Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) claimed his second victory of the week and Pavel Sivakov retained the overall lead as Team Sky maintained their grip on the Tour of the Alps despite a determined volley of attacks from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on stage 4 to Cles.

Nibali began his sustained offensive four kilometres from the summit of the Passo Predaia, and while Chris Froome (Team Sky) managed to bring his first two accelerations to heel, the Sicilian's onslaught ultimately proved too much for all bar Sivakov, Geoghegan Hart and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

That quartet crested the summit of the Predaia with a lead of half a minute over the chasers, and while Astana cut the deficit to just 10 seconds at the base of the descent as they tried to salvage Jan Hirt's second place in the overall standings, the gap widened all over again on the short, sharp climb towards Cles, where Nibali unleashed another set of rasping accelerations that troubled the Sky duo but never definitively distanced them. Froome would ultimately bring the chasers home some 40 seconds down on the four leaders.

Geoghegan Hart was canny enough to set an even pace that helped keep Sivakov in contact with Nibali over the top of the Predaia, and the Russian returned the favour when the road flattened out on the final approach to Cles. He rode strongly to peg back Majka's attack in the finale and tee up Geoghegan Hart for the four-man sprint.

On Monday's opening stage, Geoghegan Hart landed the first win of his professional career, and he sprinted with confidence here, hitting the front early and holding off Nibali to take the spoils. Majka came home in third ahead of Sivakov, who keeps the cyclamen jersey. Geoghen Hart is now second overall, 27 seconds down on his teammate.

"I'm not getting used to it but it's good to make [winning] a habit," Geoghegan Hart said afterwards. "It's something I intend to keep doing in the future. I'm more than happy to continue in this way here in the Tour of the Alps."

How it unfolded

A rapid start to proceedings saw the an average speed of 48kph in the opening hour, and some 35km had passed before a break took shape, with Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) forging clear in the company of Andrey Zeits (Astana), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain Merida), Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Edoardo Zardini (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) and Alex Aramburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

The escapees led over the category 1 Forcella di Brez, building a maximum buffer of 2:40, but Team Sky's determined pursuit meant that they were never likely to be granted the freedom to chase stage honours.

The gap was down to 30 seconds on the lower slopes of the Passo Predaia, where Bahrain-Merida took up the pace-making on behalf of Vincenzo Nibali, and the break's hopes were definitively doomed when his brother Antonio dropped back to help out in their collective effort.

The remnants of the break were caught a little over 4km from the top of the Predaia, and this was the signal for Vincenzo Nibali to commence his forcing. His first two efforts were controlled by Froome, but when Nibali kicked again with 2.6km of the climb remaining, the four-time Tour winner swung over, leaving the chase to his two younger Sky teammates, Geoghegan Hart and Sivakov.

"I think Pavel and I knew our plan, we're in an amazing situation where we have a certain Chris Froome also helping us, which is an incredible honour for Pavel and me," Geoghegan Hart said. "It's my first race ever with him so it's really special. We just got in our rhythm, we knew we've got the legs and we knew we just had to be with Nibali at the top because, as everyone knows, Vincenzo goes pretty fast downhill. That was the plan and it was good in the end."

Nibali continued to launch accelerations all the way to the summit, with only Majka, Geoghegan Hart and Sivakov able to follow his pace. At times, it looked as though Sivakov was flagging, but Geoghegan Hart’s smooth pace-making saw him make his way back up to Nibali on each occasion.

Majka led the quartet over the summit with 20km to go, where they held a lead of half a minute over a group containing Froome and Hirt. Nibali, as is his wont, continued to pile on the pressure on the descent, but come the base of the short climb to Cles, home of 1988 world champion Maurizio Fondriest, the chasers had closed to within touching distance of the four leaders.

Not for long. Another vicious Nibali acceleration put daylight between the groups once again and even briefly distanced Geoghegan Hart, but the Londoner held his composure – and his pace – to bridge back up once again.

Towards the top of the climb, Majka made an acceleration of his own, and the Pole crested the summit with 3km to go with a lead of 5 seconds over his breakaway companions. Nibali maintained a watching brief on the plateau that followed, allowing Geoghegan Hart and, primarily, Sivakov, claw their way back up to Majka, inch by inch.

Majka was eventually caught with 600 metres to go, and it was immediately apparent that this would be a four-man sprint in name alone. Only Nibali and Geoghegan Hart had sufficient energy left to contest the win, and it was the Sky rider who emerged victorious.

"I'm feeling well but these boys from Sky are very good," said Nibali, who will line out at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday. "The Sky riders did well to close down Rafal and in the sprint, Tao is faster than me and I couldn’t do anything. He's a predestinato. He's got freedom here and he’s done well."

Sky occupy to the top two places on GC ahead of Friday's concluding stage, which brings the gruppo over the San Genesio to Bolzano. Majka lies third overall at 31 seconds, with Nibali a further two seconds back in fourth, while Hirt drops to fifth at 48 seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 3:26:32 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 5 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:40 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 12 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:02 17 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:47 18 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 20 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 21 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 22 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 25 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 26 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:48 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:03:51 28 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:58 29 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 30 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 31 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 33 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 34 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:59 35 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:44 36 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:05:47 37 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 38 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 41 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 44 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:25 47 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 48 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:03 50 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 51 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 52 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 53 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:00 54 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 55 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 56 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 57 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 58 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:11:18 59 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:11:34 60 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 61 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:12:03 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 65 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 66 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 67 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 68 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:37 69 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 70 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 71 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 72 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:14:16 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 76 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 77 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 78 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 79 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 80 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 81 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 82 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 83 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 0:15:30 84 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:53 85 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 87 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 88 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:18:40 90 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 91 Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 92 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 93 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 96 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 97 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 98 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 99 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 100 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 101 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy 102 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 103 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 104 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 105 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 106 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 107 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 108 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria 109 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 110 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 111 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 112 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy DNF Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo DNF Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Forcella di Brez, km. 73.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 pts 2 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 8 3 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Passo Predaia, km. 115.1 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 pts 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 4 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2

Sprint 1 - Mezzolombardo, km. 29.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 pts 2 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 4 3 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 3:26:32 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:40 3 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:48 4 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:58 5 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:44 8 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:47 9 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 0:06:25 11 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:09:00 12 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:11:34 13 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 14 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:12:03 15 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:14:16 16 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 17 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 18 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 0:15:30 19 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:53 20 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:18:40 23 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 24 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 25 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 26 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 27 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 28 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 29 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 30 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 31 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:20:16 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:47 4 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:06:00 5 Bardiani CSF 0:09:48 6 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:09:50 7 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:11:04 8 Bahrain - Merida 0:11:07 9 Manzana Postobon Team 0:13:03 10 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:14:20 11 Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane' 0:16:06 12 Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:16:54 13 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:18:31 14 BORA - Hansgrohe 0:25:03 15 Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:28:12 16 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:28:25 17 Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:33:39 18 Team Colpack 0:34:17 19 Giotti Victoria 0:42:27 20 Italian National Team 0:46:32

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 14:53:40 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:33 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:03 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:04 8 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:30 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:34 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:39 11 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:20 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 13 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:37 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:41 15 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:48 16 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:03:55 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:12 18 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:59 19 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:37 20 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:06:40 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:47 22 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:07:13 23 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:20 24 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:07:46 25 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:14 26 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:09:27 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:09:55 28 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:23 29 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:24 30 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:13:20 31 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:14:17 32 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:16:08 33 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:16:10 34 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:10 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:17:31 36 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:18 37 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:18:28 38 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:19:05 39 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:20:14 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:27 41 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:54 42 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:22:16 43 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:17 44 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:42 45 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:46 46 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:23:40 47 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:26 48 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:26:07 49 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:25 50 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:26:53 51 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:05 52 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:27:32 53 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:29:48 54 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:07 55 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:31:16 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:27 57 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:22 58 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:33:19 59 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:33:40 60 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 0:33:43 61 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:34:08 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:35:36 63 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:35:49 64 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:35:52 65 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:36:04 66 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 0:36:41 67 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:37:21 68 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:37:44 69 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:39 70 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:38:44 71 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:57 72 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:06 73 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:40:49 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:40:59 75 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 0:44:22 76 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:45:09 77 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:46:39 78 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:48 79 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:48:00 80 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:48:48 81 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy 0:49:14 82 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 0:49:41 83 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:50:21 84 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:50:49 85 Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:52:21 86 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:53:20 87 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:53:41 88 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:55:32 89 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:56:01 90 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:56:14 91 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 92 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:56:19 93 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:56:50 94 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:58 95 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:57:29 96 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:58:59 97 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:59:13 98 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:59:27 99 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:59:38 100 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:01:07 101 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 1:01:11 102 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 1:01:34 103 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:01:47 104 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:01:52 105 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 1:02:01 106 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 1:02:05 107 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1:02:16 108 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria 1:04:32 109 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:00 110 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 1:07:45 111 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:08:14 112 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 1:12:42

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23 pts 2 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 17 3 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 9 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 6 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 7 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 8 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 4 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 12 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 16 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 2 17 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 2 18 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 14:53:40 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:04 3 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:59 4 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:09:27 5 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:24 6 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:19:05 7 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:26 8 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:26:53 9 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:27:32 10 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:31:16 11 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:22 12 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:33:40 13 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 0:33:43 14 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:34:08 15 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 0:36:41 16 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:37:21 17 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:57 18 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 0:44:22 19 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:46:39 20 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:48 21 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:50:21 22 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:53:41 23 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:55:32 24 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:56:01 25 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 0:56:14 26 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:56:50 27 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 1:01:11 28 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:01:47 29 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:01:52 30 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 1:02:01 31 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 1:02:05

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 12 pts 2 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 12 3 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 6 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 5 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 7 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2 8 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2