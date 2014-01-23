Image 1 of 4 A ride during stage 3 (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge) Image 2 of 4 The start of stage 3 of the Trans Andes (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge) Image 3 of 4 A rider during stage 3 (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge) Image 4 of 4 A rider crosses a bridge (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)

Severe storms forced an abbreviated route for stage 4 of the Trans Andes Challenge. "Stage 3" was run as a time trial over 21km.

Javier Püschel of Chile finished in a time of 42:30 ahead of Orlando Alves from Brasil and Joan Llordella form Spain. In the women's category, Sonya Looney won while Joe Kirch and Robert Schmith of Luxembourg topped the men's duo category and Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick won the mixed duo category.