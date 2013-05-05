Image 1 of 33 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Luke Keough in second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 33 UnitedHealthcare starts to organize things at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 33 Optum-Kelly Benefits comes to the front with 10 laps to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 33 The women get ready to roll. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 33 The field starts to chase riders off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 33 Francesco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) looks to see if anyone is following. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 33 Teams begin to organize at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 33 Julian Kyer (Bissell) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 33 Javier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) goes into the last stage in the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 33 Arnaud Grand (BMC) rode well to keep the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 33 Jamis-Hagens Berman worked together today to hold onto the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 33 Javier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) holds onto the leaders jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 33 The men spent a lot of today strung out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 33 Todays top three in the women's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 33 Jamis-Hagens Berman patrols the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 33 With two laps to go UnitedHealthcare picks up the pace. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 33 Keil Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Luke Keough driving to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 33 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 33 Joelle Numanville (Optum) and teammate Lauren Hall come to the line with a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 33 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) leads a group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 33 The women's field powers up the backside climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 33 Mara Abbott (Exergy) stayed safe in the field to hold onto the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 33 Lauren Hall (Optum) in the field before her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 33 The women's field stayed together for the first part of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 33 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly) and Julian Kyer (Bissell) spent a good part of the day off by themselves. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 33 The short but steep climb on the backside of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 33 Jamis-Hagens Berman comes to the front right from the gun. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 33 The mens field gets held before the start because of a mysterious unattended package. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 33 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) launches an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 33 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross) near the front on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 33 Silver City fans along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 33 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) spent time at the front trying to take the time bonuses. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 33 Lauren Hall (Optum) wins with Joelle Numanville second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Lauren Hall and Kiel Reijnen sprinted to wins Saturday at Silver City's Tour of the Gila downtown criterium in a pair of one-two finishes for the Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies women's team and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Continental men's team.

Joelle Numainville provided a perfect leadout for Hall after 25 laps of racing on the 1.74 km course that included 24.4 meters of climbing per lap. The Canadian rider then followed Hall across the line for second ahead of TIBCO's Shelley Olds.

After his team rode the front for the final third of the race to bring back a two-rider breakaway, Reijnen was first out of the final corner with teammate Luke Keough tucked tightly on his wheel. The Two UnitedHealthcare riders opened a small gap coming out of the turn and powered across the line for the second one-two finish of the night. Eric Young of the Optum men's team took third.

Hall Repays Director's Faith With Win

Hall started the day with a small case of nerves after team director Rachel Heal told her the team would be working to set her up in the sprint, but the new Optum recruit also knew she could deliver.

“Rachel has so much faith in me,” a jubilant Hall said after the race. “She looked at me this morning and said, 'You're our sprinter,' and all of the sudden I got really nervous but also excited because I know I've got it, and she has all the faith.”

Inconsistent winds and plenty of climbing deterred any lengthy breakaways in the women's race. Groups of up to four and five riders were able to power off the front over the climbs on the backside of the four-corner rectangular course, but none of the escape attempts was able to gain more than a handful of seconds before the field closed them down.

“I think ultimately that's why nothing stayed away,” Powers said. “Because the wind just made it too hard to work by yourself and too easy for everyone sitting on.”

The Now & Novartis for MS team of Alison Powers, who started the day second overall just 1:09 behind race leader Mara Abbott (Exergy-twenty16) was especially active, hoping to boost Powers' chances for the overall by gaining intermediate time bonuses and a 10-second boost for the finish.

But the effort only cut two seconds off Abbott's overall advantage after Optum snagged the top two spots and Olds cleaned up the podium and the rest of the remaining bonus seconds. With the field all together for the final lap, Optum sent Numainville up the road to draw out the sprinters, with Hall on her wheel ready to pounce when they came out of turn for the long, slightly uphill finish.

“And it worked out, and we went one-two,” Hall said. “It was amazing. The first thing after I celebrated I looked back and was like, 'There you are, yay.'”

TIBCO sprinter Shelley Olds crossed the line next, earning the green points jersey for her efforts in the finish and in the intermediate sprints, where she won two of three. But the jersey wasn't enough to counter Olds' disappointment in not coming away with the win.

“I was aware of the points, but the goal today was the stage win,” Olds said. “The second goal was the points jersey. For me all of the sprints are training for me. As a team we are disappointed, that’s all I can say, is that we wanted a better performance from the whole team.”

Powers ended up fifth, but her efforts in the intermediate sprints peeled away two seconds from Abbott's overall lead. It wasn't much payoff for the day's work, but Powers said every little bit will count when the race hits the final Gila Monster stage on Sunday.

“You never know,” she said. “Two seconds is two seconds.”

UHC Continues Criterium Dominance

The men's race played out much differently than the women's but produced the same result. After a brief delay because of a suspicious unattended package found near the course, the men set out for their 40-lap contest under slightly less windy conditions.

The change in elements promoted breakaway attempts, all of which were short-lived until Bissell's Julien Kyer and Jelly Belly's Ricardo Van der Velde sneaked off the front just before halfway through 40-lap race.

“It seemed like a good idea to tag some moves,” Kyer said. “So I followed a wheel across and it was easy, and once they let Ricardo and I go I thought, 'Sweet we can ride and take up some of the time bonuses to keep Chris [Baldwin] safe there.' It was a good day. It was the first time I've ever done this crit where I haven't had to battle or jostle or worry about crashes. So it was good.”

The Jamis-Hagens Berman team of race leader Janier Acevedo rode the front aggressively for much of the race but let the two escapees, who were both more than eight minutes down on GC, extend their lead to nearly a minute with 15 laps remaining. Despite the advantage they carried into the last half of the race, Kyer said he didn't really expect to stay away until the finish.

“I guess I was a little surprised that they let it get that big,” Kyer said. “But it was just two of us, and I knew that unless they messed something up really bad in the last five laps or so, that they'd just start motoring.”

But it wasn't Jamis doing the work at the front at that point. UnitedHealthcare, which has won every major US criterium the team has attended this year except one, took the race reins and stacked the entire team on the front to start pulling the breakaway back for the sprinters. It took 12 laps, but the vaunted “UHC Blue Train” made the capture with three laps remaining and settled in for the inevitable field sprint.

“We would have loved to have Jamis chase a little bit longer,” Reijnen said. “But they didn't need to have that break come back, and so they played the right card and forced us to go early, and I was just really happy that the team had the strength and depth to do the finishing three laps fast even though they'd been riding the front already.”

Several riders tried to sneak away in the closing circuits, but the speed by then made it impossible to make anything happen. Optum, hoping to set up 2011 national criterium champion Eric Young, came over the top of UnitedHealthcare's leadout as the bunch made its way up the finishing straight to take the bell, but the Blue Train bided it's time and gained back the lead near the end of the back straight.

“Rather than panicking, we waited because we had the strength and we took back the front at the top there at the third turn where it mattered,” Reijnen said.

Back in control, UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder led Reijnen and Keough into the final corner.

“We took the last corner one-two,” Reijnen said. “And before I even started sprinting we had a gap. So that was all team.”

Young, who ended up third after following Reijnen and Keough into the sharp, downhill left-hand turn, said things got pretty aggressive on the last lap, and that's the way he likes it.

“[Michael] Creed moved us up right past them really well,” he said. “And coming in the first corner, it got a little rough, Cando [Alex Candelario] and [Adrian] Hegyvary had a little contact so that broke everybody up a little bit.

“The two teams were kind of mixed up together,” he continued. “Then it was just fast the rest of the lap. Kiel [Reijnen] and Keough came through the last corner with me behind them. It was a little choppy, it was a little aggressive, but it's a crit; that's what you sign up for. But yes, that was a good race. The big day is tomorrow, so good luck to everybody then I guess.”



Results

Women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1:04:18 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 4 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 6 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 9 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 10 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 11 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 12 Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing) 13 Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 14 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 15 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 17 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 18 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 19 Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing) 20 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 21 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 22 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 23 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 24 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 25 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 26 Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 27 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 28 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 29 Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing) 30 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 31 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 32 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 33 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 34 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 35 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 36 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 37 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:13 38 Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:26 39 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:35 40 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:05 41 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:06:26 42 Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling) 0:06:28 43 Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing) 44 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 45 Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 46 Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:07:08 47 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 48 Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 49 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 50 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 51 Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 52 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 53 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 54 Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling) 0:07:26 55 Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:08:02 56 Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling) 0:10:43 DNF Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)

Women's sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

Women's sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Women's sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Women's sprint 4 (finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 10 4 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 8 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 6 6 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 8 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 3 9 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 2 10 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 1

Women's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:12:31 2 Team TIBCO 0:00:10 3 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:21 4 Exergy TWENTY16 0:00:23 5 AM Racing 6 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore 0:07:17 7 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:07:31 8 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:08:54

Women's general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 8:34:57 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:07 3 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:01:53 4 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:26 5 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:02:57 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:26 7 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:03:31 8 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:35 9 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:38 10 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:05:03 11 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:05:44 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:05:46 13 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:05:53 14 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:07:59 15 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 0:08:19 16 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:08:25 17 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 0:08:32 18 Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:09:47 19 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:13:14 20 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:36 21 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:15:00 22 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:15:28 23 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:58 24 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:18:16 25 Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing) 0:18:44 26 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:19:58 27 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:20:09 28 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:20:30 29 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:23:21 30 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:23:33 31 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:24:08 32 Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:24:53 33 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:25:09 34 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:25:20 35 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:25:45 36 Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing) 0:28:46 37 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:28:59 38 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:29:17 39 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:29:39 40 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:31:24 41 Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing) 0:34:13 42 Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling) 0:38:37 43 Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:40:42 44 Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:45:52 45 Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:48:07 46 Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling) 0:49:20 47 Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 0:49:24 48 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:50:02 49 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:50:18 50 Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:54:13 51 Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling) 1:08:10 52 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:08:19 53 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:09:23 54 Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing) 1:09:28 55 Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:10:48 56 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:18:54

Women's points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 39 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 3 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 4 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 6 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 7 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 8 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 8 9 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 8 10 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 7 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 7 12 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 7 13 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 3 14 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 2 15 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 1

Women's mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 18 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 12 3 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 10 4 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 8 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 8 7 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 8 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 3 9 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1

Women's team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY16 25:50:15 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:03:04 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:05 4 Team TIBCO 0:06:28 5 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:57:13 6 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore 1:14:48 7 I AM Racing 1:16:19 8 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 2:20:02

Men's stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:31:39 2 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 7 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 8 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 9 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 11 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 15 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 16 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 19 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 20 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 21 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 22 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 24 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 25 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 26 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 27 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 28 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 30 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 31 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 32 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 33 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 34 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 35 Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek 36 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 37 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 38 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin 40 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair 41 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 43 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 44 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 45 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 46 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 47 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 48 Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 49 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 50 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 51 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 52 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 53 Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 54 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 55 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 56 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 57 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 58 Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 59 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 60 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling 62 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 63 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 64 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 65 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 66 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 67 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 68 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 69 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 70 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 71 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 72 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 73 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 74 Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 75 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 76 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 77 Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 78 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 80 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 81 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 82 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 83 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 84 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 85 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:00:22 86 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 87 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 88 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 89 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 90 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 91 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 92 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 93 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 94 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 95 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 97 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 99 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 100 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 101 Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 102 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 103 Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 104 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 105 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 106 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 107 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 108 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 109 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 110 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 111 Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage 112 Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 113 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 114 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 115 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 116 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 117 Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 118 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 119 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 120 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:33 121 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:34 122 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:40 123 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:00:50 124 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:55 125 Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 126 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:00 127 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:04 128 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:01:06 129 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 130 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:01:11 131 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:02:02 132 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 133 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 134 Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage 135 Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:51 136 Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:02:52 HC George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:50 HC Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:32 DNS Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Men's sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 5 pts 2 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 3 3 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Men's sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 1

Men's sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

Men's sprint 4 - finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 8 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 6 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 5 7 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 4 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 3 9 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 2 10 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Men's young rider stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:31:39 2 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 4 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 5 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 10 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 13 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 18 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 19 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 20 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 21 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 22 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 23 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 24 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 25 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 26 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 27 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 28 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 29 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 31 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 32 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 33 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 34 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 35 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 36 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 37 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 38 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 39 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 40 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 41 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:00:22 42 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 43 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 44 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 45 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 46 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 47 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 48 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 49 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 50 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 51 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 52 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 53 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 54 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:00:50 55 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:55 56 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:00 57 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:01:06 58 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:01:11 59 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:02:02 HC George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:50 HC Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:32 DNS Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4:34:57 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 California Giant/Specialized 4 Jamis-Hagens Berman 5 Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 8 BMC Development Team 9 VRC / Get Crackin 10 Predator Carbon Repair 11 Landis/Trek 12 HOUR ENERGY p/b Kenda P 13 Team Rio Grande Cycling 14 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 15 Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 16 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:00:22 17 Stage 17-Cylance 18 Hagens Berman Cycling 19 Team Novo Nordisk 20 CashCall Mortgage 21 Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:01:50

Men's general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 8:49:44 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:04 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:39 5 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:43 6 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 7 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:59 8 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:20 9 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:22 10 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:33 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:38 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 13 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 0:01:45 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 15 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:57 16 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:07 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:02:14 18 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:35 19 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:00 20 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:03:03 21 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:05 22 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:06 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:24 24 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:32 25 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:40 26 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:03:50 27 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:04:18 28 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:36 29 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:04:37 30 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:39 31 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:45 32 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:49 33 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:54 34 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:05:02 35 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:05:21 36 Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:05:36 37 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:05:39 38 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:49 39 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:02 40 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:05 41 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 0:06:08 42 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:06:11 43 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:06:12 44 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:06:26 45 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair 0:06:33 46 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:06:37 47 Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:44 48 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:53 49 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:06:55 50 Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:06:57 51 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:07:08 52 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:14 53 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:15 54 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:07:38 55 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:07:42 56 Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek 0:07:48 57 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:08:02 58 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:08:04 59 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:08:07 60 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:08:08 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:08:12 62 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:13 63 Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:08:34 64 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:08:37 65 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 0:08:40 66 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:08:41 67 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:08:42 68 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:08:53 69 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 70 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:55 71 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:09:08 72 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:09:37 73 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:09:55 74 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:10:03 75 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:10:04 76 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 0:10:08 77 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:13 78 Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:10:32 79 Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:10:34 80 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:35 81 Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:11:02 82 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:11:06 83 Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:07 84 Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:11:13 85 Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage 0:11:32 86 Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:11:36 87 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:11:41 88 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:12:32 89 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:12:38 90 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 0:12:40 91 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:12:52 92 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 93 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:12:56 94 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:13:22 95 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:13:24 96 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:27 97 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:13:44 98 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:14:00 99 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:14:05 100 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:14:07 101 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:14 102 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:42 103 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:14:59 104 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:15:17 105 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:15:20 106 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 0:15:27 107 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:15:49 108 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:16:14 109 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:16:31 110 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:16:41 111 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:16:42 112 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:16:44 113 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:18:15 114 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:18:25 115 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:30 116 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:18:39 117 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:21:58 118 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:08 119 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:22:13 120 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:40 121 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:25 122 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:23:29 123 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:23:51 124 Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:25:10 125 Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:25:37 126 Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:25:46 127 Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:27:28 128 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:27:41 129 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:38 130 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:30:52 131 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:33:17 132 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:45:39 133 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:48:02 134 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:14 135 Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:39 136 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 1:09:20

Men's points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 23 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 4 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 13 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 11 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 9 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 9 10 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 8 11 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 12 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 8 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 14 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 6 15 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 16 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 5 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 4 18 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 4 19 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 3 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 21 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 2 22 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 23 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 1 24 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1