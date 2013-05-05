Image 1 of 28 Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) puts pressure on the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 28 An attack goes as the race rolls out of town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 28 The front group on the climb out of the cliff dwellings. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 28 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Phil Gaimon (Bissell) team up to chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 28 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 28 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tries to get some time on the rest of the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 28 Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) goes solo on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 28 Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) on the way up Wild Horse Mesa. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 28 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) trying to protect his lead at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 28 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) before he gets to the front to attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 28 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) launched a solo attack towards the end. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 28 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) takes the win on stage 5. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 28 The top three overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 28 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) on the way up the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 28 The bunch crosses the Gila River on the way back from the cliff dwellings. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 28 Tom Zirbel (Optum) trying to make another break happen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 28 The peloton rolls through the wide open New Mexico countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 28 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 28 Arnaud Grand (BMC) survived the mountains today to hold onto the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 28 Loic Vliegen (BMC) puts pressure on the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 28 Jamis-Hagens Berman tried to protect the leader's jersey all day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 28 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rides under protection of his teammates. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 28 Jamis-Hagens Berman setting tempo on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 28 A big break gets away early on. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 28 The field heads past Lake Roberts. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 28 The front of what was left of the peloton on the way to the cliff dwellings. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 28 A small group passes over the highest KOM along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 28 Unitedhealthcare takes home the team prize after a hard week of racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Gila Monster stage lived up to its reputation as one of the toughest racing days in the US Sunday at Silver City's Tour of the Gila, decimating the men's field and launching UnitedHealthcare's Phil Deignan into the final overall lead. Stage winner Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda) added another notch his palmares with an aggressive effort throughout the day.

In the women's race, overall leader Mara Abbott (Exergy-Twenty16) flew away on the final climb and held off Claudia Haeusler (TIBCO-To the Top), Janel Holcomb (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Alison Powers (NOW & Novartis for MS) for the stage win and the final overall victory.

Gila Monster devours Acevedo's overall lead

Jamis-Hagens Berman's Janier Acevedo held onto a slim four-second lead in the overall battle heading into Sunday's final stage but had ridden well all week and was confident about his chances to hang on for the win. But he was isolated early and often over the 161.9 km stage that threw nearly 2,738 meters of climbing at the UCI men's field.

In the end, Acevedo ran out of steam about 20 km from the finish and was unable to follow Phil Gaimon (Bissell) who opened up a gap from a select group of eight and then was quickly followed by Mancebo, Deignan and Matt Cooke (Champion System-Stans No Tubes). Gaimon held a small advantage over the chasers until the trio caught him less than 500 meters from the line.

The Bissell rider had to settle for fourth behind Mancebo, Cooke and Deignan, respectively, but moved to second overall. It was a bitter-sweet day in his fist race back since crashing at the San Dimas Stage Race in March.

"It's good that my legs are getting better every day," Gaimon said. "I'm enjoying that part, but a near miss hurts. There were five or six guys behind me at first, and I had 30 seconds and I was gaining on them, but then when it split up I knew it was Mancebo in the chase group, and I knew he was going to go crazy to catch me for the stage win. There's not much you can do with that dude behind you."

Acevedo, meanwhile, dropped more than two minutes behind, following Gavin Mannion (Bontrager), Cesar Grajales (Predator) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) across the finish for eighth.

"This is a very epic day," said Jamis-Hagens Berman director Seba Alexandre. "This is a very hard stage - one of the hardest in US racing. It was very hard for the team, and we tried to control the race as much as we could. I think we raced it very good, but after the category 1 KOM, Janier was isolated, and he had the responsibility to cover all of the moves. It was only one guy who wanted to help, that was Mancebo, and I'm sure he felt strong because he won the stage."

The race started out fast and furious, often running as much as 10 minutes ahead of previous years. UnitedHealthcare drove the initial pace along with Bontrager, which put three riders into an early 15-rider breakaway that gained an ultimate advantage of 1:10 before the chase behind, driven by Mancebo and another 5-hour Energy rider with an isolated Acevedeo in tow, brought the breakaway back about 200 meters from the day's second KOM.

On the descent down to the Gila Cliff Dwellings, UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke and Predator Carbon Repair's Dio Smith slipped away and had 1:20 for the return trip back up the climb the field had just come down. Smith dropped off the pace when the road pitched up, but Clarke continued on until Deignan attacked and bridged to his teammate.

Deignan's move continued to shred the field, and a select group of 11 formed behind him that included Acevedo, Mancebo, Gaimon, Cooke, Grajales, Euser, Clarke and Mannion, along with Bissell's Carter Jones and Bontrager's Nathan Brown.

Acevedo and Cooke attacked next, dragging themselves up to the UnitedHealthcare rider. The attacks whittled the group behind to just five riders, and when the chase caught the three leaders, Gaimon launched his ultimately ill-fated effort 20 km out. Despite having spent much of the race in the wind, Mancebo was able to finish off his effort to pull himself into the stage win and Deignan into the overall lead.

"Today was a too hard stage," an exhausted-looking Mancebo said after his win. "Everybody attacked at the start, no breakaway. The climbs, we climbed them too hard, everybody, Phil Deignan attacked a couple of times, Acevedo too, Phil Gaimon. Good riders, hard attacks and finally everybody come here dead I think. I was cramping for the second time in life."

The General Classification shake-up after the finale also lifted Gaimon into second from fifth after the previous stage, and Mancebo moved into third from ninth after his day of punishing much of the field with numerous hard efforts on the front. Cooke made the biggest leap, jumping from 20th place to fourth overall. Acevedo dropped to fifth. Bissell's Chris Baldwin, who started the day second overall got dropped on the category 1 climb on the return from the cliff dwellings and finished the stage in 25th place, dropping to 11th overall.

Deignan, a 29-year-old Irish rider, said the win was his first in "a couple" of years and provided a nice boost for his confidence.

"Now I come into California and I have really good condition," he said. "For the team, obviously, as well, we've had a really successful race and this has capped it all off. I just want to thank all the guys and thank the team. We had a plan and they had confidence in me.

"When I originally attacked I went earlier than expected," he continued. "But I saw the jersey was in a little bit of difficulty, so I pushed on on the climb and then recovered a little bit on the descent. When they came across, I was just going to wait, wait, wait. Then when Mancebo went I knew he was the perfect guy to go with. We worked really well together. So in the end it worked perfect."

Abbott survives day of attacks to keep overall

The women's 110 km event was equally as devastating to the field as the men's race, but overall leader Abbott, who started the day with more than a minute over runner-up Alison Powers (NOW & Novartis for MS), relied on her considerable climbing prowess to attack on the final climb and take her second stage of the tour, cementing her third overall Gila win.

"Obviously, to launch off that climb was awesome," Abbott said. "But it’s a long way to the finish. It worked out. It really isn’t rocket science. You go when you can play your advantage. That’s why I race a bike race."

And the racing was especially hard on Sunday. A breakaway of three riders put the pressure on Abbott and her Exergy team early, with Robin Farina (NOW), Joelle Numainville (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Rushlee Buchanan (TIBCO) escaping after the first sprint just 16 km into the race.

The trio built an ultimate gap of 2:45, but Exergy director Mike Engleman said the move was never a real threat to Abbott's overall.

"NOW put somebody out there so that Alison would have somebody to go across to," Engleman said. "So it wasn't dangerous. It never got more than 2:45, so that's not much. That breakaway was not there to stay away. It was there to help their teammates coming up."

And that's exactly what happened. Exergy's Dvorak attacked at the bottom of the climb, bringing Haeusler and Abbott along with her. Dvorak dropped back, but the remaining duo quickly caught and passed the leaders. That's when Haeusler, who started the day 2:57 off the overall lead, couldn't hold Abbott's pace and started slipping back.

The first chase group now included Powers, who had a teammate with her, Holcomb, Dvorak and Exergy's Kristin McGrath. Holcomb said she waited for Powers to attack and then stuck to her wheel.

"I needed to just wait and then Alison attacked," Holcomb said. "We caught Joelle by then, and she screamed, 'Go!' to me. I went and got on Alison’s wheel. I was able to work with Alison and we got to Claudia."

Powers and Holcomb worked well together and inched back Abbott's advantage. With Abbott eventually within sight up the road, Haeusler started to take some pulls, likely hoping to catch Abbott and at least grab a stage win for her week's effort at the New Mexico race. And it worked.

With Haeusler's added horsepower, the group began closing quickly before the TIBCO rider jumped and was able to chase to within two seconds of Abbott. Holcomb rolled across the line eight seconds later for third, while Powers crossed the line another five seconds in arrears. Numainville held on for fifth, coming in 2:26 behind the winner.

The top two spots of the of General Classification remained unchanged, with Abbott and Powers holding onto first and second, but Holcomb and Haeusler moved past McGrath into third and fourth, respectively.

Abbott praised her teammates for setting her up so well for the stage win and the overall.

"It could not have been better," Abbott said. "Everyone of them rode amazingly today."

Engleman agreed with his star riders' assessment.

"Mara came here and said, 'I want one of those handmade bowls that go to the overall winner.' And she got one," Engleman said. "But the whole team deserves a little piece of it."



Elite women - Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 3:09:42 2 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:02 3 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:10 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:15 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:26 6 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:02:31 7 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:02:35 8 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:38 9 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:02:57 10 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:18 11 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:04:21 12 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 13 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 14 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:04:25 15 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 0:04:28 17 Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 18 Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing) 0:06:20 19 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:08:17 20 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 21 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:08:25 22 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:08:36 23 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:09:26 24 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 25 Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing) 0:09:30 26 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 28 Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 29 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 30 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 31 Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:09:37 32 Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling) 0:09:51 33 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:12:08 34 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:12:24 35 Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing) 0:14:22 36 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:14:47 37 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 38 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 39 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 40 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 41 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 42 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:15:11 43 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:19:23 44 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:20:58 45 Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:24:37 46 Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 47 Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 48 Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling) 0:27:31 49 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:27:52 50 Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 0:32:56 51 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:34:40 52 Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing) 0:35:11 53 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:35:45 54 Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling) 55 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:40:50

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 5 pts 2 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 2 4 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 10 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 7 3 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 4 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 3 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 5 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY16 9:34:24 2 Team TIBCO 0:01:32 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:37 4 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:01:50 5 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:20:07 6 I AM Racing 0:24:54 7 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore 0:33:17 8 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 1:14:37

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 11:44:29 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:32 3 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:42 4 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:03:03 5 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:04:34 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:06:38 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:01 8 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:08:27 9 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:09:06 10 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:09:34 12 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:10:28 13 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:10:44 14 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:12:56 15 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 0:12:57 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:14:13 17 Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:14:25 18 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:22:50 19 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:23:04 20 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:23:16 21 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 0:23:26 22 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:24:03 23 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:24:40 24 Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing) 0:25:14 25 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:25:25 26 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:27:50 27 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:29:49 28 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:33:13 29 Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:34:40 30 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:35:19 31 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:37:54 32 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:38:18 33 Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing) 0:38:26 34 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:39:05 35 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:40:06 36 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:40:10 37 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:40:42 38 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:41:57 39 Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling) 0:48:38 40 Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing) 0:48:45 41 Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:55:32 42 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1:05:15

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 39 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 3 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 4 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 6 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 13 7 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 12 8 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 9 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 10 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 9 11 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 8 12 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 7 13 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 7 14 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 3 15 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 2 16 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 2 17 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY16 35:24:39 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:04:54 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:42 4 Team TIBCO 0:08:00 5 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 1:17:20 6 I AM Racing 1:41:13 7 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore 1:48:05 8 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 3:34:39

Elite men - Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 4:07:13 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:00:08 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 4 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:20 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:16 6 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 0:03:34 7 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:00 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:29 10 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:34 11 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:36 12 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:40 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:05:46 15 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 16 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:57 17 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:06:39 18 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:07:31 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32 20 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 21 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 22 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 23 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 24 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 25 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 27 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:10:22 28 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:10:37 29 Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:10:41 30 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 31 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 32 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 33 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 34 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 35 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:10:58 36 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:14:55 37 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 38 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:17:56 39 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 40 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 41 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 42 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 43 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 44 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 45 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 46 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 47 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 48 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:18:32 49 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:24:30 50 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:24:43 51 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 52 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 53 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:24:49 54 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 55 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:25:06 56 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 58 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 60 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling 61 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 62 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 63 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 64 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 65 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 66 Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage 67 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:26:25 68 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:29:30 69 Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:31:40 70 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:32:01 71 Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:35:39 72 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 73 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 74 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 75 Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 76 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 77 Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:40:01 78 Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:45:41 79 Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:57:19 80 Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:59:04 81 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:10 82 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 83 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:00:20 84 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:03:42 85 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:07:46 86 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:09:43 87 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:35:28 DNF Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance DNF Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team DNF Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team DNF Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team DNF Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized DNF Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized DNF Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes DNF Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes DNF Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes DNF Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek DNF George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek DNF Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair DNF Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance DNF Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling DNF Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa DNF Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin DNF Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 5 pts 2 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 5 pts 2 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 4 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 7 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 5 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 2 6 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 4 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 7 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 5 6 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 7 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 7 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 5 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 6 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 3 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4:10:29 2 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:18 3 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:20 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:01:24 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:02:30 6 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 7 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:41 8 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:23 9 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:15 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:16 11 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:07:06 12 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:07:21 13 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:07:25 14 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 15 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 16 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:11:39 17 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:14:40 18 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 19 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 20 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 21 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 22 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 23 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:16 24 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:21:14 25 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:21:27 26 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 27 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:21:50 28 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 29 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 30 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 31 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 32 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 33 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:23:09 34 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:26:14 35 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:32:23 36 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:56:54 37 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:57:04 38 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:00:26 39 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:04:30 40 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:06:27 41 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:32:12 DNF Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team DNF Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team DNF Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team DNF Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized DNF Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek DNF Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa DNF Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12:33:29 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:38 3 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:32 4 Predator Carbon Repair 0:03:56 5 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:07:43 6 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:13:38 7 California Giant/Specialized 0:17:03 8 BMC Development Team 0:22:14 9 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:24:25 10 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:30:36 11 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:38:52 12 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:43:02 13 Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:48:46 14 CashCall Mortgage 0:49:20 15 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 1:02:28 16 Stage 17-Cylance 1:12:19 17 VRC / Get Crackin 1:27:55 18 Landis/Trek 1:41:55

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12:57:32 2 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:28 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:37 4 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:30 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:25 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:19 7 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:05 8 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:21 9 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:38 10 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:06 11 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:01 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:07:25 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:08:42 14 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:48 16 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:09:29 17 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:09:57 18 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:02 19 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:10:07 20 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:37 21 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:11:25 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:52 23 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:12:36 24 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:12:45 25 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:13:02 26 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:13:37 27 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:12 28 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:14:55 29 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 0:15:39 30 Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:15:42 31 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:16:32 32 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:17:48 33 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:18:00 34 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:07 35 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:18:13 36 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:56 37 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:19:54 38 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:23:01 39 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:23:02 40 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 0:23:29 41 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:23:33 42 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:23:58 43 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:24:14 44 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:24:59 45 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:25:58 46 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:29:22 47 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:30:44 48 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:30:50 49 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:31:16 50 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:43 51 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:32:10 52 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:32:35 53 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:32:40 54 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:33:07 55 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:33:12 56 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:33:24 57 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:34:05 58 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:34:08 59 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:34:17 60 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:34:35 61 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 0:34:38 62 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:34:44 63 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:35:06 64 Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage 0:36:03 65 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:37:43 66 Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:38:02 67 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:38:28 68 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:38:38 69 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:38:50 70 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:40:06 71 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:40:34 72 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:47:56 73 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:48:22 74 Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:49:58 75 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:53:29 76 Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:56:08 77 Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 1:00:41 78 Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:00:50 79 Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 1:05:13 80 Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 1:08:20 81 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 1:12:27 82 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:17:07 83 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 1:18:14 84 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 1:29:09 85 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 1:32:37 86 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 1:38:03 87 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 1:47:47 88 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 1:57:06

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 23 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 13 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 8 7 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 8 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 9 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 6 10 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 4 12 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 4 13 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 3 14 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 16 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 2 17 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 18 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 37 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 34 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 26 5 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 18 6 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 11 7 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 8 8 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 9 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 11 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 5 12 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 4 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 16 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 17 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13:01:51 2 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:02 3 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:47 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:03:06 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:04:23 6 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:05:10 7 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:48 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:18 9 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:07:06 10 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:08:26 11 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:09:18 12 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:10:36 13 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:12:13 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:13:41 15 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:13:54 16 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:14:37 17 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:35 18 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:19:14 19 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:19:39 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:20:40 21 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:21:39 22 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:25:03 23 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:26:31 24 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:27:51 25 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:28:16 26 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:28:21 27 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:29:05 28 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:29:46 29 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:29:49 30 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 0:30:19 31 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:30:47 32 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:33:24 33 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:34:31 34 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:35:47 35 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:44:03 36 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 1:12:48 37 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 1:13:55 38 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 1:28:18 39 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 1:33:44 40 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 1:43:28 41 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 1:52:47