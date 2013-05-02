Grand awarded stage after sprint protest
Holcomb nabs stage win in women's field
Stage 2: Ft. Bayard - Ft. Bayard
Controversy clouded the men's finish during stage 2 of Silver City's Tour of the Gila after officials upheld a protest by BMC Development Team's Arnaud Grand against UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke for irregular sprinting when the breakaway group of three they were in barely held off the quickly closing field.
Judges awarded the win to Grand and relegated Clarke to second. Max Jenkins [5-hour Energy/Kenda], the remaining breakaway rider, finished third, just three seconds ahead of the field. Janier Acevedo [Jamis-Hagens Berman] finished safely in the field following 122 kilometers of racing and held onto his leader's jersey.
In the women's race, Janel Holcomb took the win after dropping breakaway companion Chantal Blaak and soloing across the line. Shelley Olds won a sprint from a small chase group for second, while Holcomb's teammate Jade Wilcoxson grabbed third. Stage 1 winner Mara Abbott [Exergy-Twenty16] will continue in the leader's jersey for Friday's time trial.
Trio sticks long breakaway in men's race
After riding nearly 100 kilometers off the front, the trio of escapees in the men's race held onto just a handful of seconds as they turned toward the finish at Fort Bayard, an historic site that was home of the famed Buffalo Soldiers before becoming a VA hospital after World War I.
Clarke and Arnaud quickly separated from Jenkins when Clarke jumped about 200 meters from the line. The UnitedHealthcare rider gained an initial gap, but Arnaud, a 22-year-old Swiss rider, clung to his wheel and tried to jump past Clarke on the right. Clarke deviated his line toward the barriers, causing Arnaud to brake and throw up his hands in frustration. The Swiss rider jumped again, but Clarke continued to close the space between himself and the barriers.
"He just hooked me on the barrier three times," Arnaud said. "First I started on the right, and he just changed completely, so I had to brake, then I went again and tried to pass, but he blocked me. So I think that's enough that I should win. I think I was much faster than him, and it was not really fair play for him to do it."
Adrien Lévesque, president of the race commissaires' panel, said Clarke "swerved" in front of Arnaud, causing the relegation.
"Essentially the rider number 22, in what we called an irregular sprint, swerved from one side of the road to the next, obstructing the other rider," Lévesque said. "So we relegated him to last in his group, which happened to be between the two, so he fell into second place."
Clarke was clearly disappointed in the commisaires' decision, but he said he accepted the judges' decision and he was happy with the day's result.
"I chose my line to move to the right, and I didn't think he was on my right, so I thought I could take my own line, but I guess I pinched him in the barriers," Clarke said. "It's just cycling. I haven't won a race for six years and I finally get one and I'm back in second. But I want to take nothing away from the guys who were with me. Max Jenkins and the BMC guy. They were sensational, so congratulations to him."
Jenkins, who may have had the best view of the sprint between Arnaud and Clarke, wouldn't comment on what he thought should be the proper outcome, but he did say that Arnaud likely would have one had Clarke held his line.
"Jonny [Clarke] was probably going to get beat," Jenkins said before the officials issued their ruling. "So we'll see what the judges decide in the end. He definitely moved over, but the judges have to make that decision."
The controversial sprint came after a long day in the saddle for the breakaway riders, who initially peeled away from the group with Jamis-Hagens Berman's Jamey Driscoll after the first KOM sprint, about 28 kilometers into the stage. The escapees built an ultimate gap of four minutes before Jamis director Sebas Alexandre called Driscoll back into the field to help with the chase for his teammate and race leader Acevedo. Driscoll pulled off the road, stopped and waited for the bunch to catch up.
"The idea for the week is to work for Acevdeo," Alexandre said. "So that is the plan and that is what we did. We came here to work for Acevedo. That was the goal for the week, and it doesn't seem like any other team was interested in a field sprint."
Starting the day 1:57 down on Acevedo, Clarke was the best positioned GC rider in the breakaway. Jamis was obviously not interested in setting up a field sprint for fastman J.J. Haedo, and with no other team coming to the front to take over and reel the escapees back, the race leader's team was happy to let the trio finish a handful of seconds ahead. Clarke thought he had benefited from the race tactics going on behind, but in the end things just didn't go his way.
"I believe I rode a great bike race," Clarke said. "It could have gone either way, and this time I lost out. This is a hard sport."
Holcomb delivers for Optum
After racing aggressively on stage 1 but coming up empty at the finish, Optum was looking for a little redemption on Thursday, and Holcomb delivered with her solo win.
"Yesterday was just miserable," Holcomb said. "We rode so well together, we have such a good group, and we didn't have the results to show for it yesterday, and that's always disappointing and frustrating.
"We really wanted to race aggressively yesterday," Holcomb continued. "We knew we had to try something. We didn't want to go to the bottom of Mogollen with one of the best climbers in the world. So we tried what we could and we didn't get the results to show for it, but today we're happy."
The 2011 NRC individual champion was obviously determined to get a result on stage 2. She attacked the group solo and gained a small gap after the first QOM spot but faded back into the group briefly before setting out again with TIBCO-To the Top's Blaak on what turned out to be the winning move.
The duo worked well together and built an ultimate gap of 3:30 before counter attacks and the chasers that followed started cutting into her lead. TIBCO's Claudia Haeusler tried several times to bridge, but Now & Novartis for MS and Exergy-Twenty16's Andrea Dvorak ended the effort, as they did with almost all of the attempts to get away from the field.
The attacks and counters behind whittled Holcomb's lead down to 1:55 with nine kilometers remaining, but she lost just 15 seconds over the next six kilometers and still had a gap of 1:40 with three kilometres to go. A chase group of four formed behind her, including Optum teammate Jade Wilcoxson, Now's Robin Farina and TIBCO's Shelley Olds and Joanne Kiesanowski.
"It was a tough day to be off the front today; it was pretty windy," Olds said of her teammate Blaak's courageous but ultimately disappointing effort off the front. "Unfortunately Exergy-Twenty16 and NOW got together and chased everything. In the final miles Mara [Abbott] and Alison [Powers] had teammates to help close anything. We showed a lot of strength today. We were really aggressive, which is what we wanted to do."
The chasing quartet closed to within 48 seconds by the finish, but a tearfully-happy Holcomb, who started the day 4:55 behind race leader Abbott, crossed the line with plenty of time for an emotional victory salute.
Olds earned the payoff for TIBCO's efforts in the sprint for second. Wilcoxson jumped early and got an advantage, but Olds was able to track her down and pass her for second at the line. Wilcoxson hung on for third, while Farina and then Kiesanoswki rounded out the top five. Optum's Lauren Hall won the field sprint for sixth.
"Jo killed it for me in the last 3k, which allowed me to save it for the sprint," Olds said of her teammate Kiesanowski. "I did not want to let Jo down, so I chased Jade and was able to go around her on the line. All in all it was really hard day for everyone. We hold on to the U26 jersey and we are happy about that. We are also happy with the podium and we will try again."
Abbott's and Dvorak's efforts paid off in the end as well, maintaining Abbott's 1:58 lead over NOW's Kathryn Donovan and her own Exergy teammate Kristin McGrath. Abbott said she was ready for Friday's individual time trial and did not fear the infamous Gila winds.
"I'll just float along on that stuff," Abbott said. "I'll just sail on my disk like the puff of a dandelion."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|3:07:34
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:01
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:03
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|8
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|13
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|14
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|15
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|16
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|17
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|20
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|21
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|22
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
|23
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|24
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|25
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|29
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|32
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|33
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|34
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|35
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|36
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|37
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|38
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|39
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|40
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
|41
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|42
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|43
|Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
|44
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
|45
|Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|46
|Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|47
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|48
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|49
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|50
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|51
|Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|52
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|53
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|54
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|55
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
|56
|Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
|57
|Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|58
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|59
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|60
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|61
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|62
|Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|63
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|64
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|65
|Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|66
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|67
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|68
|Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|69
|Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
|70
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|71
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
|72
|Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|73
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|76
|James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|77
|Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin
|78
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|79
|Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|80
|Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|81
|Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
|82
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|83
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|84
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|85
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|86
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|87
|Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|88
|Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|89
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|90
|Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|91
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|92
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|93
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|94
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|95
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|96
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|97
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|98
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|99
|Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|100
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|101
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|102
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|103
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|104
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|106
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|107
|Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek
|108
|Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
|109
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|110
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|111
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|112
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:00:32
|113
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|114
|Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|115
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:38
|116
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:40
|117
|Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:00:43
|118
|Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:00:54
|119
|Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|120
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:58
|121
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|122
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|123
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|124
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|125
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|126
|Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:30
|127
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|128
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|129
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:10
|130
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:47
|131
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:03
|132
|Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:06:01
|133
|Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:07:20
|134
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|135
|Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|136
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:35
|137
|Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:10:17
|138
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:14:25
|139
|Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:27
|140
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|141
|Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
|142
|Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNS
|Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|DNF
|Edward Kwon (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|10
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|4
|8
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|3
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|3
|3
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|4
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|2
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|2
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9:22:48
|2
|BMC Development Team
|3
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:01
|4
|Predator Carbon Repair
|0:00:03
|5
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|California Giant/Specialized
|9
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|12
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|13
|CashCall Mortgage
|14
|Landis/Trek
|15
|VRC / Get Crackin
|16
|Stage 17-Cylance
|17
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|18
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|19
|Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|20
|Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:00:32
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6:42:42
|2
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:39
|6
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:46
|7
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|8
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:00:50
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|11
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|13
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:28
|15
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|16
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:43
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|18
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|19
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:01:52
|20
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|22
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:11
|23
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|24
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|0:02:14
|25
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:16
|26
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
|27
|Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:22
|28
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:24
|29
|James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:29
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:32
|31
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|0:02:42
|32
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|33
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:02:52
|34
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:03:03
|35
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:07
|36
|Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|37
|Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|38
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:03:15
|39
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:03:23
|40
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:03:31
|41
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|42
|Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:03:41
|43
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:03:46
|44
|Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:03:50
|45
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:04:00
|46
|Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:04:02
|47
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:04:15
|48
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:04:22
|49
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:32
|50
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:04:37
|51
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:04:45
|52
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:04:53
|53
|Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:05:03
|54
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|0:05:13
|55
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:05:15
|56
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:05:25
|57
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|58
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:05:31
|59
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|61
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|62
|Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:05:36
|63
|Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:05:39
|64
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|65
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:05:45
|66
|Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:05:48
|67
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
|0:05:54
|68
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:05:58
|69
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:10
|70
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
|0:06:21
|71
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|72
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|73
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:06:49
|74
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:06:53
|75
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:07:01
|76
|Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:07:16
|77
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:07:20
|78
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|79
|Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|80
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|81
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|82
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|83
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:07:55
|84
|Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
|85
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|86
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:57
|87
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:01
|88
|Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:08:21
|89
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:30
|90
|Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:08:32
|91
|Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
|92
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:08:49
|93
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:09:18
|94
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|95
|Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|96
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|97
|Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|98
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|99
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:10:08
|100
|Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|101
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:10:18
|102
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:10:23
|103
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|104
|Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:10:38
|105
|Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|106
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|107
|Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:10:49
|108
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|109
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|110
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:23
|111
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|112
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:11:33
|113
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:11:36
|114
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:12:29
|115
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|116
|Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:12:41
|117
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:12:45
|118
|Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:12:52
|119
|Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:12:59
|120
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:13:09
|121
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:13:24
|122
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:22
|123
|Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:17:17
|124
|Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:17:39
|125
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:18:05
|126
|Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:18:08
|127
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:10
|128
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:19:25
|129
|Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:19:53
|130
|Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:19:57
|131
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:21:12
|132
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:22:27
|133
|Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:24:11
|134
|Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:24:23
|135
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:39
|136
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:27:52
|137
|Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:16
|138
|Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:08
|139
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:40:10
|140
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:37
|141
|Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:56
|142
|Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|1:01:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|18
|pts
|2
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|17
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|6
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|7
|7
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|4
|9
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|12
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|1
|13
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|13
|4
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|5
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|6
|8
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|4
|11
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|3
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|13
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6:43:34
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:36
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|6
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:51
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|8
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:01:00
|9
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|11
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:01:24
|12
|James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:37
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|0:01:50
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:02:00
|16
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:02:11
|17
|Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:02:15
|18
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:02:23
|19
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:02:39
|20
|Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:58
|21
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:03:08
|22
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:03:23
|23
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:03:30
|24
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:04:01
|25
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|0:04:21
|26
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:04:33
|27
|Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:04:47
|28
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|29
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
|0:05:02
|30
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:05:06
|31
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
|0:05:29
|32
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|33
|Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:06:24
|34
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:06:28
|35
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|36
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|37
|Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:07:03
|38
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|39
|Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|40
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:09:31
|41
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|42
|Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:09:46
|43
|Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|44
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|45
|Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:09:57
|46
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:10:41
|47
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:10:44
|48
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|49
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|50
|Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:11:49
|51
|Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:12:07
|52
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:12:32
|53
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:30
|54
|Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:16:25
|55
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:17:13
|56
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:18
|57
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:20:20
|58
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:21:35
|59
|Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:23:31
|60
|Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:24
|61
|Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:16
|62
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:39:18
|63
|Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|1:00:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20:10:30
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|4
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:03
|5
|5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:30
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:20
|7
|Predator Carbon Repair
|0:05:55
|8
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:16
|9
|California Giant/Specialized
|0:06:36
|10
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:07:30
|11
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:34
|12
|BMC Development Team
|0:08:02
|13
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:08:06
|14
|Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:13:52
|15
|Landis/Trek
|0:14:37
|16
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:15:02
|17
|VRC / Get Crackin
|0:15:55
|18
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:22:35
|19
|Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:22:38
|20
|Stage 17-Cylance
|0:32:42
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:13:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3:29:00
|2
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:48
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:49
|4
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:56
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:59
|6
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:27
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|8
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:32
|10
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|11
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|12
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|13
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|14
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|15
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|16
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|17
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|18
|Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|19
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
|20
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:19
|21
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:04:23
|22
|Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)
|0:06:03
|23
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:06:47
|24
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:06:54
|25
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:31
|26
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|27
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|28
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|29
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|30
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|31
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|32
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|33
|Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|34
|Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)
|0:11:50
|35
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:12:31
|36
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|37
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:15:44
|38
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:16:59
|39
|Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)
|40
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)
|0:17:04
|41
|Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|42
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:17:10
|43
|Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:20:01
|44
|Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)
|0:20:37
|45
|Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|46
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:24:19
|47
|Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:26:49
|48
|Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|49
|Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)
|50
|Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|51
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:27:04
|52
|Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)
|0:37:32
|53
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:38:52
|54
|Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:38:54
|55
|Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)
|0:41:16
|56
|Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|57
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNS
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Rebecca Balboni (Exergy TWENTY16)
|DNF
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNF
|Donelys Carino (Infiniti Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|15
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|12
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|4
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|6
|6
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|4
|8
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|2
|10
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|5
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|3
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|5
|pts
|2
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|3
|3
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|2
|4
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|3
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|2
|4
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10:29:02
|2
|Team TIBCO
|0:01:03
|3
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:01:53
|4
|Exergy TWENTY16
|0:02:34
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b Plan7
|0:27:45
|6
|I AM Racing
|0:36:28
|7
|FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore
|0:36:35
|8
|ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee
|1:20:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|6:50:20
|2
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:58
|3
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
|4
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:05
|5
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:22
|6
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:02:28
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:45
|8
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:03:01
|9
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:13
|10
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|0:03:34
|11
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:03:47
|12
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:24
|13
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|0:04:46
|14
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:04
|15
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|0:05:16
|16
|Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:06:06
|17
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:06:35
|18
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|0:06:40
|19
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:09:16
|20
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|0:09:47
|21
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:11:19
|22
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:11:40
|23
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:12:21
|24
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:13:10
|25
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:14:51
|26
|Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)
|0:15:20
|27
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:15:28
|28
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:16:18
|29
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:16:32
|30
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:17:03
|31
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:18:31
|32
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:18:58
|33
|Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)
|0:19:43
|34
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:19:56
|35
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:20:13
|36
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:20:15
|37
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:20:50
|38
|Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)
|0:22:49
|39
|Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:22:52
|40
|Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:24:44
|41
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:24:53
|42
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)
|0:25:38
|43
|Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)
|0:26:33
|44
|Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:27:37
|45
|Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:28:40
|46
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:35:06
|47
|Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)
|0:36:15
|48
|Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|0:37:07
|49
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:37:10
|50
|Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:37:41
|51
|Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:38:48
|52
|Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)
|0:51:03
|53
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:51:07
|54
|Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)
|0:52:16
|55
|Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:53:11
|56
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:57:52
|57
|Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|1:01:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|16
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|4
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|5
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|7
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|6
|8
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|6
|9
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|5
|10
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|11
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|12
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|1
|13
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|18
|pts
|2
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
|12
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|10
|4
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|6
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|8
|7
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|3
|9
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Exergy TWENTY16
|20:35:26
|2
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:03:25
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:47
|4
|Team TIBCO
|0:05:55
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b Plan7
|0:39:03
|6
|FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore
|0:53:25
|7
|I AM Racing
|0:57:10
|8
|ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee
|1:49:08
