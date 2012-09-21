Fabien Barel in the Trans-Provence (Image credit: Michiel Rotgans)

The fourth annual Trans-Provence will cover seven days, 310km, 15,000m of descending and 10,000m of climbing over 26 special stages.

This year, 70 riders from around the world are going to test themselves against some of the hardest terrain ever part of the race. From Gap in Northern Provence to Monaco on the Mediterranean coast, riders of every discipline from World Cup downhill to World Cup cross country mix with the new enduro specialists, first time racers and some just there for the adventure.

All of them in their own way, whether pro or amateur, will be racing against the clock, against themselves and against each other. The winner will have the best combination of technical riding ability and the fitness to take them over the seven gruelling days.

There are several returning veterans from last year and some would say with things to prove: Mark Weir (fourth overall last year); former downhill world champion Nico Vouilloz (runner-up overall last year); Ben Cruz (DNF last year after an ankle injury); and last year's winner Jerome Clementz.

Last year's third placed Fabien Barel will also be part of the event.

The racing begins on Sunday.