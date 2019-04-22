Trending

Tour of the Alps: Geoghegan Hart wins stage 1

Team Sky rider takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) claimed his first professional win at the Tour of the Alps.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) claimed his first professional win at the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey after stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey after stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) after winning stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) after winning stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) claimed his first professional victory on the opening day of the 2019 Tour of the Alps.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) claimed his first professional victory on the opening day of the 2019 Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) on the podium in Kufstein at the Tour of the Alps.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) on the podium in Kufstein at the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 30

Matthias Krizek in the sprint jersey at the Tour of the Alps.

Matthias Krizek in the sprint jersey at the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 30

Emil Dina in the mountains jersey at the Tour of the Alps.

Emil Dina in the mountains jersey at the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 30

Astana take up the reins in the peloton.

Astana take up the reins in the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 30

Chris Froome ahead of stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Chris Froome ahead of stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 30

Chris Froome reports for duty at the Tour of the Alps.

Chris Froome reports for duty at the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 30

Astana set the tempo on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Astana set the tempo on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 30

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 30

AG2R La Mondiale work on behalf of Alexis Vuillermoz.

AG2R La Mondiale work on behalf of Alexis Vuillermoz.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 30

Brice Feillu (Arkea-Samsic).

Brice Feillu (Arkea-Samsic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 30

Andreas Schillinger and Georg Zimmermann on the attack on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Andreas Schillinger and Georg Zimmermann on the attack on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 30

The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 30

Stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps saw the race on Austrian roads.

Stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps saw the race on Austrian roads.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 30

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action at the Tour of the Alps.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action at the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 30

Chris Froome on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Chris Froome on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 30

Chris Froome added the Tour of the Alps to his programme after a trying start to 2019.

Chris Froome added the Tour of the Alps to his programme after a trying start to 2019.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 30

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 30

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) with Vincenzo Nibali, Rafal Majka and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) with Vincenzo Nibali, Rafal Majka and Tao Geoghegan Hart.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart on the attack with Vincenzo Nibali, Rafal Majka and Team Sky teammate Pavel Sivakov.

Tao Geoghegan Hart on the attack with Vincenzo Nibali, Rafal Majka and Team Sky teammate Pavel Sivakov.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 30

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky).

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) tested his Giro form with a stinging attack on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) tested his Giro form with a stinging attack on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 30

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack at the Tour of the Alps.

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack at the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) took his first professional win on stage 1 of the Tour of Alps. The 24-year-old was present in a key move created by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the final climb before powering to the win after a small group of GC contenders had reformed on the descent. Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) finished second, with Roland Thalmann (Team Vorarlberg Santic) taking third. Pre-race favourites Chris Froome and Nibali finished safely in the leading group.

Team Sky had numbers in the final with Pavel Sivakov, Kenny Elissonde and Froome and it was Sivakov who set the pace as the leaders approached the final few hundred metres. Geoghegan Hart came around his teammate, and although Aranburu brought himself back into contention, Geoghegan Hart hung on to take the win. The victory gave Geoghegan Hart the first leader's jersey of this year's race.

The key move came when Nibali attacked on the last of two ascents of the Hinterthiersee. The Italian, who came into the race after a block of altitude training, was a relatively lone figure on the climb with few teammates around him when Astana began to increase the pace.

However, the 2018 Milan-San Remo winner used his former team to good effect, allowing them to string the bunch out before attacking with 14km to go with a vicious acceleration. Froome was unable to match the speed of Nibali's change of speed but Team Sky's Sivakov, Geoghegan Hart and Bora-hansgrohe's Rafal Majka were able to make the juncture.

The quartet established a lead of 20 seconds and with a fast descent to the finish it briefly looked as though they might stay away. Bora and Team Sky had been two of the most active teams earlier in the stage. They had caught the day's break just before the final climb, and with riders now up the road they were obviously unwilling to chase. The responsibility therefore fell on Astana, who at least at the numbers to chase. They brought the leaders to within touching distance and with 5km to go Astana's work paid off with a group containing a number of riders from the Kazakh team, as well as Froome regaining contact.

Majka made a late solo bid after Nibali had left the door open after misjudging a corner and the Bora climber was still clear with 1.5km to go. However, Astana and then Team Sky forced a successful chase before Geoghegan Hart punched through to take the win.

The British rider joined Team Sky in 2017 and took significant strides last year with fifth in the Tour of California, where he helped Egan Bernal to the overall win, and a string of important cameos in other stage races. Next month he will again ride at Bernal's side at the Giro d'Italia.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky3:30:48
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
6Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
11Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
12Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
16Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
20Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
21Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
22Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:06
23Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:16
25Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:18
26Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
27Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
28Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
31Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
32Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
34Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
35François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
39Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
43Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
47Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
50Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
51Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
52Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:44
53Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
54Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:01:46
55Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
56Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:49
57Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic
58Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
61Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
62Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
64Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:06
65Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:15
66Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:04:05
68Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
71Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
72Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:00
73Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:34
74Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
75Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
76Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy
77Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
79Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
80Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
81Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
82Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
83Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
84Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
86Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
87Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
88Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:06:26
89Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
90Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:43
91Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
92Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
93Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
94Romain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
95Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
97Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
98Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
99Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
100Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:08
101David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
104Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
105Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
106Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
108Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
110Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
111Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
112Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
113Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
114Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:11:58
115Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
116Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
117Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
118Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
119Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
121Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
122Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
123Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
124Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
125Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy
126Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:15:40
127Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
128Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria
129Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFPascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFDaniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFAlan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Sprint 1 - Bad Häring, km. 90.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6pts
2Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic4
3Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team2
Mountain 1 (Cat. 3)Mariastein, km. 45.8
1Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria3pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels2
3Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Hinterthiersee, km. 117.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria6pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels4
3Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo3:30:48
2Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
4Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:18
5Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
8Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
9Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:01:44
10Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:01:46
11Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:49
12Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:15
13Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:04:05
14Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
15Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:00
16Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:34
17Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
18Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy
19Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
20Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
22Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
23Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:06:26
24Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:43
26Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
27David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:08
28Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
30Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
31Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
32Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
33Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:11:58
34Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
35Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
36Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:15:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team10:32:24
2Team Sky
3Bahrain-Merida0:01:18
4Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:34
7AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
8Gazprom–Rusvelo
9Bardiani CSF
10Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:42
11Manzana Postobon0:03:54
12Team Arkea-Samsic0:04:25
13Team Vorarlberg Santic0:05:54
14Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:07:38
15Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:08:30
16Euskadi Basque Country0:09:01
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:26
18Team Colpack0:10:57
19Italy0:11:08
20Giotti Victoria0:14:38

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky3:30:38
2Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:06
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
4Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
11Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
14Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
15Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
18Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
19Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
20Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
21Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:14
22Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:16
23Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:26
25Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:28
26Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
27Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
28Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
31Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
32Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
34Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
35François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
39Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
43Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
47Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
50Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
51Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
52Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:54
53Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
54Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:01:56
55Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
56Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:59
57Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic
58Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
61Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
62Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
64Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:16
65Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:25
66Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:04:15
68Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
71Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
72Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:10
73Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:44
74Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
75Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
76Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy
77Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
79Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
80Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
81Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
82Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
83Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
84Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
86Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
87Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
88Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:06:36
89Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
90Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:53
91Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
92Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
93Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
94Romain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
95Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
97Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
98Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
99Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
100Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:18
101David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
104Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
105Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
106Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
108Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
110Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
111Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
112Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
113Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
114Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:12:08
115Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
116Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
117Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
118Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
120Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
121Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
122Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
123Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
124Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy
125Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:12:18
126Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:15:50
127Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
128Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria
129Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria9pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6
3Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
4Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6pts
2Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic4
3Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo3:30:48
2Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
4Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:18
5Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
8Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
9Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:01:44
10Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:01:46
11Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:49
12Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:15
13Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:04:05
14Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
15Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:00
16Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:05:34
17Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
18Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy
19Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
20Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
22Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
23Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:06:26
24Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:43
26Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
27David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:08
28Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
30Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
31Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
32Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
33Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:11:58
34Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
35Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:12:08
36Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:15:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team10:32:24
2Team Sky
3Bahrain-Merida0:01:18
4Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:34
7AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
8Gazprom–Rusvelo
9Bardiani CSF
10Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:42
11Manzana Postobon0:03:54
12Team Arkea-Samsic0:04:25
13Team Vorarlberg Santic0:05:54
14Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:07:38
15Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:08:30
16Euskadi Basque Country0:09:01
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:26
18Team Colpack0:10:57
19Italy0:11:08
20Giotti Victoria0:14:38

