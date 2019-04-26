Trending

Sivakov wins Tour of the Alps

Masnada's long-range raid lands final stage win but not overall title

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) claimed final overall victory at the Tour of the Alps after limiting his losses to stage 5 winner Fausto Masnada (Androni-Sidermec) and withstanding another volley of attacks from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) over the summit of the race’s final climb of San Genesio.

Already a stage winner earlier in the week, Masnada was part of the day’s early break and he spent much of the day as the virtual overall leader as their advantage reached a maximum of almost seven minutes. The Italian had begun the day 3:37 off the cyclamen jersey, and he posed a real threat to the Sivakov’s overall lead on a rain-soaked final stage.

Masdanda went clear with Carlos Quintero (Manzana Postobon) on the climb to San Genesio and he was still in the virtual overall lead at the summit, where their advantage over the Sivakov group stood at almost five minutes.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) performed the bulk of the pace-making in the Sivakov group on the climb of San Genesio, but he had to hand over to Tao Geoghegan Hart on the steep uncategorised ramps that followed the summit.

Nibali availed of Froome’s absence to launch no fewer than three accelerations, but on each occasion, Sivakov clung grimly to his wheel, and the Sicilian relented ahead of the long descent to Bolzano. By then, Masnada’s advantage was down to 3:40, and Geoghegan Hart’s work on the descent helped to ensure that the Italian would not deny Sivakov overall victory.

With 1.5km to go, Masnada clipped away from his breakaway companion Quintero to claim the stage honours by seven seconds. Sivakov came home alongside Nibali and Geoghegan Hart, 2:14 down on Masnada, to secure final Tour of the Alps victory.

“Today was a really tricky race with a really strong breakaway but my team was just amazing today. They did it perfectly,” said Sivakov.

“At one moment I was a bit stressed but I knew that the guys would just do everything. At the end they were amazing. This victory is our victory, and we’ve been consistent all week with Tao wining two stages. Today we managed the race perfectly.”

Geoghegan Hart, winner of two stages during the week, finished the race in second place overall, 27 seconds down, while Nibali managed to move ahead of crash victim Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) into third overall.

How it unfolded

Menacing dark clouds loomed over Caldaro ahead of the final leg of the Tour of the Alps, and the heavens duly opened shortly into the 147km stage, which brought the gruppo across the climbs of Collalbo and San Genesio to the finish in Bolzano.

The day’s early break took shape after a very brisk start, with a group of 18 riders going clear inside the opening 20km. Masnada gleefully accepted the leeway that he was granted, forging ahead in the company of Andrea Garosio (Bahrain-Merida), Dario Cataldo, Nikita Stalnov (Astana), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Elie Gesbert, Amael Moinard (Arkea-Samsic), Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vino Fantini), Carlos Quintero (Manzana-Postobon), Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Francesco Romano (Bardiani-CSF), Mikel Bizkarra, Fernando Barcelò, Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Simone Velasco, Edoardo Zardini (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia), Roland Thalmann (Team Voralberg) and Tobias Bayer (Tirol-KTM).

By the base of the climb to Collalbo, the escapees had three minutes in hand on the peloton, and that gap increased amid driving rain on the ascent, with the margin reaching 6:40 by the summit. Masnada, who started the day just 3:37 off Sivakov’s lead, was the virtual overall leader, but there was still little urgency in Sky’s pursuit as the gap yawned out beyond seven minutes over the other side of the climb.

A crash in the peloton saw three Bora-Hansgrohe riders come down on the descent of Collalbo, including Rafal Majka, and though the Pole later rejoined the Sivakov group, he would suffer the effects of his fall later in the day, losing contact in the final hour and ultimately slipping to 6th overall.

The leading group began to fragment on the final ascent of San Genesio, with Masnada jumping clear in the company of Carlos Quintero. Behind, Chris Froome took over at the head of the peloton on behalf of Sivakov, and while his pace-making whittled the cyclamen jersey group down to its bare bones, Masnada and Quintero still held a lead of five minutes over the favourites as they crested the summit of San Genesio with 34km still to race.

The climbing didn’t finish there, however, as the route took in a series of steep ramps on the Altopiano del Salto before the final drop into Bolzano, and this was where Masnada’s hopes of snatching overall victory were eventually extinguished.

A tired Froome swung over with 32km to go, leaving Geoghegan Hart to set the tempo in the Sivakov group. Mindful that this was his last chance to discommode the Russian, Nibali launched no fewer than three stinging accelerations, but Sivakov responded each time. Geoghegan Hart rejoined them ahead of the descent, and as the Sivakov group swelled in size once again, the Briton’s pace-making helped to bring Masnada’s lead back under control.

Up front, Quintero suffered mechanical mishap on the descent but managed to get back on terms with Masnada, although with overall victory now out of reach, the Italian was switching his attention to snaring his second stage win of the week. Masnada duly attacked Quintero with a little under 1500 metres to go and held on to claim the honours by 7 seconds.

Simone Velasco and Cataldo led the remnants of the break across the line at 1:31, while Sivakov, Nibali and Geoghegan Hart all came home together at 2:14, ensuring that the young Sky pairing finished on the top two steps of the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:02:06
2Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:07
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:31
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:33
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
10Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
11Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:17
12Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:29
13Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:37
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
17Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:11
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
20Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:22
21Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:31
23Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:08:49
24Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
25Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:08:53
27Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
28Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
29Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
32François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
34Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
35Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:10:18
36Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:10:19
37Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:14:48
39Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:05
40Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic
43Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
44Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
46Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
47Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
48Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
49Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:11
50Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:19:02
51Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
52Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
53Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
56Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria
57Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
59Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
60Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
61Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
65Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
66Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
67Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
68Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
69Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
70Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
71Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
72Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
73Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
74Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
76Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:24:04
77Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
78Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:25:56
79Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
80Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
81Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
82Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFNikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFGeoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
DNFElie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFAlejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFRuben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFNicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFJuan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
DNFJuan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFUmberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFDaniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFGotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFAritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
DNFNicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
DNFDavide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFPaul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
DNFGiacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFDaniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNSMatteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNSAntonio Santoro (Ita) Italy

Sprint 1 Kaltersee/Lago di Caldaro, km 26.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic6pts
2Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team4
3Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) Klobenstein/Collalbo, km 84.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon6pts
2Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM4
3Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) Jenesien/San Genesio, km 113.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon10pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky12:15:23
2Astana Pro Team0:02:06
3Bahrain-Merida0:06:51
4Euskadi Basque Country0:07:56
5Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:10:08
6AG2R La Mondiale0:10:55
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:12:11
8Team Arkea - Samsic0:13:14
9Manzana Postobon0:15:00
10Team Vorarlberg Santic0:16:26
11Gazprom–Rusvelo0:19:13
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:45
13Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:30:34
14Bardiani CSF0:36:10
15Team Colpack0:37:52
16Italian National Team0:44:04
17Giotti Victoria0:44:42
18Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:48:01

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky18:58:00
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:33
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:03
5Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:13
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
7Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
9Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:03:14
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:27
11Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:04:57
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:23
14Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
15Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:07:45
16Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:28
17Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:12:33
18Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:13:15
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:26
20Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:52
21Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:14:21
22Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:27
23Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:53
24Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:16:15
25Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:16:34
26Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:28
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:19:27
28Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:20:52
29Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:22:47
30Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:15
31Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:27:11
32Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:28:42
33Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:28:55
34Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:56
35Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:29:01
36Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:30:01
37Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:30:19
38François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:04
39Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:06
40Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:35:53
41Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:37:02
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:15
43Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:17
44Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:39:21
45Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:34
46Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:40:23
47Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:43:41
48Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:58
49Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:44:05
50Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:46:36
51Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:48:15
52Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:48:40
53Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:50:28
54Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:50:56
55Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:52:57
56Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:54:32
57Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:54:43
58Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack0:57:00
59Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:57:42
60Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:58:42
61Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:14
62Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy1:01:10
63Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:01:57
64Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:03:40
65Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:04:36
66Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels1:05:36
67Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy1:06:29
68Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels1:10:08
69Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon1:11:42
70Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria1:12:20
71Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1:12:49
72Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy1:13:02
73Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1:13:38
74Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy1:14:02
75Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack1:16:01
76Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack1:16:26
77Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:17:55
78Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic1:19:56
79Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1:23:42
80Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida1:25:16
81Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria1:25:47
82Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria1:31:27

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels12pts
2Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic12
3Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic6
4Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy6
5Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team6
6François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias23pts
2Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon21
3Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria9
4Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM9
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
6Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
7Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon6
8Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky4
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
12Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
13Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
15Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
17Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
18Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack2
19Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
20Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1
21Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM-2
22Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky57:00:00
2Astana Pro Team0:03:06
3Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:19:27
4Bahrain-Merida0:22:01
5Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:34:05
6AG2R La Mondiale0:37:38
7Gazprom–Rusvelo0:40:30
8Euskadi Basque Country0:41:30
9Team Vorarlberg Santic0:52:06
10Bardiani CSF0:56:26
11Manzana Postobon1:06:32
12Team Arkea-Samsic1:14:37
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:41:01
14Tirol KTM Cycling Team1:53:33
15Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels2:14:26
16Team Colpack2:31:48
17Italy2:33:01
18Giotti Victoria2:49:54

