Tour of the Alps: Geoghegan Hart wins stage 1
Team Sky rider takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Kufstein - Kufstein
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) took his first professional win on stage 1 of the Tour of Alps. The 24-year-old was present in a key move created by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the final climb before powering to the win after a small group of GC contenders had reformed on the descent. Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) finished second, with Roland Thalmann (Team Vorarlberg Santic) taking third. Pre-race favourites Chris Froome and Nibali finished safely in the leading group.
Team Sky had numbers in the final with Pavel Sivakov, Kenny Elissonde and Froome and it was Sivakov who set the pace as the leaders approached the final few hundred metres. Geoghegan Hart came around his teammate, and although Aranburu brought himself back into contention, Geoghegan Hart hung on to take the win. The victory gave Geoghegan Hart the first leader's jersey of this year's race.
The key move came when Nibali attacked on the last of two ascents of the Hinterthiersee. The Italian, who came into the race after a block of altitude training, was a relatively lone figure on the climb with few teammates around him when Astana began to increase the pace.
However, the 2018 Milan-San Remo winner used his former team to good effect, allowing them to string the bunch out before attacking with 14km to go with a vicious acceleration. Froome was unable to match the speed of Nibali's change of speed but Team Sky's Sivakov, Geoghegan Hart and Bora-hansgrohe's Rafal Majka were able to make the juncture.
The quartet established a lead of 20 seconds and with a fast descent to the finish it briefly looked as though they might stay away. Bora and Team Sky had been two of the most active teams earlier in the stage. They had caught the day's break just before the final climb, and with riders now up the road they were obviously unwilling to chase. The responsibility therefore fell on Astana, who at least at the numbers to chase. They brought the leaders to within touching distance and with 5km to go Astana's work paid off with a group containing a number of riders from the Kazakh team, as well as Froome regaining contact.
Majka made a late solo bid after Nibali had left the door open after misjudging a corner and the Bora climber was still clear with 1.5km to go. However, Astana and then Team Sky forced a successful chase before Geoghegan Hart punched through to take the win.
The British rider joined Team Sky in 2017 and took significant strides last year with fifth in the Tour of California, where he helped Egan Bernal to the overall win, and a string of important cameos in other stage races. Next month he will again ride at Bernal's side at the Giro d'Italia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|3:30:48
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|11
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|21
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:06
|23
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:16
|25
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:18
|26
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|27
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|28
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|31
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|32
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|34
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|35
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|39
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|43
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|50
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|51
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|52
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:44
|53
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|54
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|0:01:46
|55
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|56
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:49
|57
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|58
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|61
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|62
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|63
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|64
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:06
|65
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:15
|66
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|67
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:04:05
|68
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
|71
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|72
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|73
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|74
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|75
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
|76
|Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy
|77
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|79
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|80
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|81
|Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
|82
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|83
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|86
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|87
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
|88
|Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:06:26
|89
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|90
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:43
|91
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|92
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|93
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|94
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|95
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|97
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
|98
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|99
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|100
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:08
|101
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|104
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|105
|Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
|106
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
|108
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|110
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|111
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|112
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|113
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|114
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|115
|Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|116
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|117
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|118
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|119
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|121
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|122
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|124
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|125
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy
|126
|Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:15:40
|127
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|128
|Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|129
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
