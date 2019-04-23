Trending

Tour of the Alps: Sivakov wins stage 2

Team Sky rider takes the overall lead from teammate Geoghegan Hart

Image 1 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 19

Pavel Sivakov helps with the chase during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Pavel Sivakov helps with the chase during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) celebrates his stage win

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

Stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps headed up to the snow line

Stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps headed up to the snow line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Sergio Samiter (Euskadi) in the climber's jersey

Sergio Samiter (Euskadi) in the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) leads the Tour of the Alps

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) leads the Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) in the leader's jersey

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

Bahrain-Merida set the pace

Bahrain-Merida set the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Tao Geoghegan Hart crosses the line

Tao Geoghegan Hart crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

The Tour of the Alps braved snowy conditions on stage 2

The Tour of the Alps braved snowy conditions on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky)

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky)

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

Pavel Sivakov dons the Tour of the Alps best young rider's jersey

Pavel Sivakov dons the Tour of the Alps best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps and takes the overall leader's jersey

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps and takes the overall leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps and takes the best young rider leader's jersey

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps and takes the best young rider leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 19

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) claimed the first victory of his professional career when he overcame Jan Hirt (Astana) to win stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps at Schenna. The Russian inherits the overall lead from his teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, who had himself helped himself to his first professional win on the opening stage.

Sivakov was part of a group of eight riders that forged clear on the mist-shrouded descent of Monte Giove after the mountain pass had already whittled the group of favourites down to fewer than 20 riders.

They carried a buffer of almost 40 seconds into the short finishing ascent at Schenna, where Fausto Masnada (Androni-Sidermec) ignited the attacking when he accelerated with 3.5km to go. Sivakov promptly responded in kind and initially looked to have established a winning margin when he pressed clear alone.

Hirt showed considerable strength to inch his way back up to Sivakov with 1.7km remaining, before the road briefly flattened out. Once the gradient reared up again in the final kilometre, however, Sivakov’s strength finally told, and he kicked his way clear of Hirt with 400 metres to go to win by 4 seconds.

Mattia Cattaneo came home in third, just ahead of his Androni teammate Masnada. In the overall standings, Sivakov carries an eight-second lead over Hirt into stage 3, while Cattaneo lies third at 33 seconds.

"We could not wish for a better start to the race: two stages in two wins, it's unbelievable," Sivakov said afterwards. "Yesterday Tao had his first pro win and today, I've gone mine."

Geoghegan Hart served as something of a decoy for Sivakov when the winning move ghosted clear on the long descent off Monte Give, and the Briton began the final haul towards Schenna in a chasing group that included Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Nibali again highlighted his pre-Giro d'Italia form with a sharp attack on the final ascent that only Majka could follow, but the Sicilian had left himself with too much ground to recoup, and he had to settle for 7th on the stage, 30 seconds down on Sivakov. Geoghegan Hart rode well to limit his losses, coming in a further 13 seconds back in 8th.

It was a more trying afternoon for Sivakov and Geoghegan Hart's teammate Chris Froome. Although he remained in contact with the favourites on Monte Giovo, he lost contact over the summit and crossed the finish line 1:36 down.

How it unfolded

Stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps brought the race from Austria to Italy by way of the Brenner Pass, though the day's main obstacle was the mighty Monte Giovo, which brought the race up snow-banked roads and through low-cloud to an altitude of 2094 metres. There was no shortage of riders eager to escape the clutches of the peloton before that climb, and it took several attempts before the day’s early break took shape, with Dario Acosta (Nippo Fantini), Juan Josè Amador (Manzana Postobon), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Giovanni Visconti, Edoardo Zardini (Neri Sottoli) and Filippo Rocchetti (Team Colpack) eventually forging clear after the intermediate sprint at Reith im Alpbachtal.

The leaders had a buffer of more than 5 minutes by the time Samitier led them over the top of the category 3 Tulfes before they crossed into Italy ahead of the category 1 ascent of the Passo Monte Giovo. Once on the day’s principal difficulty, their group began to fragment, while their lead over a Bahrain-Merida-led peloton also began to drop.

Zardini was climbing strongly and he pressed on alone with 53km to go, only to be joined closer to the top by Samitier, who proceeded to lead over the summit, which came with 44km remaining. By that juncture, the two leaders had 30 seconds in hand on Visconti, while a significantly reduced peloton now trailed them by just 50 seconds.

Much of the way up the climb, it had appeared as though Bahrain were paving the way for an attack from Vincenzo Nibali, but when his brother Antonio swung off 2km from the summit, he opted not to follow through, preferring instead to hold fire for the finale. Froome was still a part of the reduced peloton of fewer than 20 riders on the approach to the summit, but he lost contact amid the low cloud at the top, conceding any lingering hopes of overall victory.

Visibility was severely reduced on the upper reaches of the descent, where Samitier rid himself of Zardini, but the group of favourites was steadily gaining ground, thanks to accelerations from Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), Nikita Stalnov (Astana) and Nibali.

The decisive move eventually took shape with 12km to go, just as Samitier was on the brink of being caught. He was joined in front by Sivakov, Cattaeno, Masnada, Hirt, Stalnov, Pernsteiner and Pawel Poljanski, and they quickly built up a lead of more than half a minute over Nibali, Geoghegan Hart et al.

On the final haul towards Schenna, it was Sivakov who proved the strongest. Born in Italy to Russian parent and raised in France, Sivakov enjoyed a sparkling amateur career, winning the Ronde de l’Isard, Giro della Valle d’Aosta and Girobio in 2017 before joining Sky last year.

Sivakov's debut season was blighted by injury, but he has enjoyed a smoother run in his sophomore year and the 22-year-old is in line to ride the Giro next month, where another rider born in 1997, Egan Bernal, will lead the team.

"We have a really good young group we work together really well," Sivakov. "Today, the big favourites looked at Tao and I had an opportunity to go in the break, so I have to say a big thanks to him."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky4:58:17
2Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:17
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:22
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:00:29
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:43
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
11Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:02
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
13Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:06
14Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:14
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:30
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:34
18Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:37
19Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
20Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:40
21Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
22Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:42
23Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
24Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:45
25Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:49
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
27Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
29Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:13
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
31Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:30
32Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy0:02:45
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:02:48
34Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:52
35Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:00
36Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:07
37Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:26
38Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
39Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:35
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:50
42Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
43Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:05:57
44Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic
45Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
48Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
49Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:06:13
50Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:06:16
51Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy0:06:18
52François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:56
53Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:08:12
54Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:10:52
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:23
56Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
58Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
59Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
60Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
61Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
64Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
65Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
66Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
67Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
71Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
72Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:11:29
73Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:11:39
74Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:12:51
75Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
76Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:22
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:15:43
78Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
79Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
80Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
81Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:16:46
82Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:16:47
83Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:17:04
84Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:17:34
85Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
86Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:17:42
87Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:17:52
88Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:18:38
89Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
90Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
91Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
92Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
93Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:44
94David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy0:20:36
96Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
97Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
98Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
99Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
100Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
101Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
102Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:47
103Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:21:34
104Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack0:21:42
105Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:22:30
106Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
107Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
108Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:59
109Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
110Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:35
111Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
112Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
113Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
114Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
115Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
116Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
117Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria
118Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
119Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
120Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
121Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
122Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:24:47
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFCezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy
DNSMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSDaniel Geismayr (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic

Sprint 1 - Reith im Alpbachtal, km.23,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6pts
2Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic4
3François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Tulfes, km. 60,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3pts
2Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack2
3Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo Monte Giovo/Jaufen Pass, km. 134,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias10pts
2Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM8
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
4Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky4:58:17
2Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:06
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:14
4Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:01:51
5Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:30
6Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:52
7Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:26
8Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
9Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:57
10Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:06:13
11Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:10:52
12Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:23
13Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
15Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
17Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
18Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:12:51
19Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:17:04
20Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:17:34
21Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:17:52
22Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:18:38
23Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
24Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
25David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:44
26Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy0:20:36
27Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
28Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
29Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
30Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy0:22:30
31Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon0:23:35
32Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
33Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
34Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
35Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:24:47

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team14:56:30
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:06
3Team Sky0:00:38
4Bahrain-Merida0:02:26
5Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:57
6Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:04:49
7Bardiani CSF0:05:20
8Euskadi Basque Country0:07:06
9Team Vorarlberg Santic0:07:09
10AG2R La Mondiale0:07:39
11Manzana Postobon0:18:36
12Team Arkea - Samsic0:23:04
13Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:24:33
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:00
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:51
16Italian National Team0:28:00
17Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:30:44
18Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:30:55
19Team Colpack0:39:45
20Giotti Victoria0:40:43
General classification after stageValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky8:28:55
2Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:23
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:43
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
9Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
10Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:08
11Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:16
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:24
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
14Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:44
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:47
16Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
17Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:50
18Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:52
19Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:01
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
21Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy0:02:55
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
23Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:08
24Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
25Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:13
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
27Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:41
28Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:03:45
29Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:56
30Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:20
31Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:35
32Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:04:44
33Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:54
34Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
35Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:55
36Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:59
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:03
38Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:05:25
39Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:18
40Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:25
41Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
42Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:07:33
45Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:07:56
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
47Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:08:15
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:08:22
49François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:24
50Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:10:28
51Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:12:20
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:12:43
53Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:12:45
54Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:12:51
55Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
56Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
57Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:13:17
59Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:13:22
60Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:39
61Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:48
62Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:21
63Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:36
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:38
65Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
66Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:17:07
67Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
68Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
69Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:17:11
70Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
71Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:18:15
72Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy0:18:26
73Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:18:35
74Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:19:10
75Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:16
76Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:19:32
77Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:19:41
78Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:20:34
80Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:21:09
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:21:27
82Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:22:30
83Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:23:18
84Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:31
85Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:23:40
86Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:24:01
87Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:24:22
88Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack0:24:51
89Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:01
90Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:25:34
91Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy0:26:20
92Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
93Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
94Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
95Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
96Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack0:26:31
97Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:26:56
98David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:02
99Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:27:50
100Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:28:40
101Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:28:45
102Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack0:28:54
103Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:29:42
104Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:29:52
105Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:30:00
106Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
107Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:30:11
108Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy0:30:23
109Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:30:46
110Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:52
111Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:31:17
112Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:31:28
113Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
114Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:53
115Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
116Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:34:38
118Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
119Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:35:07
120Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:35:43
121Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:35:53
122Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:39:25
123Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria
124Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:40:37

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias13pts
2Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria9
3Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM9
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6
6Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
8Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack2
9Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
10Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic8pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6
4François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky8:28:55
2Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:16
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:24
4Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:03:45
5Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:20
6Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:54
7Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:55
8Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:05:25
9Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:25
10Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:10:28
11Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:12:20
12Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack0:12:51
13Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:17:07
14Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
15Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
16Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:16
17Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:41
18Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:20:34
19Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:21:09
20Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:23:40
21Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:24:22
22Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack0:24:51
23Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy0:26:20
24Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
25Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:26:56
26David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:02
27Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:28:45
28Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack0:28:54
29Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:29:42
30Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:30:00
31Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:30:11
32Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy0:30:23
33Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon0:31:53
34Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:35:53
35Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:40:37

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team25:28:54
2Team Sky0:00:38
3Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:24
4Bahrain-Merida0:03:44
5Gazprom–Rusvelo0:05:33
6Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:06:07
7Bardiani CSF0:07:56
8AG2R La Mondiale0:10:15
9Team Vorarlberg Santic0:13:03
10Euskadi Basque Country0:16:07
11Manzana Postobon0:22:30
12Team Arkea-Samsic0:27:29
13Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:28:15
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:34
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:17
16Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:38:22
17Italy0:39:08
18Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:39:25
19Team Colpack0:50:42
20Giotti Victoria0:55:21

