Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) claimed the first victory of his professional career when he overcame Jan Hirt (Astana) to win stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps at Schenna. The Russian inherits the overall lead from his teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, who had himself helped himself to his first professional win on the opening stage.

Sivakov was part of a group of eight riders that forged clear on the mist-shrouded descent of Monte Giove after the mountain pass had already whittled the group of favourites down to fewer than 20 riders.

They carried a buffer of almost 40 seconds into the short finishing ascent at Schenna, where Fausto Masnada (Androni-Sidermec) ignited the attacking when he accelerated with 3.5km to go. Sivakov promptly responded in kind and initially looked to have established a winning margin when he pressed clear alone.

Hirt showed considerable strength to inch his way back up to Sivakov with 1.7km remaining, before the road briefly flattened out. Once the gradient reared up again in the final kilometre, however, Sivakov’s strength finally told, and he kicked his way clear of Hirt with 400 metres to go to win by 4 seconds.

Mattia Cattaneo came home in third, just ahead of his Androni teammate Masnada. In the overall standings, Sivakov carries an eight-second lead over Hirt into stage 3, while Cattaneo lies third at 33 seconds.

"We could not wish for a better start to the race: two stages in two wins, it's unbelievable," Sivakov said afterwards. "Yesterday Tao had his first pro win and today, I've gone mine."

Geoghegan Hart served as something of a decoy for Sivakov when the winning move ghosted clear on the long descent off Monte Give, and the Briton began the final haul towards Schenna in a chasing group that included Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Nibali again highlighted his pre-Giro d'Italia form with a sharp attack on the final ascent that only Majka could follow, but the Sicilian had left himself with too much ground to recoup, and he had to settle for 7th on the stage, 30 seconds down on Sivakov. Geoghegan Hart rode well to limit his losses, coming in a further 13 seconds back in 8th.

It was a more trying afternoon for Sivakov and Geoghegan Hart's teammate Chris Froome. Although he remained in contact with the favourites on Monte Giovo, he lost contact over the summit and crossed the finish line 1:36 down.

How it unfolded

Stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps brought the race from Austria to Italy by way of the Brenner Pass, though the day's main obstacle was the mighty Monte Giovo, which brought the race up snow-banked roads and through low-cloud to an altitude of 2094 metres. There was no shortage of riders eager to escape the clutches of the peloton before that climb, and it took several attempts before the day’s early break took shape, with Dario Acosta (Nippo Fantini), Juan Josè Amador (Manzana Postobon), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Giovanni Visconti, Edoardo Zardini (Neri Sottoli) and Filippo Rocchetti (Team Colpack) eventually forging clear after the intermediate sprint at Reith im Alpbachtal.

The leaders had a buffer of more than 5 minutes by the time Samitier led them over the top of the category 3 Tulfes before they crossed into Italy ahead of the category 1 ascent of the Passo Monte Giovo. Once on the day’s principal difficulty, their group began to fragment, while their lead over a Bahrain-Merida-led peloton also began to drop.

Zardini was climbing strongly and he pressed on alone with 53km to go, only to be joined closer to the top by Samitier, who proceeded to lead over the summit, which came with 44km remaining. By that juncture, the two leaders had 30 seconds in hand on Visconti, while a significantly reduced peloton now trailed them by just 50 seconds.

Much of the way up the climb, it had appeared as though Bahrain were paving the way for an attack from Vincenzo Nibali, but when his brother Antonio swung off 2km from the summit, he opted not to follow through, preferring instead to hold fire for the finale. Froome was still a part of the reduced peloton of fewer than 20 riders on the approach to the summit, but he lost contact amid the low cloud at the top, conceding any lingering hopes of overall victory.

Visibility was severely reduced on the upper reaches of the descent, where Samitier rid himself of Zardini, but the group of favourites was steadily gaining ground, thanks to accelerations from Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), Nikita Stalnov (Astana) and Nibali.

The decisive move eventually took shape with 12km to go, just as Samitier was on the brink of being caught. He was joined in front by Sivakov, Cattaeno, Masnada, Hirt, Stalnov, Pernsteiner and Pawel Poljanski, and they quickly built up a lead of more than half a minute over Nibali, Geoghegan Hart et al.

On the final haul towards Schenna, it was Sivakov who proved the strongest. Born in Italy to Russian parent and raised in France, Sivakov enjoyed a sparkling amateur career, winning the Ronde de l’Isard, Giro della Valle d’Aosta and Girobio in 2017 before joining Sky last year.

Sivakov's debut season was blighted by injury, but he has enjoyed a smoother run in his sophomore year and the 22-year-old is in line to ride the Giro next month, where another rider born in 1997, Egan Bernal, will lead the team.

"We have a really good young group we work together really well," Sivakov. "Today, the big favourites looked at Tao and I had an opportunity to go in the break, so I have to say a big thanks to him."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 4:58:17 2 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:17 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:22 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:29 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:43 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 11 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:02 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 13 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:06 14 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:14 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:30 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:34 18 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:37 19 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 20 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:40 21 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 22 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:42 23 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 24 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:45 25 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:49 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 27 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 28 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 29 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:13 30 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 31 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:30 32 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy 0:02:45 33 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:02:48 34 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:52 35 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:00 36 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:07 37 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:03:26 38 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 39 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:35 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:50 42 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 43 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:05:57 44 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 45 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 47 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 49 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:06:13 50 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:06:16 51 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy 0:06:18 52 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:56 53 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:08:12 54 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:10:52 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:23 56 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 58 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 59 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 60 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 61 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 63 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 64 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 65 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 66 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 67 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 68 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 71 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 72 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:11:29 73 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:11:39 74 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:12:51 75 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 76 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:22 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:43 78 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 79 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 80 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 81 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:16:46 82 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:47 83 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:17:04 84 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:17:34 85 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 86 Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:17:42 87 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:17:52 88 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:18:38 89 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 90 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 91 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 92 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 93 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:44 94 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 0:20:36 96 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 97 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 98 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 99 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 100 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 101 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 102 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:47 103 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:21:34 104 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:21:42 105 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:22:30 106 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria 107 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 108 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:59 109 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 110 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:35 111 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 112 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 113 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 114 Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 115 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 116 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 117 Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria 118 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 119 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 120 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 121 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 122 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:24:47 DNF Romain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic DNF Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane DNF Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy DNS Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic

Sprint 1 - Reith im Alpbachtal, km.23,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 pts 2 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 4 3 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Tulfes, km. 60,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 pts 2 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 2 3 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo Monte Giovo/Jaufen Pass, km. 134,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 pts 2 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 8 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 4 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 4:58:17 2 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:06 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:14 4 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:51 5 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:30 6 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:52 7 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:03:26 8 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:57 10 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:06:13 11 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:10:52 12 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:23 13 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 15 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 17 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 18 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:12:51 19 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:17:04 20 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:17:34 21 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:17:52 22 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:18:38 23 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 24 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 25 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:44 26 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 0:20:36 27 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 28 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 29 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 30 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 0:22:30 31 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:23:35 32 Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 33 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 34 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 35 Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:24:47

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:56:30 2 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:06 3 Team Sky 0:00:38 4 Bahrain-Merida 0:02:26 5 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:57 6 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:04:49 7 Bardiani CSF 0:05:20 8 Euskadi Basque Country 0:07:06 9 Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:07:09 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:39 11 Manzana Postobon 0:18:36 12 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:23:04 13 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:24:33 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:00 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:51 16 Italian National Team 0:28:00 17 Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:30:44 18 Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:30:55 19 Team Colpack 0:39:45 20 Giotti Victoria 0:40:43 General classification after stage Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 8:28:55 2 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:23 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:43 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 9 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 10 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:08 11 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:16 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:24 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 14 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:44 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:47 16 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 17 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:50 18 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:52 19 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:01 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 21 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy 0:02:55 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 23 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:08 24 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 25 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:13 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:19 27 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:41 28 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:45 29 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:56 30 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:20 31 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:35 32 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:04:44 33 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:54 34 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 35 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:55 36 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:59 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:03 38 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:05:25 39 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:18 40 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:25 41 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 42 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:07:33 45 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:07:56 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:08:15 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:08:22 49 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:24 50 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:10:28 51 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:12:20 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:12:43 53 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:12:45 54 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:51 55 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 56 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 57 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:13:17 59 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:13:22 60 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:39 61 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:48 62 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:21 63 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:36 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:38 65 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 66 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:17:07 67 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 68 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 69 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:17:11 70 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 71 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:18:15 72 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy 0:18:26 73 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:18:35 74 Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:10 75 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:16 76 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:19:32 77 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:19:41 78 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:20:34 80 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:21:09 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:27 82 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:22:30 83 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:23:18 84 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:31 85 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:23:40 86 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:24:01 87 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:24:22 88 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:24:51 89 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:01 90 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:25:34 91 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 0:26:20 92 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 93 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 94 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 95 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 96 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:26:31 97 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:26:56 98 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:02 99 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:27:50 100 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:40 101 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:28:45 102 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 0:28:54 103 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:29:42 104 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:29:52 105 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:30:00 106 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 107 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:30:11 108 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 0:30:23 109 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:46 110 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:52 111 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:31:17 112 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:31:28 113 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 114 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:53 115 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 116 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:34:38 118 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria 119 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:35:07 120 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:35:43 121 Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:35:53 122 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:39:25 123 Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria 124 Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:40:37

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 pts 2 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 9 3 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 9 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 6 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 8 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 2 9 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 2 10 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 8 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 3 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 4 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 8:28:55 2 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:16 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:24 4 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:45 5 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:20 6 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:54 7 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:55 8 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:05:25 9 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:25 10 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:10:28 11 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:12:20 12 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 0:12:51 13 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:17:07 14 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 15 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:16 17 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:41 18 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:20:34 19 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:21:09 20 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:23:40 21 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:24:22 22 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:24:51 23 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 0:26:20 24 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 25 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:26:56 26 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:02 27 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:28:45 28 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 0:28:54 29 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:29:42 30 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:30:00 31 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:30:11 32 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 0:30:23 33 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:31:53 34 Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:35:53 35 Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:40:37