Image 1 of 32 Arnaud Grand (BMC) took it easy in the sprint jersey today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 32 Jasmine Glaesser (TIBCO) focuses on the road ahead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 32 Janel Holcomb (Optum) on her way to the turnaround (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 32 Rushlee Buchanan (TIBCO) held onto the best young rider jersey for stage four (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 32 Shelly Olds (TIBCO) comes through to hold on to her top ten on GC (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 32 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 32 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 32 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) rounded out the top ten for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 32 Janel Holcomb (Optum) came in second today even after yesterdays solo win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 32 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) riding up past the Tyrone mine (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 32 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) on the way to the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 32 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 32 Marra Abbott (Exergy) put in a good ride to hold onto the leaders jersey for another day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 32 Claudia Hauesler (TIBCO) on her way back from the turnaround and into fifth place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 32 Kristin McGrath (Exergy) comes by wearing the climbers jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 32 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 32 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 32 Plenty of up and down along todays course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 32 Silvan Dillier (BMC) had a great ride today to come in third on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 32 Chad Haga (Optum) tucked in and going fast (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 32 Tom Zirbel (Optum) and teammate Chad Haga pass each other out on the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 32 Coming up the last long climb before the turnaround (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 32 Tom Zirbel (Optum) stays tucked in on the chilly and gusty day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 32 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) had an excellent ride today for second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 32 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) finished near the top of the field today in fourth (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 32 Nate English (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) rounded out the top twelve with his strong ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 32 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) looked like his form was coming back today after being off the bike for a few weeks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 32 Francisco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) will be looking to makes things hard on Sundays tough stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 32 Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) will be one to watch on the climbs this Sunday (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 32 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) had no problem with the gusty winds today and finished in second (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 32 Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) came in fifth today and moved up to third place overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 32 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

On a chilly windy New Mexico day that favored powerful riders, Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) and Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) rode onto the top podium step Friday during the stage 3 individual time trial at Silver City's Tour of the Gila.

Powers had hoped for wind and got her wish, but she wasn't able to put enough time into Exergy-Twenty16's Mara Abbott to move into the top spot overall, settling instead into second on GC. Thursday stage winner Janel Holcomb finished second on the day, followed by Exergy-Twenty16's Kristin McGrath and Abbott in third and fourth, respectively.

Baldwin Comes Up Four Seconds Short

Like Powers, Zirbel relied on his size and strength to blast through the gusting winds and take the stage win ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day and BMC Development Team's Silvan Dillier. The GC battle between race leader Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling), who started the stage separated by 12 seconds, came down to the wire as Baldwin fell just short of taking over the race lead and now trails the Colombian by four seconds.

The men started early in the day as the winds whipped across the open expanse of Tyrone, which sits just outside of Silver City.

Chris Barton (Cashcall Mortgage) set the early mark to beat at 36:58 over the 26 kilometer out-and-back course that started with a climb and descent before doing it all again after the turnaround. Barton's mark held for nearly half an hour before Canyon Bicycles' Stephen Haroldsen crossed the line with a new best time of 36:51.

BMC Development Team's Jakub Novack was the next rider in the hot seat after setting a mark of 35:40, but that mark too would fall to his teammate Dillier's eventual third-place effort of 34:55. Dillier, a 22-year-old rider on the Swiss national track team, said the crosswinds were not a problem for him.

"I'm not so light, so I didn't have much problem with the wind," he said. "I never felt really that it was windy. Just the last downhill was really windy, but before that it was mostly tailwind, and to come back was mostly crosswind, but it was OK."

Zirbel, another big rider with plenty of top time trial results in his career account, came in 10 seconds faster at 34:45 and then had to wait another 21 riders to find out of his time would hold. Zirbel said everyone expects the Tyrone time trial to be windy, but the wind still changes the race.

"I always kind of hope and dream for windy days like this," he said. "This was kind of the limit for me, so I'm sure it was pretty hard for some of the lighter guys. We were definitely getting blown around out there."

Day, starting just seven riders after Zirbel, crossed the line with a mark of 34:50 to claim the runner-up spot, with Bontrager's Lawson Craddock riding into fourth place on the stage and fourth place overall with a time of 34:59.

"It's a strange TT, because right out of the gate we go straight uphill and it's quite a significant part of the race, that first five or six kilometers that go straight up," Day said of his effort. "So it was really a matter of starting hard. And I think out of the whole course, that was the part where you won or lost the race. So I went pretty hard there and just tried to hold it for the second half of the course."

Starting second to last, Baldwin also blazed over the course in 35:15 for seventh, but Acevedo's 35:23 was just enough to save his jersey. Unlike some of his competitors, Baldwin said the wind, especially on the return trip, wreaked havoc on his chances to catch Acevedo.

"I felt like a skinny lanky kite on that last descent," Baldwin said. "I think I lost a lot of time there that I gained on the first part. I may flail a little more in the crosswinds than the small guys because I'm a tall, lightweight rider."

Zirbel had no such problem. At six-foot-five, he had plenty of power to fight the wind and more than enough weight to hold him firmly on the road.

"I felt good coming into this race, and I kind of new that I would be disappointed with anything less," he said. "But it worked out, and I tried not to put too much pressure on myself. It feels good, and it definitely takes a little pressure off, but I don't think we're finished yet."

With a four-second lead, Acevedo is still in the driver's seat with just the criterium and infamous Gila Monster stages remaining, but Jamis director Sebastian Alexandre said he wasn't taking anything for granted.

"You can't be too confident, because it's bike racing," Alexandre said. "But he's a great rider, and there are several great riders here. But I think he's very motivated to win this race. The team is good, and like I said, it's a big motivation to have a rider like Janier on the team in this race, so the guys are super motivated to defend the lead on the next two stages."

Abbott Holds Onto Jersey By Over A Minute

Nine-time US cyclo-cross champion Katie Compton (Trek) came out firing into the winds Friday in Tyrone, setting the best early mark of 42:20 over the 26 km course. Optum's Joelle Numainville crossed the line seven riders later with a new best time of 41:57, before Exergy's Alison Tetrick topped the leader board, setting a time of 41:53. Shelly Olds' time of 40:48 knocked Tetrick out of the hotseat, but Lex Albrecht (Now), the very next rider across the line, quickly eclipsed Old's mark by six seconds.

Holcomb was the first rider to break the 40-minute mark three riders later with a new best time of 39:34. After soloing to a win the day before, the Optum rider didn't think she would perform well during the time trial. She said it enabled her to approach the test with a relaxed attitude.

"After yesterday I had no expectations for the time trial," Holcomb said. "So I was feeling pretty goofy this morning warming up, listening to good music, having fun with the team and hanging out. I figured that even if I'm not going to feel good and still be pretty tired from yesterday, it would still be a good practice for time trials because it's a good length. So I thought I'd still go through the same motions and go through the same routine as if I was going to have a good one."

With encouragement from Optum men's team director Jonas Carney, who was following Holcomb in the team car, the rider wasn't just going through the motions. Although many came close, only Powers was able to knock the stage 2 winner out of another victory with a mark of 39:23. McGrath followed Powers in with a time that was 51 seconds slower, while Donovan slipped out of GC contention with a disappointing time of 42:49.

Powers waited patiently to see if her ride would catapult her into the red SRAM race leader's jersey, but Abbott limited her losses to just 56 seconds and clung to the overall lead by 1:09 over Powers. McGrath is now third, 1:53 in arrears.

"I've done this race several times," Powers said. "So I know that usually you can go pretty hard up that first climb and get some recovery on the downhill, but today with the wind there was very little recovery compared to normal. You had to be on the whole time or you were getting pushed around by the wind. It was very gusty. I felt like it was harder than it ever has been. I felt like it was really hard today."

But Powers, who lives in Pinecliff, Colorado, said she trains regularly in windy conditions at home and gained an advantage from her familiarity with the elements.

"So I do get to practice riding in the wind on my time trial bike," Powers said. "If you're not afraid and you're aggressive and you just ride, that's always helpful. Totally."

Now Powers has two remaining stages to pull back Abbott's 1:09 lead.

"There's still the criterium, and there's not a lot of climbing in the criterium, so that's good," Powers said. "And on the last day, that climb is hard but it's not like Mogollon. And with a super strong team I think we can still have a good race."

But Abbott says she also has a strong team that has many cards left to play in both stages.

"You never know how the race is going to end until the race is over," Abbott said. "But you can take it stage by stage, and stage by stage we've done everything we've wanted to. I've got a really strong team behind me, and I think we've got a lot of cards to play, not only the Mara card. So I think if we all stick together and stay strong we can have some fun on the last day and bring it home."

Full Women's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:39:23.41 2 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:10.92 3 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:00:51.05 4 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:00:56.01 5 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:07.25 6 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:01:24.70 7 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:01:31.09 8 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:01:35.69 9 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:44.37 10 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:01:59.16 11 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:02:17.96 12 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:20.02 13 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:02:29.59 14 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:34.53 15 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 0:02:51.05 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:02:55.96 17 Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:02:57.13 18 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:13.05 19 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:34.89 20 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:36.52 21 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:03:48.19 22 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:04:05.06 23 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:10.74 24 Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing) 0:04:20.08 25 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:32.62 26 Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:04:36.76 27 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:04:49.28 28 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:04:57.15 29 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:04:58.92 30 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:05:05.18 31 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:05:15.64 32 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:15.97 33 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:05:25.67 34 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 0:05:40.71 35 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:06:00.98 36 Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 0:06:04.67 37 Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:06:30.01 38 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:06:32.98 39 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:06:55.87 40 Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:07:07.98 41 Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling) 0:07:19.59 42 Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling) 0:07:33.50 43 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:07:58.70 44 Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing) 0:08:36.01 45 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:09:01.74 46 Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling) 0:09:18.39 47 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:09:23.94 48 Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:09:49.12 49 Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing) 0:09:59.24 50 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:10:17.54 51 Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:10:19.77 52 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:10:22.54 53 Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:10:31.54 54 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:11:00.60 55 Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing) 0:11:39.65 56 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:11:42.47 57 Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:12:03.20

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NOW and Novartis for MS 2:01:36 2 Exergy TWENTY16 0:00:19 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:02 4 Team TIBCO 0:01:05 5 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:11:21 6 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore 0:14:48 7 I AM Racing 0:19:28 8 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:22:42

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 7:30:39 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:09 3 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:01:53 4 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:26 5 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:02:57 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:03:31 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:33 8 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:35 9 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:38 10 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:05:15 11 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:05:44 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:05:47 13 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:05:53 14 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:07:59 15 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 0:08:19 16 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:08:25 17 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 0:08:32 18 Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:09:47 19 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:11:08 20 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:13:14 21 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:36 22 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:15:00 23 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:15:28 24 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:25 25 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:17:08 26 Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing) 0:18:44 27 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:19:58 28 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:20:09 29 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:20:36 30 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:23:21 31 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:24:08 32 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:24:16 33 Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:24:53 34 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:25:09 35 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:25:10 36 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:25:20 37 Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing) 0:28:46 38 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 39 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:29:17 40 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:29:39 41 Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:30:56 42 Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling) 0:31:11 43 Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing) 0:34:13 44 Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:34:14 45 Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:38:44 46 Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 0:42:16 47 Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling) 0:42:52 48 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:43:10 49 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:43:34 50 Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:47:05 51 Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:47:41 52 Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling) 0:57:27 53 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:01:53 54 Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:02:46 55 Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing) 1:03:00 56 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:07:18 57 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:11:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 pts 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 16 3 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 5 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 8 6 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 7 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 6 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 6 9 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 10 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 5 11 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 12 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development) 1 13 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16) 18 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16) 12 3 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 10 4 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 8 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16) 8 7 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 8 Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO) 3 9 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY16 22:37:21 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:03:06 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:28 4 Team TIBCO 0:06:41 5 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:50:05 6 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore 1:07:54 7 I AM Racing 1:16:19 8 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 2:11:31

Full Men's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:34:45.50 2 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04.89 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:00:09.95 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:14.07 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24.50 6 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:27.47 7 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:30.06 8 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:31.99 9 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:37.62 10 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:37.85 11 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:40.60 12 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:51.32 13 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:00:54.54 14 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:54.79 15 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:57.03 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:00.26 17 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:08.05 18 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:13.60 19 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 0:01:15.11 20 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15.35 21 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:01:18.78 22 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:21.96 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:23.78 24 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:26.76 25 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:27.71 26 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:01:28.69 27 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:30.17 28 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 0:01:33.37 29 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:34.54 30 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44.20 31 Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:01:45.66 32 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:51.23 33 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:54.64 34 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:01:59.20 35 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00.23 36 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:12.27 37 Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:02:13.13 38 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:16.04 39 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:16.55 40 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:18.47 41 Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:19.99 42 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:22.51 43 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:02:24.64 44 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:02:26.17 45 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:27.87 46 Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:28.01 47 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:28.52 48 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:33.41 49 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair 0:02:34.36 50 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:43.99 51 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:49.20 52 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:49.30 53 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:50.13 54 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:50.60 55 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:51.54 56 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:52.97 57 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:54.25 58 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:54.42 59 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:02:55.07 60 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:55.85 61 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 0:02:57.31 62 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:59.84 63 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:03.12 64 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:03:04.40 65 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:06.56 66 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:03:10.58 67 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:11.56 68 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:12.20 69 Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage 0:03:15.77 70 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:16.54 71 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:03:16.79 72 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16.87 73 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:17.56 74 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:18.84 75 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:03:26.99 76 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:03:27.48 77 Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:28.48 78 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:29.72 79 Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:03:29.96 80 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:35.97 81 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:03:45.57 82 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:47.44 83 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:48.32 84 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:03:48.36 85 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:03:49.01 86 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:51.51 87 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:03:51.77 88 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:52.59 89 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:52.70 90 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:52.80 91 Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:53.05 92 Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:53.53 93 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:02.30 94 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:04.71 95 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:04:06.43 96 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:07.19 97 Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:04:08.62 98 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17.43 99 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:19.12 100 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:04:23.98 101 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:04:24.31 102 Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:24.37 103 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:29.00 104 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:40.08 105 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:04:40.75 106 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:04:42.03 107 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:04:44.12 108 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:48.23 109 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:52.83 110 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:58.82 111 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:16.49 112 Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:05:16.53 113 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:17.34 114 Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:05:23.75 115 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:36.98 116 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:05:39.41 117 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:05:49.76 118 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:05:52.45 119 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:52.97 120 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:05:53.82 121 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:06:06.93 122 Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:06:15.70 123 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:06:17.08 124 Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:06:17.91 125 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:06:18.56 126 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:19.53 127 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:06:27.19 128 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:28.16 129 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:06:32.53 130 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:06:33.52 131 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:38.50 132 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:06:54.41 133 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:07:24.30 134 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:47.08 135 Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:07:51.01 136 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:52.96 137 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 0:08:02.50 138 Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:30.38 139 Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:08.24 DNS Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek DNS Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair DNF François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:34:55 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:28 5 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:00:45 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:14 7 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:18 8 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:01:19 9 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:20 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:45 11 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:02 12 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:06 13 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:09 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:02:16 15 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:18 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:19 17 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:23 18 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:34 19 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:02:39 20 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:39 21 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:40 22 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:41 23 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 0:02:42 24 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:43 25 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:46 26 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 0:02:47 27 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:50 28 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:02:54 29 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:03:01 30 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:02 31 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:07 32 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:03:07 33 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:08 34 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:09 35 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:03:18 36 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:03:36 37 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:37 38 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:03:39 39 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:42 40 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:03:42 41 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:55 42 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:07 43 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:04:14 44 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:30 45 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:04:31 46 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:43 47 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:07 48 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:05:29 49 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:05:40 50 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:05:42 51 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:43 52 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:06:07 53 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:06:09 54 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:10 55 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:18 56 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:06:23 57 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:06:24 58 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:29 59 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:06:44 60 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:07:14 61 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:37 62 Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:58 DNF François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 1:45:44 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Bontrager Cycling Team 5 BMC Development Team 0:01:48 6 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:19 7 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:27 8 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:01 9 Predator Carbon Repair 0:03:45 10 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:05:31 11 California Giant/Specialized 0:05:52 12 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:06:06 13 CashCall Mortgage 0:06:25 14 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:06:58 15 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:07:30 16 Landis/Trek 0:07:38 17 Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:09:28 18 Stage 17-Cylance 0:10:05 19 VRC / Get Crackin 0:11:28 20 Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:15:48 21 Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:48

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 7:18:05 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:04 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:39 5 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:43 6 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 7 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:59 8 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:20 9 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:23 10 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:33 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:38 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 13 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 0:01:45 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 15 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:57 16 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:07 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:02:14 18 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:35 19 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:00 20 Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:03:03 21 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:05 22 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:06 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:24 24 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:32 25 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:40 26 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:03:50 27 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:14 28 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:04:18 29 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:23 30 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:26 31 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:39 32 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:04:40 33 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 34 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:51 35 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:54 36 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:05:21 37 Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:05:36 38 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:05:39 39 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:49 40 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:02 41 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:05 42 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 0:06:08 43 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:06:11 44 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:06:12 45 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:06:15 46 Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:22 47 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:06:26 48 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair 0:06:33 49 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:40 50 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:06:46 51 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:53 52 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:06:55 53 Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:06:57 54 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:07:38 55 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:07:42 56 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:07:46 57 Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek 0:07:48 58 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:07:54 59 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:08:02 60 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:08:04 61 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:08:07 62 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:08:12 63 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:19 64 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:08:20 65 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 66 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:08:31 67 Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:08:34 68 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:08:37 69 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 0:08:40 70 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:08:41 71 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:08:46 72 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:08:53 73 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:09:15 74 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:09:33 75 David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:09:42 76 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:10:03 77 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 0:10:09 78 Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:10:10 79 Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:12 80 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:13 81 Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:10:34 82 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:35 83 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:10:44 84 Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:11:02 85 Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage 0:11:10 86 Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:11:13 87 Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:11:14 88 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:11:19 89 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:12:10 90 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:12:23 91 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:12:30 92 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 93 Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:12:38 94 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 0:12:40 95 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:13:00 96 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:13:02 97 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:13:05 98 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:08 99 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:13:18 100 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:13:22 101 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:33 102 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:13:45 103 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:14:05 104 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:42 105 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:14:59 106 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 0:15:05 107 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:15:17 108 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:15:27 109 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:16:14 110 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:16:19 111 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:16:20 112 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:16:31 113 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:16:44 114 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:17:17 115 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:17:39 116 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:17:53 117 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:18:25 118 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:30 119 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:21:36 120 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:21:51 121 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:12 122 Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:22:18 123 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 124 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:40 125 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:25 126 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:23:51 127 Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:25:37 128 Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:25:46 129 Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:27:06 130 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:27:41 131 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:38 132 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:30:02 133 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:32:13 134 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:45:17 135 Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:45:46 136 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:46:56 137 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:52 138 Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1:02:48 139 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 1:07:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 23 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 3 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 13 4 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 11 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 7 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 6 8 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 4 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 12 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 18 pts 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 7 7 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 8 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 4 9 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 11 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1 12 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair 1 13 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7:18:44 2 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:41 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:59 4 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:18 5 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:28 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:01:35 7 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:27 8 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:53 9 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:01 10 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team 0:03:11 11 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:35 12 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:03:39 13 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:44 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 0:04:01 15 James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 16 Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:12 17 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:42 18 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:10 19 Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:23 20 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team 0:05:32 21 Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:33 22 Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:05:36 23 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:47 24 Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 0:06:16 25 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team 0:06:59 26 George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek 0:07:15 27 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:07:23 28 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:07:25 29 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:07:28 30 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:07:33 31 Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek 0:07:58 32 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team 0:08:01 33 Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:08:14 34 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:08:36 35 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:08:54 36 Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team 0:09:30 37 Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa 0:10:40 38 Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage 0:12:26 39 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:54 40 Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:13:26 41 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:03 42 Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team 0:14:26 43 Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:14:38 44 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:15:40 45 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:15:41 46 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:52 47 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin 0:16:05 48 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:16:38 49 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:17:00 50 Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:17:14 51 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:51 52 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:21:12 53 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:33 54 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 0:21:39 55 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:46 56 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:23:12 57 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:27:02 58 Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance 0:29:23 59 Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:38 60 Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:45:07 61 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:46:17 62 Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin 1:06:39