRAM) (Women) 0:05:46 30 Plons Racing (Amateurs) 0:05:54 31 Gary Barnard (Amateurs) 0:05:58 32 Rúnar Theodórsson (Amateurs) 0:06:01 33 Eirik Schulz (Amateurs) 34 Petrik Brueckner (Pro men) 0:06:17 35 Paul Smail (Amateurs) 0:06:26 36 Rosara Joseph (Women) 0:06:29 37 Andy Dapre (Amateurs) 0:06:30 38 Amos Hockmeyer (Amateurs) 0:06:44 39 Denis Flury (Amateurs) 0:07:10 40 Chris Marquis (Amateurs) 0:07:26 41 Fabian Gleitsmann (Amateurs) 42 Tim Kelton (Amateurs) 0:07:28 43 Sam Pantling (Amateurs) 0:07:29 44 Dave Freeman (Amateurs) 0:07:54 45 Lee Carless (Amateurs) 0:08:01 46 Piet Weeghmans (Amateurs) 47 Bas Rotgans (Amateurs) 0:08:07 48 Bas Kwaaitaal (Amateurs) 0:08:11 49 Aimee Dix (Women) 0:09:00 50 Björn Becker (Amateurs) 0:09:31 51 Hannah Barnes (MTBCut/Orange) (Women) 0:10:42 52 Stéphane Amaudruz (Amateurs) 0:10:49 53 Jörg Kröger (Amateurs) 0:10:59 54 Daniel Wood (Amateurs) 0:11:08 55 Jean-Philippe Geudvert (Amateurs) 0:11:33 56 Tim Garrecht (Amateurs) 0:11:56 57 Adrian Gidney (Amateurs) 0:12:19 58 Tim Goodwin (Amateurs) 0:12:39 59 Kenny Alexander (Amateurs) 0:12:53 60 Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain Bikes) (Women) 0:13:16 61 Hannah Thorne (Women) 0:13:20 62 Erik Nienhuis (Amateurs) 0:14:19 63 Jeff Calam (Amateurs) 0:15:03 64 Jo Cardwell (Women) 0:15:20 65 Charles Joris (Amateurs) 0:16:16 66 Liz Simmons (Women) 0:16:21 67 Andy Lombardini (Amateurs) 0:16:33 68 Martin Stefan (Amateurs) 0:16:38 69 Mike Ranft (Amateurs) 0:16:43 70 Jacqueline Marquis (Women) 0:19:51 71 Andy Foote (Amateurs) 0:29:45