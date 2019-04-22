Image 1 of 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) claimed his first professional win at the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey after stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) after winning stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) claimed his first professional victory on the opening day of the 2019 Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) on the podium in Kufstein at the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 30 Matthias Krizek in the sprint jersey at the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 30 Emil Dina in the mountains jersey at the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 30 Astana take up the reins in the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 30 Chris Froome ahead of stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 30 Chris Froome reports for duty at the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 30 Astana set the tempo on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 30 Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 30 AG2R La Mondiale work on behalf of Alexis Vuillermoz. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 30 Brice Feillu (Arkea-Samsic). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 30 Andreas Schillinger and Georg Zimmermann on the attack on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 30 The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 30 Stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps saw the race on Austrian roads. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 21 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action at the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 22 of 30 Chris Froome on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 23 of 30 Chris Froome added the Tour of the Alps to his programme after a trying start to 2019. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 24 of 30 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 25 of 30 Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) with Vincenzo Nibali, Rafal Majka and Tao Geoghegan Hart. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 26 of 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart on the attack with Vincenzo Nibali, Rafal Majka and Team Sky teammate Pavel Sivakov. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 27 of 30 Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 28 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) tested his Giro form with a stinging attack on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 29 of 30 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack at the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 30 of 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) took his first professional win on stage 1 of the Tour of Alps. The 24-year-old was present in a key move created by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the final climb before powering to the win after a small group of GC contenders had reformed on the descent. Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) finished second, with Roland Thalmann (Team Vorarlberg Santic) taking third. Pre-race favourites Chris Froome and Nibali finished safely in the leading group.

Team Sky had numbers in the final with Pavel Sivakov, Kenny Elissonde and Froome and it was Sivakov who set the pace as the leaders approached the final few hundred metres. Geoghegan Hart came around his teammate, and although Aranburu brought himself back into contention, Geoghegan Hart hung on to take the win. The victory gave Geoghegan Hart the first leader's jersey of this year's race.

The key move came when Nibali attacked on the last of two ascents of the Hinterthiersee. The Italian, who came into the race after a block of altitude training, was a relatively lone figure on the climb with few teammates around him when Astana began to increase the pace.

However, the 2018 Milan-San Remo winner used his former team to good effect, allowing them to string the bunch out before attacking with 14km to go with a vicious acceleration. Froome was unable to match the speed of Nibali's change of speed but Team Sky's Sivakov, Geoghegan Hart and Bora-hansgrohe's Rafal Majka were able to make the juncture.

The quartet established a lead of 20 seconds and with a fast descent to the finish it briefly looked as though they might stay away. Bora and Team Sky had been two of the most active teams earlier in the stage. They had caught the day's break just before the final climb, and with riders now up the road they were obviously unwilling to chase. The responsibility therefore fell on Astana, who at least at the numbers to chase. They brought the leaders to within touching distance and with 5km to go Astana's work paid off with a group containing a number of riders from the Kazakh team, as well as Froome regaining contact.

Majka made a late solo bid after Nibali had left the door open after misjudging a corner and the Bora climber was still clear with 1.5km to go. However, Astana and then Team Sky forced a successful chase before Geoghegan Hart punched through to take the win.

The British rider joined Team Sky in 2017 and took significant strides last year with fifth in the Tour of California, where he helped Egan Bernal to the overall win, and a string of important cameos in other stage races. Next month he will again ride at Bernal's side at the Giro d'Italia.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 3:30:48 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 11 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 20 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 21 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 22 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:06 23 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:16 25 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:18 26 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 27 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 28 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 31 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 32 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 34 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 35 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 39 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 43 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 47 Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 50 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 51 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 52 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:44 53 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 54 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:01:46 55 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 56 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:49 57 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 58 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 61 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 62 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 63 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 64 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:06 65 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:15 66 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 67 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:04:05 68 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 70 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 71 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 72 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:00 73 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:34 74 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 75 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 76 Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy 77 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 79 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 80 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 81 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 82 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 83 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 84 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 86 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 87 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 88 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:06:26 89 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 90 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:43 91 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 92 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 93 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 94 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 95 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 97 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 98 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 99 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 100 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:08 101 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 104 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 105 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 106 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 108 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 110 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 111 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 112 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 113 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 114 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:11:58 115 Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 116 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 117 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 118 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria 119 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 121 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 122 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 123 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 124 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 125 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy 126 Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:15:40 127 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 128 Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria 129 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane DNF Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Sprint 1 - Bad Häring, km. 90.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 pts 2 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 4 3 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2 Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Mariastein, km. 45.8 1 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 3 pts 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 2 3 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Hinterthiersee, km. 117.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 6 pts 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 4 3 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 3:30:48 2 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 4 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:18 5 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 8 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 9 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:44 10 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:46 11 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:49 12 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:15 13 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:04:05 14 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 15 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:00 16 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:34 17 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 18 Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy 19 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 20 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 22 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 23 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:06:26 24 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:43 26 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 27 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:08 28 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 30 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 31 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 32 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 33 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:11:58 34 Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 35 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 36 Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:15:40

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 10:32:24 2 Team Sky 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:18 4 Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:34 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 8 Gazprom–Rusvelo 9 Bardiani CSF 10 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:42 11 Manzana Postobon 0:03:54 12 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:25 13 Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:05:54 14 Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:07:38 15 Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:08:30 16 Euskadi Basque Country 0:09:01 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:26 18 Team Colpack 0:10:57 19 Italy 0:11:08 20 Giotti Victoria 0:14:38

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 3:30:38 2 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:00:06 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 4 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 18 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 20 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 21 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:14 22 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:16 23 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26 25 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:28 26 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 27 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 28 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 31 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 32 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 34 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 35 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 39 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 43 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 47 Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 50 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 51 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 52 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:54 53 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 54 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:01:56 55 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 56 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:59 57 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 58 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 61 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 62 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 63 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 64 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:16 65 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:25 66 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 67 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:04:15 68 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 70 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 71 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 72 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:10 73 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:44 74 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 75 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 76 Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy 77 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 79 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 80 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 81 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 82 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 83 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 84 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 86 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 87 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 88 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:06:36 89 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 90 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:53 91 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 92 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 93 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 94 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 95 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 97 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 98 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 99 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 100 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:18 101 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 104 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 105 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 106 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 108 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 110 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 111 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 112 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 113 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 114 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:12:08 115 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 116 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 117 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria 118 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 120 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 121 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 122 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 123 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 124 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy 125 Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:12:18 126 Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:15:50 127 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 128 Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria 129 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 9 pts 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 3 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 2 4 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 pts 2 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 4 3 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 3:30:48 2 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 4 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:18 5 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 8 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 9 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:44 10 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:46 11 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:49 12 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:15 13 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:04:05 14 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 15 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:00 16 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:34 17 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 18 Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy 19 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 20 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 22 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 23 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:06:26 24 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:43 26 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 27 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:08 28 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 30 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 31 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 32 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 33 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:11:58 34 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 35 Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:12:08 36 Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:15:40