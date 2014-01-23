Püschel and Looney win stage 3
Weather shortens stage 3
Stage 4: Menetúe - Menetúe
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Severe storms forced an abbreviated route for stage 4 of the Trans Andes Challenge. "Stage 3" was run as a time trial over 21km.
Javier Püschel of Chile finished in a time of 42:30 ahead of Orlando Alves from Brasil and Joan Llordella form Spain. In the women's category, Sonya Looney won while Joe Kirch and Robert Schmith of Luxembourg topped the men's duo category and Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick won the mixed duo category.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Puschel (Chi)
|0:42:30
|2
|Orlando Alves (Bra)
|0:00:17
|3
|Joan Llordella (Spa)
|0:01:24
|4
|Esteban Segura (CRc)
|0:02:53
|5
|Matthew Hadley & Benoit Simard (Can)
|0:02:56
|6
|Kevin Massicotte (Can)
|0:03:21
|7
|Eyair Astudillo (Chi)
|0:03:24
|8
|Antonio Ortiz & Pau Zamora (Spa)
|0:03:56
|9
|Ricardo Puschel (Chi)
|0:04:00
|10
|Matthias Grick (Aus)
|0:04:11
|11
|Hugo Pino (Chi)
|0:04:26
|12
|Robert Schmitt & Joe Kirch (Can)
|0:04:32
|13
|David Rovira (Spa)
|0:04:56
|14
|Roberto Fabila & David Diaz (Chi)
|0:05:33
|15
|David Carrillo (Spa)
|0:05:35
|16
|Fernando Costa (Bra)
|0:06:08
|17
|Gerrit Van Den Broek & Gert Stappenbelt (Ned)
|0:06:47
|18
|Benoit Sepult (Bel)
|0:06:54
|19
|Michael Broderick & Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:07:37
|20
|Marcelo Villegas (Col)
|0:07:52
|21
|Marcio Lima (Bra)
|0:07:57
|22
|Mark Bannister (Chi)
|0:08:18
|23
|Juan Tirado (Col)
|0:08:54
|24
|Samuel De La Sotta (Chi)
|0:09:05
|25
|Daniel Roura
|0:09:17
|26
|Frederico Bisetto & Willian Lacerda (Bra)
|0:09:23
|27
|Sonya Looney (USA)
|0:09:45
|28
|Hugo Cantineau (Bel)
|0:09:49
|29
|Magnus Diaz (Bra)
|0:09:50
|30
|Eduoardo Stein
|31
|Denis Detinne (Bel)
|32
|Tim Veremans (Bel)
|0:10:10
|33
|David Arroyo & Felipe Egues (Ecu)
|0:10:11
|34
|Pablo Urzua (Chi)
|0:10:13
|35
|Zbigniew Wizner (Pol)
|0:10:29
|36
|Tomas Baeza & Angel Hinojosa (Chi)
|0:10:37
|37
|Sofia Pezzati & Aldo Zanardi (Swi)/(Ita)
|0:10:40
|38
|Elisa Garcia & Claus Plaut (Chi)
|0:10:41
|39
|Cristiano Silva & Angelo Hayashi (Bra)
|0:10:51
|40
|Corey Collier
|0:10:57
|41
|Rogelio Santiesteban & Edgar Gomez (Mex)
|0:11:02
|42
|Claudio Nova
|0:11:10
|43
|Norman Williams
|0:11:19
|44
|Benoit Dumas & Martin Simard (Can)
|0:11:22
|45
|Gabriel Toledo (Arg)
|0:11:36
|46
|Michele Bernardi (Ita)
|0:11:39
|47
|Barry Bakker (Cur)
|0:11:55
|48
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa)
|0:12:06
|49
|Patricio Diaz & Carlos Cardemil (Chi)
|0:12:09
|50
|Mary Dannelley & Mike Dannelley (USA)
|0:12:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy