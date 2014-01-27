Trending

Llordella wins stage 5 of Trans Andes Challenge

Püschel leads overall standings

Image 1 of 4

Two racers cross a bridge in the Trans Andes

Two racers cross a bridge in the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)
Image 2 of 4

Riders during the Trans Andes

Riders during the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)
Image 3 of 4

Beautiful scenery in the Trans Andes

Beautiful scenery in the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)
Image 4 of 4

Two riders during the Trans Andes

Two riders during the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)

Spaniard Joan Llordella won the fifth stage of the Trans Andes Challenge which included 82km between the towns of Liquiñe to Menetúe. Javier Püschel from Chile and Matthias Grick from Austria, finished second and third respectively.

The race started with 25 km of road to Coñaripe, and then continued with a 20km climb to access the Villarrica National Park. Then they faced a rapid descent to Palguín. The stage ended with 5km of paved road to the camp in Catripulli in the Termas de Menetúe.

Llordella won in a time of 3:06:08, just one second ahead of Püschel, who remained in first place overall. Grick from Austria arrived third, followed by Orlando Alves of Brazil.

The women's open winner was Rebecca Rusch, who finished ahead of Sonya Looney. Pau Zamora and Antonio Ortiz topped the mixed category ahead of Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard.

Stage 5 Results (GC results not available)

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joan Llordella (Spa)3:06:08
2Javier Puschel (Chi)0:00:01
3Matthias Grick (Aus)0:00:32
4Orlando Alves (Bra)0:00:59
5Kevin Massicotte (Can)0:08:45
6Hugo Pino (Chi)0:09:43
7Eyair Astudillo (Chi)0:19:21
8Samuel De La Sotta (Chi)0:52:20
9Emmanuel Fourton (Fra)0:57:40
10Gabriel Gomes (Bra)1:07:27
11Gonzalo Moya (Chi)1:26:08
12Felipe Matheus (Bra)1:50:53

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch (USA)3:40:10
2Sonya Looney (USA)0:01:20
3Alejandra Bernardi (Arg)0:38:10
4Florencia Espineira (Chi)0:45:56
5Christie Simon (Can)1:33:01

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Ortiz & Pau Zamora (Spa)3:11:09
2Matthew Hadley & Benoit Simard (Can)0:02:13
3Robert Schmitt & Joe Kirch (Can)0:14:42
4Tomas Baeza & Angel Hinojosa (Chi)0:30:21
5David Arroyo & Felipe Egues (Ecu)0:43:43
6Benoit Dumas & Martin Simard (Can)0:47:26
7Roberto Fabila & David Diaz (Chi)0:50:14
8Rodolpho Mattheis & Rodrigo Freitas (Bra)1:02:28

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Broderick & Mary Mcconneloug (USA)3:31:54
2Elisa Garcia & Claus Plaut (Chi)0:18:33
3Santi Val & Ada Xinxo (Spa)0:45:31
4Amanda Mitchell & John Corse (GBr)0:54:20

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catalina Salata & Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)4:26:35
2Ellen Blome & Kathrin Kortenbach (Ger)0:11:56

Duo 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Torres & Jorge Mela (Chi)4:06:23
2Scott Rake & Chris Carmichael (USA)0:14:00
3Gonzalo Urzua & Francisco Bordachar (Chi)0:15:29
4Robert Travers & Simon Ritchie (USA)0:28:55
5Al Iverson & Patti Schmidt-Iverson (USA)0:33:38
6Markham Smith & Charles Brewer (USA)0:42:47

Solo men 18-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricardo Puschel (Chi)3:23:22
2Marcio Lima (Bra)0:14:41
3Tim Veremans (Bel)0:18:11
4Pablo Urzua (Chi)0:24:44
5Juan Tirado (Col)0:27:56
6Fabian Cifuentes (Chi)0:38:47
7Jan Van Egmond (Cur)0:41:40
8Enrique Uribe (Chi)0:42:11
9Roy Campos (CRc)1:10:32
10Santos Peterson (Bra)1:10:37
11Joaquin Saul (Chi)1:32:21
12Marcos Lima (Bra)1:33:40
13Daniel Munar (Col)1:48:33

Solo men 35-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Costa (Bra)3:22:59
2David Rovira (Spa)0:02:26
3David Carrillo (Spa)0:08:18
4Benoit Sepult (Bel)0:09:33
5Magnus Diaz (Bra)0:17:54
6Hugo Cantineau (Bel)0:22:22
7Denis Detinne (Bel)0:22:23
8Mark Bannister (Chi)0:27:28
9Marcelo Villegas (Col)0:32:28
10Paco Bataller (Spa)0:35:28
11Luiz Eduardo Vieira (Bra)0:35:56
12Danilo Jordan (Chi)0:36:39
13Barry Bakker (Cur)0:39:11
14Roc Majoral (Spa)0:39:44
15Mariano Ortiz (Arg)0:41:57
16Julian Buelvas (Col)0:43:02
17Leonardo Santos (Bra)0:43:32
18Felix Garcia (Spa)0:46:04
19Emilio Bressan (Ita)0:46:43
20Felipe Orian (Chi)0:50:58
21Jose Anibal Enriquez (Arg)0:50:59
22Patrick Roberge (Can)0:56:42
23Camilo Rojas (Col)0:56:48
24Jose Armando Alvarado (Chi)1:03:10
25Gabriel Toledo (Arg)1:06:10
26Sander Van Beest (Cur)1:08:49
27Brian Staby (USA)1:10:23
28Gonzalo Maureira (Chi)1:10:24
29Andres Sanhueza (Chi)1:11:04
30Esteban Segura (CRc)1:15:40
31Claudio Lopez (Chi)1:16:37
32Ronald Game (Chi)1:20:51
33Francisco Aljure (Col)1:24:08
34Carlos Parada (Chi)1:26:09
35Alejandro Escudero (Col)1:27:08
36Joan Viladrich (Spa)1:30:55
37Jose Miguel Norambuena (Chi)1:38:34
38Romke Jonker (Cur)1:38:35
39Jorge Iniguez (Chi)1:40:55
40Marino Dendooven (Bel)1:51:57
41Edward Kaplun (Chi)1:53:09
42Ignacio Ruberto (Arg)1:56:12
43Harry Kilkstra (Ned)2:03:20
44Carim Zogbi (Arg)2:03:25
45Diego Tornini (Spa)2:16:20

Solo women 35-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patricia Cruanes (Bra)4:45:37
2Maria Laura Giulianni (Arg)0:05:24
3Adriana Boccia (Bra)0:48:45
4Aude Fournier (Can)1:40:26

Solo men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bill Glore (USA)3:46:19
2Bill Lenhart (USA)0:01:31
3Michael Lella (Ger)0:08:33
4Ignacio Sopesens (Spa)0:09:11
5Zbigniew Wizner (Pol)0:12:22
6Zdenko Rajevic (Chi)0:12:48
7Giuseppe Senserini (Ita)0:15:53
8Michele Bernardi (Ita)0:16:06
9Felix Campagnolle (Arg)0:17:29
10Wiek Herben (Ned)0:19:17
11Owen Badger Gales0:31:03
12Michael Talbert (USA)0:31:44
13Marc Brummelhuis (Ned)0:33:26
14Ruben Chirino (Swi)0:44:05
15Greg Cooper (USA)0:47:08
16Fernando Ercoli (Chi)0:47:40
17Odd Mjaland (Nor)0:48:06
18Franco Limoni (Ita)0:49:22
19Alvin Foltran Jr (Bra)0:52:12
20Rito Baez (CRc)0:52:20
21Vicente Planas (Spa)0:55:51
22Guillermo Gambardella (Arg)0:57:09
23Pedro Navarro (Arg)1:04:15
24Robert Massicotte (Can)1:09:22
25Brig Seidl (USA)1:14:37
26John Ottevanger (Cur)1:15:10
27Roberto Fioretto (Per)1:24:04
28Tony Cole (RSA)1:25:19
29Thomas Peddy (USA)1:26:11
30Mark Sullivan (USA)1:28:07
31Francesco Gallorini (Ita)1:29:13
32Steve Philips (USA)1:29:24
33Sostenes Melgarejo (Mex)1:39:10
34Take Cejas (Arg)1:41:22
35Roberto Veas (Chi)1:43:46
36Jorge Schiller (Mex)1:44:48
37Enrique Gutierrez (Spa)1:46:26
38Boris Vukasovic (Chi)1:49:46
39Julio Hormaechea (Arg)
40Jorge Figueroa (Chi)1:51:46
41Guillermo Costas (Arg)2:13:22

Solo women 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathy Hudson (USA)5:11:12
2Silvia Ardiz (Arg)0:07:59
3Heidi Dohse (USA)0:27:36
4Viviana Varela (Arg)0:44:03

Duo men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederico Bisetto & Willian Lacerda (Bra)3:52:16
2Rogelio Santiesteban & Edgar Gomez (Mex)0:10:07
3Claudio Botten & Edgardo Casanova (Chi)0:13:27
4Joelcio Teixeira & Ricardo Albuquerque (Bra)0:28:07
5Nathan Senini & Gavin Buddis (Aus)0:29:41
6William Blades & Charlie Mitchel (GBr)1:12:36
7Nicholas Morassutti & Ricardo Marques (Bra)2:02:17

Duo mixed 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariana Carcute & Weimar Pettengil (Bra)4:28:57
2Alberto Gomez & Caterina Capdevilla (Spa)0:07:47
3Angie Rake & Kirk Nordgren (USA)0:28:38

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerrit Van Den Broek & Gert Stappenbelt (Ned)3:31:52
2Cristiano Silva & Angelo Hayashi (Bra)0:27:54
3Patricio Diaz & Carlos Cardemil (Chi)0:28:50
4Rodrigo Rivera & Jorge Moya (Chi)0:38:32
5Albert Steenbergen & Wilton Van Eck (Ned)0:46:10
6Felipe Soffia & Cristian Toro (Chi)0:50:54
7Gabriel Perez & Pablo Ceccoli (Arg)0:58:24
8Renzo Munoz & Claudio Ortiz (Chi)1:02:31
9Tomás Bunster & Francisco Fernandez (Chi)1:03:03
10Mario Hernandez & Jose Salamanca (Col)1:19:20
11Mauricio Richards & Francisco Perez (Chi)1:32:02
12Víctor Cardenas & Camilo Cardenas (Col)1:40:03
13Andrew Mountford & Jeremy Barret (GBr)1:44:41
14Rob Wijnbergen & Scott Biddinger (Ned)/(USA)1:52:35
15Mauro Paramidani & Juan Roberts (Arg)1:52:55
16Tomas Erausquin & Angles (Arg)2:05:09
17Rodrigo Bonaparte & Luciano Castro (Bra)2:16:28

Duo mixed 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Pezzati & Aldo Zanardi (Swi)/(Ita)3:45:57
2Mary Dannelley & Mike Dannelley (USA)0:26:25
3Corinne Bos & Hans Bensik (Ned)0:51:21

Duo mixed 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
4Kim Heiser & Doug Ott (USA)4:43:00
5Juan Bohorquez & Sandra Lopez (Col)6:42:55

Latest on Cyclingnews