Trending

Grand awarded stage after sprint protest

Holcomb nabs stage win in women's field

Image 1 of 34

The breaks start to go early in the men's race.

The breaks start to go early in the men's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 34

The men get closer to town.

The men get closer to town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 34

The Santa Rita mine provides the backdrop for the men's race.

The Santa Rita mine provides the backdrop for the men's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 34

Heading back in towards the Santa Rita mine.

Heading back in towards the Santa Rita mine.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 34

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) comes to the front to organize things for the team.

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) comes to the front to organize things for the team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 34

The men's field heads back to town and away from the Santa Rita mine.

The men's field heads back to town and away from the Santa Rita mine.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 34

The three breakaway riders stayed to remain the top three on the podium (L-R): Jonny Clarke, Arnaud Grand and Max Jenkins

The three breakaway riders stayed to remain the top three on the podium (L-R): Jonny Clarke, Arnaud Grand and Max Jenkins
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 34

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) keeps the leader's jersey for another day.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) keeps the leader's jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 34

All of the top teams represented on the front of the women's field.

All of the top teams represented on the front of the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 34

What was left of the women's field closes in on the finish.

What was left of the women's field closes in on the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 34

Janel Holcomb (Optum) on the way to her solo win.

Janel Holcomb (Optum) on the way to her solo win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 34

Janel Holcomb (Optum) keeps her head down and focused.

Janel Holcomb (Optum) keeps her head down and focused.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 34

Chantal Blaak (TIBCO) spent part of the stage off the front in the break.

Chantal Blaak (TIBCO) spent part of the stage off the front in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 34

Janel Holcomb (Optum) comes up the final climb.

Janel Holcomb (Optum) comes up the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 34

Janel Holcomb (Optum) takes the win after a long solo break.

Janel Holcomb (Optum) takes the win after a long solo break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 34

The women's top three for the day (L-R): Shelley Olds, Janel Holcomb and Jade Wilcoxson

The women's top three for the day (L-R): Shelley Olds, Janel Holcomb and Jade Wilcoxson
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 34

Max Jenkins (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) leading the break of three.

Max Jenkins (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) leading the break of three.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 34

Things get a little bunched up at the front.

Things get a little bunched up at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 34

Attacks on the front of the men's field.

Attacks on the front of the men's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 34

A group starts to get a gap on the field.

A group starts to get a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 34

Riders crest one of the many rollers along today's route.

Riders crest one of the many rollers along today's route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 34

The first break of the day goes up the road.

The first break of the day goes up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 34

Jamis-Hagens Berman spent the day riding tempo on the front.

Jamis-Hagens Berman spent the day riding tempo on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 34

Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) leads the break on the way to his win.

Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) leads the break on the way to his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 34

The men roll through the Mimbres Valley.

The men roll through the Mimbres Valley.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 34

The men's field was all together heading into the feed zone.

The men's field was all together heading into the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 34

Jamis-Hagens Berman kept everyone on the front through the final climb.

Jamis-Hagens Berman kept everyone on the front through the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 34

Mara Abbott (Exergy) kept her position on the road to keep the leader's jersey.

Mara Abbott (Exergy) kept her position on the road to keep the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 34

Janel Holcomb (Optum) on the way to her win.

Janel Holcomb (Optum) on the way to her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 34

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) descends off of Wild horse Mesa.

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) descends off of Wild horse Mesa.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 34

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes a good line on the descent.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes a good line on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 34

Jamis-Hagens Berman gets the front of the field strung out.

Jamis-Hagens Berman gets the front of the field strung out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 34

Riders pass by an old adobe house along today's route.

Riders pass by an old adobe house along today's route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 34

Mara Abbott (Exergy) holds on to the leader's jersey.

Mara Abbott (Exergy) holds on to the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Controversy clouded the men's finish during stage 2 of Silver City's Tour of the Gila after officials upheld a protest by BMC Development Team's Arnaud Grand against UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke for irregular sprinting when the breakaway group of three they were in barely held off the quickly closing field.

Judges awarded the win to Grand and relegated Clarke to second. Max Jenkins [5-hour Energy/Kenda], the remaining breakaway rider, finished third, just three seconds ahead of the field. Janier Acevedo [Jamis-Hagens Berman] finished safely in the field following 122 kilometers of racing and held onto his leader's jersey.

In the women's race, Janel Holcomb took the win after dropping breakaway companion Chantal Blaak and soloing across the line. Shelley Olds won a sprint from a small chase group for second, while Holcomb's teammate Jade Wilcoxson grabbed third. Stage 1 winner Mara Abbott [Exergy-Twenty16] will continue in the leader's jersey for Friday's time trial.

Trio sticks long breakaway in men's race

After riding nearly 100 kilometers off the front, the trio of escapees in the men's race held onto just a handful of seconds as they turned toward the finish at Fort Bayard, an historic site that was home of the famed Buffalo Soldiers before becoming a VA hospital after World War I.

Clarke and Arnaud quickly separated from Jenkins when Clarke jumped about 200 meters from the line. The UnitedHealthcare rider gained an initial gap, but Arnaud, a 22-year-old Swiss rider, clung to his wheel and tried to jump past Clarke on the right. Clarke deviated his line toward the barriers, causing Arnaud to brake and throw up his hands in frustration. The Swiss rider jumped again, but Clarke continued to close the space between himself and the barriers.

"He just hooked me on the barrier three times," Arnaud said. "First I started on the right, and he just changed completely, so I had to brake, then I went again and tried to pass, but he blocked me. So I think that's enough that I should win. I think I was much faster than him, and it was not really fair play for him to do it."

Adrien Lévesque, president of the race commissaires' panel, said Clarke "swerved" in front of Arnaud, causing the relegation.

"Essentially the rider number 22, in what we called an irregular sprint, swerved from one side of the road to the next, obstructing the other rider," Lévesque said. "So we relegated him to last in his group, which happened to be between the two, so he fell into second place."

Clarke was clearly disappointed in the commisaires' decision, but he said he accepted the judges' decision and he was happy with the day's result.

"I chose my line to move to the right, and I didn't think he was on my right, so I thought I could take my own line, but I guess I pinched him in the barriers," Clarke said. "It's just cycling. I haven't won a race for six years and I finally get one and I'm back in second. But I want to take nothing away from the guys who were with me. Max Jenkins and the BMC guy. They were sensational, so congratulations to him."

Jenkins, who may have had the best view of the sprint between Arnaud and Clarke, wouldn't comment on what he thought should be the proper outcome, but he did say that Arnaud likely would have one had Clarke held his line.

"Jonny [Clarke] was probably going to get beat," Jenkins said before the officials issued their ruling. "So we'll see what the judges decide in the end. He definitely moved over, but the judges have to make that decision."

The controversial sprint came after a long day in the saddle for the breakaway riders, who initially peeled away from the group with Jamis-Hagens Berman's Jamey Driscoll after the first KOM sprint, about 28 kilometers into the stage. The escapees built an ultimate gap of four minutes before Jamis director Sebas Alexandre called Driscoll back into the field to help with the chase for his teammate and race leader Acevedo. Driscoll pulled off the road, stopped and waited for the bunch to catch up.

"The idea for the week is to work for Acevdeo," Alexandre said. "So that is the plan and that is what we did. We came here to work for Acevedo. That was the goal for the week, and it doesn't seem like any other team was interested in a field sprint."

Starting the day 1:57 down on Acevedo, Clarke was the best positioned GC rider in the breakaway. Jamis was obviously not interested in setting up a field sprint for fastman J.J. Haedo, and with no other team coming to the front to take over and reel the escapees back, the race leader's team was happy to let the trio finish a handful of seconds ahead. Clarke thought he had benefited from the race tactics going on behind, but in the end things just didn't go his way.

"I believe I rode a great bike race," Clarke said. "It could have gone either way, and this time I lost out. This is a hard sport."

Holcomb delivers for Optum

After racing aggressively on stage 1 but coming up empty at the finish, Optum was looking for a little redemption on Thursday, and Holcomb delivered with her solo win.

"Yesterday was just miserable," Holcomb said. "We rode so well together, we have such a good group, and we didn't have the results to show for it yesterday, and that's always disappointing and frustrating.

"We really wanted to race aggressively yesterday," Holcomb continued. "We knew we had to try something. We didn't want to go to the bottom of Mogollen with one of the best climbers in the world. So we tried what we could and we didn't get the results to show for it, but today we're happy."

The 2011 NRC individual champion was obviously determined to get a result on stage 2. She attacked the group solo and gained a small gap after the first QOM spot but faded back into the group briefly before setting out again with TIBCO-To the Top's Blaak on what turned out to be the winning move.

The duo worked well together and built an ultimate gap of 3:30 before counter attacks and the chasers that followed started cutting into her lead. TIBCO's Claudia Haeusler tried several times to bridge, but Now & Novartis for MS and Exergy-Twenty16's Andrea Dvorak ended the effort, as they did with almost all of the attempts to get away from the field.

The attacks and counters behind whittled Holcomb's lead down to 1:55 with nine kilometers remaining, but she lost just 15 seconds over the next six kilometers and still had a gap of 1:40 with three kilometres to go. A chase group of four formed behind her, including Optum teammate Jade Wilcoxson, Now's Robin Farina and TIBCO's Shelley Olds and Joanne Kiesanowski.

"It was a tough day to be off the front today; it was pretty windy," Olds said of her teammate Blaak's courageous but ultimately disappointing effort off the front. "Unfortunately Exergy-Twenty16 and NOW got together and chased everything. In the final miles Mara [Abbott] and Alison [Powers] had teammates to help close anything. We showed a lot of strength today. We were really aggressive, which is what we wanted to do."

The chasing quartet closed to within 48 seconds by the finish, but a tearfully-happy Holcomb, who started the day 4:55 behind race leader Abbott, crossed the line with plenty of time for an emotional victory salute.

Olds earned the payoff for TIBCO's efforts in the sprint for second. Wilcoxson jumped early and got an advantage, but Olds was able to track her down and pass her for second at the line. Wilcoxson hung on for third, while Farina and then Kiesanoswki rounded out the top five. Optum's Lauren Hall won the field sprint for sixth.

"Jo killed it for me in the last 3k, which allowed me to save it for the sprint," Olds said of her teammate Kiesanowski. "I did not want to let Jo down, so I chased Jade and was able to go around her on the line. All in all it was really hard day for everyone. We hold on to the U26 jersey and we are happy about that. We are also happy with the podium and we will try again."

Abbott's and Dvorak's efforts paid off in the end as well, maintaining Abbott's 1:58 lead over NOW's Kathryn Donovan and her own Exergy teammate Kristin McGrath. Abbott said she was ready for Friday's individual time trial and did not fear the infamous Gila winds.

"I'll just float along on that stuff," Abbott said. "I'll just sail on my disk like the puff of a dandelion."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team3:07:34
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:01
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:03
5Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
8Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
12Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
14Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
15Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
16Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
17Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
19Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
20Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
21Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
22Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
23Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
24Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
25Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
29Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
32Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
33Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
34Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
35Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
36Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
37Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
38Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
39Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
40Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
41Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
42Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
43Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
44Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
45Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
46Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
47Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
48Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
49Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
50Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
51Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
52Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
53Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
54Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
55Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
56Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
57Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
58Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
59Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
60Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
61Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
62Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
63Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
64Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
65Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
66Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
67Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
68Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
69Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
70James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
71Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
72Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
73Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
74Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
76James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
77Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin
78Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
79Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
80Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
81Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
82Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
83Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
84Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
85Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
86Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
87Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
88Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
89Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
90Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
91George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
92David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
93Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
94Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
95Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
96Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
97Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
98Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
99Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
100Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
101Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
102Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
103Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
104Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
105Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
106Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
107Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek
108Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
109Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:27
110James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
111Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
112François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:00:32
113Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
114Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
115Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:38
116Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:40
117Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:00:43
118Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:00:54
119Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
120Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:58
121Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
122Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
123Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
124Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
125Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
126Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:30
127Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
128Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
129Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:10
130Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:47
131James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:03
132Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:06:01
133Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:07:20
134Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
135Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
136Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:35
137Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:10:17
138Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:14:25
139Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:27
140Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
141Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
142Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSMichael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSMichael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
DNSMorgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
DNFEdward Kwon (USA) Predator Carbon Repair

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team15pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
3Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda10
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda8
5Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team4
8Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair3
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5pts
2Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team3
3Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team5pts
2Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda3
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda2
4Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda3
3Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team2
4James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda5pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team2
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9:22:48
2BMC Development Team
3Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:01
4Predator Carbon Repair0:00:03
5Bontrager Cycling Team
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
8California Giant/Specialized
9Bissell Pro Cycling
10Jamis-Hagens Berman
11Hagens Berman Cycling
12Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
13CashCall Mortgage
14Landis/Trek
15VRC / Get Crackin
16Stage 17-Cylance
17Team Rio Grande Cycling
18Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
19Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
20Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:00:32
21Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman6:42:42
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
4Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:39
6Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:46
7Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:49
8Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:00:50
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:52
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:03
11Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:15
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:28
15Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:31
16Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:43
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
18Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:50
19Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:01:52
20Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
21Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:57
22Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:11
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
24Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:02:14
25Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:16
26Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
27Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:22
28Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:24
29James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:29
30Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:32
31Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:02:42
32James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
33Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:02:52
34Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:03
35Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:07
36Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
37Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
38Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:15
39Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:23
40Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:31
41James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
42Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:41
43Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:46
44Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:50
45Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:00
46Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:02
47Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:15
48Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:04:22
49Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:32
50Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair0:04:37
51Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:04:45
52Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:53
53Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:05:03
54Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:05:13
55Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:05:15
56Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:25
57Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
58Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:05:31
59Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
61Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
62Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:05:36
63Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:39
64George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
65Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:45
66Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:05:48
67Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:05:54
68Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:05:58
69Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:10
70Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team0:06:21
71Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
72Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
73Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:06:49
74Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:06:53
75Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:07:01
76Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:07:16
77Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:20
78Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
79Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
80Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
81Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
82Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
83Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:07:55
84Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
85David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
86Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:57
87Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:01
88Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin0:08:21
89Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:30
90Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:08:32
91Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
92Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:08:49
93Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:09:18
94Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:54
95Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
96Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
97Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
98Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
99Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:08
100Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
101Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:18
102François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:10:23
103Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
104Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:10:38
105Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
106Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
107Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:10:49
108Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
109Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
110Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:23
111James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
112Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:11:33
113Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:11:36
114Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:12:29
115Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
116Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:12:41
117Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:12:45
118Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:52
119Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:12:59
120Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:09
121Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:24
122Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:22
123Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:17:17
124Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:17:39
125Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:18:05
126Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:18:08
127Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:10
128Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:25
129Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:19:53
130Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:19:57
131Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:21:12
132Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:22:27
133Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:24:11
134Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:24:23
135Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:39
136Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:27:52
137Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:16
138Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:08
139Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:40:10
140Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:37
141Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:54:56
142Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin1:01:02

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman18pts
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling17
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
5Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda8
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda7
7Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
8Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team4
9Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda3
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
11Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1
12Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair1
13James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team23pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
3Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda13
4Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk11
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda8
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
7Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek6
8Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team4
11Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair3
12Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
13Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6:43:34
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:11
3Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:23
4Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:36
5Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:39
6Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:51
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:58
8Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:01:00
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:05
11Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:01:24
12James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:37
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:01:50
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
15Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:02:00
16Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:11
17Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:02:15
18Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:23
19Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:39
20Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:58
21Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:08
22Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:23
23Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:03:30
24Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:01
25Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:04:21
26Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:33
27Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:47
28George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
29Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:05:02
30Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:05:06
31Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team0:05:29
32Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
33Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:06:24
34Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:28
35Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
36Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
37Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:07:03
38Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:02
39Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
40François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:09:31
41Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
42Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:09:46
43Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
44Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
45Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:09:57
46Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:41
47Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:10:44
48Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:37
49Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
50Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:11:49
51Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:12:07
52Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:32
53Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:30
54Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:16:25
55Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:17:13
56Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:18
57Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:20:20
58Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:21:35
59Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:23:31
60Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:24
61Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:16
62Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:39:18
63Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin1:00:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20:10:30
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:49
4Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:03
55 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:30
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:20
7Predator Carbon Repair0:05:55
8Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:16
9California Giant/Specialized0:06:36
10Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:07:30
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:34
12BMC Development Team0:08:02
13Team Rio Grande Cycling0:08:06
14Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:13:52
15Landis/Trek0:14:37
16Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:15:02
17VRC / Get Crackin0:15:55
18CashCall Mortgage0:22:35
19Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:22:38
20Stage 17-Cylance0:32:42
21Team Novo Nordisk1:13:16

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3:29:00
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:48
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:49
4Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:56
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:00:59
6Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:27
7Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
8Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)0:01:32
10Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
11Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
12Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
13Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
14Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
15Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
16Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
17Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
18Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
19Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
20Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:02:19
21Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:04:23
22Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)0:06:03
23Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:06:47
24Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:06:54
25Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:31
26Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
27Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
28Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
29Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
30Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
31Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
32Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
33Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
34Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)0:11:50
35Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:12:31
36Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
37Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:15:44
38Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:16:59
39Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)
40Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:17:04
41Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
42Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:17:10
43Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:20:01
44Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)0:20:37
45Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
46Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:24:19
47Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:26:49
48Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
49Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)
50Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
51Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:27:04
52Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)0:37:32
53Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:38:52
54Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:38:54
55Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)0:41:16
56Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
57Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNSBrianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFRebecca Balboni (Exergy TWENTY16)
DNFLauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNFDonelys Carino (Infiniti Cycling Team)
DNFSheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)12
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
4Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)6
6Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
7Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)4
8Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
9Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)2
10Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)3
3Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)3
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)2
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)3
3Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)2
4Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10:29:02
2Team TIBCO0:01:03
3NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:53
4Exergy TWENTY160:02:34
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:27:45
6I AM Racing0:36:28
7FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore0:36:35
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee1:20:07

Women's General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)6:50:20
2Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:58
3Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:05
5Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:02:22
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:02:28
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:45
8Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:01
9Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:13
10Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)0:03:34
11Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:03:47
12Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:24
13Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:04:46
14Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:05:04
15Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:05:16
16Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:06:06
17Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:35
18Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)0:06:40
19Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:09:16
20Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:09:47
21Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:11:19
22Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:11:40
23Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:12:21
24Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:13:10
25Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:51
26Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)0:15:20
27Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:15:28
28Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:18
29Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:32
30Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:17:03
31Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:18:31
32Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:18:58
33Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)0:19:43
34Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:56
35Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:20:13
36Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:20:15
37Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:20:50
38Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)0:22:49
39Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:22:52
40Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:24:44
41Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:24:53
42Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:25:38
43Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)0:26:33
44Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:27:37
45Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:28:40
46Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:35:06
47Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)0:36:15
48Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)0:37:07
49Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:37:10
50Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:37:41
51Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:38:48
52Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)0:51:03
53Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:51:07
54Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)0:52:16
55Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:53:11
56Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:57:52
57Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:01:41

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)16
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
4Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
5Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
6Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)7
7Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)6
8Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)6
9Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)5
10Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
11Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
12Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)1
13Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)18pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)12
3Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)10
4Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)8
7Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
8Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)3
9Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1620:35:26
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:25
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:47
4Team TIBCO0:05:55
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:39:03
6FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore0:53:25
7I AM Racing0:57:10
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee1:49:08

 

Latest on Cyclingnews