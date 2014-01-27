Image 1 of 4 Two racers cross a bridge in the Trans Andes (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge) Image 2 of 4 Riders during the Trans Andes (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge) Image 3 of 4 Beautiful scenery in the Trans Andes (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge) Image 4 of 4 Two riders during the Trans Andes (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)

Spaniard Joan Llordella won the fifth stage of the Trans Andes Challenge which included 82km between the towns of Liquiñe to Menetúe. Javier Püschel from Chile and Matthias Grick from Austria, finished second and third respectively.

The race started with 25 km of road to Coñaripe, and then continued with a 20km climb to access the Villarrica National Park. Then they faced a rapid descent to Palguín. The stage ended with 5km of paved road to the camp in Catripulli in the Termas de Menetúe.

Llordella won in a time of 3:06:08, just one second ahead of Püschel, who remained in first place overall. Grick from Austria arrived third, followed by Orlando Alves of Brazil.

The women's open winner was Rebecca Rusch, who finished ahead of Sonya Looney. Pau Zamora and Antonio Ortiz topped the mixed category ahead of Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard.

Stage 5 Results (GC results not available)

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joan Llordella (Spa) 3:06:08 2 Javier Puschel (Chi) 0:00:01 3 Matthias Grick (Aus) 0:00:32 4 Orlando Alves (Bra) 0:00:59 5 Kevin Massicotte (Can) 0:08:45 6 Hugo Pino (Chi) 0:09:43 7 Eyair Astudillo (Chi) 0:19:21 8 Samuel De La Sotta (Chi) 0:52:20 9 Emmanuel Fourton (Fra) 0:57:40 10 Gabriel Gomes (Bra) 1:07:27 11 Gonzalo Moya (Chi) 1:26:08 12 Felipe Matheus (Bra) 1:50:53

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch (USA) 3:40:10 2 Sonya Looney (USA) 0:01:20 3 Alejandra Bernardi (Arg) 0:38:10 4 Florencia Espineira (Chi) 0:45:56 5 Christie Simon (Can) 1:33:01

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Ortiz & Pau Zamora (Spa) 3:11:09 2 Matthew Hadley & Benoit Simard (Can) 0:02:13 3 Robert Schmitt & Joe Kirch (Can) 0:14:42 4 Tomas Baeza & Angel Hinojosa (Chi) 0:30:21 5 David Arroyo & Felipe Egues (Ecu) 0:43:43 6 Benoit Dumas & Martin Simard (Can) 0:47:26 7 Roberto Fabila & David Diaz (Chi) 0:50:14 8 Rodolpho Mattheis & Rodrigo Freitas (Bra) 1:02:28

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Broderick & Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 3:31:54 2 Elisa Garcia & Claus Plaut (Chi) 0:18:33 3 Santi Val & Ada Xinxo (Spa) 0:45:31 4 Amanda Mitchell & John Corse (GBr) 0:54:20

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catalina Salata & Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi) 4:26:35 2 Ellen Blome & Kathrin Kortenbach (Ger) 0:11:56

Duo 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio Torres & Jorge Mela (Chi) 4:06:23 2 Scott Rake & Chris Carmichael (USA) 0:14:00 3 Gonzalo Urzua & Francisco Bordachar (Chi) 0:15:29 4 Robert Travers & Simon Ritchie (USA) 0:28:55 5 Al Iverson & Patti Schmidt-Iverson (USA) 0:33:38 6 Markham Smith & Charles Brewer (USA) 0:42:47

Solo men 18-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricardo Puschel (Chi) 3:23:22 2 Marcio Lima (Bra) 0:14:41 3 Tim Veremans (Bel) 0:18:11 4 Pablo Urzua (Chi) 0:24:44 5 Juan Tirado (Col) 0:27:56 6 Fabian Cifuentes (Chi) 0:38:47 7 Jan Van Egmond (Cur) 0:41:40 8 Enrique Uribe (Chi) 0:42:11 9 Roy Campos (CRc) 1:10:32 10 Santos Peterson (Bra) 1:10:37 11 Joaquin Saul (Chi) 1:32:21 12 Marcos Lima (Bra) 1:33:40 13 Daniel Munar (Col) 1:48:33

Solo men 35-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Costa (Bra) 3:22:59 2 David Rovira (Spa) 0:02:26 3 David Carrillo (Spa) 0:08:18 4 Benoit Sepult (Bel) 0:09:33 5 Magnus Diaz (Bra) 0:17:54 6 Hugo Cantineau (Bel) 0:22:22 7 Denis Detinne (Bel) 0:22:23 8 Mark Bannister (Chi) 0:27:28 9 Marcelo Villegas (Col) 0:32:28 10 Paco Bataller (Spa) 0:35:28 11 Luiz Eduardo Vieira (Bra) 0:35:56 12 Danilo Jordan (Chi) 0:36:39 13 Barry Bakker (Cur) 0:39:11 14 Roc Majoral (Spa) 0:39:44 15 Mariano Ortiz (Arg) 0:41:57 16 Julian Buelvas (Col) 0:43:02 17 Leonardo Santos (Bra) 0:43:32 18 Felix Garcia (Spa) 0:46:04 19 Emilio Bressan (Ita) 0:46:43 20 Felipe Orian (Chi) 0:50:58 21 Jose Anibal Enriquez (Arg) 0:50:59 22 Patrick Roberge (Can) 0:56:42 23 Camilo Rojas (Col) 0:56:48 24 Jose Armando Alvarado (Chi) 1:03:10 25 Gabriel Toledo (Arg) 1:06:10 26 Sander Van Beest (Cur) 1:08:49 27 Brian Staby (USA) 1:10:23 28 Gonzalo Maureira (Chi) 1:10:24 29 Andres Sanhueza (Chi) 1:11:04 30 Esteban Segura (CRc) 1:15:40 31 Claudio Lopez (Chi) 1:16:37 32 Ronald Game (Chi) 1:20:51 33 Francisco Aljure (Col) 1:24:08 34 Carlos Parada (Chi) 1:26:09 35 Alejandro Escudero (Col) 1:27:08 36 Joan Viladrich (Spa) 1:30:55 37 Jose Miguel Norambuena (Chi) 1:38:34 38 Romke Jonker (Cur) 1:38:35 39 Jorge Iniguez (Chi) 1:40:55 40 Marino Dendooven (Bel) 1:51:57 41 Edward Kaplun (Chi) 1:53:09 42 Ignacio Ruberto (Arg) 1:56:12 43 Harry Kilkstra (Ned) 2:03:20 44 Carim Zogbi (Arg) 2:03:25 45 Diego Tornini (Spa) 2:16:20

Solo women 35-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patricia Cruanes (Bra) 4:45:37 2 Maria Laura Giulianni (Arg) 0:05:24 3 Adriana Boccia (Bra) 0:48:45 4 Aude Fournier (Can) 1:40:26

Solo men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bill Glore (USA) 3:46:19 2 Bill Lenhart (USA) 0:01:31 3 Michael Lella (Ger) 0:08:33 4 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) 0:09:11 5 Zbigniew Wizner (Pol) 0:12:22 6 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) 0:12:48 7 Giuseppe Senserini (Ita) 0:15:53 8 Michele Bernardi (Ita) 0:16:06 9 Felix Campagnolle (Arg) 0:17:29 10 Wiek Herben (Ned) 0:19:17 11 Owen Badger Gales 0:31:03 12 Michael Talbert (USA) 0:31:44 13 Marc Brummelhuis (Ned) 0:33:26 14 Ruben Chirino (Swi) 0:44:05 15 Greg Cooper (USA) 0:47:08 16 Fernando Ercoli (Chi) 0:47:40 17 Odd Mjaland (Nor) 0:48:06 18 Franco Limoni (Ita) 0:49:22 19 Alvin Foltran Jr (Bra) 0:52:12 20 Rito Baez (CRc) 0:52:20 21 Vicente Planas (Spa) 0:55:51 22 Guillermo Gambardella (Arg) 0:57:09 23 Pedro Navarro (Arg) 1:04:15 24 Robert Massicotte (Can) 1:09:22 25 Brig Seidl (USA) 1:14:37 26 John Ottevanger (Cur) 1:15:10 27 Roberto Fioretto (Per) 1:24:04 28 Tony Cole (RSA) 1:25:19 29 Thomas Peddy (USA) 1:26:11 30 Mark Sullivan (USA) 1:28:07 31 Francesco Gallorini (Ita) 1:29:13 32 Steve Philips (USA) 1:29:24 33 Sostenes Melgarejo (Mex) 1:39:10 34 Take Cejas (Arg) 1:41:22 35 Roberto Veas (Chi) 1:43:46 36 Jorge Schiller (Mex) 1:44:48 37 Enrique Gutierrez (Spa) 1:46:26 38 Boris Vukasovic (Chi) 1:49:46 39 Julio Hormaechea (Arg) 40 Jorge Figueroa (Chi) 1:51:46 41 Guillermo Costas (Arg) 2:13:22

Solo women 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathy Hudson (USA) 5:11:12 2 Silvia Ardiz (Arg) 0:07:59 3 Heidi Dohse (USA) 0:27:36 4 Viviana Varela (Arg) 0:44:03

Duo men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederico Bisetto & Willian Lacerda (Bra) 3:52:16 2 Rogelio Santiesteban & Edgar Gomez (Mex) 0:10:07 3 Claudio Botten & Edgardo Casanova (Chi) 0:13:27 4 Joelcio Teixeira & Ricardo Albuquerque (Bra) 0:28:07 5 Nathan Senini & Gavin Buddis (Aus) 0:29:41 6 William Blades & Charlie Mitchel (GBr) 1:12:36 7 Nicholas Morassutti & Ricardo Marques (Bra) 2:02:17

Duo mixed 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mariana Carcute & Weimar Pettengil (Bra) 4:28:57 2 Alberto Gomez & Caterina Capdevilla (Spa) 0:07:47 3 Angie Rake & Kirk Nordgren (USA) 0:28:38

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerrit Van Den Broek & Gert Stappenbelt (Ned) 3:31:52 2 Cristiano Silva & Angelo Hayashi (Bra) 0:27:54 3 Patricio Diaz & Carlos Cardemil (Chi) 0:28:50 4 Rodrigo Rivera & Jorge Moya (Chi) 0:38:32 5 Albert Steenbergen & Wilton Van Eck (Ned) 0:46:10 6 Felipe Soffia & Cristian Toro (Chi) 0:50:54 7 Gabriel Perez & Pablo Ceccoli (Arg) 0:58:24 8 Renzo Munoz & Claudio Ortiz (Chi) 1:02:31 9 Tomás Bunster & Francisco Fernandez (Chi) 1:03:03 10 Mario Hernandez & Jose Salamanca (Col) 1:19:20 11 Mauricio Richards & Francisco Perez (Chi) 1:32:02 12 Víctor Cardenas & Camilo Cardenas (Col) 1:40:03 13 Andrew Mountford & Jeremy Barret (GBr) 1:44:41 14 Rob Wijnbergen & Scott Biddinger (Ned)/(USA) 1:52:35 15 Mauro Paramidani & Juan Roberts (Arg) 1:52:55 16 Tomas Erausquin & Angles (Arg) 2:05:09 17 Rodrigo Bonaparte & Luciano Castro (Bra) 2:16:28

Duo mixed 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Pezzati & Aldo Zanardi (Swi)/(Ita) 3:45:57 2 Mary Dannelley & Mike Dannelley (USA) 0:26:25 3 Corinne Bos & Hans Bensik (Ned) 0:51:21