Image 1 of 30 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) solos to the win at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 The men start to chase in earnest. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 Jason McCartney (Bissell) was the last one left out of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 Francisco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) moves to the front at the base of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Tom Zirbel (Optum) brings his teammates to the front for the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator) makes a move. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 The men hit the steep beginning of the finishing climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hanges Berman) launches his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 A group tries to bring back the leader on the last part of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) picks up the pace of the chase group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hanges Berman) off the front by himself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hanges Berman) looks back to see if he'll get the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) leads in teammate Phil Deignan for third and fourth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 The men'’s top three for stage 1 (L-R): Chris Baldwin (Bissell), Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) shows off her stylishly matching nail polish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) on her way to fourth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 The women roll out of Silver City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 The women's field spent the first part of the day all together. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 The women head off onto the long lonesome highway. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 TIBCO comes to the front to get control of the peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 Big skies and wide open prairies for today'’s race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 A break starts to get a gap on the front of the women'’s field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 Dramatic cliffs along today’'s route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 Lauren Hall (Optum) leads Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) on a breakaway attempt. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) and Lauren Hall (Optum) off the front as the field tries to bring them back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 Team TIBCO and Exergy come to the front to bring back that break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 The women hit the base of the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 Mara Abbott (Exergy) begins her attack on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) sets tempo at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hanges Berman) goes into stage 2 with the red leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jamis-Hagens Berman's Colombian climber Janier Acevedo and Exergy-Twenty16's Mara Abbott each soloed up the difficult final Mogollon climb to take stage 1 of Silver City's Tour of the Gila Wednesday in New Mexico.

Acevedo rolled off the front of a compact men's peloton as the climb pitched upward for the final time and gained enough of a gap to hold off runner-up Chris Baldwin (Bissell) by 12 seconds. UnitedHealthcare's Lucas Euser crossed the line with teammate Phil Deignan for third and fourth. Two-time NRC champion Francisco Mancebo finished fifth.

Exergy-Twenty16 played its cards to perfection in the women's race Wednesday, claiming the top two spots with Abbott and Kristin McGrath and placing Andrea Dvorak in fifth. Now & Novartis for MS filled out the top five with Kathryn Donovan in third and Alison Powers in fourth.

All-day breakaway animates men's race

The men wasted little time setting off the fireworks in their 148km opening test that finished just below a ghost town on the steep slopes of the Mogollon climb. Arizona-based domestic elite team Landis-Trek seemed determined to make the day difficult, launching attack after attack in the opening kilometers until a breakaway group of four finally forged a gap before the first bonus sprint about 28km into the race.

Landis-Trek put two riders in the move with Jared Gilyard and Paul Thomas. They joined Bissell's Jason McCartney and Team Novo Nordisk's Christopher Williams in the all-day adventure that eventually ran out of time as the field caught them at the base of the final climb.

"With only four guys, it's really tough, because once they get the train going behind, they can go a lot faster on those sections where we struggle," McCartney said of the breakaway effort. "We needed really seven minutes at least by the bottom. We gave it a go. It was fun, good training."

With the group back together heading onto the exposed climb that featured numerous switchbacks, a long plateau in the middle and sections near the top that reached 19 percent, the riders stayed mostly together up the initial slopes expecting the attacks to come nearer to the end of the stage. But Acevedo's lack of knowledge about the climb's difficult finish may have actually been a positive.

"There was not much strategy because I didn't know the climb," Acevedo said through an interpreter. "So I just waited until I started to feel good to attack."

Acevedo waited until the group had passed the climb's flat spot and then picked up the tempo once it pitched back up. He started opening a gap immediately and repeatedly checked behind to see who was coming with him, but there were no takers. Euser said the other riders may have thought Acevedo would fade before the finish.

"He went strong, but it was a bit of a headwind," Euser said. "So I guess we tried to call his bluff."

But Acevdeo was obviously not bluffing. He continued to open the gap as the field behind began to disintegrate. Bissell's Phil Gaimon, in his first race back since crashing hard at the San Dimas Stage Race, set out after Acevedo and eventually caught the Colombian. But Gaimon blew up after just a few kilometers and dropped back into the chase.

It was Gaimon's teammate Baldwin who eventually took over the chaser's role. Baldwin said he wasn't calling Acevedo's bluff when the the Jamis rider rode away, he just thought it was too early to attack.

"I didn't want to call his bluff because we all know he's a world class bike racer," Baldwin said of Acevedo. "But I've seen a lot of people go that early and die because it's so hard in the last two kilometers. So I prefer to wait because I have more brains and less brawn."

Baldwin's effort distanced himself from the ever smaller and smaller chasing groups while Acevedo continued up the climb, making it look almost effortless as he crossed the line arms aloft for the win. Baldwin came in 12 seconds later, with Deignan pulling Euser across the line for third.

After the race, Acevedo, who returned to the states from Colombia in time for Gila and the upcoming Amgen Tour of California, said he favors the short, steep climbs like Mogollon because he feels "more powerful" on them. He also said he's ready to defend his leader's jersey throughout the week.

"I live at altitude so that really helps," Acevedo said. "I trained very good, so I feel confident that I am well-trained."

Baldwin, sitting just a dozen seconds out of the lead, is also ready to fight for the overall win.

"It's a long hard race," Baldwin said. "We've all seen the leadership here change many times over the course of a race, but like I said, [Acevedo] is world class bike rider, and it should be a real exciting race."

Exergy-Twenty16 claims top two spots

Mara Abbott has made a habit of winning the Mogollon stage at the Gila, adding her fourth win there this year by soloing away at the bottom of the final steep pitch and putting more than two minutes into all of her rivals for the overall.

"You have a very intimate feeling about what it feels like to go up this grade or around this corner," Abbott said of her familiarity with the route. "So it's fun when I know a climb and I know what's coming next. It's almost exciting, like meeting an old friend again."

Abbott greeted her old friend by attacking a select lead group as the route pitched upward following the brief respite over a plateau through the middle section, and from there she was long gone.

Attacks were plentiful throughout the women's 117 km stage, but nothing could stick or gain more than a minute as the peloton remained vigilant throughout. All of the major women's teams were represented in most of the moves, with Rushlee Buchanan taking part in each escape except for a short-lived solo try by Optum's Brianna Walle that gained a minute on the bunch before succumbing to the chase.

As the compact field made the sweeping right-hand turn onto the final climb, Optum's Jade Wilcoxson joined Now's Donovan and Exergy's McGrath off the front in a move that gained some traction on the lower slopes before the plateau. Donovan fell back to the group to support team leader Alison Powers as McGrath briefly dropped Wilcoxson, who climbed her way back to McGrath before cracking one last time as the field caught the lead duo with four kilometers remaining.

The catch, and a counter move by TIBCO's Claudia Haeusler, put Abbott in perfect position to launch her winning move.

"We were in a group together through the flat section in the middle," Abbott said of herself and Haeusler. "When we got to the second pitch of the climb, Claudia pulled off to come around the gap, and I was able to go around here. So I was alone from there."

McGrath had faded back into the field, where Now leader Powers gave Donovan free rein to put in her own dig as long as she didn't drag Haeusler along with her.

"Katie was freaking awesome," Powers said of her teammate. "She kept me out of the wind and she rode with me, and then once Claudia was gone and some of the others, it was like, 'Katie you go, go get on the podium and I'll just survive.'"

Donovan attacked, and McGrath, who had recovered from her previous effort, tagged along. The two rode to the finish together until McGrath jumped about 100 meters from the line to give Exergy a one-two finish.

"This is a very long race and anything can happen," McGrath said. "So our goal was to get as many people up the climb as high as possible, and we accomplished that today, so that was great."

McGrath and Donovan both now sit 1:58 behind Abbott, while Powers is 2:10 behind and Exergy's Dvorak is 2:28 in arrears with Haeusler. For all its hard work on the stage, Optum had to settle for Joelle Numainville's eighth-place finish, 3:20 behind.

Powers, the current NRC leader, said she was happy with her fourth-place finish and was looking forward to an exciting race, although she wasn't sure how she would get past Abbott and the well-placed Exergy squad.

"With Mara, I mean, she's the best climber in the world," Powers said. "What are you going to do? Just minimize time and hope it's windy on time trial day."

So does Abbott have the legs to add a third career overall Gila win to her palmares this week?

"You'll find out," she said. "It's a surprise."

Full Results

UCI Men - Stage 1 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3:35:05 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:12 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:39 6 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:46 7 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:49 8 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 0:00:50 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:52 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:06 11 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:15 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:28 15 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:31 16 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:43 17 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:50 18 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:01:52 19 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 22 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:11 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 24 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:14 25 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:16 26 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 27 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:22 28 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:24 29 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:29 30 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:32 31 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:02:42 32 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 33 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:02:52 34 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:03 35 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:07 36 Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 37 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 38 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 39 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:15 40 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:31 41 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 42 Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:41 43 Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:46 44 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:50 45 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:00 46 Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:02 47 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:15 48 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:04:22 49 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:32 50 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair 0:04:37 51 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:04:45 52 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:04:53 53 Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:05:03 54 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:15 55 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 56 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:05:25 57 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 58 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:05:31 59 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 60 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 62 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 63 Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:05:36 64 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:39 65 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 66 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:45 67 Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:05:48 68 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:05:54 69 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:05:58 70 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 71 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:21 72 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 73 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 74 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:34 75 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:06:49 76 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:07:01 77 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:07:16 78 Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:07:20 79 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 80 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 81 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 82 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling 83 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 84 Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:55 85 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 86 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 87 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 88 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:57 89 Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:08:21 90 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:08:32 91 Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage 92 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:08:41 93 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 94 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:08:49 95 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:08:54 96 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:54 97 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 98 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 99 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 100 Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 101 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 102 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 103 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 105 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 106 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:38 107 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 108 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 109 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 110 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 111 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:10:49 112 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:11:23 113 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:11:36 115 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:12:01 116 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:12:29 117 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 118 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 119 Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:12:36 120 Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek 0:12:52 121 Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 0:12:59 123 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:09 124 Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:13:57 125 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:14:23 126 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:44 127 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:08 128 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:22 129 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:16:26 130 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:16:41 131 Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:16:48 132 Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:17:11 133 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:17:39 134 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:18:05 135 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:10 136 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:13 137 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:18:25 138 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:36 139 Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:19:57 140 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:20:35 141 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 142 Edward Kwon (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 0:21:07 143 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:22:27 144 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:25:48 145 Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:32 146 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:53:45 DNS Mike Olheiser (USA) CashCall Mortgage DNF Greggory Brandt (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Artr Sagt (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Ryan Miller (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling

Mountain 1 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 15 pts 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 5 6 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 7 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 1 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts 2 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 3 3 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 1 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts 2 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 3 3 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Young riders 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3:35:57 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:23 4 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:36 5 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:39 6 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:51 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:58 8 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:01:00 9 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:05 11 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:01:24 12 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:37 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:01:50 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:02:00 16 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:11 17 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:02:15 18 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:23 19 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:39 20 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:58 21 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:08 22 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:23 23 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:03:30 24 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:04:01 25 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:04:33 26 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:04:39 27 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:47 28 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 29 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:05:02 30 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:05:06 31 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:29 32 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 33 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:06:24 34 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:06:28 35 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 36 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 37 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 0:07:03 38 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:09:02 39 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 40 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 41 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:09:46 43 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 44 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 45 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 46 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:09:57 47 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:10:44 48 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:11:09 49 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:11:37 50 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 51 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 52 Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:00 53 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 0:12:07 54 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:31 55 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:52 56 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:30 57 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:15:34 58 Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:16:19 59 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:17:13 60 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:18 61 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:17:33 62 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:19:43 63 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:21:35 64 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:24:56 65 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:52:53

Teams 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10:47:42 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:05 3 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:46 4 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:00 5 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:29 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:17 7 Predator Carbon Repair 0:05:52 8 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:13 9 California Giant/Specialized 0:06:33 10 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:07:27 11 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:31 12 BMC Development Team 0:08:02 13 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:08:03 14 Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:13:49 15 Landis/Trek 0:14:34 16 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:14:59 17 VRC / Get Crackin 0:15:52 18 Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:22:06 19 CashCall Mortgage 0:22:32 20 Stage 17-Cylance 0:32:39 21 Team Novo Nordisk 0:40:17

UCI Men - General classification after stage 1 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3:35:05 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:12 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:39 6 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:46 7 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:49 8 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 0:00:50 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:52 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:06 11 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:15 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:28 15 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:31 16 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:43 17 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:50 18 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:01:52 19 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 22 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:11 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 24 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:14 25 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:16 26 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 27 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:22 28 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:24 29 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:29 30 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:32 31 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:02:42 32 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 33 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:02:52 34 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:03 35 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:07 36 Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 37 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 38 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 39 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:15 40 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:31 41 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 42 Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:41 43 Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:46 44 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:50 45 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:00 46 Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:02 47 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:15 48 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:04:22 49 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:32 50 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair 0:04:37 51 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:04:45 52 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:04:53 53 Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:05:03 54 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:15 55 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 56 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:05:25 57 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 58 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:05:31 59 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 60 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 62 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 63 Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:05:36 64 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:39 65 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 66 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:45 67 Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:05:48 68 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:05:54 69 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:05:58 70 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 71 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:21 72 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 73 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 74 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:34 75 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:06:49 76 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:07:01 77 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:07:16 78 Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:07:20 79 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 80 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 81 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 82 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling 83 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 84 Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:55 85 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 86 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 87 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 88 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:57 89 Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:08:21 90 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:08:32 91 Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage 92 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:08:41 93 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 94 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:08:49 95 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:08:54 96 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:54 97 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 98 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 99 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 100 Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 101 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 102 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 103 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 105 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 106 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:38 107 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 108 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 109 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 110 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 111 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:10:49 112 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:11:23 113 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:11:36 115 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:12:01 116 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:12:29 117 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 118 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 119 Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:12:36 120 Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek 0:12:52 121 Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 0:12:59 123 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:09 124 Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:13:57 125 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:14:23 126 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:44 127 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:08 128 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:22 129 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:16:26 130 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:16:41 131 Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:16:48 132 Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:17:11 133 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:17:39 134 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:18:05 135 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:10 136 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:13 137 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:18:25 138 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:36 139 Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:19:57 140 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:20:35 141 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 142 Edward Kwon (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 0:21:07 143 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:22:27 144 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:25:48 145 Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:32 146 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:53:45

Mountains classification 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 15 pts 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 5 6 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 7 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification 1 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 10 pts 2 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 6 3 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2

Young riders classification 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3:35:57 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:23 4 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:36 5 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:39 6 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:51 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:58 8 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:01:00 9 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:05 11 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:01:24 12 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:37 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:01:50 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:02:00 16 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:11 17 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:02:15 18 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:23 19 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:39 20 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:58 21 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:08 22 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:23 23 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:03:30 24 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:04:01 25 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:04:33 26 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:04:39 27 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:47 28 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 29 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:05:02 30 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:05:06 31 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:29 32 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 33 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:06:24 34 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:06:28 35 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 36 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 37 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 0:07:03 38 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:09:02 39 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 40 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 41 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:09:46 43 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 44 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 45 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 46 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:09:57 47 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:10:44 48 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:11:09 49 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:11:37 50 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 51 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 52 Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:00 53 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 0:12:07 54 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:31 55 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:52 56 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:30 57 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:15:34 58 Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:16:19 59 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:17:13 60 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:18 61 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:17:33 62 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:19:43 63 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:21:35 64 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:24:56 65 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:52:53

Teams classification 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10:47:42 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:05 3 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:46 4 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:00 5 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:29 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:17 7 Predator Carbon Repair 0:05:52 8 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:13 9 California Giant/Specialized 0:06:33 10 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:07:27 11 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:31 12 BMC Development Team 0:08:02 13 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:08:03 14 Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:13:49 15 Landis/Trek 0:14:34 16 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:14:59 17 VRC / Get Crackin 0:15:52 18 Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:22:06 19 CashCall Mortgage 0:22:32 20 Stage 17-Cylance 0:32:39 21 Team Novo Nordisk 0:40:17

NRC Women

NRC Women - Stage 1 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 3:19:48 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:01:58 3 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:10 5 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:02:28 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 7 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:03:01 8 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:20 9 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:32 10 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 0:03:34 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:04:20 12 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:24 13 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:55 14 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:05:04 15 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:05:16 16 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:05:38 17 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:05:41 18 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:05:57 19 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:06:01 20 Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:06:06 21 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:06:25 22 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 0:06:40 23 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:07:06 24 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:07:11 25 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling) 0:07:22 28 Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing) 0:07:28 29 Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:08:32 30 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:09:03 31 Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:09:12 32 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:09:16 33 Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing) 0:09:25 34 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:09:26 35 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:09:29 36 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:09:51 37 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:10:06 38 Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:10:11 39 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:10:19 40 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:33 41 Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing) 0:10:49 42 Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling) 0:10:58 43 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:04 44 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:11:38 45 Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 0:11:50 46 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:12:19 47 Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:12:24 48 Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing) 0:12:32 49 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 50 Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:13:31 51 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:47 52 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:13:57 53 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:14:56 54 Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling) 0:15:03 55 Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:15:49 56 Rebecca Balboni (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:16:14 57 Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:16:53 58 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:18:08 59 Donelys Carino (Infiniti Cycling Team) 0:19:41 60 Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized) 0:21:32 61 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:21:57 62 Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:23:30 DNS Nilmarie Gonzalez

Mountain 1 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 15 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 12 3 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7 5 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 5 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 3 7 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1

Sprint 1 1 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 1

Sprint 2 1 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 pts 2 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 1

Teams 1 Exergy TWENTY16 10:03:50 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:04:06 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:21 4 Team TIBCO 0:07:26 5 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:13:52 6 PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore 0:19:24 7 I AM Racing 0:23:16 8 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:31:35

NRC Women - General classification after stage 1 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 3:19:48 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:01:58 3 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:10 5 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:02:28 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 7 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:03:01 8 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:20 9 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:32 10 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 0:03:34 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:04:20 12 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:24 13 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:55 14 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:05:04 15 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:05:16 16 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:05:38 17 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:05:41 18 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:05:57 19 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:06:01 20 Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:06:06 21 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:06:25 22 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 0:06:40 23 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:07:06 24 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:07:11 25 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling) 0:07:22 28 Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing) 0:07:28 29 Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:08:32 30 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:09:03 31 Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:09:12 32 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:09:16 33 Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing) 0:09:25 34 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:09:26 35 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:09:29 36 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:09:51 37 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:10:06 38 Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:10:11 39 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:10:19 40 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:33 41 Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing) 0:10:49 42 Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling) 0:10:58 43 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:04 44 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:11:38 45 Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 0:11:50 46 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:12:19 47 Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:12:24 48 Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing) 0:12:32 49 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 50 Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:13:31 51 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:47 52 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:13:57 53 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:14:56 54 Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling) 0:15:03 55 Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:15:49 56 Rebecca Balboni (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:16:14 57 Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:16:53 58 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:18:08 59 Donelys Carino (Infiniti Cycling Team) 0:19:41 60 Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized) 0:21:32 61 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:21:57 62 Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:23:30

Mountains classification 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 15 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 12 3 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7 5 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 5 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 3 7 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1

Sprint classification 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 3 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 4 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 1 5 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 1