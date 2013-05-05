Hall and Reijnen sprint to Silver City victory
Keough makes it 1-2 for UnitedHealthcare
Stage 4: Silver City Criterium -
Lauren Hall and Kiel Reijnen sprinted to wins Saturday at Silver City's Tour of the Gila downtown criterium in a pair of one-two finishes for the Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies women's team and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Continental men's team.
Joelle Numainville provided a perfect leadout for Hall after 25 laps of racing on the 1.74 km course that included 24.4 meters of climbing per lap. The Canadian rider then followed Hall across the line for second ahead of TIBCO's Shelley Olds.
After his team rode the front for the final third of the race to bring back a two-rider breakaway, Reijnen was first out of the final corner with teammate Luke Keough tucked tightly on his wheel. The Two UnitedHealthcare riders opened a small gap coming out of the turn and powered across the line for the second one-two finish of the night. Eric Young of the Optum men's team took third.
Hall Repays Director's Faith With Win
Hall started the day with a small case of nerves after team director Rachel Heal told her the team would be working to set her up in the sprint, but the new Optum recruit also knew she could deliver.
“Rachel has so much faith in me,” a jubilant Hall said after the race. “She looked at me this morning and said, 'You're our sprinter,' and all of the sudden I got really nervous but also excited because I know I've got it, and she has all the faith.”
Inconsistent winds and plenty of climbing deterred any lengthy breakaways in the women's race. Groups of up to four and five riders were able to power off the front over the climbs on the backside of the four-corner rectangular course, but none of the escape attempts was able to gain more than a handful of seconds before the field closed them down.
“I think ultimately that's why nothing stayed away,” Powers said. “Because the wind just made it too hard to work by yourself and too easy for everyone sitting on.”
The Now & Novartis for MS team of Alison Powers, who started the day second overall just 1:09 behind race leader Mara Abbott (Exergy-twenty16) was especially active, hoping to boost Powers' chances for the overall by gaining intermediate time bonuses and a 10-second boost for the finish.
But the effort only cut two seconds off Abbott's overall advantage after Optum snagged the top two spots and Olds cleaned up the podium and the rest of the remaining bonus seconds. With the field all together for the final lap, Optum sent Numainville up the road to draw out the sprinters, with Hall on her wheel ready to pounce when they came out of turn for the long, slightly uphill finish.
“And it worked out, and we went one-two,” Hall said. “It was amazing. The first thing after I celebrated I looked back and was like, 'There you are, yay.'”
TIBCO sprinter Shelley Olds crossed the line next, earning the green points jersey for her efforts in the finish and in the intermediate sprints, where she won two of three. But the jersey wasn't enough to counter Olds' disappointment in not coming away with the win.
“I was aware of the points, but the goal today was the stage win,” Olds said. “The second goal was the points jersey. For me all of the sprints are training for me. As a team we are disappointed, that’s all I can say, is that we wanted a better performance from the whole team.”
Powers ended up fifth, but her efforts in the intermediate sprints peeled away two seconds from Abbott's overall lead. It wasn't much payoff for the day's work, but Powers said every little bit will count when the race hits the final Gila Monster stage on Sunday.
“You never know,” she said. “Two seconds is two seconds.”
UHC Continues Criterium Dominance
The men's race played out much differently than the women's but produced the same result. After a brief delay because of a suspicious unattended package found near the course, the men set out for their 40-lap contest under slightly less windy conditions.
The change in elements promoted breakaway attempts, all of which were short-lived until Bissell's Julien Kyer and Jelly Belly's Ricardo Van der Velde sneaked off the front just before halfway through 40-lap race.
“It seemed like a good idea to tag some moves,” Kyer said. “So I followed a wheel across and it was easy, and once they let Ricardo and I go I thought, 'Sweet we can ride and take up some of the time bonuses to keep Chris [Baldwin] safe there.' It was a good day. It was the first time I've ever done this crit where I haven't had to battle or jostle or worry about crashes. So it was good.”
The Jamis-Hagens Berman team of race leader Janier Acevedo rode the front aggressively for much of the race but let the two escapees, who were both more than eight minutes down on GC, extend their lead to nearly a minute with 15 laps remaining. Despite the advantage they carried into the last half of the race, Kyer said he didn't really expect to stay away until the finish.
“I guess I was a little surprised that they let it get that big,” Kyer said. “But it was just two of us, and I knew that unless they messed something up really bad in the last five laps or so, that they'd just start motoring.”
But it wasn't Jamis doing the work at the front at that point. UnitedHealthcare, which has won every major US criterium the team has attended this year except one, took the race reins and stacked the entire team on the front to start pulling the breakaway back for the sprinters. It took 12 laps, but the vaunted “UHC Blue Train” made the capture with three laps remaining and settled in for the inevitable field sprint.
“We would have loved to have Jamis chase a little bit longer,” Reijnen said. “But they didn't need to have that break come back, and so they played the right card and forced us to go early, and I was just really happy that the team had the strength and depth to do the finishing three laps fast even though they'd been riding the front already.”
Several riders tried to sneak away in the closing circuits, but the speed by then made it impossible to make anything happen. Optum, hoping to set up 2011 national criterium champion Eric Young, came over the top of UnitedHealthcare's leadout as the bunch made its way up the finishing straight to take the bell, but the Blue Train bided it's time and gained back the lead near the end of the back straight.
“Rather than panicking, we waited because we had the strength and we took back the front at the top there at the third turn where it mattered,” Reijnen said.
Back in control, UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder led Reijnen and Keough into the final corner.
“We took the last corner one-two,” Reijnen said. “And before I even started sprinting we had a gap. So that was all team.”
Young, who ended up third after following Reijnen and Keough into the sharp, downhill left-hand turn, said things got pretty aggressive on the last lap, and that's the way he likes it.
“[Michael] Creed moved us up right past them really well,” he said. “And coming in the first corner, it got a little rough, Cando [Alex Candelario] and [Adrian] Hegyvary had a little contact so that broke everybody up a little bit.
“The two teams were kind of mixed up together,” he continued. “Then it was just fast the rest of the lap. Kiel [Reijnen] and Keough came through the last corner with me behind them. It was a little choppy, it was a little aggressive, but it's a crit; that's what you sign up for. But yes, that was a good race. The big day is tomorrow, so good luck to everybody then I guess.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1:04:18
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|4
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|6
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|9
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|10
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|11
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|12
|Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)
|13
|Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|14
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|15
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|17
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|18
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|19
|Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)
|20
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
|21
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)
|22
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|23
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|24
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|25
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|26
|Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|27
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|28
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|29
|Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)
|30
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|31
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|32
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|33
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|34
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|35
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|36
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|37
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:00:13
|38
|Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:26
|39
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:35
|40
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:02:05
|41
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:06:26
|42
|Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)
|0:06:28
|43
|Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)
|44
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|45
|Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|46
|Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:07:08
|47
|Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|48
|Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|49
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|50
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|51
|Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|52
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|53
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|54
|Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)
|0:07:26
|55
|Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:08:02
|56
|Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)
|0:10:43
|DNF
|Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|3
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|15
|pts
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|3
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|10
|4
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|8
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|6
|6
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|8
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|3
|9
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|2
|10
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:12:31
|2
|Team TIBCO
|0:00:10
|3
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:00:21
|4
|Exergy TWENTY16
|0:00:23
|5
|AM Racing
|6
|FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore
|0:07:17
|7
|DNA Cycling p/b Plan7
|0:07:31
|8
|ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee
|0:08:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|8:34:57
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:07
|3
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:01:53
|4
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:26
|5
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:57
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:26
|7
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:03:31
|8
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:35
|9
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:38
|10
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:03
|11
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:44
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:46
|13
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:05:53
|14
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:59
|15
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|0:08:19
|16
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|0:08:25
|17
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|0:08:32
|18
|Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:09:47
|19
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:13:14
|20
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:13:36
|21
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:15:00
|22
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:15:28
|23
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:16:58
|24
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|0:18:16
|25
|Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)
|0:18:44
|26
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:19:58
|27
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:20:09
|28
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:20:30
|29
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:23:21
|30
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:23:33
|31
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:24:08
|32
|Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:24:53
|33
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:25:09
|34
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:25:20
|35
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:25:45
|36
|Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)
|0:28:46
|37
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:28:59
|38
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:29:17
|39
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)
|0:29:39
|40
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:31:24
|41
|Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)
|0:34:13
|42
|Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)
|0:38:37
|43
|Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:40:42
|44
|Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:45:52
|45
|Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:48:07
|46
|Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)
|0:49:20
|47
|Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|0:49:24
|48
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:50:02
|49
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:50:18
|50
|Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:54:13
|51
|Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)
|1:08:10
|52
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|1:08:19
|53
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|1:09:23
|54
|Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)
|1:09:28
|55
|Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|1:10:48
|56
|Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|1:18:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|39
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|3
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|4
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|6
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|11
|7
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|10
|8
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|9
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|8
|10
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|7
|11
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|7
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|7
|13
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|3
|14
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|2
|15
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|18
|pts
|2
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
|12
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|10
|4
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|6
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|8
|7
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|3
|9
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Exergy TWENTY16
|25:50:15
|2
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:03:04
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:05
|4
|Team TIBCO
|0:06:28
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b Plan7
|0:57:13
|6
|FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore
|1:14:48
|7
|I AM Racing
|1:16:19
|8
|ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee
|2:20:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:39
|2
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|7
|Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|8
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|9
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|11
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|15
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|16
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|19
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|20
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|21
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|22
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|24
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|25
|Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
|26
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|27
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|28
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|30
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|32
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|33
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|34
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|35
|Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
|36
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|37
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|38
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin
|40
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
|41
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|43
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|44
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|45
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|46
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|47
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
|48
|Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|49
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|50
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|51
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|52
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|53
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|54
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
|55
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|56
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
|57
|Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
|58
|Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|59
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|60
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|62
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|63
|Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|64
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|65
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|66
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|67
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
|68
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|69
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|70
|Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|71
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|72
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|73
|Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|74
|Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|75
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|76
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|77
|Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|78
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|80
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|81
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|82
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|83
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|84
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|85
|Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:00:22
|86
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|87
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|88
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|89
|Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|90
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|91
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|92
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|93
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|94
|Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|95
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|97
|Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|99
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|100
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|101
|Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|102
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|103
|Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|104
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|105
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|106
|James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|107
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|108
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|109
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|110
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|111
|Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
|112
|Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|113
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|114
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|115
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|116
|Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|117
|Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|118
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|119
|Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
|120
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|121
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:34
|122
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|123
|Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:00:50
|124
|Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:55
|125
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|126
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:00
|127
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:04
|128
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:01:06
|129
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:01:11
|131
|Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:02:02
|132
|Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|133
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|134
|Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|135
|Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:51
|136
|Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:02:52
|HC
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:04:50
|HC
|Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:32
|DNS
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|5
|pts
|2
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|3
|3
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|8
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|6
|Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|5
|7
|Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|4
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|3
|9
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|2
|10
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:39
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|4
|Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|5
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|9
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|10
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|12
|Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
|13
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|18
|Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|19
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|20
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|21
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
|22
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|23
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|24
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
|25
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|26
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
|27
|Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
|28
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|29
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|31
|Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|32
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|33
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|34
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
|35
|Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|36
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|37
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|38
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|39
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|40
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|41
|Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:00:22
|42
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|43
|Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|44
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|45
|Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|47
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|48
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|49
|James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|50
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|51
|Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|52
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|53
|Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
|54
|Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:00:50
|55
|Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:55
|56
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:00
|57
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:01:06
|58
|Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:01:11
|59
|Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:02:02
|HC
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:04:50
|HC
|Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:32
|DNS
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:34:57
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|California Giant/Specialized
|4
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|5
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|BMC Development Team
|9
|VRC / Get Crackin
|10
|Predator Carbon Repair
|11
|Landis/Trek
|12
|HOUR ENERGY p/b Kenda P
|13
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|14
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|15
|Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|16
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:00:22
|17
|Stage 17-Cylance
|18
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|CashCall Mortgage
|21
|Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:01:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|8:49:44
|2
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|6
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:59
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|9
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:22
|10
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:33
|11
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|12
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|13
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:01:45
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|15
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|16
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|0:02:14
|18
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:35
|19
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:00
|20
|Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:03:03
|21
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:05
|22
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:06
|23
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:24
|24
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|25
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|26
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:03:50
|27
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:04:18
|28
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:36
|29
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:04:37
|30
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|0:04:39
|31
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:04:45
|32
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:04:49
|33
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:54
|34
|James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:05:02
|35
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:05:21
|36
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:05:36
|37
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:05:39
|38
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:05:49
|39
|Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:02
|40
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:05
|41
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:06:08
|42
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
|0:06:11
|43
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:06:12
|44
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:06:26
|45
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:06:33
|46
|Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:06:37
|47
|Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:44
|48
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|49
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:06:55
|50
|Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:06:57
|51
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:07:08
|52
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:14
|53
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|54
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:07:38
|55
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:07:42
|56
|Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:07:48
|57
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|0:08:02
|58
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:08:04
|59
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:08:07
|60
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:08:08
|61
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|62
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:13
|63
|Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:08:34
|64
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:08:37
|65
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
|0:08:40
|66
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:08:41
|67
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:08:42
|68
|Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:08:53
|69
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|70
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:55
|71
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:09:08
|72
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:09:37
|73
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:09:55
|74
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:10:03
|75
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:10:04
|76
|Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:10:08
|77
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:13
|78
|Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:10:32
|79
|Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:10:34
|80
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:10:35
|81
|Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:11:02
|82
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:11:06
|83
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:07
|84
|Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:11:13
|85
|Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
|0:11:32
|86
|Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:11:36
|87
|Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:11:41
|88
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:12:32
|89
|Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:12:38
|90
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:12:40
|91
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:12:52
|92
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|93
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:12:56
|94
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:13:22
|95
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:13:24
|96
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|97
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:13:44
|98
|Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:14:00
|99
|Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:14:05
|100
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:14:07
|101
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|102
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:14:42
|103
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:14:59
|104
|Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:15:17
|105
|Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:15:20
|106
|Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
|0:15:27
|107
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:15:49
|108
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:16:14
|109
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|110
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:16:41
|111
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:16:42
|112
|Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
|0:16:44
|113
|Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:18:15
|114
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:18:25
|115
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:30
|116
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:18:39
|117
|Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:21:58
|118
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:08
|119
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:22:13
|120
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:40
|121
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:25
|122
|Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:23:29
|123
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:23:51
|124
|Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:25:10
|125
|Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:25:37
|126
|Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:25:46
|127
|Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:27:28
|128
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:27:41
|129
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:38
|130
|Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:30:52
|131
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:33:17
|132
|Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:45:39
|133
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:48:02
|134
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:14
|135
|Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:39
|136
|Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|1:09:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|4
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|13
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|9
|9
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|8
|11
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|8
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|6
|15
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|16
|Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|5
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|4
|18
|Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|4
|19
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|3
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|21
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|2
|22
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
|1
|24
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|26:31:19
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|4
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:04:22
|5
|5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:04:41
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:13
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:46
|8
|Predator Carbon Repair
|0:09:32
|9
|BMC Development Team
|0:09:42
|10
|California Giant/Specialized
|0:12:20
|11
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:13:28
|12
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:13:29
|13
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:14:00
|14
|Landis/Trek
|0:22:07
|15
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:22:14
|16
|Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|0:23:12
|17
|VRC / Get Crackin
|0:27:15
|18
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:29:14
|19
|Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:40:08
|20
|Stage 17-Cylance
|0:43:01
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:31:18
