Hall and Reijnen sprint to Silver City victory

Keough makes it 1-2 for UnitedHealthcare

Image 1 of 33

Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Luke Keough in second.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Luke Keough in second.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 33

UnitedHealthcare starts to organize things at the front.

UnitedHealthcare starts to organize things at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 33

Optum-Kelly Benefits comes to the front with 10 laps to go.

Optum-Kelly Benefits comes to the front with 10 laps to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 33

The women get ready to roll.

The women get ready to roll.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 33

The field starts to chase riders off the front.

The field starts to chase riders off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 33

Francesco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) looks to see if anyone is following.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francesco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) looks to see if anyone is following.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 33

Teams begin to organize at the front.

Teams begin to organize at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 33

Julian Kyer (Bissell) leading the break.

Julian Kyer (Bissell) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 33

Javier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) goes into the last stage in the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Javier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) goes into the last stage in the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 33

Arnaud Grand (BMC) rode well to keep the sprint jersey.

Arnaud Grand (BMC) rode well to keep the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 33

Jamis-Hagens Berman worked together today to hold onto the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jamis-Hagens Berman worked together today to hold onto the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 33

Javier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) holds onto the leaders jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Javier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) holds onto the leaders jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 33

The men spent a lot of today strung out.

The men spent a lot of today strung out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 33

Todays top three in the women's race.

Todays top three in the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 33

Jamis-Hagens Berman patrols the front.

Jamis-Hagens Berman patrols the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 33

With two laps to go UnitedHealthcare picks up the pace.

With two laps to go UnitedHealthcare picks up the pace.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 33

Keil Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Luke Keough driving to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Keil Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Luke Keough driving to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 33

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 33

Joelle Numanville (Optum) and teammate Lauren Hall come to the line with a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Joelle Numanville (Optum) and teammate Lauren Hall come to the line with a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 33

Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) leads a group.

Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) leads a group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 33

The women's field powers up the backside climb.

The women's field powers up the backside climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 33

Mara Abbott (Exergy) stayed safe in the field to hold onto the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Mara Abbott (Exergy) stayed safe in the field to hold onto the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 33

Lauren Hall (Optum) in the field before her win.

Lauren Hall (Optum) in the field before her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 33

The women's field stayed together for the first part of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The women's field stayed together for the first part of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 33

Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly) and Julian Kyer (Bissell) spent a good part of the day off by themselves.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly) and Julian Kyer (Bissell) spent a good part of the day off by themselves.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 33

The short but steep climb on the backside of the course.

The short but steep climb on the backside of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 33

Jamis-Hagens Berman comes to the front right from the gun.

Jamis-Hagens Berman comes to the front right from the gun.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 33

The mens field gets held before the start because of a mysterious unattended package.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The mens field gets held before the start because of a mysterious unattended package.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 33

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) launches an attack.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) launches an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 33

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross) near the front on the climb.

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross) near the front on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 33

Silver City fans along the course.

Silver City fans along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 33

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) spent time at the front trying to take the time bonuses.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) spent time at the front trying to take the time bonuses.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 33

Lauren Hall (Optum) wins with Joelle Numanville second.

Lauren Hall (Optum) wins with Joelle Numanville second.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Lauren Hall and Kiel Reijnen sprinted to wins Saturday at Silver City's Tour of the Gila downtown criterium in a pair of one-two finishes for the Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies women's team and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Continental men's team.

Joelle Numainville provided a perfect leadout for Hall after 25 laps of racing on the 1.74 km course that included 24.4 meters of climbing per lap. The Canadian rider then followed Hall across the line for second ahead of TIBCO's Shelley Olds.

After his team rode the front for the final third of the race to bring back a two-rider breakaway, Reijnen was first out of the final corner with teammate Luke Keough tucked tightly on his wheel. The Two UnitedHealthcare riders opened a small gap coming out of the turn and powered across the line for the second one-two finish of the night. Eric Young of the Optum men's team took third.

Hall Repays Director's Faith With Win

Hall started the day with a small case of nerves after team director Rachel Heal told her the team would be working to set her up in the sprint, but the new Optum recruit also knew she could deliver.

“Rachel has so much faith in me,” a jubilant Hall said after the race. “She looked at me this morning and said, 'You're our sprinter,' and all of the sudden I got really nervous but also excited because I know I've got it, and she has all the faith.”

Inconsistent winds and plenty of climbing deterred any lengthy breakaways in the women's race. Groups of up to four and five riders were able to power off the front over the climbs on the backside of the four-corner rectangular course, but none of the escape attempts was able to gain more than a handful of seconds before the field closed them down.

“I think ultimately that's why nothing stayed away,” Powers said. “Because the wind just made it too hard to work by yourself and too easy for everyone sitting on.”

The Now & Novartis for MS team of Alison Powers, who started the day second overall just 1:09 behind race leader Mara Abbott (Exergy-twenty16) was especially active, hoping to boost Powers' chances for the overall by gaining intermediate time bonuses and a 10-second boost for the finish.

But the effort only cut two seconds off Abbott's overall advantage after Optum snagged the top two spots and Olds cleaned up the podium and the rest of the remaining bonus seconds. With the field all together for the final lap, Optum sent Numainville up the road to draw out the sprinters, with Hall on her wheel ready to pounce when they came out of turn for the long, slightly uphill finish.

“And it worked out, and we went one-two,” Hall said. “It was amazing. The first thing after I celebrated I looked back and was like, 'There you are, yay.'”

TIBCO sprinter Shelley Olds crossed the line next, earning the green points jersey for her efforts in the finish and in the intermediate sprints, where she won two of three. But the jersey wasn't enough to counter Olds' disappointment in not coming away with the win.

“I was aware of the points, but the goal today was the stage win,” Olds said. “The second goal was the points jersey. For me all of the sprints are training for me. As a team we are disappointed, that’s all I can say, is that we wanted a better performance from the whole team.”

Powers ended up fifth, but her efforts in the intermediate sprints peeled away two seconds from Abbott's overall lead. It wasn't much payoff for the day's work, but Powers said every little bit will count when the race hits the final Gila Monster stage on Sunday.

“You never know,” she said. “Two seconds is two seconds.”

UHC Continues Criterium Dominance

The men's race played out much differently than the women's but produced the same result. After a brief delay because of a suspicious unattended package found near the course, the men set out for their 40-lap contest under slightly less windy conditions.

The change in elements promoted breakaway attempts, all of which were short-lived until Bissell's Julien Kyer and Jelly Belly's Ricardo Van der Velde sneaked off the front just before halfway through 40-lap race.

“It seemed like a good idea to tag some moves,” Kyer said. “So I followed a wheel across and it was easy, and once they let Ricardo and I go I thought, 'Sweet we can ride and take up some of the time bonuses to keep Chris [Baldwin] safe there.' It was a good day. It was the first time I've ever done this crit where I haven't had to battle or jostle or worry about crashes. So it was good.”

The Jamis-Hagens Berman team of race leader Janier Acevedo rode the front aggressively for much of the race but let the two escapees, who were both more than eight minutes down on GC, extend their lead to nearly a minute with 15 laps remaining. Despite the advantage they carried into the last half of the race, Kyer said he didn't really expect to stay away until the finish.

“I guess I was a little surprised that they let it get that big,” Kyer said. “But it was just two of us, and I knew that unless they messed something up really bad in the last five laps or so, that they'd just start motoring.”

But it wasn't Jamis doing the work at the front at that point. UnitedHealthcare, which has won every major US criterium the team has attended this year except one, took the race reins and stacked the entire team on the front to start pulling the breakaway back for the sprinters. It took 12 laps, but the vaunted “UHC Blue Train” made the capture with three laps remaining and settled in for the inevitable field sprint.

“We would have loved to have Jamis chase a little bit longer,” Reijnen said. “But they didn't need to have that break come back, and so they played the right card and forced us to go early, and I was just really happy that the team had the strength and depth to do the finishing three laps fast even though they'd been riding the front already.”

Several riders tried to sneak away in the closing circuits, but the speed by then made it impossible to make anything happen. Optum, hoping to set up 2011 national criterium champion Eric Young, came over the top of UnitedHealthcare's leadout as the bunch made its way up the finishing straight to take the bell, but the Blue Train bided it's time and gained back the lead near the end of the back straight.

“Rather than panicking, we waited because we had the strength and we took back the front at the top there at the third turn where it mattered,” Reijnen said.

Back in control, UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder led Reijnen and Keough into the final corner.

“We took the last corner one-two,” Reijnen said. “And before I even started sprinting we had a gap. So that was all team.”

Young, who ended up third after following Reijnen and Keough into the sharp, downhill left-hand turn, said things got pretty aggressive on the last lap, and that's the way he likes it.

“[Michael] Creed moved us up right past them really well,” he said. “And coming in the first corner, it got a little rough, Cando [Alex Candelario] and [Adrian] Hegyvary had a little contact so that broke everybody up a little bit.

“The two teams were kind of mixed up together,” he continued. “Then it was just fast the rest of the lap. Kiel [Reijnen] and Keough came through the last corner with me behind them. It was a little choppy, it was a little aggressive, but it's a crit; that's what you sign up for. But yes, that was a good race. The big day is tomorrow, so good luck to everybody then I guess.”

Results

Women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:04:18
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
4Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
6Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
9Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
10Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
11Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
12Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)
13Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
14Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
15Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
17Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
18Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
19Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)
20Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
21Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)
22Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
23Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
24Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
25Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
26Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
27Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
29Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)
30Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
31Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
32Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
33Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
34Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
35Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
36Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
37Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:13
38Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:26
39Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:35
40Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:05
41Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:26
42Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)0:06:28
43Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)
44Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
45Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
46Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:07:08
47Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
48Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
49Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
50Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
51Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
52Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
53Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
54Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)0:07:26
55Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:08:02
56Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)0:10:43
DNFMarilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)

Women's sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)3
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Women's sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Women's sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Women's sprint 4 (finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)10
4Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)8
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)6
6Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
8Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)3
9Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)2
10Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)1

Women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:12:31
2Team TIBCO0:00:10
3NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:21
4Exergy TWENTY160:00:23
5AM Racing
6FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore0:07:17
7DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:07:31
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:08:54

Women's general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)8:34:57
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:07
3Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:53
4Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:26
5Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:02:57
6Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:26
7Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:03:31
8Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:35
9Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:38
10Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:05:03
11Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:05:44
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:05:46
13Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:05:53
14Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:59
15Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)0:08:19
16Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:08:25
17Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)0:08:32
18Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:09:47
19Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:13:14
20Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:36
21Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:15:00
22Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:15:28
23Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:58
24Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:18:16
25Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)0:18:44
26Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:19:58
27Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:20:09
28Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:20:30
29Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:23:21
30Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:23:33
31Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:24:08
32Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:24:53
33Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:25:09
34Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:25:20
35Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:25:45
36Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)0:28:46
37Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:28:59
38Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:29:17
39Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:29:39
40Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:31:24
41Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)0:34:13
42Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)0:38:37
43Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:40:42
44Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:45:52
45Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:48:07
46Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)0:49:20
47Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)0:49:24
48Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:50:02
49Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:50:18
50Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:54:13
51Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)1:08:10
52Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:08:19
53Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:09:23
54Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)1:09:28
55Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:10:48
56Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:18:54

Women's points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)39pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)25
3Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)25
4Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
6Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)11
7Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)10
8Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
9Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)8
10Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)7
11Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)7
12Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)7
13Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)3
14Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)2
15Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)1

Women's mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)18pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)12
3Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)10
4Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)8
7Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
8Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)3
9Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1

Women's team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1625:50:15
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:04
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:05
4Team TIBCO0:06:28
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:57:13
6FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore1:14:48
7I AM Racing1:16:19
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee2:20:02

Men's stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:31:39
2Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
6Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
7Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
8Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
9Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
11Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
13Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
15Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
16Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
19Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
20Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
21Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
22Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
24Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
25Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
26Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
27Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
28Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
30Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
31Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
32Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
33Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
34Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
35Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
36Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
37Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
38Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin
40Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
41Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
43James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
44Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
45Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
46Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
47Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
48Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
49Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
50Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
51Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
52Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
53Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
54Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
55Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
56Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
57Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
58Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
59Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
60Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
61Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
62Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
63Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
64Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
65Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
66Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
67Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
68Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
69Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
70Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
71Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
72Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
73Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
74Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
75Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
76Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
77Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
78Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
79Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
80Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
81Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
82Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
83Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
84Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
85Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:00:22
86Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
87Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
88Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
89Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
90Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
91Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
92James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
93Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
94Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
95Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
96Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
97Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
98Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
99Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
100Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
101Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
102Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
103Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
104Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
105Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
106James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
107David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
108Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
109James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
110Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
111Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
112Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
113Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
114Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
115Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
116Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
117Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
118Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
119Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
120Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:33
121Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:34
122Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:40
123Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:00:50
124Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:55
125Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
126Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:00
127Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:04
128Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:01:06
129Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
130Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:01:11
131Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:02:02
132Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
133Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
134Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage
135Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:51
136Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:02:52
HCGeorge Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:50
HCAndrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:32
DNSJordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Men's sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair5pts
2Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized3
3Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Men's sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team1

Men's sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5pts
2Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda1

Men's sprint 4 - finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
4Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek8
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
6Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized5
7Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage4
8Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair3
9Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized2
10Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Men's young rider stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:31:39
2Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
4Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
5Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
10Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
12Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
13Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
14Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
15Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
17Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
18Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
19James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
20Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
21Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
22Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
23Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
24Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
25Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
26Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
27Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
28Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
29Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
30Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
31Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
32Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
33Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
34Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
35Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
36Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
37Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
38Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
39Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
40Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
41Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:00:22
42Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
43Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
44Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
45Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
46Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
47Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
48Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
49James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
50Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
51Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
52Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
53Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
54Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:00:50
55Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:55
56Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:00
57Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:01:06
58Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:01:11
59Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:02:02
HCGeorge Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:50
HCAndrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:32
DNSJordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Men's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:34:57
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3California Giant/Specialized
4Jamis-Hagens Berman
5Bontrager Cycling Team
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
7Bissell Pro Cycling
8BMC Development Team
9VRC / Get Crackin
10Predator Carbon Repair
11Landis/Trek
12HOUR ENERGY p/b Kenda P
13Team Rio Grande Cycling
14Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
15Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
16Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:00:22
17Stage 17-Cylance
18Hagens Berman Cycling
19Team Novo Nordisk
20CashCall Mortgage
21Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:01:50

Men's general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman8:49:44
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:39
5Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:43
6Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
7Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:59
8Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:20
9Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:22
10Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:33
11Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:38
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
13Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:01:45
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
15Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:57
16Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:07
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:02:14
18Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:35
19Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:00
20Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:03:03
21Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:05
22Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:06
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:24
24James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:32
25Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:40
26Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:03:50
27Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:04:18
28Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:36
29Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:04:37
30Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:04:39
31Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:45
32Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:49
33Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:54
34James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:05:02
35Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:05:21
36Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:05:36
37Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:05:39
38Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:49
39Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:02
40Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:05
41Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:06:08
42Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:06:11
43Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:06:12
44Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:06:26
45Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair0:06:33
46Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:06:37
47Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:44
48Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:53
49Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:06:55
50Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:06:57
51James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:07:08
52Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:14
53Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:15
54Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:07:38
55Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:07:42
56Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:48
57Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:08:02
58Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:08:04
59Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:08:07
60Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:08:08
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:08:12
62Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:13
63Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:08:34
64Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:08:37
65Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team0:08:40
66Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:08:41
67Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:08:42
68Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:08:53
69Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
70Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:55
71Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:09:08
72Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:09:37
73Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:09:55
74Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:10:03
75David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:10:04
76Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:10:08
77Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:13
78Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:10:32
79Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:10:34
80Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:35
81Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:11:02
82Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:11:06
83Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:07
84Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin0:11:13
85Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage0:11:32
86Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:11:36
87Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:11:41
88Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:12:32
89Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:12:38
90Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:12:40
91Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:12:52
92Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
93Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:56
94Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:13:22
95James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:13:24
96Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:27
97Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:13:44
98Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:14:00
99Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:14:05
100Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:14:07
101Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:14
102Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:42
103Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:14:59
104Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:15:17
105Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:15:20
106Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:15:27
107Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:15:49
108Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:16:14
109Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:16:31
110Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:16:41
111Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:16:42
112Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:16:44
113Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:18:15
114Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:18:25
115Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:30
116Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:18:39
117Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:21:58
118Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:08
119Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:22:13
120Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:40
121Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:25
122Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:23:29
123Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:23:51
124Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:25:10
125Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:25:37
126Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:25:46
127Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:27:28
128Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:27:41
129Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:38
130Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:30:52
131Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:33:17
132Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:39
133Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:48:02
134Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:14
135Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1:05:39
136Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin1:09:20

Men's points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team23pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies16
4Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda13
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
6Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
7Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk11
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda9
9Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda9
10Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair8
11Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling8
12Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek8
13Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
14Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek6
15Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
16Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized5
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team4
18Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage4
19Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized3
20Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
21Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized2
22Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
23Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team1
24Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Men's teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling26:31:19
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:28
4Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:22
55 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:41
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:13
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:46
8Predator Carbon Repair0:09:32
9BMC Development Team0:09:42
10California Giant/Specialized0:12:20
11Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:13:28
12Team Rio Grande Cycling0:13:29
13Hagens Berman Cycling0:14:00
14Landis/Trek0:22:07
15Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:22:14
16Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:23:12
17VRC / Get Crackin0:27:15
18CashCall Mortgage0:29:14
19Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:40:08
20Stage 17-Cylance0:43:01
21Team Novo Nordisk1:31:18

