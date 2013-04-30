Tour of the Gila past winners
1987-2012
|2012
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|2011
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) RealCyclist.com
|2010
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Mellow Johnny's
|2009
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Mellow Johnny's
|2008
|Gregorio Ladino Vega (Col) Tecos
|2007
|Nathan O'Neill (HealthNet-Maxxis)
|2006
|Chris Baldwin (Toyota-United)
|2005
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Team Seasilver
|2004
|Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net/Maxxis
|2003
|Drew Miller (USA) Trek/VW All-Stars
|2002
|Chris Wherry (USA) Mercury
|2001
|Scott Moninger (USA) Mercury
|2000
|Eric Wohlberg (Can) Shaklee-Marin
|1999
|Chris Wherry
|1998
|Burke Swindlehurst
|1997
|Bart Bowen
|1996
|Burke Swindlehurst
|1995
|Johnathan Vaughters
|1994
|Andrew Miller
|1993
|Jose Robles
|1992
|Kevin Livingston
|1991
|Bjorn Backman
|1990
|Andrew Miller
|1989
|John Lieswyn
|1988
|Gavin O'Grady
|1987
|Andy Bishop
|2011
|Kristin Armstrong (Exergy-Twenty12)
|2011
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|2010
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|2009
|Kristin Armstrong (Cervelo Test Team)
|2008
|Leah Goldstein (Isr) Valueact Capital Cycling Team
|2007
|Mara Abbott (Webcor Builders)
|2006
|Kristin Armstrong (TEAm Lipton)
|2005
|Kimberly Baldwin (USA) T-Mobile
|2004
|Amber Neben (USA) T-Mobile
|2003
|Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Rona Esker
|2002
|Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Rona
|2001
|Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Rona
|2000
|Mari Holden
|1999
|Kimberly Bruckner
|1998
|Jeannie Longo
|1997
|(Women's race cancelled)
|1996
|Desiree Margagliano
|1995
|Carolyn Donnelly
|1994
|Carolyn Donnelly
|1993
|Martha Wavrin
|1992
|Jane Gagne
|1991
|Laura Peycke
|1990
|Carolyn Donnelly
|1989
|Carolyn Donnelly
|1988
|Jane Marshall
|1987
|Nancy Shipp
