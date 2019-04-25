Trending

Tour of the Alps: Geoghegan Hart wins stage 4

Team Sky rider wins four-way sprint, Nibali second and Majka third

Image 1 of 29

Tao Geoghegan Hart wins stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps

Tao Geoghegan Hart wins stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali checks over his shoulder

Vincenzo Nibali checks over his shoulder
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

Tao Geoghegan Hart wins stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps

Tao Geoghegan Hart wins stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

The stage winner on the podium

The stage winner on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

Champagne for Tao Geoghegan Hart on the podium

Champagne for Tao Geoghegan Hart on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 29

Nibali and Majka attacked repeatedly

Nibali and Majka attacked repeatedly
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 29

All-in for Majka but to no avail

All-in for Majka but to no avail
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 29

Another day in the leader's jersey for Pavel Sivakov

Another day in the leader's jersey for Pavel Sivakov
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

Tao Geoghegan Hart raises his arm in celebration once again

Tao Geoghegan Hart raises his arm in celebration once again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

Rafal Majka tries to make his attack stick

Rafal Majka tries to make his attack stick
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 29

The four strongest on the final climb

The four strongest on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 29

The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 29

A roadside fan paying tribute to the 'Shark of Messina' - Nibali's nickname

A roadside fan paying tribute to the 'Shark of Messina' - Nibali's nickname
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack again

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 29

Rafal Majka on the front of the select group

Rafal Majka on the front of the select group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 29

The scenery on stage 4

The scenery on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 29

The early breakaway

The early breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 29

Chris Froome gets closer to form

Chris Froome gets closer to form
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

The Sky riders control the peloton

The Sky riders control the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Chris Froome in the Sky train

Chris Froome in the Sky train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Race leader Sivakov in the bunch

Race leader Sivakov in the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

Chris Froome once again did some chasing for his younger teammates

Chris Froome once again did some chasing for his younger teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali heading downhill

Vincenzo Nibali heading downhill
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 29

Race leader Sivakov on the downhill

Race leader Sivakov on the downhill
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

Tao Geoghegan Hart corners on one of the descents

Tao Geoghegan Hart corners on one of the descents
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

Another scenic stage in the Alps

Another scenic stage in the Alps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack again

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Chris Froome wins the sprint for fifth place

Chris Froome wins the sprint for fifth place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) claimed his second victory of the week and Pavel Sivakov retained the overall lead as Team Sky maintained their grip on the Tour of the Alps despite a determined volley of attacks from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on stage 4 to Cles.

Related Articles

Geoghegan Hart and Sivakov outwit Nibali and Majka at Tour of the Alps

Nibali began his sustained offensive four kilometres from the summit of the Passo Predaia, and while Chris Froome (Team Sky) managed to bring his first two accelerations to heel, the Sicilian's onslaught ultimately proved too much for all bar Sivakov, Geoghegan Hart and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

That quartet crested the summit of the Predaia with a lead of half a minute over the chasers, and while Astana cut the deficit to just 10 seconds at the base of the descent as they tried to salvage Jan Hirt's second place in the overall standings, the gap widened all over again on the short, sharp climb towards Cles, where Nibali unleashed another set of rasping accelerations that troubled the Sky duo but never definitively distanced them. Froome would ultimately bring the chasers home some 40 seconds down on the four leaders.

Geoghegan Hart was canny enough to set an even pace that helped keep Sivakov in contact with Nibali over the top of the Predaia, and the Russian returned the favour when the road flattened out on the final approach to Cles. He rode strongly to peg back Majka's attack in the finale and tee up Geoghegan Hart for the four-man sprint.

On Monday's opening stage, Geoghegan Hart landed the first win of his professional career, and he sprinted with confidence here, hitting the front early and holding off Nibali to take the spoils. Majka came home in third ahead of Sivakov, who keeps the cyclamen jersey. Geoghen Hart is now second overall, 27 seconds down on his teammate.

"I'm not getting used to it but it's good to make [winning] a habit," Geoghegan Hart said afterwards. "It's something I intend to keep doing in the future. I'm more than happy to continue in this way here in the Tour of the Alps."

How it unfolded

A rapid start to proceedings saw the an average speed of 48kph in the opening hour, and some 35km had passed before a break took shape, with Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) forging clear in the company of Andrey Zeits (Astana), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain Merida), Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Edoardo Zardini (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) and Alex Aramburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

The escapees led over the category 1 Forcella di Brez, building a maximum buffer of 2:40, but Team Sky's determined pursuit meant that they were never likely to be granted the freedom to chase stage honours.

The gap was down to 30 seconds on the lower slopes of the Passo Predaia, where Bahrain-Merida took up the pace-making on behalf of Vincenzo Nibali, and the break's hopes were definitively doomed when his brother Antonio dropped back to help out in their collective effort.

The remnants of the break were caught a little over 4km from the top of the Predaia, and this was the signal for Vincenzo Nibali to commence his forcing. His first two efforts were controlled by Froome, but when Nibali kicked again with 2.6km of the climb remaining, the four-time Tour winner swung over, leaving the chase to his two younger Sky teammates, Geoghegan Hart and Sivakov.

"I think Pavel and I knew our plan, we're in an amazing situation where we have a certain Chris Froome also helping us, which is an incredible honour for Pavel and me," Geoghegan Hart said. "It's my first race ever with him so it's really special. We just got in our rhythm, we knew we've got the legs and we knew we just had to be with Nibali at the top because, as everyone knows, Vincenzo goes pretty fast downhill. That was the plan and it was good in the end."

Nibali continued to launch accelerations all the way to the summit, with only Majka, Geoghegan Hart and Sivakov able to follow his pace. At times, it looked as though Sivakov was flagging, but Geoghegan Hart’s smooth pace-making saw him make his way back up to Nibali on each occasion.

Majka led the quartet over the summit with 20km to go, where they held a lead of half a minute over a group containing Froome and Hirt. Nibali, as is his wont, continued to pile on the pressure on the descent, but come the base of the short climb to Cles, home of 1988 world champion Maurizio Fondriest, the chasers had closed to within touching distance of the four leaders.

Not for long. Another vicious Nibali acceleration put daylight between the groups once again and even briefly distanced Geoghegan Hart, but the Londoner held his composure – and his pace – to bridge back up once again.

Towards the top of the climb, Majka made an acceleration of his own, and the Pole crested the summit with 3km to go with a lead of 5 seconds over his breakaway companions. Nibali maintained a watching brief on the plateau that followed, allowing Geoghegan Hart and, primarily, Sivakov, claw their way back up to Majka, inch by inch.

Majka was eventually caught with 600 metres to go, and it was immediately apparent that this would be a four-man sprint in name alone. Only Nibali and Geoghegan Hart had sufficient energy left to contest the win, and it was the Sky rider who emerged victorious.

"I'm feeling well but these boys from Sky are very good," said Nibali, who will line out at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday. "The Sky riders did well to close down Rafal and in the sprint, Tao is faster than me and I couldn’t do anything. He's a predestinato. He's got freedom here and he’s done well."

Sky occupy to the top two places on GC ahead of Friday's concluding stage, which brings the gruppo over the San Genesio to Bolzano. Majka lies third overall at 31 seconds, with Nibali a further two seconds back in fourth, while Hirt drops to fifth at 48 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky3:26:32
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
5Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
10Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
12Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
15Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:02
17Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:47
18Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
19Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
20Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
21Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
22Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
25Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
26Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:48
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:03:51
28Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:58
29Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
30Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
31Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
34Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:59
35Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:44
36Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:05:47
37Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic
38Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
41Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
44François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:25
47Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
48Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:03
50Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
51Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
52Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
53Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:00
54Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
55Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
56Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
57Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
58Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:11:18
59Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:11:34
60Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
61Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:12:03
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
65Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
66Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
67Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
68Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:37
69Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
70Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
71Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
72Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
74Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:14:16
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
76Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
77Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
78Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
79Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
80Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
81Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
82Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
83Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack0:15:30
84Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:53
85Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
88Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack0:18:40
90Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
91Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
92Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
93Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria
96Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
97Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
98Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
99Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
100Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
101Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy
102Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
103Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
104Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
105Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
106Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
107Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
108Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
109Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
110Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
111Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
112Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFFlorian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Forcella di Brez, km. 73.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias10pts
2Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM8
3Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon6
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
Mountain 2(Cat. 2) Passo Predaia, km. 115.1
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe6pts
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky4
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Sprint 1 - Mezzolombardo, km. 29.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6pts
2Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic4
3Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky3:26:32
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:40
3Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:48
4Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:58
5Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:44
8Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:47
9Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack0:06:25
11Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:09:00
12Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:11:34
13Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
14Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:12:03
15Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:14:16
16Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
17Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
18Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack0:15:30
19Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:53
20Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:18:40
23Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
24Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
25Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
26Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
27Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
28Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
29Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
30Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
31Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:20:16
2Astana Pro Team0:01:26
3AG2R La Mondiale0:05:47
4Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:06:00
5Bardiani CSF0:09:48
6Gazprom - Rusvelo0:09:50
7Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:11:04
8Bahrain - Merida0:11:07
9Manzana Postobon Team0:13:03
10Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:14:20
11Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'0:16:06
12Team Vorarlberg Santic0:16:54
13Team Arkea - Samsic0:18:31
14BORA - Hansgrohe0:25:03
15Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:28:12
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:28:25
17Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:33:39
18Team Colpack0:34:17
19Giotti Victoria0:42:27
20Italian National Team0:46:32

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky14:53:40
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:33
5Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:03
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:04
8Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:30
9Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:34
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:39
11Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:20
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:26
13Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:37
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:41
15Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:48
16Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:03:55
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
18Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:59
19Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:37
20Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:06:40
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:47
22Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:07:13
23Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:20
24Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:07:46
25Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:14
26Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:09:27
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:09:55
28Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:23
29Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:24
30Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:13:20
31Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:14:17
32Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:16:08
33Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:16:10
34Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:10
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:17:31
36Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:18
37Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:18:28
38Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:19:05
39Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:20:14
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:27
41Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:21:54
42Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:22:16
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:17
44Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:22:42
45Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:46
46Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:23:40
47Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:26
48Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:26:07
49François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:25
50Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:26:53
51Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:05
52Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:27:32
53Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:29:48
54Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:07
55Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:31:16
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:31:27
57Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:22
58Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:33:19
59Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:33:40
60Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack0:33:43
61Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:34:08
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:35:36
63Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:35:49
64Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:35:52
65Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:36:04
66Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack0:36:41
67Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:37:21
68Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:37:44
69Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:39
70Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:38:44
71Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:38:57
72Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:40:06
73Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:40:49
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:40:59
75Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy0:44:22
76Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:45:09
77Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:46:39
78Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:48
79Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:48:00
80Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:48:48
81Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy0:49:14
82Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy0:49:41
83Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack0:50:21
84Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:50:49
85Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:52:21
86Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:53:20
87Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:53:41
88Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:55:32
89Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:56:01
90Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:56:14
91Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
92Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:56:19
93Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:56:50
94Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:58
95Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:57:29
96Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:58:59
97Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack0:59:13
98Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:59:27
99Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack0:59:38
100Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:01:07
101Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy1:01:11
102Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida1:01:34
103Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon1:01:47
104Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1:01:52
105Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack1:02:01
106Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria1:02:05
107Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:02:16
108Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria1:04:32
109Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:05:00
110Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria1:07:45
111Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:08:14
112Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky1:12:42

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias23pts
2Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM17
3Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria9
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
5Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
6Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon6
7Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6
8Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon5
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky4
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4
12Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
16Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack2
17Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
18Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky14:53:40
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:04
3Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:59
4Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:09:27
5Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:24
6Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:19:05
7Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:26
8Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:26:53
9Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:27:32
10Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:31:16
11Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:22
12Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:33:40
13Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack0:33:43
14Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:34:08
15Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack0:36:41
16Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:37:21
17Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:38:57
18Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy0:44:22
19Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:46:39
20Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:48
21Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack0:50:21
22Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:53:41
23Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:55:32
24Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:56:01
25Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy0:56:14
26Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:56:50
27Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy1:01:11
28Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon1:01:47
29Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1:01:52
30Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack1:02:01
31Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria1:02:05

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels12pts
2Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic12
3Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy6
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
5François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
7Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team2
8Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky44:44:37
2Astana Pro Team0:01:00
3Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:16
4Bahrain-Merida0:15:10
5Bardiani CSF0:20:16
6Gazprom–Rusvelo0:21:17
7Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:23:57
8AG2R La Mondiale0:26:43
9Euskadi Basque Country0:33:34
10Team Vorarlberg Santic0:35:40
11Manzana Postobon0:51:32
12Team Arkea-Samsic1:01:23
13Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:04:37
14Bora-Hansgrohe1:14:27
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:17:16
16Tirol KTM Cycling Team1:22:59
17Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels1:26:25
18Italy1:48:57
19Team Colpack1:53:56
20Giotti Victoria2:05:12

Latest on Cyclingnews