Powers, Zirbel prevail in Gila time trial

Abbott, Acevedo continue to lead overall

Image 1 of 32

Arnaud Grand (BMC) took it easy in the sprint jersey today.

Arnaud Grand (BMC) took it easy in the sprint jersey today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 32

Jasmine Glaesser (TIBCO) focuses on the road ahead

Jasmine Glaesser (TIBCO) focuses on the road ahead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 32

Janel Holcomb (Optum) on her way to the turnaround

Janel Holcomb (Optum) on her way to the turnaround
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 32

Rushlee Buchanan (TIBCO) held onto the best young rider jersey for stage four
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rushlee Buchanan (TIBCO) held onto the best young rider jersey for stage four
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 32

Shelly Olds (TIBCO) comes through to hold on to her top ten on GC
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Shelly Olds (TIBCO) comes through to hold on to her top ten on GC
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 32

Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis)

Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 32

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum)

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 32

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) rounded out the top ten for the stage

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) rounded out the top ten for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 32

Janel Holcomb (Optum) came in second today even after yesterdays solo win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Janel Holcomb (Optum) came in second today even after yesterdays solo win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 32

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) riding up past the Tyrone mine

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) riding up past the Tyrone mine
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 32

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) on the way to the win

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) on the way to the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 32

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum)

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 32

Marra Abbott (Exergy) put in a good ride to hold onto the leaders jersey for another day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Marra Abbott (Exergy) put in a good ride to hold onto the leaders jersey for another day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 32

Claudia Hauesler (TIBCO) on her way back from the turnaround and into fifth place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Claudia Hauesler (TIBCO) on her way back from the turnaround and into fifth place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 32

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) comes by wearing the climbers jersey

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) comes by wearing the climbers jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 32

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 32

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 32

Plenty of up and down along todays course

Plenty of up and down along todays course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 32

Silvan Dillier (BMC) had a great ride today to come in third on the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Silvan Dillier (BMC) had a great ride today to come in third on the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 32

Chad Haga (Optum) tucked in and going fast

Chad Haga (Optum) tucked in and going fast
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 32

Tom Zirbel (Optum) and teammate Chad Haga pass each other out on the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tom Zirbel (Optum) and teammate Chad Haga pass each other out on the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 32

Coming up the last long climb before the turnaround

Coming up the last long climb before the turnaround
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 32

Tom Zirbel (Optum) stays tucked in on the chilly and gusty day

Tom Zirbel (Optum) stays tucked in on the chilly and gusty day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 32

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) had an excellent ride today for second place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) had an excellent ride today for second place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 32

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) finished near the top of the field today in fourth
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) finished near the top of the field today in fourth
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 32

Nate English (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) rounded out the top twelve with his strong ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Nate English (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) rounded out the top twelve with his strong ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 32

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) looked like his form was coming back today after being off the bike for a few weeks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) looked like his form was coming back today after being off the bike for a few weeks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 32

Francisco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) will be looking to makes things hard on Sundays tough stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francisco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) will be looking to makes things hard on Sundays tough stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 32

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) will be one to watch on the climbs this Sunday
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) will be one to watch on the climbs this Sunday
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 32

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) had no problem with the gusty winds today and finished in second
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) had no problem with the gusty winds today and finished in second
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 32

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) came in fifth today and moved up to third place overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) came in fifth today and moved up to third place overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 32

Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis)

Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

On a chilly windy New Mexico day that favored powerful riders, Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) and Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) rode onto the top podium step Friday during the stage 3 individual time trial at Silver City's Tour of the Gila.

Powers had hoped for wind and got her wish, but she wasn't able to put enough time into Exergy-Twenty16's Mara Abbott to move into the top spot overall, settling instead into second on GC. Thursday stage winner Janel Holcomb finished second on the day, followed by Exergy-Twenty16's Kristin McGrath and Abbott in third and fourth, respectively.

Baldwin Comes Up Four Seconds Short

Like Powers, Zirbel relied on his size and strength to blast through the gusting winds and take the stage win ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day and BMC Development Team's Silvan Dillier. The GC battle between race leader Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling), who started the stage separated by 12 seconds, came down to the wire as Baldwin fell just short of taking over the race lead and now trails the Colombian by four seconds.

The men started early in the day as the winds whipped across the open expanse of Tyrone, which sits just outside of Silver City.

Chris Barton (Cashcall Mortgage) set the early mark to beat at 36:58 over the 26 kilometer out-and-back course that started with a climb and descent before doing it all again after the turnaround. Barton's mark held for nearly half an hour before Canyon Bicycles' Stephen Haroldsen crossed the line with a new best time of 36:51.

BMC Development Team's Jakub Novack was the next rider in the hot seat after setting a mark of 35:40, but that mark too would fall to his teammate Dillier's eventual third-place effort of 34:55. Dillier, a 22-year-old rider on the Swiss national track team, said the crosswinds were not a problem for him.

"I'm not so light, so I didn't have much problem with the wind," he said. "I never felt really that it was windy. Just the last downhill was really windy, but before that it was mostly tailwind, and to come back was mostly crosswind, but it was OK."

Zirbel, another big rider with plenty of top time trial results in his career account, came in 10 seconds faster at 34:45 and then had to wait another 21 riders to find out of his time would hold. Zirbel said everyone expects the Tyrone time trial to be windy, but the wind still changes the race.

"I always kind of hope and dream for windy days like this," he said. "This was kind of the limit for me, so I'm sure it was pretty hard for some of the lighter guys. We were definitely getting blown around out there."

Day, starting just seven riders after Zirbel, crossed the line with a mark of 34:50 to claim the runner-up spot, with Bontrager's Lawson Craddock riding into fourth place on the stage and fourth place overall with a time of 34:59.

"It's a strange TT, because right out of the gate we go straight uphill and it's quite a significant part of the race, that first five or six kilometers that go straight up," Day said of his effort. "So it was really a matter of starting hard. And I think out of the whole course, that was the part where you won or lost the race. So I went pretty hard there and just tried to hold it for the second half of the course."

Starting second to last, Baldwin also blazed over the course in 35:15 for seventh, but Acevedo's 35:23 was just enough to save his jersey. Unlike some of his competitors, Baldwin said the wind, especially on the return trip, wreaked havoc on his chances to catch Acevedo.

"I felt like a skinny lanky kite on that last descent," Baldwin said. "I think I lost a lot of time there that I gained on the first part. I may flail a little more in the crosswinds than the small guys because I'm a tall, lightweight rider."

Zirbel had no such problem. At six-foot-five, he had plenty of power to fight the wind and more than enough weight to hold him firmly on the road.

"I felt good coming into this race, and I kind of new that I would be disappointed with anything less," he said. "But it worked out, and I tried not to put too much pressure on myself. It feels good, and it definitely takes a little pressure off, but I don't think we're finished yet."

With a four-second lead, Acevedo is still in the driver's seat with just the criterium and infamous Gila Monster stages remaining, but Jamis director Sebastian Alexandre said he wasn't taking anything for granted.

"You can't be too confident, because it's bike racing," Alexandre said. "But he's a great rider, and there are several great riders here. But I think he's very motivated to win this race. The team is good, and like I said, it's a big motivation to have a rider like Janier on the team in this race, so the guys are super motivated to defend the lead on the next two stages."

Abbott Holds Onto Jersey By Over A Minute

Nine-time US cyclo-cross champion Katie Compton (Trek) came out firing into the winds Friday in Tyrone, setting the best early mark of 42:20 over the 26 km course. Optum's Joelle Numainville crossed the line seven riders later with a new best time of 41:57, before Exergy's Alison Tetrick topped the leader board, setting a time of 41:53. Shelly Olds' time of 40:48 knocked Tetrick out of the hotseat, but Lex Albrecht (Now), the very next rider across the line, quickly eclipsed Old's mark by six seconds.

Holcomb was the first rider to break the 40-minute mark three riders later with a new best time of 39:34. After soloing to a win the day before, the Optum rider didn't think she would perform well during the time trial. She said it enabled her to approach the test with a relaxed attitude.

"After yesterday I had no expectations for the time trial," Holcomb said. "So I was feeling pretty goofy this morning warming up, listening to good music, having fun with the team and hanging out. I figured that even if I'm not going to feel good and still be pretty tired from yesterday, it would still be a good practice for time trials because it's a good length. So I thought I'd still go through the same motions and go through the same routine as if I was going to have a good one."

With encouragement from Optum men's team director Jonas Carney, who was following Holcomb in the team car, the rider wasn't just going through the motions. Although many came close, only Powers was able to knock the stage 2 winner out of another victory with a mark of 39:23. McGrath followed Powers in with a time that was 51 seconds slower, while Donovan slipped out of GC contention with a disappointing time of 42:49.

Powers waited patiently to see if her ride would catapult her into the red SRAM race leader's jersey, but Abbott limited her losses to just 56 seconds and clung to the overall lead by 1:09 over Powers. McGrath is now third, 1:53 in arrears.

"I've done this race several times," Powers said. "So I know that usually you can go pretty hard up that first climb and get some recovery on the downhill, but today with the wind there was very little recovery compared to normal. You had to be on the whole time or you were getting pushed around by the wind. It was very gusty. I felt like it was harder than it ever has been. I felt like it was really hard today."

But Powers, who lives in Pinecliff, Colorado, said she trains regularly in windy conditions at home and gained an advantage from her familiarity with the elements.

"So I do get to practice riding in the wind on my time trial bike," Powers said. "If you're not afraid and you're aggressive and you just ride, that's always helpful. Totally."

Now Powers has two remaining stages to pull back Abbott's 1:09 lead.

"There's still the criterium, and there's not a lot of climbing in the criterium, so that's good," Powers said. "And on the last day, that climb is hard but it's not like Mogollon. And with a super strong team I think we can still have a good race."

But Abbott says she also has a strong team that has many cards left to play in both stages.

"You never know how the race is going to end until the race is over," Abbott said. "But you can take it stage by stage, and stage by stage we've done everything we've wanted to. I've got a really strong team behind me, and I think we've got a lot of cards to play, not only the Mara card. So I think if we all stick together and stay strong we can have some fun on the last day and bring it home."

Full Women's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:39:23.41
2Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:10.92
3Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:51.05
4Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:56.01
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:07.25
6Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:01:24.70
7Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:01:31.09
8Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:01:35.69
9Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:44.37
10Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:59.16
11Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:02:17.96
12Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:20.02
13Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:02:29.59
14Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:34.53
15Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)0:02:51.05
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:02:55.96
17Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:02:57.13
18Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:13.05
19Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:03:34.89
20Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:36.52
21Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:48.19
22Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:04:05.06
23Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:10.74
24Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)0:04:20.08
25Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:32.62
26Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:04:36.76
27Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:49.28
28Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:04:57.15
29Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:04:58.92
30Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:05:05.18
31Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:05:15.64
32Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:15.97
33Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:05:25.67
34Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)0:05:40.71
35Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:00.98
36Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)0:06:04.67
37Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:06:30.01
38Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:06:32.98
39Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:55.87
40Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:07:07.98
41Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)0:07:19.59
42Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)0:07:33.50
43Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:58.70
44Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)0:08:36.01
45Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:01.74
46Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)0:09:18.39
47Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:09:23.94
48Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:09:49.12
49Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)0:09:59.24
50Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:10:17.54
51Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:10:19.77
52Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:10:22.54
53Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:10:31.54
54Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:00.60
55Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)0:11:39.65
56Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:42.47
57Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:12:03.20

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS2:01:36
2Exergy TWENTY160:00:19
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:02
4Team TIBCO0:01:05
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:11:21
6FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore0:14:48
7I AM Racing0:19:28
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:22:42

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)7:30:39
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:09
3Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:53
4Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:26
5Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:02:57
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:03:31
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:33
8Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:35
9Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:38
10Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:05:15
11Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:05:44
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:05:47
13Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:05:53
14Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:59
15Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)0:08:19
16Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:08:25
17Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)0:08:32
18Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:09:47
19Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:11:08
20Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:13:14
21Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:36
22Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:15:00
23Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:15:28
24Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:25
25Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:17:08
26Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)0:18:44
27Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:19:58
28Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:20:09
29Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:20:36
30Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:23:21
31Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:24:08
32Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:24:16
33Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:24:53
34Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:25:09
35Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:25:10
36Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:25:20
37Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)0:28:46
38Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
39Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:29:17
40Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:29:39
41Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:30:56
42Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)0:31:11
43Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)0:34:13
44Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:34:14
45Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:38:44
46Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)0:42:16
47Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)0:42:52
48Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:43:10
49Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:43:34
50Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:47:05
51Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:47:41
52Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)0:57:27
53Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:01:53
54Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:02:46
55Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)1:03:00
56Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:07:18
57Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:11:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)16
3Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
5Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
6Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)7
7Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)6
8Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)6
9Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
10Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)5
11Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
12Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)1
13Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)18pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)12
3Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)10
4Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)8
7Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
8Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)3
9Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1622:37:21
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:06
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:28
4Team TIBCO0:06:41
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:50:05
6FCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore1:07:54
7I AM Racing1:16:19
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee2:11:31

Full Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:34:45.50
2Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:04.89
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:00:09.95
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:14.07
5Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:24.50
6Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:27.47
7Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:30.06
8Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:31.99
9Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:37.62
10Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:37.85
11Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:40.60
12Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:51.32
13Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:00:54.54
14Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:54.79
15Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:57.03
16Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:00.26
17Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:08.05
18Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:13.60
19Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:01:15.11
20Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:15.35
21Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:18.78
22Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:21.96
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:23.78
24Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:26.76
25James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:27.71
26Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:01:28.69
27Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:30.17
28Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:01:33.37
29Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:34.54
30Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:44.20
31Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:01:45.66
32Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:51.23
33Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:54.64
34Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:01:59.20
35Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:00.23
36Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:12.27
37Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:02:13.13
38Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:16.04
39James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:16.55
40Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:18.47
41Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:19.99
42Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:22.51
43David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:02:24.64
44Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:02:26.17
45Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:27.87
46Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:28.01
47Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:28.52
48Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:33.41
49Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair0:02:34.36
50Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:43.99
51James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:49.20
52Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:49.30
53Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:50.13
54Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:50.60
55Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:51.54
56George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:02:52.97
57Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:54.25
58Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:54.42
59Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:02:55.07
60Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:55.85
61Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team0:02:57.31
62Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:59.84
63Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:03:03.12
64Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:03:04.40
65Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:06.56
66Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:03:10.58
67Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:11.56
68Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:12.20
69Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage0:03:15.77
70Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:16.54
71Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:03:16.79
72Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:16.87
73Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:17.56
74Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:18.84
75Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:03:26.99
76Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:03:27.48
77Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:28.48
78Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:29.72
79Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin0:03:29.96
80Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:35.97
81Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:03:45.57
82Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:47.44
83Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:48.32
84Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:03:48.36
85Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:03:49.01
86Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:51.51
87Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:03:51.77
88Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:52.59
89James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:52.70
90Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:52.80
91Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:53.05
92Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:53.53
93Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:02.30
94Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:04.71
95Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:04:06.43
96Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:07.19
97Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:04:08.62
98Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:17.43
99Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:19.12
100Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:04:23.98
101Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:04:24.31
102Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:24.37
103Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:29.00
104Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:40.08
105Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:40.75
106Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:04:42.03
107Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:04:44.12
108Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:48.23
109Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:52.83
110Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:58.82
111Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:16.49
112Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:05:16.53
113Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:17.34
114Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:05:23.75
115Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:36.98
116Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:05:39.41
117Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:49.76
118Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:05:52.45
119Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:52.97
120Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:05:53.82
121Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:06:06.93
122Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:06:15.70
123Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:06:17.08
124Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:06:17.91
125Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:06:18.56
126Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:19.53
127Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:06:27.19
128Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:28.16
129Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:06:32.53
130Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:06:33.52
131Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:38.50
132Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:06:54.41
133Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:07:24.30
134Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:47.08
135Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:07:51.01
136Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:52.96
137Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:08:02.50
138Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:30.38
139Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:08.24
DNSAndrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek
DNSFred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
DNFFrançois Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:34:55
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:04
3Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
4Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:28
5Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:00:45
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:14
7James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:18
8Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:01:19
9Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:20
10Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:45
11Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:02
12Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:06
13Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:09
14Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:02:16
15Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:18
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:19
17Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:23
18Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:34
19James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:39
20Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:39
21Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:40
22Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:41
23Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:02:42
24George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:02:43
25Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:46
26Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team0:02:47
27Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:50
28Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:02:54
29Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:03:01
30Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:02
31Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:07
32Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:03:07
33Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:08
34Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:09
35Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:03:18
36Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:03:36
37Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:37
38Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:03:39
39Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:42
40Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:03:42
41Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:55
42Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
43Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:04:14
44Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:30
45Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:04:31
46Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:43
47Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:07
48Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:05:29
49Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:40
50Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:05:42
51Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:43
52Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:06:07
53Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:06:09
54Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:10
55Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:18
56Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:06:23
57Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:06:24
58Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:29
59Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:06:44
60Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:07:14
61Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:37
62Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:58
DNFFrançois Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling1:45:44
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Bontrager Cycling Team
5BMC Development Team0:01:48
65 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:19
7Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:27
8Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:01
9Predator Carbon Repair0:03:45
10Team Rio Grande Cycling0:05:31
11California Giant/Specialized0:05:52
12Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:06:06
13CashCall Mortgage0:06:25
14Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:06:58
15Hagens Berman Cycling0:07:30
16Landis/Trek0:07:38
17Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:09:28
18Stage 17-Cylance0:10:05
19VRC / Get Crackin0:11:28
20Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:15:48
21Team Novo Nordisk0:17:48

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman7:18:05
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:39
5Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:43
6Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
7Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:59
8Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:20
9Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:23
10Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:33
11Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:38
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
13Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:01:45
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
15Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:57
16Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:07
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:02:14
18Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:35
19Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:00
20Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:03:03
21Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:05
22Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:06
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:24
24James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:32
25Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:40
26Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:03:50
27Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:14
28Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:04:18
29Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:23
30Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:26
31Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:04:39
32Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:04:40
33James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
34Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:51
35Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:54
36Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:05:21
37Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:05:36
38Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:05:39
39Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:49
40Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:02
41Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:05
42Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:06:08
43Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:06:11
44Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:06:12
45Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:06:15
46Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:22
47Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:06:26
48Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair0:06:33
49Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:40
50James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:06:46
51Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:53
52Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:06:55
53Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:06:57
54Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:07:38
55Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:07:42
56Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:07:46
57Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:48
58George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:54
59Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:08:02
60Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:08:04
61Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:08:07
62Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:08:12
63Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:19
64Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:08:20
65Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
66Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:08:31
67Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:08:34
68Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:08:37
69Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team0:08:40
70Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:08:41
71Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:08:46
72Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:08:53
73Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:09:15
74Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:09:33
75David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:09:42
76Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:10:03
77Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:10:09
78Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:10:10
79Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:12
80Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:13
81Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:10:34
82Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:35
83Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:10:44
84Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:11:02
85Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage0:11:10
86Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin0:11:13
87Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:11:14
88Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:11:19
89Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:12:10
90Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:23
91Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:12:30
92Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
93Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:12:38
94Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair0:12:40
95Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:13:00
96James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:13:02
97Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:13:05
98Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:08
99Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:13:18
100Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:13:22
101Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:33
102Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:13:45
103Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:14:05
104Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:42
105Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:14:59
106Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:15:05
107Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:15:17
108Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:15:27
109Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:16:14
110Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:16:19
111Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:16:20
112Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:16:31
113Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:16:44
114Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:17:17
115Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:17:39
116Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:17:53
117Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:18:25
118Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:30
119Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:21:36
120Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:21:51
121Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:12
122Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:22:18
123Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
124Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:40
125Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:25
126Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:23:51
127Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:25:37
128Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:25:46
129Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:27:06
130Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:27:41
131Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:38
132Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:30:02
133Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:32:13
134Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:17
135Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:46
136Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:46:56
137Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:52
138Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1:02:48
139Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin1:07:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team23pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
3Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda13
4Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk11
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda8
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
7Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek6
8Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team4
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
12Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman18pts
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling17
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
5Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda8
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda7
7Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
8Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team4
9Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda3
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
11Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1
12Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair1
13James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team7:18:44
2Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:41
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:59
4Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:18
5Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:28
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team0:01:35
7Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:27
8James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:53
9Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:01
10Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team0:03:11
11Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:35
12Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:03:39
13Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:44
14Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair0:04:01
15James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
16Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:12
17Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:42
18Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:10
19Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:23
20Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team0:05:32
21Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:33
22Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:36
23Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:47
24Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin0:06:16
25Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team0:06:59
26George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:15
27Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:07:23
28Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:07:25
29Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:07:28
30Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:07:33
31Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:58
32Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team0:08:01
33Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:08:14
34Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:08:36
35Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:08:54
36Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team0:09:30
37Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:10:40
38Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:12:26
39Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:54
40Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:13:26
41Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:03
42Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team0:14:26
43Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:14:38
44Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:15:40
45Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:15:41
46Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:52
47Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin0:16:05
48Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:16:38
49Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:17:00
50Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:17:14
51Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:51
52Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:21:12
53Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:33
54Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:21:39
55Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:46
56Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:23:12
57Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:27:02
58Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance0:29:23
59Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:38
60Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:07
61Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:46:17
62Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin1:06:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling21:56:22
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:28
4Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:22
55 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:41
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:13
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:46
8Predator Carbon Repair0:09:32
9BMC Development Team0:09:42
10California Giant/Specialized0:12:20
11Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:13:28
12Team Rio Grande Cycling0:13:29
13Hagens Berman Cycling0:13:38
14Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:21:52
15Landis/Trek0:22:07
16Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa0:23:12
17VRC / Get Crackin0:27:15
18CashCall Mortgage0:28:52
19Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:38:18
20Stage 17-Cylance0:42:39
21Team Novo Nordisk1:30:56

 

