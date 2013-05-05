Trending

Image 1 of 28

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) puts pressure on the front group.

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) puts pressure on the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 28

An attack goes as the race rolls out of town.

An attack goes as the race rolls out of town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 28

The front group on the climb out of the cliff dwellings.

The front group on the climb out of the cliff dwellings.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 28

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Phil Gaimon (Bissell) team up to chase.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Phil Gaimon (Bissell) team up to chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 28

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) on the climb.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 28

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tries to get some time on the rest of the front group.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tries to get some time on the rest of the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 28

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) goes solo on the climb.

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) goes solo on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 28

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) on the way up Wild Horse Mesa.

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) on the way up Wild Horse Mesa.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 28

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) trying to protect his lead at the front.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) trying to protect his lead at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 28

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) before he gets to the front to attack.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) before he gets to the front to attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 28

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) launched a solo attack towards the end.

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) launched a solo attack towards the end.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 28

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) takes the win on stage 5.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) takes the win on stage 5.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 28

The top three overall.

The top three overall.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 28

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) on the way up the last climb.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) on the way up the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 28

The bunch crosses the Gila River on the way back from the cliff dwellings.

The bunch crosses the Gila River on the way back from the cliff dwellings.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 28

Tom Zirbel (Optum) trying to make another break happen.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) trying to make another break happen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 28

The peloton rolls through the wide open New Mexico countryside.

The peloton rolls through the wide open New Mexico countryside.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 28

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break.

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 28

Arnaud Grand (BMC) survived the mountains today to hold onto the sprint jersey.

Arnaud Grand (BMC) survived the mountains today to hold onto the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 28

Loic Vliegen (BMC) puts pressure on the front group.

Loic Vliegen (BMC) puts pressure on the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 28

Jamis-Hagens Berman tried to protect the leader's jersey all day.

Jamis-Hagens Berman tried to protect the leader's jersey all day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 28

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rides under protection of his teammates.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rides under protection of his teammates.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 28

Jamis-Hagens Berman setting tempo on the front.

Jamis-Hagens Berman setting tempo on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 28

A big break gets away early on.

A big break gets away early on.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 28

The field heads past Lake Roberts.

The field heads past Lake Roberts.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 28

The front of what was left of the peloton on the way to the cliff dwellings.

The front of what was left of the peloton on the way to the cliff dwellings.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 28

A small group passes over the highest KOM along the route.

A small group passes over the highest KOM along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 28

Unitedhealthcare takes home the team prize after a hard week of racing.

Unitedhealthcare takes home the team prize after a hard week of racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Gila Monster stage lived up to its reputation as one of the toughest racing days in the US Sunday at Silver City's Tour of the Gila, decimating the men's field and launching UnitedHealthcare's Phil Deignan into the final overall lead. Stage winner Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda) added another notch his palmares with an aggressive effort throughout the day.

In the women's race, overall leader Mara Abbott (Exergy-Twenty16) flew away on the final climb and held off Claudia Haeusler (TIBCO-To the Top), Janel Holcomb (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Alison Powers (NOW & Novartis for MS) for the stage win and the final overall victory.

Gila Monster devours Acevedo's overall lead

Jamis-Hagens Berman's Janier Acevedo held onto a slim four-second lead in the overall battle heading into Sunday's final stage but had ridden well all week and was confident about his chances to hang on for the win. But he was isolated early and often over the 161.9 km stage that threw nearly 2,738 meters of climbing at the UCI men's field.

In the end, Acevedo ran out of steam about 20 km from the finish and was unable to follow Phil Gaimon (Bissell) who opened up a gap from a select group of eight and then was quickly followed by Mancebo, Deignan and Matt Cooke (Champion System-Stans No Tubes). Gaimon held a small advantage over the chasers until the trio caught him less than 500 meters from the line.

The Bissell rider had to settle for fourth behind Mancebo, Cooke and Deignan, respectively, but moved to second overall. It was a bitter-sweet day in his fist race back since crashing at the San Dimas Stage Race in March.

"It's good that my legs are getting better every day," Gaimon said. "I'm enjoying that part, but a near miss hurts. There were five or six guys behind me at first, and I had 30 seconds and I was gaining on them, but then when it split up I knew it was Mancebo in the chase group, and I knew he was going to go crazy to catch me for the stage win. There's not much you can do with that dude behind you."

Acevedo, meanwhile, dropped more than two minutes behind, following Gavin Mannion (Bontrager), Cesar Grajales (Predator) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) across the finish for eighth.

"This is a very epic day," said Jamis-Hagens Berman director Seba Alexandre. "This is a very hard stage - one of the hardest in US racing. It was very hard for the team, and we tried to control the race as much as we could. I think we raced it very good, but after the category 1 KOM, Janier was isolated, and he had the responsibility to cover all of the moves. It was only one guy who wanted to help, that was Mancebo, and I'm sure he felt strong because he won the stage."

The race started out fast and furious, often running as much as 10 minutes ahead of previous years. UnitedHealthcare drove the initial pace along with Bontrager, which put three riders into an early 15-rider breakaway that gained an ultimate advantage of 1:10 before the chase behind, driven by Mancebo and another 5-hour Energy rider with an isolated Acevedeo in tow, brought the breakaway back about 200 meters from the day's second KOM.

On the descent down to the Gila Cliff Dwellings, UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke and Predator Carbon Repair's Dio Smith slipped away and had 1:20 for the return trip back up the climb the field had just come down. Smith dropped off the pace when the road pitched up, but Clarke continued on until Deignan attacked and bridged to his teammate.

Deignan's move continued to shred the field, and a select group of 11 formed behind him that included Acevedo, Mancebo, Gaimon, Cooke, Grajales, Euser, Clarke and Mannion, along with Bissell's Carter Jones and Bontrager's Nathan Brown.

Acevedo and Cooke attacked next, dragging themselves up to the UnitedHealthcare rider. The attacks whittled the group behind to just five riders, and when the chase caught the three leaders, Gaimon launched his ultimately ill-fated effort 20 km out. Despite having spent much of the race in the wind, Mancebo was able to finish off his effort to pull himself into the stage win and Deignan into the overall lead.

"Today was a too hard stage," an exhausted-looking Mancebo said after his win. "Everybody attacked at the start, no breakaway. The climbs, we climbed them too hard, everybody, Phil Deignan attacked a couple of times, Acevedo too, Phil Gaimon. Good riders, hard attacks and finally everybody come here dead I think. I was cramping for the second time in life."

The General Classification shake-up after the finale also lifted Gaimon into second from fifth after the previous stage, and Mancebo moved into third from ninth after his day of punishing much of the field with numerous hard efforts on the front. Cooke made the biggest leap, jumping from 20th place to fourth overall. Acevedo dropped to fifth. Bissell's Chris Baldwin, who started the day second overall got dropped on the category 1 climb on the return from the cliff dwellings and finished the stage in 25th place, dropping to 11th overall.

Deignan, a 29-year-old Irish rider, said the win was his first in "a couple" of years and provided a nice boost for his confidence.

"Now I come into California and I have really good condition," he said. "For the team, obviously, as well, we've had a really successful race and this has capped it all off. I just want to thank all the guys and thank the team. We had a plan and they had confidence in me.

"When I originally attacked I went earlier than expected," he continued. "But I saw the jersey was in a little bit of difficulty, so I pushed on on the climb and then recovered a little bit on the descent. When they came across, I was just going to wait, wait, wait. Then when Mancebo went I knew he was the perfect guy to go with. We worked really well together. So in the end it worked perfect."

Abbott survives day of attacks to keep overall

The women's 110 km event was equally as devastating to the field as the men's race, but overall leader Abbott, who started the day with more than a minute over runner-up Alison Powers (NOW & Novartis for MS), relied on her considerable climbing prowess to attack on the final climb and take her second stage of the tour, cementing her third overall Gila win.

"Obviously, to launch off that climb was awesome," Abbott said. "But it’s a long way to the finish. It worked out. It really isn’t rocket science. You go when you can play your advantage. That’s why I race a bike race."

And the racing was especially hard on Sunday. A breakaway of three riders put the pressure on Abbott and her Exergy team early, with Robin Farina (NOW), Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Rushlee Buchanan (TIBCO) escaping after the first sprint just 16 km into the race.

The trio built an ultimate gap of 2:45, but Exergy director Mike Engleman said the move was never a real threat to Abbott's overall.

"NOW put somebody out there so that Alison would have somebody to go across to," Engleman said. "So it wasn't dangerous. It never got more than 2:45, so that's not much. That breakaway was not there to stay away. It was there to help their teammates coming up."

And that's exactly what happened. Exergy's Dvorak attacked at the bottom of the climb, bringing Haeusler and Abbott along with her. Dvorak dropped back, but the remaining duo quickly caught and passed the leaders. That's when Haeusler, who started the day 2:57 off the overall lead, couldn't hold Abbott's pace and started slipping back.

The first chase group now included Powers, who had a teammate with her, Holcomb, Dvorak and Exergy's Kristin McGrath. Holcomb said she waited for Powers to attack and then stuck to her wheel.

"I needed to just wait and then Alison attacked," Holcomb said. "We caught Joelle by then, and she screamed, 'Go!' to me. I went and got on Alison’s wheel. I was able to work with Alison and we got to Claudia."

Powers and Holcomb worked well together and inched back Abbott's advantage. With Abbott eventually within sight up the road, Haeusler started to take some pulls, likely hoping to catch Abbott and at least grab a stage win for her week's effort at the New Mexico race. And it worked.

With Haeusler's added horsepower, the group began closing quickly before the TIBCO rider jumped and was able to chase to within two seconds of Abbott. Holcomb rolled across the line eight seconds later for third, while Powers crossed the line another five seconds in arrears. Numainville held on for fifth, coming in 2:26 behind the winner.

The top two spots of the of General Classification remained unchanged, with Abbott and Powers holding onto first and second, but Holcomb and Haeusler moved past McGrath into third and fourth, respectively.

Abbott praised her teammates for setting her up so well for the stage win and the overall.

"It could not have been better," Abbott said. "Everyone of them rode amazingly today."

Engleman agreed with his star riders' assessment.

"Mara came here and said, 'I want one of those handmade bowls that go to the overall winner.' And she got one," Engleman said. "But the whole team deserves a little piece of it."

Elite women - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)3:09:42
2Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:02
3Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:10
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:15
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:26
6Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)0:02:31
7Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:02:35
8Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:38
9Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:02:57
10Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:18
11Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:04:21
12Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
13Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
14Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:04:25
15Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)0:04:28
17Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
18Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)0:06:20
19Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:08:17
20Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:08:25
22Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:08:36
23Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:09:26
24Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
25Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)0:09:30
26Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
29Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
30Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
31Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:09:37
32Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)0:09:51
33Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:12:08
34Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:12:24
35Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)0:14:22
36Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:14:47
37Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
38Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
39Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
40Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
41Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
42Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:15:11
43Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:23
44Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:20:58
45Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:24:37
46Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
47Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
48Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)0:27:31
49Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:27:52
50Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)0:32:56
51Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:34:40
52Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)0:35:11
53Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:35:45
54Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)
55Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:40:50

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)3
3Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)5pts
2Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)3
3Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)2
4Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)10pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)7
3Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
4Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)3
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)5pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)3
3Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY169:34:24
2Team TIBCO0:01:32
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:37
4NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:50
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:20:07
6I AM Racing0:24:54
7FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore0:33:17
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee1:14:37

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)11:44:29
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:32
3Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:42
4Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:03:03
5Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)0:04:34
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:06:38
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:01
8Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:08:27
9Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:06
10Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:09:34
12Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:10:28
13Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:10:44
14Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:12:56
15Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)0:12:57
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:14:13
17Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:14:25
18Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:22:50
19Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:23:04
20Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:23:16
21Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)0:23:26
22Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:24:03
23Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:24:40
24Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)0:25:14
25Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:25:25
26Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:27:50
27Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:29:49
28Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:33:13
29Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:34:40
30Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:35:19
31Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:37:54
32Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:38:18
33Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)0:38:26
34Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:39:05
35Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:40:06
36Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:40:10
37Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:40:42
38Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:41:57
39Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)0:48:38
40Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)0:48:45
41Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:55:32
42Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1:05:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)39pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)25
3Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)25
4Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15
6Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)13
7Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)12
8Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)11
9Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)10
10Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)9
11Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)8
12Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)7
13Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)7
14Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)3
15Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)2
16Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)2
17Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1635:24:39
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:04:54
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:42
4Team TIBCO0:08:00
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan71:17:20
6I AM Racing1:41:13
7FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore1:48:05
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee3:34:39

Elite men - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda4:07:13
2Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:08
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
4Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:20
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:16
6Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:03:34
7Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:00
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:29
10Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:34
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:36
12Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:40
13Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:05:46
15Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
16Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:57
17Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:06:39
18Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:07:31
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
20Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
21Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
22Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
23Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
24Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
25Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
26Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
27Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:10:22
28Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:10:37
29Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:10:41
30Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
31Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
32Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
33Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
34Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
35Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:10:58
36Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:14:55
37Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
38Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:17:56
39Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
40Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
41Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
42Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
43Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
44Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
45Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
46James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
47Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
48Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:18:32
49Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:24:30
50Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:24:43
51James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
52Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
53Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:24:49
54Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
55Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:25:06
56Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
58Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
60Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
61Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
62Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
63Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
64David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
65Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
66Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
67James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:26:25
68Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:29:30
69Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:31:40
70Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:32:01
71Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:35:39
72James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
73Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
74Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
75Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
76Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
77Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:40:01
78Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:45:41
79Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:57:19
80Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:59:04
81Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:10
82Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
83Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:00:20
84Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:03:42
85Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:07:46
86Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:09:43
87Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:35:28
DNFIan Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
DNFNathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFRobert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJustin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBranden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFLuke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFJonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFJeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFJulian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFTommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFRyan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
DNFAntoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFJuan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFDemis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFGuido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFCharles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFRicardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFNic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFLuis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFChad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFEric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFMichael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
DNFTyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
DNFStefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
DNFSam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNFTyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFJoe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFHunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFConor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
DNFTony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
DNFChris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
DNFIan Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFSteve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFStuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFChris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFChris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFChris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFGeorge Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFAurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
DNFNate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
DNFScott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
DNFJesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
DNFTaylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
DNFJozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team5pts
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team5pts
2Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair5pts
2Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
4James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman7
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda5
4Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair2
6Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda9
4Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair7
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman5
6Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
7Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman7
3Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes5
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
6Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda5pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes3
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
4Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team4:10:29
2Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:18
3Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:20
4Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:01:24
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:02:30
6Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
7Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:41
8Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:23
9Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:15
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:16
11Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:07:06
12Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:07:21
13Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:07:25
14Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
15Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
16Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:11:39
17Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:14:40
18Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
19Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
20Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
21Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
22Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
23Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:16
24Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:21:14
25Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:21:27
26Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
27Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:21:50
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
29Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
30Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
31Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
32Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
33James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:23:09
34Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:26:14
35James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:32:23
36Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:56:54
37Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:57:04
38Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:00:26
39Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:04:30
40Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:06:27
41Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:32:12
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBranden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFLuke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFTommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFRyan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
DNFAntoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFLuis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFEric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
DNFTyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
DNFSam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNFHunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFIan Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFSteve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFStuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFChris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFGeorge Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFJesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
DNFTaylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12:33:29
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:38
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:32
4Predator Carbon Repair0:03:56
5Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:07:43
65 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:13:38
7California Giant/Specialized0:17:03
8BMC Development Team0:22:14
9Jamis-Hagens Berman0:24:25
10Team Rio Grande Cycling0:30:36
11Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:38:52
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:43:02
13Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:48:46
14CashCall Mortgage0:49:20
15Canyon Bicycles-Shimano1:02:28
16Stage 17-Cylance1:12:19
17VRC / Get Crackin1:27:55
18Landis/Trek1:41:55

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12:57:32
2Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:28
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:37
4Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:30
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:25
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:19
7Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:05
8Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:21
9Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:38
10Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:06
11Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:01
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:07:25
13Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:08:42
14Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
15Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:48
16Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:09:29
17Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:09:57
18Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:02
19Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:10:07
20Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:37
21Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:11:25
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:52
23Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:12:36
24Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:12:45
25Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:02
26Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:13:37
27Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:12
28Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:14:55
29Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:15:39
30Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:15:42
31Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:16:32
32Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:17:48
33Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:18:00
34Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:07
35Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:18:13
36Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:56
37Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:19:54
38Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:23:01
39Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:23:02
40Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:23:29
41Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:23:33
42Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:23:58
43Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:24:14
44Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:24:59
45Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:25:58
46James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:29:22
47James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:30:44
48Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:30:50
49James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:31:16
50Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:43
51Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:32:10
52Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:32:35
53Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:32:40
54Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:33:07
55Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:33:12
56Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:33:24
57Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:34:05
58Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:34:08
59Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:34:17
60David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:34:35
61Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:34:38
62Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:34:44
63Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:35:06
64Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage0:36:03
65Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:37:43
66Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:38:02
67Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:38:28
68Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:38:38
69Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:38:50
70James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:40:06
71Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:40:34
72Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:47:56
73Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:48:22
74Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:49:58
75Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:53:29
76Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:56:08
77Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes1:00:41
78Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:00:50
79Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling1:05:13
80Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin1:08:20
81Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek1:12:27
82Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:17:07
83Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek1:18:14
84Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance1:29:09
85Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance1:32:37
86Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance1:38:03
87Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci1:47:47
88Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance1:57:06

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team23pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20
3Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda13
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda9
6Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair8
7Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek8
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
9Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek6
10Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team5
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team4
12Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage4
13Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized3
14Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
15Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
16Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized2
17James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda1
18Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team37pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman37
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team34
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda26
5Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling18
6Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair11
7Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes8
8Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda8
9Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
10Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
11Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair5
12Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team4
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
14Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
16James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team1
17James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team13:01:51
2Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:02
3Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:47
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:03:06
5Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:04:23
6Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:05:10
7Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:48
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:18
9Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:07:06
10Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:08:26
11Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:09:18
12Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:10:36
13Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:12:13
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:41
15Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:13:54
16Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:14:37
17Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:35
18Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:19:14
19Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:19:39
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:20:40
21Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:21:39
22James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:25:03
23Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:26:31
24Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:27:51
25Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:28:16
26Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:28:21
27Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:29:05
28Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:29:46
29Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:29:49
30Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:30:19
31Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:30:47
32Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:33:24
33Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:34:31
34James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:35:47
35Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:44:03
36Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage1:12:48
37Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek1:13:55
38Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance1:28:18
39Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance1:33:44
40Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci1:43:28
41Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance1:52:47

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team39:04:56
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:30
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:52
4Predator Carbon Repair0:13:20
5Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:48
65 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:18:11
7Jamis-Hagens Berman0:28:39
8California Giant/Specialized0:29:15
9BMC Development Team0:31:48
10Team Rio Grande Cycling0:43:57
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:50:40
12Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:52:12
13Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa1:11:50
14CashCall Mortgage1:18:26
15Canyon Bicycles-Shimano1:24:34
16VRC / Get Crackin1:55:02
17Stage 17-Cylance1:55:12
18Landis/Trek2:03:54

 

