Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) claimed final overall victory at the Tour of the Alps after limiting his losses to stage 5 winner Fausto Masnada (Androni-Sidermec) and withstanding another volley of attacks from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) over the summit of the race’s final climb of San Genesio.

Already a stage winner earlier in the week, Masnada was part of the day’s early break and he spent much of the day as the virtual overall leader as their advantage reached a maximum of almost seven minutes. The Italian had begun the day 3:37 off the cyclamen jersey, and he posed a real threat to the Sivakov’s overall lead on a rain-soaked final stage.

Masdanda went clear with Carlos Quintero (Manzana Postobon) on the climb to San Genesio and he was still in the virtual overall lead at the summit, where their advantage over the Sivakov group stood at almost five minutes.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) performed the bulk of the pace-making in the Sivakov group on the climb of San Genesio, but he had to hand over to Tao Geoghegan Hart on the steep uncategorised ramps that followed the summit.

Nibali availed of Froome’s absence to launch no fewer than three accelerations, but on each occasion, Sivakov clung grimly to his wheel, and the Sicilian relented ahead of the long descent to Bolzano. By then, Masnada’s advantage was down to 3:40, and Geoghegan Hart’s work on the descent helped to ensure that the Italian would not deny Sivakov overall victory.

With 1.5km to go, Masnada clipped away from his breakaway companion Quintero to claim the stage honours by seven seconds. Sivakov came home alongside Nibali and Geoghegan Hart, 2:14 down on Masnada, to secure final Tour of the Alps victory.

“Today was a really tricky race with a really strong breakaway but my team was just amazing today. They did it perfectly,” said Sivakov.

“At one moment I was a bit stressed but I knew that the guys would just do everything. At the end they were amazing. This victory is our victory, and we’ve been consistent all week with Tao wining two stages. Today we managed the race perfectly.”

Geoghegan Hart, winner of two stages during the week, finished the race in second place overall, 27 seconds down, while Nibali managed to move ahead of crash victim Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) into third overall.

How it unfolded

Menacing dark clouds loomed over Caldaro ahead of the final leg of the Tour of the Alps, and the heavens duly opened shortly into the 147km stage, which brought the gruppo across the climbs of Collalbo and San Genesio to the finish in Bolzano.

The day’s early break took shape after a very brisk start, with a group of 18 riders going clear inside the opening 20km. Masnada gleefully accepted the leeway that he was granted, forging ahead in the company of Andrea Garosio (Bahrain-Merida), Dario Cataldo, Nikita Stalnov (Astana), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Elie Gesbert, Amael Moinard (Arkea-Samsic), Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vino Fantini), Carlos Quintero (Manzana-Postobon), Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Francesco Romano (Bardiani-CSF), Mikel Bizkarra, Fernando Barcelò, Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Simone Velasco, Edoardo Zardini (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia), Roland Thalmann (Team Voralberg) and Tobias Bayer (Tirol-KTM).

By the base of the climb to Collalbo, the escapees had three minutes in hand on the peloton, and that gap increased amid driving rain on the ascent, with the margin reaching 6:40 by the summit. Masnada, who started the day just 3:37 off Sivakov’s lead, was the virtual overall leader, but there was still little urgency in Sky’s pursuit as the gap yawned out beyond seven minutes over the other side of the climb.

A crash in the peloton saw three Bora-Hansgrohe riders come down on the descent of Collalbo, including Rafal Majka, and though the Pole later rejoined the Sivakov group, he would suffer the effects of his fall later in the day, losing contact in the final hour and ultimately slipping to 6th overall.

The leading group began to fragment on the final ascent of San Genesio, with Masnada jumping clear in the company of Carlos Quintero. Behind, Chris Froome took over at the head of the peloton on behalf of Sivakov, and while his pace-making whittled the cyclamen jersey group down to its bare bones, Masnada and Quintero still held a lead of five minutes over the favourites as they crested the summit of San Genesio with 34km still to race.

The climbing didn’t finish there, however, as the route took in a series of steep ramps on the Altopiano del Salto before the final drop into Bolzano, and this was where Masnada’s hopes of snatching overall victory were eventually extinguished.

A tired Froome swung over with 32km to go, leaving Geoghegan Hart to set the tempo in the Sivakov group. Mindful that this was his last chance to discommode the Russian, Nibali launched no fewer than three stinging accelerations, but Sivakov responded each time. Geoghegan Hart rejoined them ahead of the descent, and as the Sivakov group swelled in size once again, the Briton’s pace-making helped to bring Masnada’s lead back under control.

Up front, Quintero suffered mechanical mishap on the descent but managed to get back on terms with Masnada, although with overall victory now out of reach, the Italian was switching his attention to snaring his second stage win of the week. Masnada duly attacked Quintero with a little under 1500 metres to go and held on to claim the honours by 7 seconds.

Simone Velasco and Cataldo led the remnants of the break across the line at 1:31, while Sivakov, Nibali and Geoghegan Hart all came home together at 2:14, ensuring that the young Sky pairing finished on the top two steps of the podium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:02:06 2 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:07 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:31 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:33 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 10 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 11 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:17 12 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:29 13 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:37 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:11 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 20 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:22 21 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:31 23 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:08:49 24 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 25 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:08:53 27 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 28 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 32 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 34 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 35 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:10:18 36 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:10:19 37 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:14:48 39 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:05 40 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 42 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 43 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 44 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 46 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 47 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 48 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 49 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:11 50 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:19:02 51 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 53 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 56 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 57 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 59 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 60 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 61 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 65 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 66 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 67 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 68 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 69 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 70 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 71 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 72 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 73 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 74 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 76 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:24:04 77 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 78 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:25:56 79 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 80 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 81 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 82 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic DNF Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo DNF Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo DNF Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky DNF Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky DNF Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky DNF Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic DNF Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane DNF Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane DNF Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane DNF Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane DNF Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM DNF Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team DNF Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack DNF Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack DNF Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack DNF Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels DNF Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria DNS Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNS Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy

Sprint 1 Kaltersee/Lago di Caldaro, km 26.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 6 pts 2 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 4 3 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) Klobenstein/Collalbo, km 84.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 pts 2 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 4 3 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) Jenesien/San Genesio, km 113.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 10 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 12:15:23 2 Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:51 4 Euskadi Basque Country 0:07:56 5 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:10:08 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:55 7 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:11 8 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:13:14 9 Manzana Postobon 0:15:00 10 Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:16:26 11 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:19:13 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:45 13 Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:30:34 14 Bardiani CSF 0:36:10 15 Team Colpack 0:37:52 16 Italian National Team 0:44:04 17 Giotti Victoria 0:44:42 18 Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:48:01

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 18:58:00 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:33 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:03 5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:13 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:46 7 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 9 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:03:14 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:27 11 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:57 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:12 13 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:23 14 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:45 16 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:28 17 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:12:33 18 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:13:15 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:26 20 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:13:52 21 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:14:21 22 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:27 23 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:53 24 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:16:15 25 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:16:34 26 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:28 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:19:27 28 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:20:52 29 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:47 30 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:15 31 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:11 32 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:28:42 33 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:28:55 34 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:56 35 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:29:01 36 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:01 37 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:30:19 38 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:04 39 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:06 40 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:35:53 41 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:37:02 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:15 43 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:17 44 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:39:21 45 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:34 46 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:40:23 47 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:43:41 48 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:58 49 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:44:05 50 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:46:36 51 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:48:15 52 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:48:40 53 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:50:28 54 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:50:56 55 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:52:57 56 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:54:32 57 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:54:43 58 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:57:00 59 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:57:42 60 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:58:42 61 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:14 62 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 1:01:10 63 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1:01:57 64 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:03:40 65 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:36 66 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 1:05:36 67 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 1:06:29 68 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 1:10:08 69 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:11:42 70 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 1:12:20 71 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:12:49 72 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 1:13:02 73 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:13:38 74 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 1:14:02 75 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 1:16:01 76 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 1:16:26 77 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:17:55 78 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 1:19:56 79 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:23:42 80 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 1:25:16 81 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 1:25:47 82 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 1:31:27

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 12 pts 2 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 12 3 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 6 4 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 6 5 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6 6 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 7 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23 pts 2 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 21 3 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 9 4 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 9 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 6 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 7 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 8 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 4 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 13 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 2 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 18 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 2 19 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 2 20 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1 21 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM -2 22 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -2