Image 1 of 30

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) solos to the win at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men start to chase in earnest.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jason McCartney (Bissell) was the last one left out of the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Francisco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) moves to the front at the base of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tom Zirbel (Optum) brings his teammates to the front for the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Freddie Rodriguez (Predator) makes a move.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men hit the steep beginning of the finishing climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hanges Berman) launches his attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A group tries to bring back the leader on the last part of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) picks up the pace of the chase group.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hanges Berman) off the front by himself.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hanges Berman) looks back to see if he'll get the win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) leads in teammate Phil Deignan for third and fourth place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men'’s top three for stage 1 (L-R): Chris Baldwin (Bissell), Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) shows off her stylishly matching nail polish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) on her way to fourth place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women roll out of Silver City.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women's field spent the first part of the day all together.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women head off onto the long lonesome highway.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
TIBCO comes to the front to get control of the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Big skies and wide open prairies for today'’s race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A break starts to get a gap on the front of the women'’s field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Dramatic cliffs along today’'s route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lauren Hall (Optum) leads Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) on a breakaway attempt.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) and Lauren Hall (Optum) off the front as the field tries to bring them back.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Team TIBCO and Exergy come to the front to bring back that break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women hit the base of the first climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Mara Abbott (Exergy) begins her attack on the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) sets tempo at the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hanges Berman) goes into stage 2 with the red leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jamis-Hagens Berman's Colombian climber Janier Acevedo and Exergy-Twenty16's Mara Abbott each soloed up the difficult final Mogollon climb to take stage 1 of Silver City's Tour of the Gila Wednesday in New Mexico.

Acevedo rolled off the front of a compact men's peloton as the climb pitched upward for the final time and gained enough of a gap to hold off runner-up Chris Baldwin (Bissell) by 12 seconds. UnitedHealthcare's Lucas Euser crossed the line with teammate Phil Deignan for third and fourth. Two-time NRC champion Francisco Mancebo finished fifth.

Exergy-Twenty16 played its cards to perfection in the women's race Wednesday, claiming the top two spots with Abbott and Kristin McGrath and placing Andrea Dvorak in fifth. Now & Novartis for MS filled out the top five with Kathryn Donovan in third and Alison Powers in fourth.

All-day breakaway animates men's race

The men wasted little time setting off the fireworks in their 148km opening test that finished just below a ghost town on the steep slopes of the Mogollon climb. Arizona-based domestic elite team Landis-Trek seemed determined to make the day difficult, launching attack after attack in the opening kilometers until a breakaway group of four finally forged a gap before the first bonus sprint about 28km into the race.

Landis-Trek put two riders in the move with Jared Gilyard and Paul Thomas. They joined Bissell's Jason McCartney and Team Novo Nordisk's Christopher Williams in the all-day adventure that eventually ran out of time as the field caught them at the base of the final climb.

"With only four guys, it's really tough, because once they get the train going behind, they can go a lot faster on those sections where we struggle," McCartney said of the breakaway effort. "We needed really seven minutes at least by the bottom. We gave it a go. It was fun, good training."

With the group back together heading onto the exposed climb that featured numerous switchbacks, a long plateau in the middle and sections near the top that reached 19 percent, the riders stayed mostly together up the initial slopes expecting the attacks to come nearer to the end of the stage. But Acevedo's lack of knowledge about the climb's difficult finish may have actually been a positive.

"There was not much strategy because I didn't know the climb," Acevedo said through an interpreter. "So I just waited until I started to feel good to attack."

Acevedo waited until the group had passed the climb's flat spot and then picked up the tempo once it pitched back up. He started opening a gap immediately and repeatedly checked behind to see who was coming with him, but there were no takers. Euser said the other riders may have thought Acevedo would fade before the finish.

"He went strong, but it was a bit of a headwind," Euser said. "So I guess we tried to call his bluff."

But Acevdeo was obviously not bluffing. He continued to open the gap as the field behind began to disintegrate. Bissell's Phil Gaimon, in his first race back since crashing hard at the San Dimas Stage Race, set out after Acevedo and eventually caught the Colombian. But Gaimon blew up after just a few kilometers and dropped back into the chase.

It was Gaimon's teammate Baldwin who eventually took over the chaser's role. Baldwin said he wasn't calling Acevedo's bluff when the the Jamis rider rode away, he just thought it was too early to attack.

"I didn't want to call his bluff because we all know he's a world class bike racer," Baldwin said of Acevedo. "But I've seen a lot of people go that early and die because it's so hard in the last two kilometers. So I prefer to wait because I have more brains and less brawn."

Baldwin's effort distanced himself from the ever smaller and smaller chasing groups while Acevedo continued up the climb, making it look almost effortless as he crossed the line arms aloft for the win. Baldwin came in 12 seconds later, with Deignan pulling Euser across the line for third.

After the race, Acevedo, who returned to the states from Colombia in time for Gila and the upcoming Amgen Tour of California, said he favors the short, steep climbs like Mogollon because he feels "more powerful" on them. He also said he's ready to defend his leader's jersey throughout the week.

"I live at altitude so that really helps," Acevedo said. "I trained very good, so I feel confident that I am well-trained."

Baldwin, sitting just a dozen seconds out of the lead, is also ready to fight for the overall win.

"It's a long hard race," Baldwin said. "We've all seen the leadership here change many times over the course of a race, but like I said, [Acevedo] is world class bike rider, and it should be a real exciting race."

Exergy-Twenty16 claims top two spots

Mara Abbott has made a habit of winning the Mogollon stage at the Gila, adding her fourth win there this year by soloing away at the bottom of the final steep pitch and putting more than two minutes into all of her rivals for the overall.

"You have a very intimate feeling about what it feels like to go up this grade or around this corner," Abbott said of her familiarity with the route. "So it's fun when I know a climb and I know what's coming next. It's almost exciting, like meeting an old friend again."

Abbott greeted her old friend by attacking a select lead group as the route pitched upward following the brief respite over a plateau through the middle section, and from there she was long gone.

Attacks were plentiful throughout the women's 117 km stage, but nothing could stick or gain more than a minute as the peloton remained vigilant throughout. All of the major women's teams were represented in most of the moves, with Rushlee Buchanan taking part in each escape except for a short-lived solo try by Optum's Brianna Walle that gained a minute on the bunch before succumbing to the chase.

As the compact field made the sweeping right-hand turn onto the final climb, Optum's Jade Wilcoxson joined Now's Donovan and Exergy's McGrath off the front in a move that gained some traction on the lower slopes before the plateau. Donovan fell back to the group to support team leader Alison Powers as McGrath briefly dropped Wilcoxson, who climbed her way back to McGrath before cracking one last time as the field caught the lead duo with four kilometers remaining.

The catch, and a counter move by TIBCO's Claudia Haeusler, put Abbott in perfect position to launch her winning move.

"We were in a group together through the flat section in the middle," Abbott said of herself and Haeusler. "When we got to the second pitch of the climb, Claudia pulled off to come around the gap, and I was able to go around here. So I was alone from there."

McGrath had faded back into the field, where Now leader Powers gave Donovan free rein to put in her own dig as long as she didn't drag Haeusler along with her.

"Katie was freaking awesome," Powers said of her teammate. "She kept me out of the wind and she rode with me, and then once Claudia was gone and some of the others, it was like, 'Katie you go, go get on the podium and I'll just survive.'"

Donovan attacked, and McGrath, who had recovered from her previous effort, tagged along. The two rode to the finish together until McGrath jumped about 100 meters from the line to give Exergy a one-two finish.

"This is a very long race and anything can happen," McGrath said. "So our goal was to get as many people up the climb as high as possible, and we accomplished that today, so that was great."

McGrath and Donovan both now sit 1:58 behind Abbott, while Powers is 2:10 behind and Exergy's Dvorak is 2:28 in arrears with Haeusler. For all its hard work on the stage, Optum had to settle for Joelle Numainville's eighth-place finish, 3:20 behind.

Powers, the current NRC leader, said she was happy with her fourth-place finish and was looking forward to an exciting race, although she wasn't sure how she would get past Abbott and the well-placed Exergy squad.

"With Mara, I mean, she's the best climber in the world," Powers said. "What are you going to do? Just minimize time and hope it's windy on time trial day."

So does Abbott have the legs to add a third career overall Gila win to her palmares this week?

"You'll find out," she said. "It's a surprise."

Full Results

UCI Men - Stage 1
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman3:35:05
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
4Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:39
6Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:46
7Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:49
8Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:00:50
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:52
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:06
11Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:15
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:28
15Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:31
16Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:43
17Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:50
18Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:01:52
19Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
21Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
22Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:11
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
24Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:02:14
25Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:16
26Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
27Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:22
28Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:24
29James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:29
30Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:32
31Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:02:42
32James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
33Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:02:52
34Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:03
35Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:07
36Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
37James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
38Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
39Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:15
40Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:31
41Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
42Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:41
43Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:46
44Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:50
45Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:00
46Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:02
47Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:15
48Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:04:22
49Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:32
50Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair0:04:37
51Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:04:45
52Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:53
53Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:05:03
54Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:15
55Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
56Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:25
57Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
58Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:05:31
59Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
60Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
62Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
63Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:05:36
64Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:39
65George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
66Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:45
67Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:05:48
68Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:05:54
69Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:05:58
70Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
71Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:21
72Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
73Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
74Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:34
75Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:06:49
76Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:07:01
77Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:07:16
78Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:07:20
79Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
80Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
81Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
82Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
83Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
84Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:55
85Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
86Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
87David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
88Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:57
89Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin0:08:21
90Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:08:32
91Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
92Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:08:41
93Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
94Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:08:49
95Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:08:54
96Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:54
97François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
98Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
99Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
100Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
101Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
102Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
104Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
105Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
106Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:38
107Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
108Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
109Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
110Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
111Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:10:49
112James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:11:23
113Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:11:36
115Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:12:01
116Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:29
117Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
118Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
119Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:12:36
120Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:52
121Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
122Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:12:59
123Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:09
124Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:13:57
125Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:14:23
126Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:44
127Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:08
128Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:22
129Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:16:26
130Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:16:41
131Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:16:48
132Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:17:11
133Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:17:39
134Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:18:05
135Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:10
136Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:13
137Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:18:25
138Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:36
139Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:19:57
140Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:20:35
141Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
142Edward Kwon (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:21:07
143Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:22:27
144Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:25:48
145Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:32
146Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:53:45
DNSMike Olheiser (USA) CashCall Mortgage
DNFGreggory Brandt (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFMike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFArtr Sagt (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFSebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFRyan Miller (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling

Mountain 1
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman15pts
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling12
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
4Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda5
6Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda3
7Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1
1Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk5pts
2Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek3
3Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
1Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk5pts
2Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek3
3Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Young riders
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3:35:57
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:14
3Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:23
4Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:36
5Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:39
6Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:51
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:58
8Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:01:00
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:05
11Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:01:24
12James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:37
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:01:50
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
15Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:02:00
16Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:11
17Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:02:15
18Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:23
19Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:39
20Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:58
21Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:08
22Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:23
23Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:03:30
24Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:01
25Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:33
26Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:04:39
27Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:47
28George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
29Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:05:02
30Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:05:06
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:29
32Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
33Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:06:24
34Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:28
35Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
36Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
37Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:07:03
38François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:09:02
39Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
40Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
41Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:09:46
43Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
44Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
45Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
46Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:09:57
47Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:10:44
48Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:11:09
49Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:11:37
50Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
51Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
52Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:00
53Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:12:07
54Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:31
55Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:52
56Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:30
57Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:15:34
58Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:16:19
59Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:17:13
60Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:18
61Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:17:33
62Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:19:43
63Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:21:35
64Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:24:56
65Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:52:53

Teams
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10:47:42
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:05
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:46
4Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:00
55 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:29
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:17
7Predator Carbon Repair0:05:52
8Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:13
9California Giant/Specialized0:06:33
10Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:07:27
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:31
12BMC Development Team0:08:02
13Team Rio Grande Cycling0:08:03
14Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:13:49
15Landis/Trek0:14:34
16Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:14:59
17VRC / Get Crackin0:15:52
18Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:22:06
19CashCall Mortgage0:22:32
20Stage 17-Cylance0:32:39
21Team Novo Nordisk0:40:17

UCI Men - General classification after stage 1
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman3:35:05
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
4Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:39
6Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:46
7Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:49
8Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:00:50
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:52
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:06
11Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:15
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:28
15Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:31
16Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:43
17Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:50
18Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:01:52
19Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
21Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
22Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:11
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
24Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:02:14
25Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:16
26Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
27Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:22
28Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:24
29James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:29
30Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:32
31Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:02:42
32James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
33Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:02:52
34Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:03
35Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:07
36Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
37James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
38Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
39Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:15
40Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:31
41Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
42Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:41
43Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:46
44Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:50
45Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:00
46Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:02
47Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:15
48Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:04:22
49Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:32
50Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair0:04:37
51Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:04:45
52Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:53
53Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:05:03
54Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:15
55Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
56Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:25
57Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
58Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:05:31
59Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
60Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
62Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
63Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:05:36
64Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:39
65George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
66Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:45
67Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:05:48
68Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:05:54
69Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:05:58
70Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
71Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:21
72Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
73Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
74Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:34
75Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:06:49
76Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:07:01
77Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:07:16
78Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:07:20
79Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
80Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
81Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
82Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
83Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
84Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:55
85Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
86Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
87David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
88Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:57
89Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin0:08:21
90Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:08:32
91Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
92Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:08:41
93Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
94Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:08:49
95Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:08:54
96Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:54
97François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
98Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
99Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
100Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
101Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
102Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
104Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
105Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
106Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:38
107Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
108Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
109Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
110Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
111Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:10:49
112James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:11:23
113Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:11:36
115Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:12:01
116Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:29
117Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
118Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
119Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:12:36
120Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:52
121Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
122Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:12:59
123Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:09
124Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:13:57
125Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:14:23
126Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:44
127Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:08
128Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:22
129Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:16:26
130Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:16:41
131Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:16:48
132Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:17:11
133Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:17:39
134Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:18:05
135Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:10
136Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:13
137Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:18:25
138Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:36
139Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:19:57
140Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:20:35
141Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
142Edward Kwon (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:21:07
143Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:22:27
144Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:25:48
145Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:32
146Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:53:45

Mountains classification
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman15pts
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling12
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
4Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda5
6Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda3
7Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
1Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk10pts
2Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek6
3Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2

Young riders classification
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3:35:57
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:14
3Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:23
4Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:36
5Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:39
6Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:51
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:58
8Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:01:00
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:05
11Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:01:24
12James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:37
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:01:50
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
15Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:02:00
16Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:11
17Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:02:15
18Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:23
19Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:39
20Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:58
21Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:08
22Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:23
23Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:03:30
24Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:01
25Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:33
26Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:04:39
27Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:47
28George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
29Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:05:02
30Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:05:06
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:29
32Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
33Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:06:24
34Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:28
35Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
36Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
37Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:07:03
38François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:09:02
39Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
40Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
41Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:09:46
43Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
44Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
45Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
46Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:09:57
47Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:10:44
48Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:11:09
49Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:11:37
50Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
51Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
52Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:00
53Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:12:07
54Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:31
55Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:52
56Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:30
57Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:15:34
58Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:16:19
59Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:17:13
60Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:18
61Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:17:33
62Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:19:43
63Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:21:35
64Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:24:56
65Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:52:53

Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10:47:42
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:05
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:46
4Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:00
55 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:29
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:17
7Predator Carbon Repair0:05:52
8Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:13
9California Giant/Specialized0:06:33
10Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:07:27
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:31
12BMC Development Team0:08:02
13Team Rio Grande Cycling0:08:03
14Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:13:49
15Landis/Trek0:14:34
16Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:14:59
17VRC / Get Crackin0:15:52
18Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:22:06
19CashCall Mortgage0:22:32
20Stage 17-Cylance0:32:39
21Team Novo Nordisk0:40:17

NRC Women

NRC Women - Stage 1
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)3:19:48
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:58
3Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:10
5Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:02:28
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
7Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:01
8Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:20
9Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:32
10Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)0:03:34
11Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:04:20
12Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:24
13Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:55
14Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:05:04
15Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:05:16
16Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:05:38
17Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:05:41
18Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:05:57
19Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:01
20Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:06:06
21Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:25
22Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)0:06:40
23Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:07:06
24Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:11
25Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)0:07:22
28Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)0:07:28
29Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:08:32
30Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:09:03
31Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:09:12
32Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:09:16
33Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)0:09:25
34Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:09:26
35Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:09:29
36Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:51
37Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:10:06
38Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:10:11
39Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:10:19
40Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:33
41Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)0:10:49
42Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)0:10:58
43Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:04
44Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:11:38
45Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)0:11:50
46Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:12:19
47Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:12:24
48Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)0:12:32
49Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
50Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:13:31
51Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:47
52Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:57
53Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:56
54Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)0:15:03
55Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:15:49
56Rebecca Balboni (Exergy TWENTY16)0:16:14
57Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:16:53
58Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:18:08
59Donelys Carino (Infiniti Cycling Team)0:19:41
60Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)0:21:32
61Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:21:57
62Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:23:30
DNSNilmarie Gonzalez

Mountain 1
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)15pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)12
3Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)7
5Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)5
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)3
7Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1

Sprint 1
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)1

Sprint 2
1Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)1

Teams
1Exergy TWENTY1610:03:50
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:04:06
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:21
4Team TIBCO0:07:26
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:13:52
6PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore0:19:24
7I AM Racing0:23:16
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:31:35

NRC Women - General classification after stage 1
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)3:19:48
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:58
3Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:10
5Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:02:28
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
7Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:01
8Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:20
9Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:32
10Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)0:03:34
11Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:04:20
12Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:24
13Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:55
14Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:05:04
15Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:05:16
16Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:05:38
17Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:05:41
18Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:05:57
19Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:01
20Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:06:06
21Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:25
22Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)0:06:40
23Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:07:06
24Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:11
25Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)0:07:22
28Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)0:07:28
29Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:08:32
30Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:09:03
31Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:09:12
32Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:09:16
33Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)0:09:25
34Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:09:26
35Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:09:29
36Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:51
37Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:10:06
38Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:10:11
39Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:10:19
40Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:33
41Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)0:10:49
42Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)0:10:58
43Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:04
44Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:11:38
45Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)0:11:50
46Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:12:19
47Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:12:24
48Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)0:12:32
49Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
50Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:13:31
51Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:47
52Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:57
53Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:56
54Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)0:15:03
55Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:15:49
56Rebecca Balboni (Exergy TWENTY16)0:16:14
57Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:16:53
58Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:18:08
59Donelys Carino (Infiniti Cycling Team)0:19:41
60Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)0:21:32
61Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:21:57
62Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:23:30

Mountains classification
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)15pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)12
3Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)7
5Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)5
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)3
7Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1

Sprint classification
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6pts
2Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
3Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
4Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)1
5Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)1

Teams classification
1Exergy TWENTY1610:03:50
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:04:06
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:21
4Team TIBCO0:07:26
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:13:52
6PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore0:19:24
7I AM Racing0:23:16
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:31:35

